How to renounce UK citizenship as an expat

Some British expats look into whether they need to renounce UK citizenship to naturalize elsewhere or keep another passport. It can be a practical step in some cases, but it can also be unnecessary or badly timed.
This guide explains what the UK process involves and what can change after registration, including UK residence rights, future children, and the option of resuming citizenship later.
This guide is for general information only, not legal, immigration, tax, or nationality advice. It cannot replace checking the other country’s rules before you decide.
How to renounce UK citizenship step by step
Once you’re sure renunciation is necessary, the process is mostly administrative, but the order matters.
Confirm you need to renounce. Check current rules in the other country and keep a copy of the official source or written confirmation.
Confirm your other nationality position. If you don’t already hold it, make sure you understand the 6-month rule and what evidence the foreign authority can provide.
Complete Form RN. Use the current Form RN guidance and application route on GOV.UK, and choose the online or postal route that fits your location.
Gather supporting documents. This usually means evidence of British nationality, evidence of the other nationality or expected acquisition, and any relationship documents if your status is through descent.
Pay the fee. Check the live Home Office nationality fees page on the day you apply, because fee tables can change.
Submit the application. If you apply by post, send the form, payment slip where required, and supporting evidence to the correct receiving authority.
Wait for registration. Citizenship ends only when the declaration is registered.
Keep the declaration certificate. Store the registered declaration and related evidence carefully, as you may need them later for passports, visas, or family nationality applications.
Common mistakes include applying before foreign nationality is secure, misunderstanding when the 6-month safeguard helps, and assuming return-to-UK issues can be fixed later. Match each step to the relevant GOV.UK page before you send anything.
Documents, fees, and processing times
As of 16 October 2026, the Home Office nationality fees tables list the RN renunciation fee at £513 from 8 April 2026, but always recheck before paying.
The following table summarizes the documents and practical checks involved in preparing your application.
|Item
|What to prepare
|What to verify on publication day
|Proof of British nationality
|British passport, or certificate of naturalization or registration, plus descent documents if relevant
|Current accepted evidence types
|Proof of other nationality
|Other passport, official citizenship statement, or written confirmation you will acquire nationality within 6 months
|Whether the issuing authority’s letter is current and specific enough
|Fee and timing
|Fee listed as £513 from 8 April 2026; processing times can vary
|Live fee table, submission route, and service updates
Wise for paying fees and translators in other currencies
- Pay translators abroad: Convert money to pay a translator in another currency
- Prepare GBP: Convert funds ahead of the £513 Form RN fee
- Keep a clear record: See each transfer and conversion in one place
Who can renounce and what you need
To renounce British citizenship, you need to meet the legal test and provide the right evidence.
- You normally need to be 18 or over and of full capacity. People under 18 who are married or in a civil partnership are treated as being of full age for this purpose.
- You must already hold another citizenship or nationality, or satisfy the Home Secretary that you will acquire one within 6 months of registration.
- Other forms of British nationality can also be renounced, but most expat readers here are dealing with British citizenship.
- You will usually need proof of British nationality, such as a British passport or certificate of naturalization or registration.
- You will also need proof of the other nationality, or a statement from that country’s authority confirming that you will become its citizen or national.
If your British status comes through descent, you may also need documents linking you to the parent or grandparent concerned. If you live abroad, the key risk is treating a pending foreign nationality as certain when it is not.
What changes after renunciation
Once registration happens, you stop being a British citizen from that date. That can affect your British passport, your right of abode, and your automatic right to live and work in the UK.
Renunciation doesn’t automatically end UK tax or reporting questions, and it doesn’t by itself give you a new UK immigration status if you later want to live there again.
The table below compares your position before and after registration, including the areas you may need to plan for.
|Issue
|Before registration
|After registration
|What to check
|British passport
|You remain British until registration
|Your British passport or right of abode certificate should be canceled
|Travel timing and your other passport
|Right of abode
|British citizens have it automatically
|You may lose it unless another basis applies
|Whether you would need a visa or settlement route
|Living and working in the UK
|Automatic as a British citizen
|No automatic right based on former citizenship alone
|Any plan to stay in, or return to, the UK
|Future children born abroad
|Existing family members keep their current status
|Future transmission of citizenship may change
|Family plans, timing, and the child’s other nationality
A common stumbling block is travel timing. If your other passport is not ready when registration happens, you need to know how that affects upcoming trips. If a return is even a medium-term possibility, Expatica’s moving back to the UK guide can help you think through the wider admin and finance points.
Can you get British citizenship back later?
Sometimes, yes, but not automatically. Section 13 of the British Nationality Act 1981 allows resumption in some cases, and GOV.UK explains the separate resumption route, but you shouldn’t assume a later application will succeed just because you once held British citizenship.
Check whether renunciation is really necessary
Start by checking whether renunciation is required at all. The UK generally allows dual nationality, so the pressure usually comes from the other country’s nationality rules, not from British law.
Old blog posts, short embassy summaries, and forum comments can all mislead here. If the other country’s law is the deciding factor, use the current official source or regulated advice, not hearsay.
- Does the other country actually ban dual nationality, or only in some routes or stages?
- Do you need to renounce before naturalizing there, or only after approval?
- Do you already hold the other nationality, or are you relying on an application that could still change?
- If you renounce now, what happens to your right to live in the UK later?
- Could future children lose an easier claim to British citizenship through you?
Practical checks for UK expats abroad
Before applying, slow the process down and work through the practical consequences.
- Other country’s rules: Confirm the current nationality law, the stage when renunciation is needed, and whether written confirmation can be issued.
- UK residence and reentry: If you live in the UK now or may return later, check the effect on right of abode and any future visa or settlement route.
- Children and family plans: Existing family members don’t lose their current status because you renounce, but future children’s position can depend on timing and place of birth.
- Tax and reporting: Citizenship and tax are not the same thing. If you still have UK connections, review your position and use this UK tax guide for expats as a starting point, not as personalized advice.
- Records and planning: Keep copies of your declaration, foreign nationality evidence, and correspondence, and track deadlines alongside a wider moving abroad checklist.
If you need professional help, use the Immigration Advice Authority directory or a qualified solicitor rather than an unregulated consultant.
Managing cross-border money and admin during the change
Citizenship paperwork often overlaps with everyday expat admin, such as paying fees, covering translations, keeping records, and moving money between countries. A Wise Account doesn’t affect your citizenship or legal status, but some expats use it to pay a fee or translator in another currency and to keep a clearer record of cross-border transfers while paperwork is underway.
For a broader look at financial setup, Expatica’s cross-border international banking guide explains common options. If you’ll be paying fees or translators in another currency, compare whether a Wise Account fits your day-to-day admin needs.
Next steps before renouncing
Before giving up British citizenship, confirm the other country’s nationality requirements and make sure you understand the effect on UK residence rights, travel, and future family plans. Keep your supporting documents and official correspondence organized, and check the latest GOV.UK requirements before submitting Form RN. If cross-border payments are part of your preparations, consider whether a Wise Account could help you manage the related expenses.
FAQ
Frequently asked questions about renouncing UK citizenship
Can I renounce UK citizenship if I live abroad?
Yes, many applicants live outside the UK. Living abroad doesn’t change the legal test, so you still need to meet the same eligibility rules and check the current online or postal route for your location.
Can I renounce British citizenship without another nationality?
No, not if that would leave you stateless. You must already have another nationality, or be able to show that you will acquire one within 6 months of registration.
How much does it cost to renounce British citizenship?
The fee is £513 in the Home Office nationality tables dated from 8 April 2026. Confirm the live amount again before you pay.
How long does it take to renounce British citizenship?
There is no single fixed timetable on the main GOV.UK renunciation pages, and processing times can vary. Citizenship ends on registration, not on the day you post or submit the form.
Can I live in the UK after renouncing British citizenship?
Not automatically as a former British citizen. Renunciation can affect your right of abode, so if you want to stay in or return to the UK you may need another valid immigration status.
Can I get British citizenship back after renouncing it?
Possibly, in some cases, but it’s a separate process and not an automatic reset. Check the official resumption guidance before you assume renunciation is easy to reverse.
Sources
Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.
- Official overview and eligibility for renouncing British citizenship or nationality, GOV.UK – Give up (renounce) British citizenship or nationality
- Form RN requirements, evidence, and the 6-month nationality rule, GOV.UK – Form RN guidance
- Official application form and submission guidance, GOV.UK – Apply to give up British citizenship (Form RN)
- Nationality application fees and right of abode fees, GOV.UK – Fees for citizenship applications
- Home Office nationality fees effective from 8 October 2026, GOV.UK – Home Office immigration and nationality fees, 8 October 2026
- Legal basis for renunciation and registration, British Nationality Act 1981 – Section 12
- Legal basis for resuming British citizenship, British Nationality Act 1981 – Section 13
- Renunciation and resumption provisions in the British Nationality Act, British Nationality Act 1981 – Renunciation and resumption
- Requirements and consequences of the right of abode in the UK, GOV.UK – Prove you have right of abode in the UK
- Official guidance on the resumption of British nationality, GOV.UK – Resume your British nationality
- Nationality policy guidance on renouncing different types of British nationality, GOV.UK – Renunciation of all types of British nationality
- Parliamentary research on deprivation of citizenship and withdrawal of passports, House of Commons Library – Deprivation of British citizenship and withdrawal of passports
- Find regulated immigration and nationality advice, GOV.UK – Find an immigration adviser
- Information on the Immigration Advice Authority and its regulatory role, GOV.UK – Immigration Advice Authority
- UK rules allowing dual citizenship and nationality, GOV.UK – Dual citizenship
- UK tax residence rules and their effect on foreign income taxation, GOV.UK – Tax on foreign income: UK residence and tax