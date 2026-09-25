What is IVA in Italy? VAT and Partita IVA explained

This guide explains the differences, what they mean if you live or work in Italy, and when to check the details with the tax agency (Agenzia delle Entrate) or a commercialista (accountant).

What IVA means in Italy IVA is Italy’s value added tax (VAT), which applies to many goods and services. You will also hear people use “IVA” when they mean a partita IVA: the number used to identify a business or self-employed professional for tax purposes. The similar names can make questions such as “Do I need IVA?” hard to interpret. VAT, IVA, and Partita IVA are not the same VAT is the English name for IVA; they are the same tax. A partita IVA is a number associated with business or professional activity. Having the number does not necessarily mean you must add VAT to every invoice: the treatment depends on the activity and tax regime. For example, a shop price may include IVA, while a freelancer carrying on regular professional work will generally need a partita IVA. Occasional work can be treated differently, so check the rules before assuming that one paid assignment requires registration. IVA and codice fiscale: what’s the difference? A codice fiscale is a tax identification code used for individuals in Italy. A partita IVA identifies someone for business or professional activity. The tax agency provides separate checks for the two identifiers. A simple way to remember it: Codice fiscale = personal tax ID

= personal tax ID Partita IVA = business or freelance VAT number If you are an employee, you may only need a codice fiscale. If you start self-employment, freelancing, or regular invoicing, you may also need a Partita IVA, depending on the nature of your activity.

How VAT works in Italy IVA is a consumption tax on many goods and services. Businesses generally charge it to customers and account for it to the tax authorities. If you work for yourself, whether you charge IVA depends on your activity and tax regime. The most important questions around IVA include: What rate applies?

Is the item exempt?

Do I need to charge IVA myself? Current IVA rates and common examples Italy has several VAT rates. The standard rate is 22%, and there are reduced rates for certain goods and services. Rate Common examples 22% Standard rate for goods and services 10% Domestic energy, medicines, certain hospitality services, building renovation services 5% Selected food products 4% Certain food, beverage, and agricultural products These are examples, not rules for every product or service in a category. Check the classification of a particular sale before applying a rate. For consumers, VAT is generally included in the displayed price. If you issue invoices, check your tax regime too: freelancers in the regime forfetario generally do not charge VAT on their invoices. Exempt, non-taxable, and out-of-scope transactions A transaction with no VAT charged is not necessarily exempt. Italian VAT rules distinguish between: exempt transactions (esenti)

non-taxable transactions (non imponibili)

transactions outside the scope of VAT (fuori campo IVA). The distinction can affect invoicing, reporting, and whether a business can deduct VAT on related purchases. If you are unsure how to classify a sale, check Agenzia delle Entrate’s VAT guidance or ask a commercialista, particularly for cross-border transactions.

Who needs a Partita IVA in Italy? If you carry out business or self-employed work on a habitual basis in Italy, you will generally need a partita IVA. This can apply even if your clients are abroad. Whether you need to register depends on the nature of your work, not simply on how often you send an invoice. Common expat scenarios You may need a Partita IVA if you: Regularly work as a freelancer, consultant, or contractor

Run an online shop or another business

Offer professional services as an ongoing activity If you get paid from clients abroad, a Wise Business account may help you receive supported international payments and keep currencies separate, subject to fees and availability it easier to receive international payments, but it does not change your Italian tax registration obligations. Check your position before starting regular work. A genuinely occasional assignment may be treated differently, but describing work as “occasional” does not make it so if the activity is habitual. Wise Business Join 700,000+ businesses around the world which already use Wise for powerful international accounts to hold, send, spend and exchange 40+ currencies, with local and SWIFT account information for incoming payments in multiple currencies, mid-market exchange rates with no markup for conversions, plus linked debit and expense cards and seamless integrations with accounting software like Xero. Go to website When you may not need one You may not need a Partita IVA if you are: In standard employment

Doing a one-off task that is genuinely occasional

Working under another arrangement that does not amount to regular self-employment If you combine employment with freelance work, assess the freelance activity separately. If the distinction is unclear in your case, ask a commercialista before you begin regular self-employed work.