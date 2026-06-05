Wise does not sell or support gift cards

Warning: Third-party ‘gift card’ sites are not supported

You might come across third-party websites such as, Bixxus, G2A, Kinguin, CDkeysforgames, or others claiming to sell ‘Wise Gift Cards’, ‘Wise Vouchers’, or ‘Wise top-ups’ that can be redeemed on Rewarble.

These are not legitimate ways to fund a Wise account.

Wise is not partnered with Rewarble, and we do not support their services. Using third party services to obfuscate origination of funds is highly linked to criminal activity. As a result, using these services violates our acceptable use policy. Additionally, Wise can not guarantee that the information you provide to these third party services is being used in legitimate ways.