Key takeaways Residence comes first, because Italian tax residents are generally taxed on worldwide income, while non-residents are usually taxed only on Italian-source income.

Split the dividends by source. Italian and foreign dividends can follow different withholding, relief, and reporting paths.

In many standard individual cases, 26% is the common starting rate, often collected as a substitute tax, but the final result can still change.

Foreign tax withheld at source does not automatically settle your Italian position. Residents may still need to report the income and claim relief correctly.

Keep the evidence in one place: dividend vouchers, tax certificates, broker statements, payment dates, and exchange-rate notes.

How dividend tax works in Italy Start with three questions: are you tax resident in Italy, is the dividend Italian or foreign source, and has tax already been withheld elsewhere. The same payment can be taxed in the source country and still need Italian reporting. The main dividend tax rates to know For resident individuals, 26% is the common starting point readers will see. It is often charged as an imposta sostitutiva, or substitute tax, which is a flat tax collected separately from ordinary IRPEF, Italy’s personal income tax. Situation Typical starting treatment What to check Italian tax resident, common dividend case Often 26% substitute tax Whether the dividend is Italian or foreign source, and whether relief applies Italian tax resident, foreign dividend already taxed abroad Italy can still require reporting Treaty limit, foreign tax credit, exchange-rate method, and filing route Non-resident receiving Italian dividends Italian withholding can apply Treaty rate, refund route, and whether Form A fits your case Wise for managing Italian tax payments in euros Save on conversion: Mid-market rate with transparent, upfront fees

Hold while you wait: Keep funds in supported currencies until payments are due

Pay in EUR: Convert and send euros for Italian payments, fees shown upfront Learn more about the Wise account Why the source of the dividend matters Italian-source and foreign-source dividends do not follow the same practical path. Tax withheld before the money reaches you changes the cash you receive, but it does not by itself answer what Italy expects in your return. Taxes Taxes for expats in Italy: how do they work and how to pay Read more

Are you a tax resident in Italy? This is the gateway question. Under Agenzia delle Entrate’s residence for tax purposes guidance, a person is generally resident if, for most of the year, at least one main test is met. These tests include: Habitual residence in Italy

Domicile in Italy, meaning where personal and family relationships mainly sit

Physical presence in Italy for at least 183 days, or 184 in a leap year

Registration in the resident population register Tax residency is not the same as a visa, a residence permit, or Anagrafe registration on its own. These can overlap, but they answer different questions. When Italy taxes your worldwide dividend income If you move to Italy and become tax resident during the year, dividends from a UK or US portfolio can still fall into your Italian tax picture even if the shares stay with your overseas broker. Foreign withholding does not remove the need to check Italian reporting or relief. Expatica Content Editor Connor Glaze Insider Tip Keep your Anagrafe registration date, lease, and travel records together, because your commercialista (financial and tax advisor) may need them if your residency position is not straightforward.

Italian dividends versus foreign dividends From here, split the analysis into two practical paths: Italian-source dividends and foreign-source dividends. The rules below are for personal investing, not corporate structures or parent-subsidiary planning. Dividends from Italian companies Italian company dividends are often taxed at source before the payment reaches the investor. For a non-resident, treaty relief may matter at this stage, either through a reduced rate at source or through a refund claim afterwards. Official Agenzia guidance on double taxation relief includes Form A for dividends for some non-resident treaty claims. Confirm first that this route fits your case. Dividends from overseas shares and funds If you are an Italian tax resident, foreign dividends can still need to be reported even when tax was already withheld abroad. Broker summaries help, but you may still need to check exchange-rate treatment, treaty limits, and the Italian foreign tax credit rules for dividends.

How double taxation relief works for expats The key task is to stop the same dividend being taxed twice. In plain English, relief usually comes through a lower rate at source, a refund claim, or a foreign tax credit in Italy. Expatica’s guide to double taxation agreements in Italy explains the wider treaty background. Relief route What it does What you need Relief at source Reduces withholding before the dividend is paid The treaty article, the correct residence certificate, and beneficial owner status Refund claim Reclaims tax withheld above the treaty limit The deadline, proof of tax withheld, and the accepted claim form Foreign tax credit in Italy Offsets qualifying foreign tax against Italian tax Final tax paid, the treaty limit, and the right Italian return entries Taxes Double taxation agreement for expats in Italy Read more When a tax treaty may reduce withholding tax A double taxation treaty can cap the source country’s withholding tax, but the exact rate depends on the treaty and the taxpayer’s status. UK or US dividends received by an Italian resident, for example, may still face withholding, but the treaty can limit how much is charged before Italian relief is considered. Check the actual treaty text on the MEF treaty list rather than relying on a summary. Small wording differences can change the answer. When to claim a foreign tax credit in Italy Italy can grant a credit only if the foreign tax was final and the dividend is also taxed in Italy. Keep proof of the gross dividend, tax withheld, payment date, and any documents showing whether the foreign tax can still be reclaimed. Example: a reader receives a EUR 1,000 gross overseas dividend and EUR 150 is withheld abroad. Italy may still require the dividend to be reported and may allow relief for some or all of that foreign tax, but if the withholding is above the treaty limit, a refund claim in the source country may also need checking.

How to report dividend income in your Italian tax return Once you know the source of the dividend and your residence position, the next step is filing. Some cases only need a basic return check, while others also raise foreign income or foreign asset reporting questions. Do not assume a bank, broker, or payment provider has settled every Italian filing duty for you. Which forms and records to check Check the current instructions for how to file your income taxes in Italy and for Agenzia’s personal return filing route. Many employees and pensioners start with Modello 730, the simplified return, while non-residents and more complex cases often need Modello Redditi PF, the standard individual return. Keep a checklist of: Annual broker statement

Dividend vouchers

Foreign tax certificates

Payment dates

Exchange-rate notes

Any records for foreign shares or other overseas assets Expatica Content Editor Connor Glaze Insider Tip Download each dividend voucher showing gross amount, tax withheld, and payment date, not only the year-end summary. Taxes How to file your income taxes in Italy in 2026 Read more

Common mistakes expats make with dividend tax in Italy Do not assume the broker handled everything; foreign dividends can still need Italian reporting.

Tax residency is not the same as immigration status, so test your position under Italian tax rules, not only your visa or permit.

Compare foreign withholding with the treaty article on dividends, because over-withholding can change whether you need relief at source, a refund, or a credit.

Save the gross dividend voucher and foreign tax certificate, not only the net cash amount.

Check whether the overseas shares themselves create foreign asset reporting duties, separate from the dividend tax question.

Managing dividend income across borders If you receive dividends in another currency and spend in EUR, you may want a simple way to hold, convert, or move the money. Expatica’s guide to how to use Wise in Italy as an expat covers that money management side, but it’s important to note that this does not affect tax residence, withholding tax, treaty treatment, or filing duties. Get Started With Wise