Wise does not sell or support gift cards

Warning: Third-party ‘gift card’ sites are not supported
You might come across third-party websites such as, Bixxus, G2A, Kinguin, CDkeysforgames, or others claiming to sell ‘Wise Gift Cards’, ‘Wise Vouchers’, or ‘Wise top-ups’ that can be redeemed on Rewarble.
These are not legitimate ways to fund a Wise account.
Wise is not partnered with Rewarble, and we do not support their services. Using third party services to obfuscate origination of funds is highly linked to criminal activity. As a result, using these services violates our acceptable use policy. Additionally, Wise can not guarantee that the information you provide to these third party services is being used in legitimate ways.
How to legitimately add money to Wise
Please follow our help guidance on how to add money to your Wise account.
Your security is our priority. Always double-check who you are paying, and remember: Wise does not support or sell gift cards.
*Please see terms of use and product availability for your region or visit Wise fees and pricing for the most up to date pricing and fee information.
This publication is provided for general information purposes and does not constitute legal, tax or other professional advice from Wise Payments Limited or its subsidiaries and its affiliates, and it is not intended as a substitute for obtaining advice from a financial advisor or any other professional.
We make no representations, warranties or guarantees, whether expressed or implied, that the content in the publication is accurate, complete or up to date.