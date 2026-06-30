Can you keep your UK bank account when you move abroad?

Quick answer: Keeping your UK bank account abroad 🌍 Yes, you can ✅: Many UK banks allow existing customers to keep their accounts open after moving abroad, although this depends on the bank and the country you move to.

✅: Many UK banks allow existing customers to keep their accounts open after moving abroad, although this depends on the bank and the country you move to. Policies vary between banks 🏦: Some banks only offer certain accounts and services to UK residents. Others may allow you to keep an existing account but not open a new one or access all products from overseas.

🏦: Some banks only offer certain accounts and services to UK residents. Others may allow you to keep an existing account but not open a new one or access all products from overseas. There may be minimum account requirements ⚖️: These can include keeping the account active or maintaining a minimum balance

⚖️: These can include keeping the account active or maintaining a minimum balance There may be restrictions on some services ⚠️: For example, loans, overdrafts, credit cards, or new investment products.

⚠️: For example, loans, overdrafts, credit cards, or new investment products. Notify your bank of your move 🖊️: Inform your bank ahead of your move and update your contact details

Why you might want to keep your UK bank account 🇬🇧 We’ve briefly answered the question “Can expats keep a UK bank account when they move abroad?”. Now here are some of the benefits of keeping a home bank account abroad as a UK citizen. 💰 Managing finances back home Keeping a UK bank account can make it easier to pay bills, mortgages, and loans back home. You can also use it for receiving UK income such as pensions or investment earnings. 💳 Familiar banking relationship You may have a long-standing trusted relationship with your existing bank, and keeping your account open will help to maintain your UK credit profile. This is useful if you return to the UK or apply for UK financial products. 🔄 Moving money internationally You can use your UK bank account for easy international money transfers, although check for fees and hidden currency conversion costs. ✈️ Trips back home You’ll have easy access to your existing payment cards and banking services without needing to transfer money from an overseas account. 📱 Digital services and apps Keeping your account open allows you to continue using online and mobile banking services, including UK bank transfers, direct debits, and standing orders. 🛡️ Financial backup Your UK account provides a safety net in the event of financial problems or emergencies abroad, as well as diversifying your banking options. As an alternative to keeping your local UK bank account open when you move, you can consider multi-currency providers such as Wise. The Wise Account allows you to hold and convert 40+ currencies, and provides local account details in 20+ currencies. You can also get a Wise debit card for spending in 150+ countries. Currency conversions use the mid-market rate with no hidden fees. Wise Account

UK bank policies on accounts for expats UK banks vary in terms of their expat policies, with some being more restrictive than others when it comes to keeping your bank account open when you move abroad. Some banks, such as Barclays, generally only provide services to UK residents, so you may have to close your account if you move permanently. Policies can also change over time and may differ depending on where you move to, so it’s important to check the situation with your bank ahead of your move. Here are the policies for some of the UK’s biggest banks: Bank 🌍Allows foreign address? 📋Key requirements ⚠️Important notes Barclays Usually no. Barclays only provides services to customers who live in the UK. All addresses linked to the account need to be UK-based. You can keep your account open abroad if:*You are a UK Crown employee (or spouse/partner)*The overseas address is for someone managing the account on your behalf (e.g., lawyer or accountant)*You’re living outside the UK temporarily for 6 months or less Barclays may close your current or savings accounts if you move outside the UK for longer than 6 months. HSBC Yes, although services may depend on your new country of residence. *Update your contact details*Use the account from time to time to prevent it from becoming dormant*Comply with any ID verification requirements Some features or services may not be available from outside the UK. Customers can also open an overseas or expat account in several destinations. Lloyds Yes, provided it is registered as your primary address. *Notify the bank of your move and keep your contact details updated*Comply with any ID verification requests Some products and services may be restricted depending on country of residence, and non-residents are generally unable to open new savings accounts. Lloyds also provides international accounts for expats. Nationwide Yes, you can register a foreign address online or by visiting a UK branch before you move. *Notify the bank of your move and keep your contact details updated*Continue to meet the general terms and conditions of your account*Comply with any ID verification requests Nationwide doesn’t offer dedicated international or expat banking services, so products and support may be limited or unavailable in some countries. Since Brexit, accounts cannot be provided to residents living in the Netherlands or Italy. Monzo / Revolut / Starling (digital banks) Yes, although support and services may depend on the country of residence. *Keep contact and personal details up-to-date*Comply with ID verification requests Products, features, and fees can vary between countries, so check for up-to-date information before you move. *Information checked and correct on 22nd June 2026 Because bank policies can vary and change over time, it’s important to contact your bank before you move abroad. They can explain their requirements, advise you on any steps you need to take, and outline the options available to you. Some banks may restrict or even close accounts if they discover that an account holder has moved overseas without notifying them, so it’s best to inform them in advance. Also keep in mind that policies for existing customers may differ from those for new customers. Banking Banking in the UK: best British banks for expats Read more

What you need to do before moving abroad 📝 Here are the key steps to maintaining your UK bank account from abroad. Contact your bank about your move Tell your bank in advance and provide a timeline for your relocation. Enquire about their expat policy (e.g., keeping accounts open, minimum requirements) and confirm what information and documentation you need to provide. 2. Update your contact information Provide your new foreign address if permitted by the bank, and ensure your email address is up to date. Update your phone number and, if possible, consider keeping a UK phone number on file in case your bank needs this for ID verification purposes. 3. Set up online and mobile banking Activate all digital services and download mobile apps before leaving to make it easier to access your account abroad. Set up additional security features if available for added protection. 4. Arrange for mail handling Check your bank’s requirements for receiving important correspondence. Some banks may require a UK mailing address, while others may accept a foreign address. In some cases, a mail forwarding service may be permitted. Switch to paperless statements and communications where possible. 5. Review account requirements Check minimum balance and account activity requirements. Review monthly fees that may apply for overseas usage or services (e.g., monthly maintenance, foreign transaction, ATM) and understand how to avoid excessive charges. 6. Enable international access Confirm that your debit and credit cards can be used internationally and check any associated fees. 7. Secure your account access Set up two-factor authentication (2FA) and make sure your security contact details are current. Avoid accessing your accounts over unsecured public Wi-Fi networks. Save your bank’s international customer service contact details in case you need assistance while abroad. 8. Document everything Keep records of bank communications. Make a note of key information such as your account number, sort code, and international customer service contact details.

Common challenges and how to handle them ⚠️ Moving your UK account abroad comes with a few common challenges. Here’s what they are and how to avoid them. Common challenges Address verification issues 🏠⁉️ Banks need verifiable addresses for communication, identity verification, and to comply with Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) anti-money laundering and know-your-customer requirements. Keep all contact details up-to-date. If your UK bank doesn’t allow an overseas address, or needs a local address for correspondence, consider a trusted family member’s address or a reputable mail-forwarding service. Accessing your account from abroad 🌍 Banks may flag overseas access or transactions as possible evidence of fraud if you don’t inform them of your move. Notify your bank in advance and remember that moving across time zones can have implications for customer service access. Receiving mail and important documents 📥 Some banks still send debit/credit cards, statements, or other important documents by mail. You can minimize problems by switching to digital correspondence where possible and making arrangements to receive UK mail or debit/credit cards. Accessing customer support across time zones 🕜 Time differences can make it difficult to contact your bank when problems arise. Check for any international or 24/7 customer service support numbers, and make use of online and messaging support options. Account closure by the bank 🏦❌ Some banks may close accounts or limit services in certain countries due to regulatory, compliance, or tax-reporting requirements. Inform your bank ahead of your move and check if there are issues in your destination country. Keep an alternative account open if possible in case of problems, and retain copies of your bank statements in case you need to open a new account. Important note 📌To avoid any risk of your bank closing your account or suspending activity, always be transparent with them and provide up-to-date contact and address details. Tax implications and reporting 🇬🇧 Taxation concerning your UK bank account depends on whether you remain a UK tax resident or become a non-resident. The UK taxes residents on their worldwide income, while non-residents are liable for tax on UK-source income. This could have implications if you become a non-resident and earn interest on your bank accounts, for example a savings account. Many UK banks pay gross (pre-tax) interest, but whether you have to file a UK income tax return or pay UK tax on it will depend on your circumstances and the amount of UK income you receive. If you have an Individual Savings Account (ISA) and become a UK non-resident, you will usually no longer be able to pay money into it. However, you can still keep the account open and qualify for tax relief on existing savings. When moving abroad from the UK, you should inform HMRC if your tax residence status changes. You will normally not have to pay National Insurance (NI) contributions if you no longer work in the UK, although some people working overseas for a UK employer may still be required to contribute. You may also be able to make voluntary NI contributions to protect your entitlement to the UK State Pension. Bear in mind that you may have additional tax reporting obligations in your new home country. Tax rules can become complex when you move between countries, so it is always a good idea to consult a qualified tax professional before or shortly after your move. Taxes How to file your UK taxes as an expat living abroad Read more

Alternatives to keeping your UK bank account 📲 You don’t have to keep a UK bank account open to manage your finances when you move abroad. Here are a few other options. 🌍 Options ⭐ Great for ⚠️ Important to consider: 🌍International or expat-focused banks Expats who want banking services across multiple countries and access to international support. Banks such as HSBC and Citibank offer products designed for globally mobile customers. Eligibility requirements can vary by country and account type. Some services may require minimum balances, and availability may differ depending on where you move. 📲 Digital providers and fintech companies People who regularly move money between countries and need low-cost currency exchange. Multi-currency accounts from providers such as Wise and Revolut can make it easier to hold, send, and receive money in different currencies. These providers may not offer the full range of banking services available from traditional banks, such as certain lending products or branch access. Features and protections can vary between countries and providers. 🏦 Local bank in your new country Expats planning a long-term stay in their new country who need access to local payment systems, salaries, direct debits, and day-to-day banking services. Can be cheaper as you don’t have to worry about international transaction fees. Account-opening requirements vary by country and may require proof of address, residency documents, or a local tax number. Language barriers and unfamiliar banking systems can also present challenges. Many expats use both home and local accounts. 💰Combination approach Expats who want flexibility and the benefits of multiple financial services. For example, you might keep a UK account for existing financial commitments, use a local account for everyday spending, and a multi-currency account for international transfers. Managing multiple accounts can add complexity. Be aware of fees, minimum balance requirements, and any tax or reporting obligations that apply to accounts held in different countries. The important thing is finding a solution that works for your situation. Use Wise to manage your international financesA Wise account and debit card can make your money management easier if you move abroad. Hold and convert 40+ currencies with the Wise Account, and use the debit card for international spending in 150+ countries. Currency conversions are at the mid-market exchange rate with no hidden fees, making your cross-border money management simpler and inexpensive. Use Wise to manage your international finances A Wise account and debit card can make your money management easier if you move abroad. Hold and convert 40+ currencies with the Wise Account, and use the debit card for international spending in 150+ countries. Currency conversions are at the mid-market exchange rate with no hidden fees, making your cross-border money management simpler and inexpensive. Go to website

Tips for managing your UK account from abroad 💡 Here are a few pointers on maintaining a UK bank account from outside the country. 💰 Managing your finances internationally 🌍 Keep an eye on exchange rates 💹 If you are moving money to and from a GBP account, exchange rates and hidden conversion fees can quickly become costly. Providers like Wise offer the mid-market rate with transparent fees, helping to keep costs low. Use your account regularly 🛍️ Check for minimum activity requirements, and maintain a minimum balance if needed. This will avoid unnecessary fees or risks of account closure. Use secure connections for online banking 🖥️ Set up alerts for account activity, and protect your account with strong passwords, 2FA, and avoiding public Wi-Fi networks or shared computers. Keep your contact details up-to-date 🏠 Inform your bank promptly if your address, phone number, email address, or other contact details change after your move. Maintain a UK phone number if possible 📱 Many UK banks use text-message verification and other security checks. Keeping access to a UK phone number can make it easier to receive security codes and verify your identity. Check foreign transaction fees💳 Card transaction and ATM withdrawal fees can be expensive abroad. Consider getting a local card, or a card that you can use internationally with low fees.

When it might make sense to close your account Although there are benefits to keeping an account open abroad, it’s not always the best move. Assess both the pros and cons and decide what’s best for your situation. Here are a few scenarios where you may be better off closing your UK bank account when you move abroad. When it might make sense to close your UK bank account 🚫 You have no financial ties to the UK If you have no income, property, or bills in the UK and have no plans to return, there may be little benefit to keeping a local account open. 💰 High fees and minimum balance requirements Some banks may charge high monthly maintenance or transaction fees, or have high minimum balance requirements. If the costs outweigh the benefits, it may be better to close the account. 📍 Your bank doesn’t support expats If your bank doesn’t provide accounts to non-residents or offers limited international services for expats, you may be better off with alternative arrangements. 🌍 You’ve established banking in your new country If you fully settle in your new country and local banking meets your financial needs, your UK account may become redundant. ⚖️ Tax or legal complications Regardless of who you bank with, you’ll need to comply with tax and reporting requirements. If you’re unsure of the implication, get professional advice to see if closing the account may be the better option.