Key takeaways Italy has no general annual net wealth tax, but residents can still owe IVIE or IVAFE on certain foreign assets.

IVIE covers foreign real estate, while IVAFE covers foreign bank accounts, savings books, and other qualifying financial assets.

Your tax residence, not your visa alone, is the main trigger.

IMU on some Italian property and IRPEF on income are separate from IVIE and IVAFE.

Reporting and payment are separate, so foreign assets can still need disclosure even when little or no extra tax is due.

Filing routes commonly involve Modello 730 with Quadro W or Modello Redditi PF with Quadro RW, but the correct form depends on the case.

Does Italy have a wealth tax? Italy does not generally levy a broad annual net wealth tax on all assets. For most expats, the key distinction is that tax residence can still bring two foreign-asset taxes into play: IVIE, imposta sul valore degli immobili situati all’estero, on relevant foreign real estate, and IVAFE, imposta sul valore delle attività finanziarie detenute all’estero, on certain foreign financial assets. Wise for managing Italian wealth tax payments in euros Hold funds: Keep supported currencies until your Italian payment is due

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Save on conversion: Mid-market rate with transparent, upfront fees Learn more about the Wise account Those taxes are separate from IMU, which is a local tax on some Italian property, and from IRPEF, Italy’s personal income tax on earnings. If you want more background before diving into the details, see our guide to the tax system in Italy. Tax What it applies to Typical trigger What it is not IVIE Foreign real estate Italian tax residence plus qualifying property abroad IMU on Italian property IVAFE Foreign bank accounts and financial assets Italian tax residence plus qualifying assets abroad IRPEF on income IMU Some property in Italy Ownership of qualifying Italian property A tax on foreign assets Taxes The tax system in Italy Read more

Who has to pay IVIE and IVAFE in Italy? Tax residence is usually the first decision point. Under Agenzia delle Entrate guidance, a person is generally resident for income-tax purposes if, for most of the year, at least one main test is met: physical presence in Italy, habitual residence there, domicile there, or registration in the Anagrafe, Italy’s resident population register. Visa status and tax status are separate. A residence permit does not by itself make you a tax resident, and a person can become a tax resident even if the move started as an immigration step rather than a tax-planning exercise. For wider residency context, see Taxes for expats in Italy: how do they work and how to pay. Before you assume IVIE or IVAFE do not apply, make sure to review: How many days you were physically present in Italy during the tax year

Whether Italy became your habitual home rather than a temporary base

Where your personal and family relationships were mainly centered

Whether you were registered in the Anagrafe for most of the year

Whether a treaty or dual-residence issue makes the answer less straightforward Taxes Taxes for expats in Italy: how do they work and how to pay Read more What if you moved to Italy during the year? Part-year moves are harder because the answer can change with just a few facts. The most important ones are your arrival date, the time you were physically present, where your home and close family links sat, and whether another country could still treat you as resident for the same period. Start with travel records, rental or purchase documents, your work contract, and your Anagrafe registration date. If two countries may both treat you as resident, ask a commercialista or check Double taxation agreement for expats in Italy. Expatica Content Editor Connor Glaze Insider Tip Many expats focus only on the 183-day count, but Italy can still look at where your personal and family relationships are centered.

How IVIE works on foreign property IVIE generally applies to foreign real estate held by Italian tax residents. In practice, that can include a house, flat, plot of land, or other qualifying property abroad, with the amount linked to the property value, your ownership share, and how long you held it during the year. The standard IVIE rate checked in October 2026 is 1.06%. For a simple sense check, a property with a taxable value of €200,000, owned 50% for the full year, gives a starting IVIE amount of €1,060 before any qualifying relief for foreign property taxes. In practice, focus on: Whether the asset counts as foreign real estate for IVIE purposes

Which value basis applies in the country where the property is located

Your legal ownership share or other qualifying right over the property

How many months you held it during the tax year

Whether foreign property taxes may reduce the Italian amount due How to verify: check the latest official IVIE guidance and the filing instructions before you rely on a rate or valuation method. How is IVIE valued and reduced? Valuation depends partly on where the property is located. Broadly, property in the EU or EEA can use a local cadastral value where one exists, while property elsewhere often relies on purchase cost or market value. Foreign property taxes can sometimes reduce IVIE, but only within the Italian rules for that year. Gather the purchase deed, local valuation or cadastral papers, your ownership percentage, the months held, and proof of foreign property tax paid before you estimate the final bill.

How IVAFE works on foreign bank accounts and investments IVAFE applies to certain financial assets held outside Italy by Italian tax residents. The practical distinction is that a current account, a savings book, and a brokerage portfolio may all sit abroad, but Italy does not tax each of them in exactly the same way. For most qualifying investment assets, the standard IVAFE rate checked in October 2026 is 0.2%. Foreign current accounts and savings books are treated differently: for individuals, the current fixed amount is €34.20 per account or savings book, with no IVAFE due if the average annual balance with the same intermediary is €5,000 or less. A portfolio worth €80,000 at year-end would give a starting IVAFE amount of €160 before any qualifying credit for a comparable foreign wealth tax. Asset type Usually in scope? How it is broadly taxed What to verify Overseas bank account Often yes Fixed annual amount in qualifying cases Average balance, joint ownership, reporting Overseas savings book Often yes Fixed annual amount in qualifying cases Balance threshold and holding period Overseas brokerage account Often yes Usually 0.2% on value Year-end value and asset type Other foreign financial products Sometimes Often percentage-based if within scope Legal nature of the asset and current guidance Which assets are often misunderstood? Small overseas bank accounts are a common trap because people assume a cash balance is too simple to matter. The monitoring threshold and the IVAFE balance rule are not the same test, so a low-balance account can still need checking. Joint accounts cause problems too. Before you assume an asset is excluded, check your ownership share, the average balance where relevant, and whether the account or investment still belongs in Quadro W or Quadro RW even if little or no IVAFE is due.

How to report and pay Italy wealth tax Reporting foreign assets and paying any tax due are linked, but they are not the same task. Modello 730 is the return many employees and pensioners first look at, Modello Redditi PF is the fuller personal return used in more complex cases, Quadro W is the foreign-asset section within 730, and Quadro RW is the matching section in Modello Redditi PF. Keep these taxes separate from IRPEF, Italy’s personal income tax, and from local surcharges such as addizionale regionale and addizionale comunale. If you are new to the system, your codice fiscale is the tax ID used across the process. A practical filing path looks like this: 1 Check whether you were likely an Italian tax resident for the year. 2 List foreign real estate and foreign financial assets separately. 3 Gather values, ownership shares, months held, and evidence of foreign taxes paid. 4 Confirm whether you can use Modello 730 with Quadro W or need Modello Redditi PF with Quadro RW, then check the latest filing deadline. Expatica Content Editor Connor Glaze Insider Tip Some expats assume foreign assets automatically mean they must use Modello Redditi PF, but in some cases Modello 730 with Quadro W may still be possible. For the 2026 filing season, Form 730 is generally due by 30 September and Modello Redditi PF by 31 October, but always confirm the latest Agenzia delle Entrate filing guidance for your filing year. Government & Law The codice fiscale: ID numbers in Italy Read more Which form should you use? The right form depends on your wider tax profile, not only on holding foreign assets. Many employees and pensioners first verify whether 730 fits, while self-employed people, dual-resident cases, and more complex returns are more likely to land in Modello Redditi PF. If this sounds like you What to verify next Employee or pensioner with a relatively standard filing profile Whether Modello 730 with Quadro W is available for your case Self-employed, dual-resident, or dealing with a more complex return Whether Modello Redditi PF is the safer route If your money is held abroad If you need euros in Italy but your savings sit in another currency, leave time for the transfer as well as the filing. A free-to-open Wise account can hold supported currencies and show the exchange rate and fee before you convert to euros for a transfer to Italy, which can help when funding a tax payment from abroad, but does not change your tax liability or replace professional filing advice. Open Your Wise Account

When special tax regimes can change the result Some expats use special Italian tax regimes, and these can change the ordinary answer on foreign income and foreign assets. That is why the standard position comes first in this guide: if you do not know the default rule, it is easy to give a special regime too much credit. The real questions are whether you qualify, whether you made a valid selection, and which tax year version applies. Check the official new residents regime page and, if your case is cross-border or high value, ask a commercialista who works with international filings. Before you rely on a special regime, confirm: Which regime you are using and whether it is the new resident lump-sum regime or something else

Whether you met the entry and residence conditions

Whether you made the election in the required way

Whether the regime changes only foreign income or also displaces the standard IVIE and IVAFE charge Does the new resident regime remove IVIE and IVAFE? In many cases, yes: the new resident lump-sum regime is understood to replace the standard IVIE and IVAFE charge for people who validly opted into it. However, the result still turns on the regime version, your election, and the tax year, so confirm the latest guidance before filing.

Common mistakes expats make with Italy wealth tax Treating no general wealth tax as if it means foreign assets can be ignored

Confusing tax residence with visa status or simple local registration

Mixing up IVIE, IVAFE, IMU, and IRPEF as if they were one tax

Looking only at the 183-day count and missing domicile or family-center issues

Forgetting that reporting may still matter even when little or no extra tax is due

Filing without keeping records for value, ownership share, months held, and foreign taxes paid If your case involves a mid-year move, dual residence, a special regime, or unusual assets, it’s best to hire support from a commercialista before you file.