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What is IVA in Italy? VAT and Partita IVA explained

In Italy, IVA means value added tax, but you may also hear it when people talk about a partita IVA (VAT number) or the rules for issuing invoices. That can make it hard to tell whether you need to charge VAT, register for a VAT number, or simply understand VAT on a bill.

Gary Buswell
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An account leans forward to make notes on tax documents while calculating amounts owed

This guide explains the differences, what they mean if you live or work in Italy, and when to check the details with the tax agency (Agenzia delle Entrate) or a commercialista (accountant).

What IVA means in Italy

IVA is Italy’s value added tax (VAT), which applies to many goods and services. You will also hear people use “IVA” when they mean a partita IVA: the number used to identify a business or self-employed professional for tax purposes. 

The similar names can make questions such as “Do I need IVA?” hard to interpret.

VAT, IVA, and Partita IVA are not the same

VAT is the English name for IVA; they are the same tax. A partita IVA is a number associated with business or professional activity. Having the number does not necessarily mean you must add VAT to every invoice: the treatment depends on the activity and tax regime.

For example, a shop price may include IVA, while a freelancer carrying on regular professional work will generally need a partita IVA. Occasional work can be treated differently, so check the rules before assuming that one paid assignment requires registration.

IVA and codice fiscale: what’s the difference?

A codice fiscale is a tax identification code used for individuals in Italy. A partita IVA identifies someone for business or professional activity. The tax agency provides separate checks for the two identifiers.

A simple way to remember it:

  • Codice fiscale = personal tax ID
  • Partita IVA = business or freelance VAT number

If you are an employee, you may only need a codice fiscale. If you start self-employment, freelancing, or regular invoicing, you may also need a Partita IVA, depending on the nature of your activity. 

How VAT works in Italy

IVA is a consumption tax on many goods and services. Businesses generally charge it to customers and account for it to the tax authorities. If you work for yourself, whether you charge IVA depends on your activity and tax regime.

The most important questions around IVA include:

  • What rate applies?
  • Is the item exempt?
  • Do I need to charge IVA myself?

Current IVA rates and common examples

Italy has several VAT rates. The standard rate is 22%, and there are reduced rates for certain goods and services.

RateCommon examples
22%Standard rate for goods and services
10%Domestic energy, medicines, certain hospitality services, building renovation services 
5%Selected food products 
4%Certain food, beverage, and agricultural products 

These are examples, not rules for every product or service in a category. Check the classification of a particular sale before applying a rate. 

For consumers, VAT is generally included in the displayed price. If you issue invoices, check your tax regime too: freelancers in the regime forfetario generally do not charge VAT on their invoices.

Exempt, non-taxable, and out-of-scope transactions

A transaction with no VAT charged is not necessarily exempt. Italian VAT rules distinguish between: 

  • exempt transactions (esenti)
  • non-taxable transactions (non imponibili)
  • transactions outside the scope of VAT (fuori campo IVA). 

The distinction can affect invoicing, reporting, and whether a business can deduct VAT on related purchases.

If you are unsure how to classify a sale, check Agenzia delle Entrate’s VAT guidance or ask a commercialista, particularly for cross-border transactions.

Who needs a Partita IVA in Italy?

If you carry out business or self-employed work on a habitual basis in Italy, you will generally need a partita IVA. This can apply even if your clients are abroad. Whether you need to register depends on the nature of your work, not simply on how often you send an invoice.

Common expat scenarios

You may need a Partita IVA if you:

  • Regularly work as a freelancer, consultant, or contractor
  • Run an online shop or another business
  • Offer professional services as an ongoing activity

If you get paid from clients abroad, a Wise Business account may help you receive supported international payments and keep currencies separate, subject to fees and availability it easier to receive international payments, but it does not change your Italian tax registration obligations.

Check your position before starting regular work. A genuinely occasional assignment may be treated differently, but describing work as “occasional” does not make it so if the activity is habitual.

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When you may not need one

You may not need a Partita IVA if you are:

  • In standard employment
  • Doing a one-off task that is genuinely occasional
  • Working under another arrangement that does not amount to regular self-employment

If you combine employment with freelance work, assess the freelance activity separately.

If the distinction is unclear in your case, ask a commercialista before you begin regular self-employed work.

How to get and use a Partita IVA

Getting a Partita IVA gives you a number for your business or professional activity. You also need to establish which tax regime, invoicing rules, and other registrations apply to your work.

Registering with Agenzia delle Entrate

The basic process usually involves:

  1. Identifying your activity and choosing the appropriate ATECO activity code.
  2. Checking which tax regime applies to you.
  3. Submitting the appropriate start-of-activity declaration depending on how you run your business. For example, Form AA9/12 for sole traders or Form AA7/10 for registered companies. 
  4. Check whether your activity also requires business-register, social security, professional-body, or other registrations.
  5. Setting up the invoicing and recordkeeping process that applies to you.

It is sensible to check your activity code and tax regime before your first invoice.

Invoicing, e-invoicing, returns, and records

Once registered, you will generally need to:

  • Put your partita IVA on relevant invoices
  • Keep the required business records
  • Use e-invoicing where required
  • Track income and expenses
  • Meet filing and payment duties for your tax regime 

Do not assume that a partita IVA means you must charge VAT or file VAT returns. For example, people in the regime forfetario generally do not charge VAT on domestic invoices, even though e-invoicing obligations can still apply.

If clients pay you from abroad, keeping clear records of invoices, payments, and currency conversions will help you reconcile your accounts. A suitable Wise account may help you receive and track supported currencies, but it does not handle your Italian tax filings for you.

Regime forfettario and other common pitfalls

The regime forfetario is a simplified flat tax regime for eligible individuals running a business or working as self-employed professionals. It can simplify accounting and income tax calculations, and people using it generally do not charge VAT on domestic invoices. 

You still need a partita IVA for the activity and must meet the regime’s invoicing, tax filing, and payment obligations.

When the flat-rate regime may apply

Freelancers and sole traders often consider the regime forfetario because it simplifies some tax and accounting obligations. People in the regime generally do not charge VAT on domestic invoices.

First, consider whether your work is occasional or habitual, since that affects whether you need a partita IVA. If you do, eligibility for the regime forfetario depends on factors including your type of activity, revenue, other income, and the current regime rules. Check those conditions before choosing how to register for tax as a freelancer.

FAQ

Frequently asked questions about IVA in Italy

Is IVA the same as VAT in Italy?

Yes. IVA is the Italian term for VAT. The difference is mostly language, not meaning. Partita IVA is different because it refers to the VAT number used by businesses and self-employed people.

Do freelancers in Italy always need a Partita IVA?

Not always, but regular self-employment often does require one. If you invoice clients frequently or carry out ongoing professional work, check your situation before you begin.

Useful resources

(accessed 22nd September 2026)

Gary Buswell

About the author

Based in London, Gary has been freelancing for Expatica since 2016. An expert writer with experience in social research and community development, he focuses on topics such as politics and current affairs, healthcare, recruitment, human rights and migration.

More articles by Gary Buswell
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