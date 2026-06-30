Can you keep your US bank account when you move abroad?

Quick answer: Keeping your US bank account abroad 🌍 Yes, most US banks allow you to keep your account open when you move abroad.

Policies vary between banks – for example, whether you can use a foreign address, and what types of accounts and services you can use overseas.

You may need to maintain minimum account requirements, such as keeping your account active or maintaining a minimum balance.

Some services may be restricted overseas, for example loans, credit cards, or investment products.

You should notify your bank of your relocation before your move and update your personal details once in your new home.

Why you might want to keep your US bank account 🇺🇲 We’ve briefly answered the question “can expats keep a US bank account when they move abroad?”, now here are a few solid reasons for keeping a home bank account abroad as an American. 💰 Managing finances back home Keeping a US bank account can be handy if you still have to pay bills (e.g., loan, mortgage, or insurance) in the US or still receive income in the country (e.g., pension or investment income). This will avoid having to transfer money from an overseas account. 💳 Familiar banking relationship Keeping your account open can help you maintain an established banking relationship and may support your US credit profile. This can be particularly useful if you plan to return to the US in the future or apply for US-based financial products. 🔄 Moving money internationally Most US banks offer international money transfer services, so you should be able to move money easily from your US bank to your new home. Be sure to compare fees and exchange rates, as costs can vary significantly between providers. ✈️ Trips back home Maintaining a US account means you can manage your finances more easily when you travel back home. You’ll have access to your existing payment cards and banking services without needing to transfer money from an overseas account. 📱 Digital services and apps A US bank account may allow you to continue using US-based payment services such as Venmo and Zelle, as well as paying for subscriptions and other services linked to your US banking details. 🛡️ Financial backup If something happens and you have issues with your finances abroad, your US account is a safety net ensuring you still have access to money in emergencies. As an alternative to keeping your local US bank account open when you move, you can consider multi-currency providers such as Wise. The Wise Multi-Currency Account allows you to hold and convert 40+ currencies, and provides local account details in 20+ currencies, including USD. You can also get a Wise card for spending in 150+ countries. Currency conversions use the mid-market rate with no hidden fees. Wise Account

US bank policies on accounts for expats Before living abroad with your US bank account, you should check your bank’s policy for overseas customers and what you need to do when you move. Under the USA PATRIOT Act, US banks are required to verify their customers’ identities, including obtaining address information, to help prevent money laundering and other financial crimes. Each bank has its own policies, processes, and requirements. Some are more expat-friendly than others and there may be specific restrictions. Policies can change over time, so it’s important to check at the time of your move. Here are the policies for some of the biggest American banks: Bank 🌍Allows foreign address? 📋Key requirements ⚠️Important notes Chase Yes, but you usually need to keep a US mailing address for official correspondence *Keep contact information up-to-date*Ensure regular account activity*Comply with any identity verification requests Policies can vary across countries and change over time, so check the situation before you move Bank of America Yes, although eligibility can vary across countries *Keep contact information up-to-date*Keep account active and check for minimum balance or activity requirements*Provide tax residency information if requested*Comply with identity verification requests Policies can vary across countries and change over time, so check the situation before you move Citibank Yes in many cases, although depends on the country and account type. Private banking clients can keep accounts with foreign addresses in multiple regions. *Keep contact information up-to-date*Keep account active and check for minimum balance and activity requirements*Comply with identity verification requests Regulatory requirements differ by country and are subject to change, so check ahead of moving HSBC Yes, although eligibility and services can vary across countries. *Keep contact details up-to-date*Provide any tax residency information requested by HSBC and comply with applicable US and local tax-reporting requirements (e.g., FATCA) HSBC offers the HSBC Expat account for international customers. You need an annual salary of $120,000 (or equivalent) or an initial deposit of $75,000. Eligibility requirements vary and should be checked directly with HSBC. Charles Schwab Yes, offers expat-friendly investor checking accounts which you can link to a brokerage account and use globally (although there may be restrictions in some countries). *Keep account details up-to-date and notify of any changes*Comply with tax and ID verification requirements (e.g., FATCA) Checking accounts will usually need to be linked to investor brokerage accounts. Product availability varies by country. *Information checked and correct on 17th June 2026 Because bank policies can vary and change over time, it’s important to contact your bank before you move abroad. They can explain their requirements, advise you on any steps you need to take, and outline the options available to you. Some banks may restrict or even close accounts if they discover that an account holder has moved overseas without notifying them, so it’s best to inform them in advance. Also keep in mind that policies for existing customers may differ from those for new customers. Banking How to open a bank account in the US Read more

What you need to do before moving abroad 📝 If you want to continue using your US bank account when you move abroad, here’s what you need to do: Contact your bank about your move Notify your bank as soon as possible and provide a timeline for your relocation. Ask about their expat policy (e.g., requirements for keeping accounts open, whether you need to maintain a US mailing address) and confirm what documentation they need. Update your contact information Provide your new foreign address if permitted by the bank, and ensure your email address is up to date. Update your phone number and, if possible, consider keeping a US phone number on file, as some banks use it for security verification. Set up online and mobile banking Activate all digital services and download mobile apps before leaving to make it easier to access your account abroad. Set up security features for protection. Arrange for mail handling Check your bank’s requirements for receiving important correspondence. Some banks may require a US mailing address, while others may accept a foreign address. In some cases, a mail forwarding service may be permitted. Switch to paperless statements and communications where possible. Review account requirements Check minimum balance and account activity requirements. Review monthly fees that may apply for overseas usage or services (e.g., monthly maintenance, foreign transaction, ATM) and understand how to avoid excessive charges. Enable international access Confirm that your debit and credit cards can be used internationally and check any associated fees. If your bank supports travel notifications, update your travel plans before departure. Secure your account access Set up two-factor authentication (2FA) and make sure your security contact details are current. Avoid accessing your accounts over unsecured public Wi-Fi networks. Save your bank’s international customer service contact details in case you need assistance while abroad. Document everything Keep records of bank communications. Save account numbers and routing information. Store documents securely.

Common challenges and how to handle them ⚠️ Moving your US account abroad isn’t always without problems. Here are some of the common challenges and what you can do to deal with them. Common challenges Address verification issues 🏠⁉️ Banks need verifiable addresses for communication, identity, and anti-money laundering purposes. Keep all contact details up-to-date. If your bank requires a current US mailing address, you can consider a trusted family member’s address or a reputable mail-forwarding service (if your bank permits it). Accessing your account from abroad 🌍 Banks can sometimes flag overseas access or transactions as potentially fraudulent. Notify your bank about your move and destination country, enable travel notifications if possible, and consider virtual private network (VPN) for logins. Also remember that moving across time zones can have implications for customer service access. Receiving mail and important documents 📥 Some banks still send debit/credit cards, tax forms, or other important documents by mail. You can minimize problems by switching to digital correspondence where possible, having a reliable arrangement for receiving US mail, and confirming when replacement cards will be shipped. Foreign transaction and ATM fees 💲⚠️ These can include debit/credit card fees as well as currency conversion costs. Check fees before usage, keep costly transactions to a minimum, and consider cheaper alternatives (e.g., local or international cards, multicurrency accounts with low conversion fees). Account closure by the bank 🏦❌ Some banks may close accounts or limit services in certain countries due to regulatory, compliance, or tax-reporting requirements. Inform your bank ahead of your move and check if there are issues in your destination country. Keep an alternative account open if possible in case of problems, and retain copies of your bank statements in case you need to open a new account. Important note 📌

There is a risk of your bank closing your account if they discover an undisclosed foreign residency and think you have left the US without informing them. Always be transparent with your bank and provide up-to-date contact and address details. Tax implications and reporting 🇺🇲 If you earn interest on your bank account, you will have to report this on your annual US tax return. Bear in mind that all US citizens have tax reporting obligations, regardless of where their tax residency is. Your new home country may also have tax reporting requirements on any income earned from your bank accounts. If you open a foreign bank account, you may need to comply with Foreign Account Compliance Act (FATCA) procedures and report overseas financial assets. You will also need to comply with Foreign Bank and Financial Accounts (FBAR) procedures if you hold foreign accounts with a total value above $10,000. Tax issues can become complex when you move across countries, so it’s always a good idea to consult a tax professional to discuss your situation ahead of your move. Taxes How to file your US taxes when you are an expat living abroad Read more

Alternatives to keeping your US bank account 📲 Another option is to manage your finances from another account available outside the US. Here are a few considerations. 🌍 Options ⭐ Great for ⚠️ Important to consider: 🌍 International or expat-focused banks Expats who want banking services across multiple countries and access to international support. Banks such as HSBC and Citibank offer products designed for globally mobile customers. Eligibility requirements can vary by country and account type. Some services may require minimum balances, and availability may differ depending on where you move. 📲 Digital providers and fintech companies People who regularly move money between countries and need low-cost currency exchange. Multi-currency accounts from providers such as Wise and Revolut can make it easier to hold, send, and receive money in different currencies. These providers may not offer the full range of banking services available from traditional banks, such as certain lending products or branch access. Features and protections can vary between countries and providers. 🏦 Local bank in your new country Expats planning a long-term stay in their new country who need access to local payment systems, salaries, direct debits, and day-to-day banking services. Account-opening requirements vary by country and may require proof of address, residency documents, or a local tax number. Language barriers and unfamiliar banking systems can also present challenges. 💰 Combination approach Expats who want flexibility and the benefits of multiple financial services. For example, you might keep a US account for existing financial commitments, use a local account for everyday spending, and a multi-currency account for international transfers. Managing multiple accounts can add complexity. Be aware of fees, minimum balance requirements, and any tax or reporting obligations that apply to accounts held in different countries. Use Wise to manage your international finances A Wise account and card can make your money management easier if you move abroad. Hold and convert 40+ currencies with the Wise Multi-Currency Account, and use the Wise card for international spending in 150+ countries. Currency conversions are at the mid-market exchange rate with no hidden fees, making your cross-border money management simpler and inexpensive. Go to website

Tips for managing your US account from abroad 💡 If you keep your US account open when you move abroad, here are some useful tips on managing it and avoiding common problems. 💰 Managing your finances internationally 🌍 Keep an eye on exchange rates 💹 If you are moving money to and from a USD account, exchange rates and hidden conversion fees can soon mount up. Providers like Wise offer the mid-market rate with transparent fees, helping to keep costs low. Use your account regularly 🛍️ Check for minimum activity requirements, and maintain a minimum balance if needed. This will avoid unnecessary fees or risks of account closure. Keep your contact details up-to-date 🏠 Inform your bank promptly if your address, phone number, email address, or other contact details change after your move. Use secure connections for online banking 🖥️ Avoid accessing your account through public Wi-Fi networks or shared computers. Use strong passwords, enable 2FA where available, and keep your devices updated with the latest security software. Maintain a US phone number if possible 📱 Many US banks use text-message verification and other security checks. Keeping access to a US phone number can make it easier to receive security codes and verify your identity. Check foreign transaction fees 💳 Card transaction and ATM withdrawal fees can be expensive abroad. Consider getting a local card, or a card that you can use internationally with low fees.

When it might make sense to close your account Maintaining a US account when you move abroad can be handy, but is not always necessary. Whether or not you should do so depends on your situation. Here are a few scenarios when closing your account might be the better move. When it might make sense to close your US bank account 🚫 You have no financial ties to the US If you have no income, property, or bills in the US and have no plans to return, keeping a US bank account can become more costly and burdensome than it’s worth. 💰 High fees and minimum balance requirements Some banks may charge substantial monthly maintenance or transaction fees, or have high minimum balance requirements. If the costs outweigh the benefits, it may be better to close the account. 📍 Your bank doesn’t support expats If your bank doesn’t provide services to expats abroad, or you move to a country that isn’t supported, keeping the account open can be problematic and costly. There is also a risk of account closure. 🌍 You’ve established banking in new country If you fully settle in your new country and local banking meets your financial needs, your US account may become nothing more than an administrative burden. ⚖️ Tax or legal complications Regardless of who you bank with, you’ll need to comply with tax and reporting requirements. If you’re unsure of the implications, get professional advice to see if closing the account may be the better option.