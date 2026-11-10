How to renounce American citizenship: steps, costs and tax rules

Key takeaways Renunciation is a formal loss-of-nationality process handled by a US embassy or consulate abroad, not by moving away or stopping tax filing.

It is usually irreversible, and the US Department of State warns that becoming stateless can create serious problems for travel, work, housing, and access to services.

As of October 2026, the US Department of State fee for processing a request for a Certificate of Loss of Nationality is 450 USD.

Your Certificate of Loss of Nationality (CLN) proves the State Department approved the loss of nationality, but it does not replace Internal Revenue Service (IRS) filing obligations.

Final US tax filing, Form 8854, and sometimes the Report of Foreign Bank and Financial Accounts (FBAR) or ongoing US-source income reporting can still matter after renunciation.

Travel, banking, and future US entry depend on your remaining nationality, visa or Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) eligibility, and your personal facts, so don’t assume renunciation solves every cross-border issue. Wise Account for managing money across borders Hold and manage multiple currencies after moving abroad.

Convert currencies when managing international expenses.

Keep banking arrangements separate from tax and citizenship duties. Go to website

What renouncing American citizenship means Renouncing American citizenship means formally giving up US nationality under US law. It is usually done at a US embassy or consulate abroad and changes your legal status. Living abroad or skipping tax returns does not end citizenship. You remain a US citizen until the government accepts the process and issues a CLN. Renunciation vs relinquishment Renunciation means making a formal declaration now, in person, before a consular officer. Relinquishment means claiming you already lost US nationality because of an earlier expatriating act, such as certain government service or taking another nationality with the required intent. Relinquishment requires proof of both the act and the intent behind it. The route, the paperwork, and even the effective date can differ. Who should pause before starting? You may need specialist advice before taking formal steps if any of these apply: You don’t clearly hold another nationality.

You’re under 18, or acting for a minor.

You’re unsure whether you may already have relinquished citizenship.

You have unresolved US tax or reporting gaps.

You still hope to live or work in the US later.

How to renounce American citizenship step by step The legal process and the tax process overlap, but they run on separate tracks. Most people move from preparation to consular steps, then to the CLN, and finally to IRS follow-up, with some post-specific differences. Prepare your documents and tax status Before contacting a post, gather identity documents, US citizenship records, proof of any other nationality, and enough tax records to see whether Form 8854 or covered expatriate issues may apply. A practical checklist is: Current passport and photo ID

Proof of any other nationality

Name-change documents, if relevant

Copies of recent tax returns and foreign account reporting records

Notes on pensions, investments, trusts, or US-source income Book your embassy or consulate appointment Renunciation is generally handled abroad through a US embassy or consulate, and wait times vary by post. The State Department says applicants must review the consequences, complete the required forms, and attend 2 interviews, with at least 1 in person, but local instructions still vary. Verify the appointment system, forms, payment method, and whether the post uses more than 1 interview step before you travel. Some posts bury renunciation instructions inside citizen-services pages, so search the embassy site before you email or book flights. Attend the interview steps and take the oath At the consular stage, staff focus on identity, intent, and whether you understand the consequences. They don’t give personal tax advice. The process usually includes: 1 Confirming your identity and documents 2 Reviewing forms and loss-of-nationality information 3 Checking that the decision is voluntary 4 Discussing the consequences of losing US nationality 5 Taking the oath and signing the final paperwork in person Receive your CLN and complete the final follow-up The Certificate of Loss of Nationality is the official document showing the State Department approved the loss of nationality. Keep both digital and paper copies, because banks, tax advisers, or immigration authorities may ask for it later. The CLN proves your status changed. It doesn’t close your IRS obligations, and you may still need final filings, records for future travel questions, and updates to bank or residency paperwork.

How much does it cost to renounce American citizenship? The government fee is only part of the total cost. As of October 2026, the US Department of State fee for processing a request for a Certificate of Loss of Nationality is 450 USD (US Embassy in London), following a fee reduction that took effect on April 13, 2026. The real total can be much higher if you need complex tax work or travel. The following table compares the main costs involved in renunciation. Cost item What to know Why it matters Government fee 450 USD, checked October 2026 Fixed consular cost for the CLN process Tax preparation Varies by filing history and complexity Extra forms or catch-up work Travel Varies by embassy location Possible travel to the consular post Documents or translations Sometimes needed Possible delays from name mismatches or foreign records Professional advice Optional, but often useful Potential covered expatriate or past compliance issues If your filings are up to date and your finances are straightforward, the total cost may stay relatively modest. It can rise sharply if you have unfiled returns, trusts, business interests, or assets near covered expatriate thresholds.

What are the US tax consequences? Renunciation and tax exit run on separate tracks. Most readers need a clear view of the final filings and what may continue afterward. If you’re unsure about your filing history, start by understanding your normal filing US taxes abroad obligations before you decide whether renunciation is the right next step. Expatica’s guide to Filing US taxes abroad Read more Covered expatriate and exit tax A covered expatriate is an IRS status. You may fall into it if your average annual net income tax liability for the 5 years before expatriation is above the current threshold, if your net worth is 2 million USD or more, or if you can’t certify 5 years of federal tax compliance on Form 8854. For expatriations in 2026, the IRS sets the average annual net income tax liability threshold at 211,000 USD and the mark-to-market gain exclusion at 910,000 USD. These figures differ from the thresholds for 2025. Certain dual citizens from birth and certain minors may qualify for exceptions to the income tax liability and net worth tests. However, they may still need to file Form 8854 and certify compliance with federal tax obligations for the previous 5 tax years. Strict eligibility conditions apply. Final tax return, Form 8854 and FBAR Many people are surprised that the oath is not the last tax step. In practice, the final year often still needs filing and reporting work. The following table explains the main forms and reporting requirements. Form What it does Why it matters Final tax return Reports the tax year that includes expatriation Records the relevant year and tax obligations Form 8854 Certifies 5 years of compliance and reports expatriation information Potential penalties and covered expatriate issues if missing or incorrect FBAR – Report of Foreign Bank and Financial Accounts Reports qualifying foreign accounts for relevant years Potential penalties for late or missing reports Form 1040-NR May apply later for some former citizens Potential reporting of continuing US-source income The IRS may impose a 10,000 USD penalty if a required Form 8854 is missing, incomplete, or incorrect, unless the taxpayer can show that the failure was due to reasonable cause and not willful neglect. Can tax duties continue after renunciation? Yes. Final-year filing duties don’t disappear, and some former citizens still have US obligations linked to unresolved past compliance or later US-source income, such as rent, dividends, or other payments. The practical question is whether you still have a reason to file or report after citizenship ends. That depends on your income, your timing, and what ties to the US remain.

What changes after renunciation? After renunciation, day-to-day questions usually focus on travel, bank paperwork, benefits, family status, and assets that still tie you to the US. Travel to the US and future residence rights Former citizens travel to the US as foreign nationals. Depending on your other passport, you may need ESTA under the Visa Waiver Program or a visa, and former citizenship doesn’t by itself guarantee admission or future residence rights. The State Department warns that a former citizen who cannot qualify for a visa or admission may be barred from entry. If future US residence matters to you, pause before treating renunciation as a tax-only decision. Banking, FATCA and proof of non-US status Banks may ask for a CLN and updated self-certification after renunciation, especially if your birthplace or old records still point to the US. This can affect account reviews, Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA) administration, and how your status is recorded. Some foreign banks keep flagging a US birthplace even after renunciation until they receive both the CLN and updated tax-residency paperwork. If you still need US banking ties, Expatica’s guide to keeping a US bank account abroad can help. If you need to receive or hold several currencies after updating your records, a Wise Account is one option alongside cross-border international banking. Expatica’s guide to Can you keep your US bank account abroad? Read more Social Security, children and US assets Renunciation doesn’t automatically cancel Social Security, but payment rules can depend on your citizenship, residence, and benefit type, so check the SSA payments outside the US tool. A child who already has US citizenship doesn’t lose it because a parent renounces, while children born later may face a different outcome because transmission rules change. US property, investments, trusts, or pensions can also keep part of your US tax or legal exposure alive. These are the areas most likely to need follow-up with a specialist. Expatica’s guide to Cross-border international banking for expats Read more