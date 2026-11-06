Best eSIMs for Morocco in 2026 compared

Roaming in Morocco can get expensive fast, and the wrong eSIM can leave you with weak coverage outside major cities.
For US travelers, the best eSIM for Morocco depends on network access, phone compatibility, and data needs, not just price. This guide compares 7 providers on price, data, coverage, and setup for vacations and remote work.
Top picks for Morocco eSIMs
An eSIM is a digital SIM that installs on your phone, so you can buy mobile data before you fly without a physical card. These picks match common Morocco trip types:
- Short trips: Airalo. Small plans for maps and messaging.
- Unlimited data simplicity: Holafly. Choose by trip length; fair-use limits apply.
- Flexible fixed-data plans: Nomad. Add more data when needed.
- High-data travelers: Orange Travel. Large allowances for work and hotspot use.
- Transparent unlimited plans: Ubigi. Check fair-use caps and reduced speeds.
- Lowest entry price: Yesim. Budget-friendly plans for light users.
- Existing Wise users: Wise. Manage travel data in your Wise app.
Morocco eSIM comparison table for price, data, and coverage
Prices in the below table are displayed in USD; supplied by providers between 10 September and 29 October 2026, with exchange-rate conversions as of 2 November 2026.
|Provider
|Best for
|Lowest start price
|Example plan
|Unlimited
|Network claim
|Hotspot
|Trustpilot
|Main limitation
|Airalo
|Short trips
|6.00 USD
|1 GB, 3 days
|Verify on plan page
|Not stated in feed
|Verify
|4.2/5 (49,102 reviews)
|Small plan sizes
|Holafly
|Unlimited simplicity
|5.90 USD
|Unlimited, 7 days: 32.50 USD
|Yes
|Inwi, Maroc Telecom, Orange Morocco
|Yes, 1 GB per day
|4.7/5 (117,367 reviews)
|Cost climbs with trip length
|Nomad
|Flexible fixed data
|7.00 USD
|5 GB, 30 days: 17.00 USD
|Yes
|Orange listed
|Yes
|4.3/5 (47,595 reviews)
|Lists one network
|Orange Travel
|High data
|7.99 USD
|3 GB, 7 days: 12.99 USD
|Yes
|Orange, Inwi, Maroc Telecom
|Yes
|4.3/5 (987 reviews)
|Check call terms
|Ubigi
|Transparent unlimited
|6.00 USD
|Unlimited, 30 days: 69.00 USD
|Yes
|May use more than one network
|Yes
|4.1/5 (50,306 reviews)
|Fair-use cap applies
|Yesim
|Lowest entry price
|≈3.37 USD
|5 GB, 30 days: ≈11.22 USD
|Yes
|Not stated in feed
|Depends on operator
|4.3/5 (3,008 reviews)
|Check speed terms
|Wise
|Repeat travel
|Check in app
|Verify in app
|Yes
|Yes
|4.3/5 (304,867 reviews)
|Morocco plan unconfirmed
How we compare these providers
Methodology: We compared plans on price, trip-length fit, unlimited-data transparency, network access, hotspot support, setup ease, and Trustpilot sentiment. This is desk research completed on 2 November 2026 using Expatica’s eSIM comparison data and provider pages.
Which Morocco eSIM providers are worth your money?
Each assessment covers plan fit, coverage angle, setup, limitations, and who the plan suits best.
Airalo: Best for short trips and low starting cost
If you only need a few days of maps, messaging, and light browsing, small plans keep costs down. Expatica’s data lists a 1 GB, 3-day Morocco plan from Airalo at 6.00 USD.
- Strength: low entry price and short validity that suit city breaks
- Drawback: 1 GB runs out fast with video or hotspot use
- Drawback: check Airalo’s Morocco page for current unlimited or larger options
Airalo was rated ‘Great’ on Trustpilot, with a score of 4.2 out of 5, based on 49,102 reviews (correct as of November 2026).
Holafly: Best for unlimited data simplicity
Holafly offers unlimited data priced by the number of days. Its Morocco page lists plans from 5.90 USD for one day to 86.90 USD for 30 days, and names Inwi, Maroc Telecom, and Orange Morocco as networks.
- Strength: hotspot sharing of up to 1 GB per day, according to Holafly
- Drawback: long trips cost more than many fixed-data plans
- Drawback: “unlimited” does not always mean unrestricted high-speed data, and Holafly says remote areas, including parts of the Sahara, may have weaker coverage
Holafly was rated ‘Excellent’ on Trustpilot, with a score of 4.7 out of 5, based on 117,367 reviews (correct as of November 2026).
Nomad: Best for flexible fixed-data plans
Nomad lists fixed plans from 1 GB to 50 GB, so you can match data to your trip. Expatica’s data shows 1 GB for 7 days at 7.00 USD, and Nomad’s page adds 5 GB for 30 days at 17.00 USD plus unlimited options.
- Strength: add-ons if you run low, and hotspot support
- Strength: you can usually install early and start the plan when it first connects abroad
- Drawback: Nomad’s page lists Orange as the Moroccan network, so check coverage if you leave the cities
Nomad eSIM was rated ‘Excellent’ on Trustpilot, with a score of 4.3 out of 5, based on 47,595 reviews (correct as of November 2026).
Orange Travel: Best for high-data travelers
Orange Travel suits heavy users, such as remote workers who share data with a laptop. Expatica’s data shows its lowest price per GB: 100 GB for 30 days at 53.99 USD, or about 0.54 USD per GB.
- Strength: large allowances, with Orange’s page listing 20 GB, 50 GB, and 100 GB plans
- Strength: Orange names Orange, Inwi, and Maroc Telecom as partner networks
- Drawback: small plans cost more per GB, such as 1 GB for 7 days at 7.99 USD
- Drawback: a travel eSIM may not work like a local Moroccan number, so verify phone-number setup and call terms before you rely on voice
Orange Travel was rated ‘Excellent’ on Trustpilot, with a score of 4.3 out of 5, based on 987 reviews (correct as of November 2026).
Ubigi: Best for transparent unlimited plans and multi-network access
Expatica’s data lists Ubigi unlimited data for 30 days at 69.00 USD and 1 GB for 7 days at 6.00 USD. Fair-use terms on the unlimited plan shape the verdict, so compare the cap and the speed after it.
- Strength: Ubigi’s own blog says its plans support hotspot sharing
- Strength: one independent review found Ubigi connected to both Maroc Telecom and Orange, which could help on mixed city and rural trips; networks can change, so recheck
- Drawback: Morocco plans are data only, with no phone number
Ubigi eSIM was rated ‘Great’ on Trustpilot, with a score of 4.1 out of 5, based on 50,306 reviews (correct as of November 2026).
Yesim: Best for the lowest entry price
Yesim has the lowest entry price in Expatica’s Morocco data: 1 GB for 30 days at about 3.37 USD, billed as 3.00 EUR. That fits light users who want long validity.
- Strength: fixed plans with 30-day validity, such as 5 GB at about 11.22 USD
- Drawback: unlimited plans carry fair-use and speed terms that need a close read
- Drawback: hotspot support depends on the operator
Yesim was rated ‘Excellent’ on Trustpilot, with a score of 4.3 out of 5, based on 3,008 reviews (correct as of November 2026).
Wise eSIM: Best for repeat travelers and existing Wise users
If you already use the Wise app or travel to several countries, Wise says you set up its eSIM once, then buy new data plans as you go. Wise is a money transfer provider, not a bank, and says its eSIM service comes from Gigs U.K. Ltd, with Wise handling payment and administration.
- Strength: Wise lists usage tracking, low-data alerts, and refunds for unused plans
- Drawback: the eSIM page covers 150+ destinations but does not list Morocco among popular ones, so confirm a Morocco or regional plan and its live price in the app
Wise was rated ‘Excellent’ on Trustpilot, with a score of 4.3 out of 5, based on 304,867 reviews (correct as of November 2026). This profile reflects Wise as a company, not only the eSIM product.
How to choose the best eSIM for Morocco
Start with trip length and data use. Then decide whether you will stay in cities or drive into rural areas, because the network behind your eSIM matters more outside Marrakech, Casablanca, and Rabat.
Fixed plans give you a clear cap, while unlimited plans can slow down after heavy use. If you plan to visit several countries, a regional plan or one of the best global eSIMs may fit better than a Morocco-only plan.
- Trip length: match plan validity to your travel days
- Coverage: check which Moroccan networks the provider lists
- Hotspot: confirm you can share data with a laptop or another phone
- Support: look for refund terms and live help
A vacationer spending a week in Marrakech and Fes might pick a fixed 5 GB plan. A digital nomad working from Essaouira for a month might choose a high-data or unlimited plan with clear hotspot terms.
Insider tip: If you will rely on maps, airport pickup messages, or work calls on arrival day, install the eSIM before takeoff if the plan starts on first connection, and save a screenshot of the QR code.
eSIM vs local SIM vs roaming in Morocco
Compare the three options on setup effort and cost control.
|Option
|Setup
|Keeps your US number
|Cost control
|Best for
|eSIM
|Before you fly
|Yes, on dual-SIM phones
|Fixed price upfront
|Short and mid-length trips
|Local SIM
|After landing, usually with ID
|Only with a dual-SIM phone
|Often cheaper on longer stays
|Long stays, heavy data
|Home carrier roaming
|None
|Yes
|Depends on the carrier’s pass
|Very short trips
A local SIM can cost less on longer stays, but it adds a queue and paperwork after a flight. Roaming isn’t always simpler or cheaper, so compare the full cost of your carrier’s roaming pass with the eSIM prices above.
What US travelers should check before buying a Morocco eSIM
Check these before you pay:
- Confirm eSIM compatibility. Most recent iPhone, Samsung, and Google Pixel models support eSIM, but check your exact model on the provider’s list.
- Check that your phone is unlocked. A carrier lock ties your phone to one network and can block other eSIMs. AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile may lock devices, so ask your carrier. On iPhone, go to Settings > General > About and look for “Carrier Lock.” If it says “No SIM restrictions,” the phone is unlocked.
- Plan your dual-SIM setup. Dual-SIM means your phone holds two lines at once. Use the eSIM for data and your US line for calls and texts.
- Turn off data roaming on your home line. Data roaming means using mobile data on a foreign network, and your carrier may charge extra for it. Turn it on for the eSIM line, as providers such as Holafly and Nomad advise.
- Keep your US number active. Some texts may still trigger roaming rules, so ask AT&T, Verizon, or T-Mobile about roaming passes.
- Check which network your provider uses. Opensignal’s April 2025 Morocco report scored Maroc Telecom highest for download speed and coverage experience, with Orange Morocco lowest on coverage.
Which Morocco eSIM should you buy?
For a city break, a fixed plan from Airalo, Nomad, or Yesim can keep costs low. Heavy users can look at Orange Travel’s large plans, or at Holafly or Ubigi for unlimited data with fair-use terms in mind. Repeat multi-country travelers may prefer a reusable setup such as Wise. To check current prices side by side, compare Morocco eSIM plans in Expatica’s tool.
FAQ
Frequently asked questions about Morocco eSIMs
Is an eSIM better than a local SIM card in Morocco?
For most short trips, yes, because you can install it before you fly and skip the airport counter. In the Morocco SIM card vs eSIM trade-off, local SIMs can cost less on longer stays, but they usually need in-person setup and ID.
Which Moroccan network is best for coverage?
It depends on your itinerary. Opensignal’s April 2025 report scored Maroc Telecom highest for coverage experience, and many travelers prioritize it for trips outside cities. Orange Morocco and Inwi may suit city-focused trips, but no provider guarantees signal in remote areas.
Can I use a US iPhone or Android phone with a Morocco eSIM?
Yes, if the phone supports eSIM and is unlocked. Ask AT&T, Verizon, or T-Mobile about locks, set up dual SIM, and turn off data roaming on your home line.
Do unlimited Morocco eSIM plans slow down after heavy use?
They can. Unlimited plans may include fair-use limits, daily high-speed caps, or throttling, so read the plan terms before you buy.
Can I keep my US number while using a Morocco eSIM?
Yes, on most dual-SIM phones. Keep your home SIM active for calls and texts and use the eSIM for data, but receiving some texts may still trigger your carrier’s roaming rules.
Sources
Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.
- Morocco Mobile Network Experience, Opensignal
- eSIM for Morocco, Orange Travel
- Morocco eSIMs, Airalo
- eSIM for Morocco, Holafly
- Morocco eSIM, Nomad
- eSIM Morocco, Yesim