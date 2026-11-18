Dividend tax in Italy can appear simple, until you mix Italian tax residence, overseas shares, and tax already withheld abroad. If you live in Italy and receive dividends from Italy or another country, the main issue is how Italy can tax the income, what you must report, and whether relief applies.
This guide explains dividend tax for individual investors, retirees, and internationally mobile professionals. Dividend rules sit inside the wider tax system in Italy and the broader rules on taxes for expats in Italy, but the focus here stays on personal dividend income.
This information has been reviewed against Agenzia delle Entrate, Italy’s tax agency. It is for general information only, not tax, legal, or investment advice. Outcomes can still vary by tax residence, source country, shareholding type, beneficial ownership, product type, treaty terms, and filing year, so complex cases are best checked with a commercialista, an Italian chartered tax adviser.
Key takeaways
- Residence comes first, because Italian tax residents are generally taxed on worldwide income, while non-residents are usually taxed only on Italian-source income.
- Split the dividends by source. Italian and foreign dividends can follow different withholding, relief, and reporting paths.
- In many standard individual cases, 26% is the common starting rate, often collected as a substitute tax, but the final result can still change.
- Foreign tax withheld at source does not automatically settle your Italian position. Residents may still need to report the income and claim relief correctly.
- Keep the evidence in one place: dividend vouchers, tax certificates, broker statements, payment dates, and exchange-rate notes.
How dividend tax works in Italy
Start with three questions: are you tax resident in Italy, is the dividend Italian or foreign source, and has tax already been withheld elsewhere. The same payment can be taxed in the source country and still need Italian reporting.
The main dividend tax rates to know
For resident individuals, 26% is the common starting point readers will see. It is often charged as an imposta sostitutiva, or substitute tax, which is a flat tax collected separately from ordinary IRPEF, Italy’s personal income tax.
|Situation
|Typical starting treatment
|What to check
|Italian tax resident, common dividend case
|Often 26% substitute tax
|Whether the dividend is Italian or foreign source, and whether relief applies
|Italian tax resident, foreign dividend already taxed abroad
|Italy can still require reporting
|Treaty limit, foreign tax credit, exchange-rate method, and filing route
|Non-resident receiving Italian dividends
|Italian withholding can apply
|Treaty rate, refund route, and whether Form A fits your case
Wise for managing Italian tax payments in euros
- Save on conversion: Mid-market rate with transparent, upfront fees
- Hold while you wait: Keep funds in supported currencies until payments are due
- Pay in EUR: Convert and send euros for Italian payments, fees shown upfront
Why the source of the dividend matters
Italian-source and foreign-source dividends do not follow the same practical path. Tax withheld before the money reaches you changes the cash you receive, but it does not by itself answer what Italy expects in your return.
Are you a tax resident in Italy?
This is the gateway question. Under Agenzia delle Entrate’s residence for tax purposes guidance, a person is generally resident if, for most of the year, at least one main test is met.
These tests include:
- Habitual residence in Italy
- Domicile in Italy, meaning where personal and family relationships mainly sit
- Physical presence in Italy for at least 183 days, or 184 in a leap year
- Registration in the resident population register
Tax residency is not the same as a visa, a residence permit, or Anagrafe registration on its own. These can overlap, but they answer different questions.
When Italy taxes your worldwide dividend income
If you move to Italy and become tax resident during the year, dividends from a UK or US portfolio can still fall into your Italian tax picture even if the shares stay with your overseas broker. Foreign withholding does not remove the need to check Italian reporting or relief.
Expatica Content Editor
Connor Glaze
Insider Tip
Keep your Anagrafe registration date, lease, and travel records together, because your commercialista (financial and tax advisor) may need them if your residency position is not straightforward.
Italian dividends versus foreign dividends
From here, split the analysis into two practical paths: Italian-source dividends and foreign-source dividends. The rules below are for personal investing, not corporate structures or parent-subsidiary planning.
Dividends from Italian companies
Italian company dividends are often taxed at source before the payment reaches the investor. For a non-resident, treaty relief may matter at this stage, either through a reduced rate at source or through a refund claim afterwards.
Official Agenzia guidance on double taxation relief includes Form A for dividends for some non-resident treaty claims. Confirm first that this route fits your case.
Dividends from overseas shares and funds
If you are an Italian tax resident, foreign dividends can still need to be reported even when tax was already withheld abroad. Broker summaries help, but you may still need to check exchange-rate treatment, treaty limits, and the Italian foreign tax credit rules for dividends.
How double taxation relief works for expats
The key task is to stop the same dividend being taxed twice. In plain English, relief usually comes through a lower rate at source, a refund claim, or a foreign tax credit in Italy.
Expatica’s guide to double taxation agreements in Italy explains the wider treaty background.
|Relief route
|What it does
|What you need
|Relief at source
|Reduces withholding before the dividend is paid
|The treaty article, the correct residence certificate, and beneficial owner status
|Refund claim
|Reclaims tax withheld above the treaty limit
|The deadline, proof of tax withheld, and the accepted claim form
|Foreign tax credit in Italy
|Offsets qualifying foreign tax against Italian tax
|Final tax paid, the treaty limit, and the right Italian return entries
When a tax treaty may reduce withholding tax
A double taxation treaty can cap the source country’s withholding tax, but the exact rate depends on the treaty and the taxpayer’s status. UK or US dividends received by an Italian resident, for example, may still face withholding, but the treaty can limit how much is charged before Italian relief is considered.
Check the actual treaty text on the MEF treaty list rather than relying on a summary. Small wording differences can change the answer.
When to claim a foreign tax credit in Italy
Italy can grant a credit only if the foreign tax was final and the dividend is also taxed in Italy. Keep proof of the gross dividend, tax withheld, payment date, and any documents showing whether the foreign tax can still be reclaimed.
Example: a reader receives a EUR 1,000 gross overseas dividend and EUR 150 is withheld abroad. Italy may still require the dividend to be reported and may allow relief for some or all of that foreign tax, but if the withholding is above the treaty limit, a refund claim in the source country may also need checking.
How to report dividend income in your Italian tax return
Once you know the source of the dividend and your residence position, the next step is filing. Some cases only need a basic return check, while others also raise foreign income or foreign asset reporting questions.
Do not assume a bank, broker, or payment provider has settled every Italian filing duty for you.
Which forms and records to check
Check the current instructions for how to file your income taxes in Italy and for Agenzia’s personal return filing route. Many employees and pensioners start with Modello 730, the simplified return, while non-residents and more complex cases often need Modello Redditi PF, the standard individual return.
Keep a checklist of:
- Annual broker statement
- Dividend vouchers
- Foreign tax certificates
- Payment dates
- Exchange-rate notes
- Any records for foreign shares or other overseas assets
Expatica Content Editor
Connor Glaze
Insider Tip
Download each dividend voucher showing gross amount, tax withheld, and payment date, not only the year-end summary.
Common mistakes expats make with dividend tax in Italy
- Do not assume the broker handled everything; foreign dividends can still need Italian reporting.
- Tax residency is not the same as immigration status, so test your position under Italian tax rules, not only your visa or permit.
- Compare foreign withholding with the treaty article on dividends, because over-withholding can change whether you need relief at source, a refund, or a credit.
- Save the gross dividend voucher and foreign tax certificate, not only the net cash amount.
- Check whether the overseas shares themselves create foreign asset reporting duties, separate from the dividend tax question.
Managing dividend income across borders
If you receive dividends in another currency and spend in EUR, you may want a simple way to hold, convert, or move the money. Expatica’s guide to how to use Wise in Italy as an expat covers that money management side, but it’s important to note that this does not affect tax residence, withholding tax, treaty treatment, or filing duties.
Final thoughts
Dividend tax in Italy comes down to three questions. Are you an Italian tax resident? Is the dividend from an Italian or foreign source? Has tax already been withheld elsewhere? Residents are generally taxed on worldwide income, so foreign withholding doesn’t settle your Italian position. Even where 26% is the common starting rate, the final result can change depending on your residence, the source country, treaty terms and the type of shareholding.
Relief can come at source, through a refund claim, or as a foreign tax credit in Italy. Check the actual treaty text rather than a summary, and confirm whether any tax withheld above the treaty limit can be reclaimed abroad. Keep your paperwork together: dividend vouchers showing the gross amount, tax withheld and payment date, foreign tax certificates, broker statements and exchange-rate notes. Don’t assume your broker has handled your Italian reporting, and check separately whether overseas shares create foreign asset reporting duties.
Because tax residence isn’t the same as immigration status, and cross-border cases can get complicated, consider speaking to a commercialista if your situation is anything other than straightforward. A short check before you file can save you from double taxation or a missed declaration.
FAQ
Dividend tax in Italy
Do I pay tax in Italy on foreign dividends?
Yes, if you are an Italian tax resident, because residents are generally taxed on worldwide income. If you are non-resident, Italy usually looks only at Italian-source income, but residents still need to check Italian reporting even when foreign tax was already withheld.
What is the dividend tax rate in Italy?
In many standard individual cases, 26% is the headline starting point for Italian dividend tax withholding or substitute tax treatment. The final result can still change with residence, source country, treaty relief, shareholding type, and the filing route.
Are non-residents taxed on dividends from Italian companies?
Yes. Italian-source dividends paid to non-residents can face Italian withholding, although a treaty may reduce the rate or support a refund claim.
Can I claim foreign withholding tax in Italy?
Yes, if the foreign tax was final and Italy also taxes the same dividend. Keep proof of the gross dividend, the tax withheld, and whether that foreign tax can still be reclaimed abroad.
Which Italian tax return form do expats use for dividend income?
That depends on the taxpayer’s status and what else needs to be reported. Current instructions for Modello 730 and Modello Redditi PF are the right starting point, and foreign assets or more complex cross-border cases often need extra care.
Do I need to declare foreign shares as well as foreign dividends in Italy?
Possibly. Dividend tax and foreign asset reporting are related but not identical questions, so overseas portfolios and multiple foreign accounts often need a separate check against the current official instructions.
Sources
Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.
- The tax system in Italy, Expatica
- Taxes for expats in Italy: how do they work and how to pay, Expatica
- Double taxation agreement for expats in Italy, Expatica
- How to file your income taxes in Italy in 2026, Expatica
- Residence for tax purposes, Agenzia delle Entrate
- Personal income tax rates and calculation, Agenzia delle Entrate
- How and when to file a tax return, Agenzia delle Entrate
- Conventions for the avoidance of double taxation, Agenzia delle Entrate
- Treaty List, Ministry of Economy and Finance
- PF 2026 instructions, Agenzia delle Entrate