How to renounce UK citizenship as an expat

How to renounce UK citizenship step by step Once you’re sure renunciation is necessary, the process is mostly administrative, but the order matters. 1 Confirm you need to renounce. Check current rules in the other country and keep a copy of the official source or written confirmation. 2 Confirm your other nationality position. If you don’t already hold it, make sure you understand the 6-month rule and what evidence the foreign authority can provide. 3 Complete Form RN. Use the current Form RN guidance and application route on GOV.UK, and choose the online or postal route that fits your location. 4 Gather supporting documents. This usually means evidence of British nationality, evidence of the other nationality or expected acquisition, and any relationship documents if your status is through descent. 5 Pay the fee. Check the live Home Office nationality fees page on the day you apply, because fee tables can change. 6 Submit the application. If you apply by post, send the form, payment slip where required, and supporting evidence to the correct receiving authority. 7 Wait for registration. Citizenship ends only when the declaration is registered. 8 Keep the declaration certificate. Store the registered declaration and related evidence carefully, as you may need them later for passports, visas, or family nationality applications. Common mistakes include applying before foreign nationality is secure, misunderstanding when the 6-month safeguard helps, and assuming return-to-UK issues can be fixed later. Match each step to the relevant GOV.UK page before you send anything.

Documents, fees, and processing times As of 16 October 2026, the Home Office nationality fees tables list the RN renunciation fee at £513 from 8 April 2026, but always recheck before paying. The following table summarizes the documents and practical checks involved in preparing your application. Item What to prepare What to verify on publication day Proof of British nationality British passport, or certificate of naturalization or registration, plus descent documents if relevant Current accepted evidence types Proof of other nationality Other passport, official citizenship statement, or written confirmation you will acquire nationality within 6 months Whether the issuing authority’s letter is current and specific enough Fee and timing Fee listed as £513 from 8 April 2026; processing times can vary Live fee table, submission route, and service updates Wise for paying fees and translators in other currencies Pay translators abroad: Convert money to pay a translator in another currency

Prepare GBP: Convert funds ahead of the £513 Form RN fee

Keep a clear record: See each transfer and conversion in one place Learn more about the Wise Account

Who can renounce and what you need To renounce British citizenship, you need to meet the legal test and provide the right evidence. You normally need to be 18 or over and of full capacity. People under 18 who are married or in a civil partnership are treated as being of full age for this purpose.

You must already hold another citizenship or nationality, or satisfy the Home Secretary that you will acquire one within 6 months of registration.

Other forms of British nationality can also be renounced, but most expat readers here are dealing with British citizenship.

You will usually need proof of British nationality, such as a British passport or certificate of naturalization or registration.

You will also need proof of the other nationality, or a statement from that country’s authority confirming that you will become its citizen or national. If your British status comes through descent, you may also need documents linking you to the parent or grandparent concerned. If you live abroad, the key risk is treating a pending foreign nationality as certain when it is not.

What changes after renunciation Once registration happens, you stop being a British citizen from that date. That can affect your British passport, your right of abode, and your automatic right to live and work in the UK. Renunciation doesn’t automatically end UK tax or reporting questions, and it doesn’t by itself give you a new UK immigration status if you later want to live there again. The table below compares your position before and after registration, including the areas you may need to plan for. Issue Before registration After registration What to check British passport You remain British until registration Your British passport or right of abode certificate should be canceled Travel timing and your other passport Right of abode British citizens have it automatically You may lose it unless another basis applies Whether you would need a visa or settlement route Living and working in the UK Automatic as a British citizen No automatic right based on former citizenship alone Any plan to stay in, or return to, the UK Future children born abroad Existing family members keep their current status Future transmission of citizenship may change Family plans, timing, and the child’s other nationality A common stumbling block is travel timing. If your other passport is not ready when registration happens, you need to know how that affects upcoming trips. If a return is even a medium-term possibility, Expatica’s moving back to the UK guide can help you think through the wider admin and finance points. Expatica’s guide to Moving back to the UK Read more

Can you get British citizenship back later? Sometimes, yes, but not automatically. Section 13 of the British Nationality Act 1981 allows resumption in some cases, and GOV.UK explains the separate resumption route, but you shouldn’t assume a later application will succeed just because you once held British citizenship.

Check whether renunciation is really necessary Start by checking whether renunciation is required at all. The UK generally allows dual nationality, so the pressure usually comes from the other country’s nationality rules, not from British law. Old blog posts, short embassy summaries, and forum comments can all mislead here. If the other country’s law is the deciding factor, use the current official source or regulated advice, not hearsay. Does the other country actually ban dual nationality, or only in some routes or stages?

Do you need to renounce before naturalizing there, or only after approval?

Do you already hold the other nationality, or are you relying on an application that could still change?

If you renounce now, what happens to your right to live in the UK later?

Could future children lose an easier claim to British citizenship through you?

Practical checks for UK expats abroad Before applying, slow the process down and work through the practical consequences. Other country’s rules: Confirm the current nationality law, the stage when renunciation is needed, and whether written confirmation can be issued.

Confirm the current nationality law, the stage when renunciation is needed, and whether written confirmation can be issued. UK residence and reentry: If you live in the UK now or may return later, check the effect on right of abode and any future visa or settlement route.

If you live in the UK now or may return later, check the effect on right of abode and any future visa or settlement route. Children and family plans: Existing family members don’t lose their current status because you renounce, but future children’s position can depend on timing and place of birth.

Existing family members don’t lose their current status because you renounce, but future children’s position can depend on timing and place of birth. Tax and reporting: Citizenship and tax are not the same thing. If you still have UK connections, review your position and use this UK tax guide for expats as a starting point, not as personalized advice.

Citizenship and tax are not the same thing. If you still have UK connections, review your position and use this UK tax guide for expats as a starting point, not as personalized advice. Records and planning: Keep copies of your declaration, foreign nationality evidence, and correspondence, and track deadlines alongside a wider moving abroad checklist. If you need professional help, use the Immigration Advice Authority directory or a qualified solicitor rather than an unregulated consultant.