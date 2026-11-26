Key takeaways IMU is Italy’s annual municipal property tax on certain buildings, buildable land, and some agricultural land.

It usually applies to second homes, many non-resident-owned homes, and luxury main residences.

The biggest exemption is for a qualifying main residence, except properties in cadastral categories A/1, A/8, and A/9.

The usual payment cycle is acconto (first installment) by 16 June and saldo (final payment) by 16 December.

Rates and some reductions vary by comune, so always check the local aliquota IMU before you pay. Wise for managing Italian IMU tax payments in euros Wise for managing Italian IMU tax payments in euros

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What IMU tax is and why it matters to expats IMU stands for imposta municipale propria. It is Italy’s municipal tax on property ownership, and it is separate from one-off buying taxes and from the tax issues covered in Selling property in Italy. Expats can run into problems because tax treatment of property in Italy follows use and residence, not just the fact you own one Italian home. A property can still be taxable if it does not meet the IMU test for a main residence. IMU also sits within the wider property taxes in Italy picture. A few Italian terms make the system easier to follow: IMU: the annual municipal property tax.

the annual municipal property tax. Comune: the municipality where the property is located.

the municipality where the property is located. Rendita catastale: the cadastral income used as the starting point for tax calculations, defined in the Agenzia delle Entrate glossary.

the cadastral income used as the starting point for tax calculations, defined in the Agenzia delle Entrate glossary. Main residence: the home where you habitually live and are officially registered. Taxes Selling property in Italy: Complete guide for residents and non-residents 2026 Read more

Who pays IMU and who may be exempt IMU normally falls on the owner or on someone with a recognised real right over the property, such as usufruct. The liable person is defined by the legal position, not by who happens to stay there. The biggest exemption is for a qualifying main residence. Second homes, holiday homes, and luxury homes in categories A/1, A/8, and A/9 remain taxable. Non-resident owners generally do not qualify for the main-residence exemption because the home is not their habitual and registered residence in Italy. Scenario IMU usually due? Main reason What to check Resident owner living in an ordinary main home Usually no Main residence exemption Cadastral category and residence status Resident owner living in A/1, A/8, or A/9 Usually yes Luxury categories stay taxable Local rate and any deduction Non-resident owner of an Italian home Often yes The home usually does not qualify as a main residence Local rule and any narrow reliefs Second home or holiday home Usually yes It is not the main residence Current comune rate Main residence, second home, and non-resident owners For IMU, a main residence usually means the home where you habitually live and are officially registered. If one of those elements is missing, the property may be treated as a taxable second home. That is not the same as first-home purchase benefits, often called prima casa benefits, which affect buying taxes. Expatica Content Editor Connor Glaze Insider Tip Prima casa can reduce purchase taxes, but IMU exemption depends on residence and cadastral category. If you are still buying, Italian real estate: buying a house in Italy covers the purchase process, but IMU depends on how you use the home after completion. Joint owners, inherited homes, and usufruct Joint owners usually pay IMU in line with their ownership share and the time they owned the property.

Heirs may become liable once the inherited right exists, even if family paperwork is still being sorted.

If one person has usufruct, that person is usually liable for IMU rather than the bare owner.

In other split-right cases, liability often follows the legal right over the property, not who stays there. Here, the practical question is who holds the right in law. That is why inherited homes, family arrangements, and split ownership are worth checking before the deadline. Buying & Selling Italian real estate: buying a house in Italy Read more

How IMU is calculated The calculation starts from a tax value linked to the property’s cadastral records, not from the market price. What changes from one case to another is the property category, the multiplier, the comune rate, and any exemption or reduction. 1 Find the rendita catastale. This is the cadastral income attached to the property, not its market price. 2 Apply the 5% revaluation. For many properties, the rendita catastale is increased by 5%. 3 Apply the correct multiplier. The multiplier depends on the cadastral category, so an ordinary home, a shop, and an office do not all use the same figure. 4 Check the local aliquota IMU. The comune then applies its own rate within the national framework published by the Ministry of Economy and Finance IMU portal. 5 Adjust for your actual ownership position. If you only owned the property for part of the year, or only own a share, the final amount may need to be split accordingly. National law sets standard rates, but comuni can move them within set limits. That is why no single IMU figure works for every expat home. How to find your rendita catastale and local rate You usually need two separate pieces of information: the cadastral starting value and the comune’s current rate. That is why an old or unofficial calculator can be risky even when the formula itself is correct. Use your visura catastale if you have one.

if you have one. Review your deed or earlier property paperwork.

Ask a notary, commercialista, or other property professional if the documents are unclear.

Look up the current comune rate in the official MEF IMU rates and regulations search tool.

Match the result against your comune’s own IMU page or calculator. Example: estimating IMU on a second home Imagine an expat owns an ordinary second home with a rendita catastale of €600. Revalued by 5%, that becomes €630; using a multiplier of 160 gives a taxable base of €100,800; and if the comune’s rate for that type of home is 1.06%, the annual IMU would come out at €1,068.48. Your own result may differ because the category, multiplier, local rate, and any reduction may not match this example.

When IMU is due, how to pay it, and when a declaration may be needed IMU is usually paid in two parts: an acconto, which is the first installment or advance payment, and a saldo, which is the final balance. The common national timetable is 16 June for the acconto and 16 December for the saldo. June is often based on the previous year’s local rate, while December settles the amount using the current year’s local decision if it has been published. IMU is self-assessed, so many owners calculate it themselves or ask a professional instead of waiting for a bill. Payment routes can vary by comune, but these are the usual ones: F24 IMU payment: this is the standard tax form used for many IMU payments. Home banking or bank branch payment: if you have an Italian account this may be possible through major local banks such as Intesa Sanpaolo, UniCredit, or Banco BPM. Post office or authorized intermediary: some owners pay through a post office, CAF, or commercialista. Municipal digital tools: some comuni publish calculators, payment guides, or digital options. The Comune di Milano IMU calculation and payment page shows the type of local guidance to look for, but always use the page for your own comune. To complete an F24 or ask for municipal payment instructions, you will usually need your codice fiscale. Government & Law The codice fiscale: ID numbers in Italy Read more Paying IMU from abroad Overseas owners often find that the hard part is not the formula but the payment route. Many comuni do not send a routine reminder, so you need to organise the accepted method and the euro amount yourself. If your money is in GBP, USD, AUD, or another currency, a free-to-open Wise account can help you convert it to euros at the mid-market rate and send it to an Italian bank account before the deadline. That only solves the funding side: the filing, tax codes, and accepted payment method still come from the comune or your adviser. Check whether your comune accepts F24 only or also offers another route.

Make sure you have the correct comune code, tax year, and property details.

Build in extra time for international transfers, bank checks, or public holidays.

Keep payment proof in case the comune or your adviser needs it later. When you may need an IMU declaration After a purchase, sale, inheritance, or change in the legal right, if the comune would not already see the effect clearly through normal records.

When you start claiming a special reduction or exemption that is not obvious from standard registry data.

When the property’s use changes in a way that affects its IMU treatment. Payment and declaration are separate steps. If you are unsure, use the comune’s IMU instructions or ask a professional before the filing deadline.

Common IMU mistakes expats should avoid Assuming non-resident status means no IMU: in many cases it means the opposite, because the home may be treated as a taxable second home.

in many cases it means the opposite, because the home may be treated as a taxable second home. Using a national rate instead of the local comune rate: IMU is municipal, so a rate from another town can give you the wrong answer.

IMU is municipal, so a rate from another town can give you the wrong answer. Paying June and forgetting December: the saldo often adjusts the final bill after local rates are confirmed.

the saldo often adjusts the final bill after local rates are confirmed. Relying on an old calculator or old municipal PDF: local rules, reductions, or payment instructions can change.

local rules, reductions, or payment instructions can change. Mixing up IMU with TARI, purchase taxes, or rental income tax: they are separate charges with different rules and deadlines. If your case involves inheritance, usufruct, several properties, or a mixed residency situation, it is usually worth asking a commercialista, a CAF, or the municipal tax office for a check. Expatica’s accountants and tax advisors in Italy directory is a practical place to start.

Managing euro property costs with a Wise account If you pay several Italian property bills from abroad, the issue is often cash flow rather than tax. Holding euros separately can make it easier to budget for IMU, insurance, utilities, or condo charges. A free-to-open Wise account can be one way to do that if you convert money from another currency and want to send euros to your Italian bank account ahead of time. It does not calculate IMU, file declarations, or replace the official payment process. Open Your Wise Account