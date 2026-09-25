What is IVA in Italy? VAT and Partita IVA explained

Taxes
In Italy, IVA means value added tax, but you may also hear it when people talk about a partita IVA (VAT number) or the rules for issuing invoices. That can make it hard to tell whether you need to charge VAT, register for a VAT number, or simply understand VAT on a bill.
This guide explains the differences, what they mean if you live or work in Italy, and when to check the details with the tax agency (Agenzia delle Entrate) or a commercialista (accountant).
IVA is Italy’s value added tax (VAT), which applies to many goods and services. You will also hear people use “IVA” when they mean a partita IVA: the number used to identify a business or self-employed professional for tax purposes.
The similar names can make questions such as “Do I need IVA?” hard to interpret.
VAT is the English name for IVA; they are the same tax. A partita IVA is a number associated with business or professional activity. Having the number does not necessarily mean you must add VAT to every invoice: the treatment depends on the activity and tax regime.
For example, a shop price may include IVA, while a freelancer carrying on regular professional work will generally need a partita IVA. Occasional work can be treated differently, so check the rules before assuming that one paid assignment requires registration.
A codice fiscale is a tax identification code used for individuals in Italy. A partita IVA identifies someone for business or professional activity. The tax agency provides separate checks for the two identifiers.
A simple way to remember it:
If you are an employee, you may only need a codice fiscale. If you start self-employment, freelancing, or regular invoicing, you may also need a Partita IVA, depending on the nature of your activity.
IVA is a consumption tax on many goods and services. Businesses generally charge it to customers and account for it to the tax authorities. If you work for yourself, whether you charge IVA depends on your activity and tax regime.
The most important questions around IVA include:
Italy has several VAT rates. The standard rate is 22%, and there are reduced rates for certain goods and services.
|Rate
|Common examples
|22%
|Standard rate for goods and services
|10%
|Domestic energy, medicines, certain hospitality services, building renovation services
|5%
|Selected food products
|4%
|Certain food, beverage, and agricultural products
These are examples, not rules for every product or service in a category. Check the classification of a particular sale before applying a rate.
For consumers, VAT is generally included in the displayed price. If you issue invoices, check your tax regime too: freelancers in the regime forfetario generally do not charge VAT on their invoices.
A transaction with no VAT charged is not necessarily exempt. Italian VAT rules distinguish between:
The distinction can affect invoicing, reporting, and whether a business can deduct VAT on related purchases.
If you are unsure how to classify a sale, check Agenzia delle Entrate’s VAT guidance or ask a commercialista, particularly for cross-border transactions.
If you carry out business or self-employed work on a habitual basis in Italy, you will generally need a partita IVA. This can apply even if your clients are abroad. Whether you need to register depends on the nature of your work, not simply on how often you send an invoice.
You may need a Partita IVA if you:
If you get paid from clients abroad, a Wise Business account may help you receive supported international payments and keep currencies separate, subject to fees and availability it easier to receive international payments, but it does not change your Italian tax registration obligations.
Check your position before starting regular work. A genuinely occasional assignment may be treated differently, but describing work as “occasional” does not make it so if the activity is habitual.
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You may not need a Partita IVA if you are:
If you combine employment with freelance work, assess the freelance activity separately.
If the distinction is unclear in your case, ask a commercialista before you begin regular self-employed work.
Getting a Partita IVA gives you a number for your business or professional activity. You also need to establish which tax regime, invoicing rules, and other registrations apply to your work.
The basic process usually involves:
It is sensible to check your activity code and tax regime before your first invoice.
Once registered, you will generally need to:
Do not assume that a partita IVA means you must charge VAT or file VAT returns. For example, people in the regime forfetario generally do not charge VAT on domestic invoices, even though e-invoicing obligations can still apply.
If clients pay you from abroad, keeping clear records of invoices, payments, and currency conversions will help you reconcile your accounts. A suitable Wise account may help you receive and track supported currencies, but it does not handle your Italian tax filings for you.
The regime forfetario is a simplified flat tax regime for eligible individuals running a business or working as self-employed professionals. It can simplify accounting and income tax calculations, and people using it generally do not charge VAT on domestic invoices.
You still need a partita IVA for the activity and must meet the regime’s invoicing, tax filing, and payment obligations.
Freelancers and sole traders often consider the regime forfetario because it simplifies some tax and accounting obligations. People in the regime generally do not charge VAT on domestic invoices.
First, consider whether your work is occasional or habitual, since that affects whether you need a partita IVA. If you do, eligibility for the regime forfetario depends on factors including your type of activity, revenue, other income, and the current regime rules. Check those conditions before choosing how to register for tax as a freelancer.
FAQ
Yes. IVA is the Italian term for VAT. The difference is mostly language, not meaning. Partita IVA is different because it refers to the VAT number used by businesses and self-employed people.
Not always, but regular self-employment often does require one. If you invoice clients frequently or carry out ongoing professional work, check your situation before you begin.
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