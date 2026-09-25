Taxes for expats in Italy: how do they work and how to pay

Taxes
Italian taxes for expats can feel confusing because your visa, local resident registration, and tax status do not necessarily follow the same rules. One of the first things to establish is whether you are considered an Italian tax resident, as this generally determines whether Italy taxes your worldwide income or only certain Italian-source income.
Your situation can become more complex if you move during the tax year, receive income or hold assets abroad, or have tax obligations in another country. This guide explains tax residence, taxable income, filing requirements, double taxation, and when to seek help from a commercialista or CAF.
In Italy, tax residence is usually the first question to answer. It generally determines whether Italy looks at your worldwide income or only income that comes from Italian sources, so it is worth establishing your position before working through returns, deductions, and foreign-income reporting.
Under Italy’s current rules, you are generally considered a tax resident if, for most of the tax year, you meet at least one of the main residence tests. These include having your civil-law residence in Italy, having your domicile there – defined for tax purposes by where your personal and family relationships principally develop – or being physically present in Italy.
Registration in Italy’s resident population register for most of the tax year also creates a presumption that you are resident, although this can be rebutted. For a normal 365-day year, “most of the tax year” generally means at least 183 days, and fractions of days count.
Use this quick self-check:
If you moved to Turin in March, rented a home, registered there, and your family joined you, several factors could point towards Italian tax residence even if some or all of your income continued to be paid from abroad.
Senior Writer
Gary Buswell
Do not focus only on counting 183 days. Physical presence is one test, but your residence, personal and family relationships, and registration can also affect whether Italy treats you as a tax resident.
Italian tax residents are generally subject to tax on worldwide income, while non-residents are generally taxed only on income from Italian sources. Arriving in or leaving Italy during the year can make the position more complicated, particularly if you keep a home or family connections in another country or work across borders.
|Scenario
|Likely status question
|What Italy may tax
|What to verify next
|You arrive mid-year and start work in Italy
|Do you meet an Italian residence test for most of the tax year?
|Italian salary, and possibly wider income once resident
|Arrival date, days present, residence, personal and family ties, registration, and any applicable treaty
|You leave Italy during the year but keep a home there
|Do you remain resident under an Italian test?
|Italian-source income, and possibly more
|Departure date, days present, use of the Italian home, personal and family ties, registration, and treaty position
|You never register but live in Italy most of the year
|You may still be Italian tax resident
|Potential worldwide income
|Physical presence, residence, personal and family relationships, and work pattern
If Italy and another country both treat you as tax resident under their domestic rules, check whether a double-tax treaty applies. Treaty residence rules can then determine which country is treated as your country of residence for the purposes covered by the treaty.
Once your residence status is clear, the next task is matching each income stream to the right tax rules. Personal income tax (Imposta sul Reddito delle Persone Fisiche – IRPEF) is progressive, which means the tax rate rises across income bands, while regional and municipal surcharges may apply on top.
For expats, the main tax questions often go beyond the type of income you receive. You may need to:
Employment income: If you are on payroll, income tax is often withheld by your employer, but withholding does not necessarily mean you have no filing obligations. Keep your annual Certificazione Unica (CU), as it contains important income and withholding information used for your tax return.
Freelance or self-employment income: If you work for yourself, you will usually have more detailed tax and filing requirements and may also need to consider social security contributions, depending on your work and professional status.
Pension income: Foreign pensions can raise additional questions about their source, treaty treatment, and whether a special tax regime applies. If you are an Italian tax resident, a pension paid from abroad may still need to be declared or considered for Italian tax purposes.
Rental income: Rent from property in Italy or abroad can be subject to different rules. Italian tax residents with foreign rental income may need to consider both income tax and foreign-asset reporting, as well as any double-tax treaty and foreign tax credit that applies.
IRPEF is not always the whole story. You may also need to check the addizionale regionale and addizionale comunale, which are regional and municipal IRPEF surcharges and can vary according to where you live.
Do not assume that your pre-filled tax return contains everything relating to foreign income or assets. Some foreign pensions, employment income, property income, investments, and financial assets may not be pre-populated, so you should check the information carefully and add or correct details where required.
Form 730 now includes Quadro W, which can be used to report qualifying foreign investments and financial or property assets for tax-monitoring purposes and to calculate tax on the value of foreign real estate (IVIE) and tax on certain foreign financial assets (IVAFE) where applicable. Reporting and paying tax are separate issues, however, so a foreign asset may still create a reporting obligation even where little or no additional tax is due.
If you are researching income tax rates in Italy, remember that the national IRPEF rates are only part of the picture. Check the national rules first, then the regional and municipal surcharges that apply to your circumstances.
Italy has several special regimes that can benefit some newcomers, but each has detailed eligibility conditions. Check the current rules against your circumstances before factoring a tax break into your moving budget.
Three regimes worth knowing about are the:
Each targets a different type of newcomer and applies its own residence, income, and timing requirements.
The impatriati regime can reduce the taxable amount of qualifying employment and professional income earned in Italy by people who transfer their tax residence there and meet the other conditions.
Italy’s new-resident flat-tax regime allows qualifying newcomers to pay a fixed annual substitute tax on eligible foreign-source income.
The 7% pensioner regime is available to certain recipients of foreign pensions who transfer their tax residence to qualifying municipalities and can apply to eligible foreign-source income.
Local warning: small rule changes on timing, family status, salary caps, or municipality lists can change eligibility quickly.
Before relying on any regime, check:
Because the financial difference can be substantial, it can be useful to have a commercialista check eligibility before you make the election or file your first return.
Double taxation relief can arise under a tax treaty or Italy’s domestic rules, including through a foreign tax credit where the relevant conditions are met. Relief does not necessarily remove your reporting obligations or mean that foreign income can simply be left off your Italian tax return.
For example, if you are a tax resident in Italy and receive rental income from property in another country, the country where the property is located may have the right to tax that income. Italy may also take the income into account under its worldwide taxation rules, with relief potentially available for qualifying foreign tax paid so that the same income is not taxed twice in full.
Once you understand your likely tax status, the next step is working out which form, documents, deadlines, and payment route apply. The administrative process for filing your taxes in Italy is separate from working out what tax you owe, so it helps to tackle each stage in order.
In Italy, employees and many pensioners often start by checking whether Modello 730 fits their circumstances. Non-residents, people with certain business or professional self-employment income, and taxpayers in some other situations must use Modello Redditi PF instead. If you qualify, Agenzia delle Entrate may also provide a pre-filled return, but you should still check that the information is complete and correct.
Do not assume that foreign income or assets automatically rule out Modello 730. The form can now accommodate several cross-border items, including foreign investments and financial or property assets through Quadro W, although some circumstances still require Modello Redditi PF.
For many newcomers, an important first administrative step is getting an Italian tax identification number (codice fiscale). To use Agenzia delle Entrate’s online pre-filled tax-return service, you can access it using credentials such as SPID, CIE (electronic identity card), or CNS (national services card).
A practical document checklist includes:
If a tax assistance center (Centro di Assistenza Fiscale – CAF) or commercialista files for you, ask which form they plan to use and why. This is particularly useful if you have foreign income or assets, moved to or from Italy during the tax year, or may have tax obligations in another country.
For the 2026 filing season, Form 730 is generally filed by 30 September, while Modello Redditi PF is generally filed by 31 October.
Filing and paying are separate steps. Depending on your circumstances and the return you use, tax balances and advance payments (acconti) may follow different deadlines and may be paid or settled through different mechanisms, including Form F24.
A workable order is to confirm the correct return, check the current filing deadline, establish whether you owe a balance or advance payment, and keep records of both the return and any payments. Always check the current Agenzia delle Entrate calendar, as deadlines and payment arrangements can vary by filing year and taxpayer circumstances.
If your income or savings are held outside Italy, you may need to convert money into euros before covering tax bills and other local costs. A Wise account lets you hold and convert supported currencies, with the exchange rate and applicable conversion fee shown before you complete the transaction, which can make it easier to see how much a transfer will cost.
This can be useful if you are paid in another currency, receive income from abroad, or need to move savings to Italy ahead of a tax deadline. However, converting or transferring money through Wise is separate from paying your Italian tax liability, so check the payment method required by Agenzia delle Entrate, such as the appropriate F24 payment route.
Many tax problems in Italy begin with an incorrect assumption rather than an obscure rule. Checking your position early can help you avoid unnecessary tax, penalties, interest, and administrative problems later.
Common mistakes include:
Before filing, check the current forms and instructions on the Agenzia delle Entrate pre-filled return portal, especially if you moved during the year or have cross-border income.
Professional advice is particularly useful if you have possible dual residence, foreign assets, self-employment income, rental income, foreign pensions, or missed returns. In these situations, an error can affect more than one tax year or create obligations in more than one country.
Local filing tip: A CAF can assist with many standard returns and, depending on its expertise, some foreign reporting. More complicated matters – such as treaty residence, overseas pensions, special tax regimes, or correcting earlier returns – may be better handled by a commercialista experienced in international tax.
When contacting an adviser, ask whether they regularly deal with double-tax treaties, foreign income and assets, and first-year or departure-year filings. If you need to find one, Expatica’s directory of accountants and tax advisors in Italy is a practical place to start.
FAQ
If you are tax resident in Italy, foreign income tax in Italy can apply because residents are generally taxed on worldwide income, not only what they earn locally. Non-residents are usually taxed only on Italian-source income, although treaties and special regimes can change the practical outcome in specific cases.
Sometimes no, but many expats should not assume payroll withholding ends the story. If you have foreign income, extra deductions, foreign assets, or a move that changed your status during the year, you may still need to file a return.
Many employees and pensioners look first at Modello 730, while self-employed people, non-residents, and more complex cases often use Modello Redditi PF. If you have cross-border income or foreign asset reporting, check the latest official instructions before choosing your filing path.
Relief typically comes through a tax treaty, a domestic exemption rule, or a foreign tax credit. Even when relief exists, you may still need to file in both countries and report the income correctly before any credit or exemption is applied.
Speak to a local adviser early if you have dual residency, self-employment, foreign assets, rental income, missed returns, or unclear special-regime eligibility. Paying for help before you file is often much cheaper than correcting a cross-border mistake later.
(accessed 17th September 2026)
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