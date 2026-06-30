Can you keep your Canadian bank account when you move abroad?

Quick answer: Keeping your Canadian bank account abroad 🌍 Yes, you can ✅: You can generally keep your Canadian bank account abroad

✅: You can generally keep your Canadian bank account abroad Policies vary between banks 🏦: For example, some banks may require you to maintain a Canadian address or may have restrictions on certain services for overseas customers

🏦: For example, some banks may require you to maintain a Canadian address or may have restrictions on certain services for overseas customers There may be minimum account requirements ⚖️: These can include maintaining a minimum balance or keeping the account active

⚖️: These can include maintaining a minimum balance or keeping the account active There may be restrictions on some services ⚠️: For example, loans, credit cards, or new investment products.

⚠️: For example, loans, credit cards, or new investment products. Notify your bank of your move 🖊️: Inform your bank ahead of your move and update your contact details

Why you might want to keep your Canadian bank account 🇨🇦 We’ve briefly answered the question “Can expats keep a Canadian bank account when they move abroad?”, now here are some of the benefits of keeping a home bank account abroad as a Canadian. 💰 Managing finances back home Keeping a Canadian bank account is useful for paying any bills, mortgages, and loans back in Canada. You can also use it for receiving local income such as pensions or investment earnings. 💳 Familiar banking relationship Keeping your account open can help you maintain your existing Canadian banking relationship and support your Canadian credit profile. This is useful if you ever return to Canada or apply for Canadian financial products. 🔄 Moving money internationally You can use your Canadian bank account for easy international money transfers, although check for fees and hidden currency conversion costs. ✈️ Trips back home You’ll have easy access to your existing payment cards and banking services without needing to transfer money from an overseas account. 📱 Digital services and apps A Canadian bank account may allow you to continue using Canadian payment services such as Interac, as well as paying for subscriptions and other services linked to your Canadian account. 🛡️ Financial backup If something happens and you have issues with your finances abroad, your Canadian account is a safety net ensuring you still have access to money in emergencies. As an alternative to keeping your local Canadian bank account open when you move, you can consider multi-currency providers such as Wise. The Wise Account allows you to hold and convert 40+ currencies, and provides local account details in 20+ currencies. You can also get a Wise debit card for spending in 150+ countries. Currency conversions use the mid-market rate with no hidden fees. Go to Wise

Canadian bank policies on accounts for expats Canadian banks vary in terms of their expat policies, with some being more restrictive than others when it comes to keeping an account open when you move abroad. Policies can also change over time and may differ depending on where you move to, so it’s important to check the situation with your bank ahead of your move. Here are the policies for some of Canada’s biggest banks: Bank 🌍 Allows foreign address? 📋Key requirements ⚠️Important notes RBC Yes, but you should notify RBC and update your contact details as soon as you can to avoid problems. *Notify RBC of your move and respond to any identity verification requests Some products may be restricted in certain countries, so check ahead of your move. If you move to the US, RBC offers cross-border banking through RBC Bank (U.S.) TD Bank Yes, but you should notify the bank if you become a non-resident for tax purposes in order to comply with reporting regulations. *Keep your address and contact details up-to-date*Meet the terms and conditions of your specific account (e.g., minimum balance or account activity requirements) Some products may be restricted in certain countries, so check ahead of your move. If you move to the US, TD offers cross-border banking services. Scotiabank Yes, provides international banking services that permit foreign addresses on accounts. *Notify the bank of your move and keep contact details updated*Respond to ID verification requests*Meet any terms and conditions specific to your account (e.g., minimum balance) Some products may be restricted in certain countries, so check ahead of your move. Investment products and registered accounts may be subject to additional restrictions for non-residents. CIBC Yes, but you should notify the bank if you become a non-resident for tax purposes in order to comply with reporting regulations. *Notify CIBC of your move and respond to any identity verification requests Some products may be restricted in certain countries, so check ahead of your move. If you move to the US, cross-border banking is available through CIBC US. *Information checked and correct on 20th June 2026 Because bank policies can vary and change over time, it’s important to contact your bank before you move abroad. They can explain their requirements, advise you on any steps you need to take, and outline the options available to you. Some banks may restrict or even close accounts if they discover that an account holder has moved overseas without notifying them, so it’s best to inform them in advance. Also keep in mind that policies for existing customers may differ from those for new customers. Banking How to open a bank account in Canada Read more

What you need to do before moving abroad 📝 Maintaining your Canadian bank account from abroad means carrying out a few steps ahead of the move. Here’s what you should do. 1. Contact your bank about your move Notify your bank as soon as possible and provide a timeline for your relocation. Ask about their expat policy (e.g., requirements for keeping accounts open, whether you need to maintain a Canadian mailing address) and confirm what documentation they need. 2. Update your contact information Provide your new foreign address if permitted by the bank, and ensure your email address is up to date. Update your phone number and, if possible, consider keeping a Canadian phone number on file, as Canadian banks often use this for security verification. 3. Set up online and mobile banking Activate all digital services and download mobile apps before leaving to make it easier to access your account abroad. Set up security features for added protection. 4. Arrange for mail handling Check your bank’s requirements for receiving important correspondence. Some banks may require a Canadian mailing address, while others may accept a foreign address. In some cases, a mail forwarding service may be permitted. Switch to paperless statements and communications where possible. 5. Review account requirements Check minimum balance and account activity requirements. Review monthly fees that may apply for overseas usage or services (e.g., monthly maintenance, foreign transaction, ATM) and understand how to avoid excessive charges. 6. Enable international access Confirm that your debit and credit cards can be used internationally and check any associated fees. If your bank supports travel notices, update your travel plans before departure. 7. Secure your account access Set up two-factor authentication (2FA) and make sure your security contact details are current. Avoid accessing your accounts over unsecured public Wi-Fi networks. Save your bank’s international customer service contact details in case you need assistance while abroad. 8. Document everything Keep records of bank communications. Save account numbers and routing information. Store documents securely.

Common challenges and how to handle them ⚠️ Moving your Canadian account abroad can provide a few challenges. Here are a few common issues and what you can do to help overcome them. Common challenges Address verification issues 🏠⁉️ Banks need verifiable addresses for communication, identity verification, and to comply with Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis of Canada (FINTRAC) anti-money laundering requirements. Keep all contact details up-to-date. If your Canadian bank doesn’t allow an overseas address, or needs a local address for correspondence, consider a trusted family member’s address or a reputable mail-forwarding service. Accessing your account from abroad 🌍 Banks may flag overseas access or transactions as potentially fraudulent. Notify your bank about your move and destination country, enable travel notices if possible, and consider virtual private networks (VPN) for logins. Also remember that moving across time zones can have implications for customer service access. Receiving mail and important documents 📥 Some banks still send debit/credit cards, tax forms, or other important documents by mail. You can minimize problems by switching to digital correspondence where possible, having a reliable arrangement for receiving Canadian mail, and making arrangements for the local shipping of credit/debit cards. Accessing customer support across time zones 🕜 Time differences can make it difficult to contact your bank when problems arise. Check for any international or 24/7 customer service support numbers, and make use of online and messaging support options. Account closure by the bank 🏦❌ Some banks may close accounts or limit services in certain countries due to regulatory, compliance, or tax-reporting requirements. Inform your bank ahead of your move and check if there are issues in your destination country. Keep an alternative account open if possible in case of problems, and retain copies of your bank statements in case you need to open a new account. Important note 📌 There is a risk of your bank closing your account if they discover an undisclosed foreign residency and think you have left Canada without informing them. Always be transparent with your bank and provide up-to-date contact and address details. Tax implications and reporting 🇨🇦 Taxation of your Canadian bank account will depend on whether you remain a Canadian tax resident or become a non-resident. Canada taxes its residents on their worldwide income, meaning that you will generally need to file a Canadian tax return and report any interest earned on your bank account if you remain a tax resident. If you become a non-resident, you are generally taxed only on certain Canadian-source income. This can include 25% withholding tax on interest from some Canadian bank accounts. Interest earned on a Canadian bank account may still need to be reported in your new country of residence, depending on local tax rules. Different rules can apply to investment income and other Canadian assets. You may also be liable for tax on your worldwide income in your new country of residence. Canada has tax treaties with many countries that can help prevent or reduce double taxation. Your Canadian bank may ask you to update your tax residency information and provide a foreign tax identification number (TIN) if applicable. This helps the bank comply with international tax reporting requirements. Tax rules can become complex when you move between countries, so it is always a good idea to consult a qualified tax professional before or shortly after your move. Taxes How to file your Canadian taxes when you live abroad Read more

Alternatives to keeping your Canadian bank account 📲 You don’t have to keep a Canadian bank account open to manage your finances when you move abroad. Here are a few other options. 🌍 Options ⭐ Great for ⚠️ Important to consider: 🌍 International or expat-focused banks Expats who want banking services across multiple countries and access to international support. Banks such as HSBC and Citibank offer products designed for globally mobile customers. Eligibility requirements can vary by country and account type. Some services may require minimum balances, and availability may differ depending on where you move. 📲 Digital providers and fintech companies People who regularly move money between countries and need low-cost currency exchange. Multi-currency accounts from providers such as Wise and Revolut can make it easier to hold, send, and receive money in different currencies. These providers may not offer the full range of banking services available from traditional banks, such as certain lending products or branch access. Features and protections can vary between countries and providers. 🏦 Local bank in your new country Expats planning a long-term stay in their new country who need access to local payment systems, salaries, direct debits, and day-to-day banking services. Can be cheaper as you don’t have to worry about international transaction fees. Account-opening requirements vary by country and may require proof of address, residency documents, or a local tax number. Language barriers and unfamiliar banking systems can also present challenges. Many expats use both home and local accounts. 💰 Combination approach Expats who want flexibility and the benefits of multiple financial services. For example, you might keep a Canadian account for existing financial commitments, use a local account for everyday spending, and a multi-currency account for international transfers.

Managing multiple accounts can add complexity. Be aware of fees, minimum balance requirements, and any tax or reporting obligations that apply to accounts held in different countries. The important thing is finding a solution that works for your situation. Use Wise to manage your international finances A Wise account and debit card can make your money management easier if you move abroad. Hold and convert 40+ currencies with the Wise Account, and use a debit card for international spending in 150+ countries. Currency conversions are at the mid-market exchange rate with no hidden fees, making your cross-border money management simpler and inexpensive. Go to website

Tips for managing your Canadian account from abroad 💡 Here are a few useful tips on living abroad with a Canadian bank account. 💰 Managing your finances internationally 🌍 Keep an eye on exchange rates 💹 If you are moving money to and from a CAD account, exchange rates and hidden conversion fees can soon mount up. Providers like Wise offer the mid-market rate with transparent fees, helping to keep costs low. Check for minimum balance requirements ⚖️ Maintain a minimum balance to avoid fees, or choose accounts that don’t have minimum usage requirements. Monitor your account for unusual activity 🔍 Set up alerts for account activity, and protect your account with strong passwords, 2FA, and avoiding public Wi-Fi networks or shared computers. Keep your contact details up-to-date 🏠 Inform your bank promptly if your address, phone number, email address, or other contact details change after your move. Check customer service hours 🕟 If you move to a different time zone, make a note of regular service hours back home, any 24/7 helplines, and online messaging options. Check foreign transaction fees 💳 Card transaction and ATM withdrawal fees can be expensive abroad. Consider getting a local card, or a card that you can use internationally with low fees.

When it might make sense to close your account Although there are benefits to keeping an account open abroad, there can also be drawbacks. You should weigh the pros and cons and decide what’s best for your situation. Here are a few scenarios where you may be better off closing your Canadian bank account when you move abroad. When it might make sense to close your Canadian bank account 🚫 You have no financial ties to Canada If you have no Canadian income, property, or bills and have no plans to return, keeping a local bank account can become burdensome and costly. 💰 High fees and minimum balance requirements Some banks may charge high monthly maintenance or transaction fees, or have high minimum balance requirements. If the costs outweigh the benefits, it may be better to close the account. 📍 Your bank doesn’t support expats If your bank has restrictive policies or provides insufficient services to expats, keeping the account open can be problematic and costly. It may be better to find alternatives. 🌍 You’ve established banking in your new country If you fully settle in your new country and local banking meets your financial needs, your Canadian account may no longer serve much of a function. ⚖️ Tax or legal complications Regardless of who you bank with, you’ll need to comply with tax and reporting requirements. If you’re unsure of the implication, get professional advice to see if closing the account may be the better option.