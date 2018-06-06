Moving within the Netherlands

Preparing for your move in the Netherlands Plan your timeline As soon as you know you’re going to move, start making a to-do list, set against a timeline. Take into account the fact that some offices and agencies don’t work on weekends. Determine the logistics Are you moving up or downstairs? Is there a hook on the front of your building? Do you live on a narrow street? How much stuff do you have – enough to fit a minivan, or do you need a big truck? Do you prefer to move yourself or hire a company to help you? Figure out what are the special needs of your move such as pets for example. Get the street permits If your moving van needs to block the street while you load and unload, you need a permit from the municipality. This is especially complex for expats, because of the language barrier. You also have to include a drawing or diagram of the situation on the street. You must pay for the application, and they still have the right to refuse your request, so it’s a risk. This is one of the major advantages to hiring an Amsterdam-based moving company: they take care of that for you.

Tips for packing for your move Start packing ASAP This almost sounds too obvious to mention, but it’s important. Packing is one of those activities that always seems like it’s almost done, only to have you scrambling with tons of little chores and inconveniences at the last minute. It’s best to be over-prepared rather than under-prepared. Pack according to room Don’t pack things in random boxes according to how they fit together in a box, Tetris-style. Keep kitchen wares together, and bedroom items boxed up together. This will help ensure that when you’re unpacking at your new home, it’s as easy as possible to find things. Label your boxes Use stickers or even just write on the boxes, to mark what each box contains and where it goes. Number the boxes, too, so you have an inventory. If you want to make sure everything has made its way to your new home, take a quick photo of each box’s label with your smartphone. Separate your valuables Pack separately anything critical, like important documents, keys, your passport, etc. Also set aside anything that you need quick access to. Keep your boxes light Don’t overfill your boxes; remember, they have to be lifted and carried. If you’re moving your own boxes, make sure you can pick up and carry each of them comfortably, keeping in mind that you’ll be doing it again and again with many boxes and will likely get fatigued. Or, if you’re hiring professional movers, a good guideline is a max of 20 kg per box.

Moving tips in Amsterdam Moving within the city center has special needs, like the permits needed to block the road mentioned above. Another matter to take into account? The iron hooks. Using the iron hooks is actually not allowed anymore officially, but they do let people do it because they know there isn’t another way. Getting big furniture up and down the narrow and steep stairs just isn’t an option sometimes, so the iron hook hanging from the roof beams is your best bet. However, it’s harder than it looks. The iron hooks are supposed to be maintained and checked annually to make sure the beam can support the weight, but they’re often neglected or in a state of disrepair. None of the moving companies in Amsterdam have insurance for moving with the iron hook, which makes it a risky business. You really need a company that can work well with the hook, rope, and pulley. The best option is to hire someone who, even if their use of the hook isn’t insured, is experienced enough to advise and do it well. If you don’t feel confident enough to do it yourself (for good reason) or feel safe with the risk of a moving company doing it for you, there’s also the option, for an extra fee, to use the moving elevators that can be set up outside your building.