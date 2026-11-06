Best eSIMs for Morocco in 2026 compared

For US travelers, the best eSIM for Morocco depends on network access, phone compatibility, and data needs, not just price. This guide compares 7 providers on price, data, coverage, and setup for vacations and remote work.

Roaming in Morocco can get expensive fast, and the wrong eSIM can leave you with weak coverage outside major cities.

An eSIM is a digital SIM that installs on your phone, so you can buy mobile data before you fly without a physical card. These picks match common Morocco trip types:

Methodology: We compared plans on price, trip-length fit, unlimited-data transparency, network access, hotspot support, setup ease, and Trustpilot sentiment. This is desk research completed on 2 November 2026 using Expatica’s eSIM comparison data and provider pages.

Prices in the below table are displayed in USD; supplied by providers between 10 September and 29 October 2026, with exchange-rate conversions as of 2 November 2026.

Which Morocco eSIM providers are worth your money?

Each assessment covers plan fit, coverage angle, setup, limitations, and who the plan suits best.

Airalo: Best for short trips and low starting cost

If you only need a few days of maps, messaging, and light browsing, small plans keep costs down. Expatica’s data lists a 1 GB, 3-day Morocco plan from Airalo at 6.00 USD.

Strength: low entry price and short validity that suit city breaks

Drawback: 1 GB runs out fast with video or hotspot use

Drawback: check Airalo’s Morocco page for current unlimited or larger options

Airalo was rated ‘Great’ on Trustpilot, with a score of 4.2 out of 5, based on 49,102 reviews (correct as of November 2026).

Holafly: Best for unlimited data simplicity

Holafly offers unlimited data priced by the number of days. Its Morocco page lists plans from 5.90 USD for one day to 86.90 USD for 30 days, and names Inwi, Maroc Telecom, and Orange Morocco as networks.

Strength: hotspot sharing of up to 1 GB per day, according to Holafly

Drawback: long trips cost more than many fixed-data plans

Drawback: “unlimited” does not always mean unrestricted high-speed data, and Holafly says remote areas, including parts of the Sahara, may have weaker coverage

Holafly was rated ‘Excellent’ on Trustpilot, with a score of 4.7 out of 5, based on 117,367 reviews (correct as of November 2026).

Nomad: Best for flexible fixed-data plans

Nomad lists fixed plans from 1 GB to 50 GB, so you can match data to your trip. Expatica’s data shows 1 GB for 7 days at 7.00 USD, and Nomad’s page adds 5 GB for 30 days at 17.00 USD plus unlimited options.

Strength: add-ons if you run low, and hotspot support

Strength: you can usually install early and start the plan when it first connects abroad

Drawback: Nomad’s page lists Orange as the Moroccan network, so check coverage if you leave the cities

Nomad eSIM was rated ‘Excellent’ on Trustpilot, with a score of 4.3 out of 5, based on 47,595 reviews (correct as of November 2026).

Orange Travel: Best for high-data travelers

Orange Travel suits heavy users, such as remote workers who share data with a laptop. Expatica’s data shows its lowest price per GB: 100 GB for 30 days at 53.99 USD, or about 0.54 USD per GB.

Strength: large allowances, with Orange’s page listing 20 GB, 50 GB, and 100 GB plans

Strength: Orange names Orange, Inwi, and Maroc Telecom as partner networks

Drawback: small plans cost more per GB, such as 1 GB for 7 days at 7.99 USD

Drawback: a travel eSIM may not work like a local Moroccan number, so verify phone-number setup and call terms before you rely on voice

Orange Travel was rated ‘Excellent’ on Trustpilot, with a score of 4.3 out of 5, based on 987 reviews (correct as of November 2026).

Ubigi: Best for transparent unlimited plans and multi-network access

Expatica’s data lists Ubigi unlimited data for 30 days at 69.00 USD and 1 GB for 7 days at 6.00 USD. Fair-use terms on the unlimited plan shape the verdict, so compare the cap and the speed after it.

Strength: Ubigi’s own blog says its plans support hotspot sharing

Strength: one independent review found Ubigi connected to both Maroc Telecom and Orange, which could help on mixed city and rural trips; networks can change, so recheck

Drawback: Morocco plans are data only, with no phone number

Ubigi eSIM was rated ‘Great’ on Trustpilot, with a score of 4.1 out of 5, based on 50,306 reviews (correct as of November 2026).

Yesim: Best for the lowest entry price

Yesim has the lowest entry price in Expatica’s Morocco data: 1 GB for 30 days at about 3.37 USD, billed as 3.00 EUR. That fits light users who want long validity.

Strength: fixed plans with 30-day validity, such as 5 GB at about 11.22 USD

Drawback: unlimited plans carry fair-use and speed terms that need a close read

Drawback: hotspot support depends on the operator

Yesim was rated ‘Excellent’ on Trustpilot, with a score of 4.3 out of 5, based on 3,008 reviews (correct as of November 2026).

Wise eSIM: Best for repeat travelers and existing Wise users

If you already use the Wise app or travel to several countries, Wise says you set up its eSIM once, then buy new data plans as you go. Wise is a money transfer provider, not a bank, and says its eSIM service comes from Gigs U.K. Ltd, with Wise handling payment and administration.

Strength: Wise lists usage tracking, low-data alerts, and refunds for unused plans

Drawback: the eSIM page covers 150+ destinations but does not list Morocco among popular ones, so confirm a Morocco or regional plan and its live price in the app

Wise was rated ‘Excellent’ on Trustpilot, with a score of 4.3 out of 5, based on 304,867 reviews (correct as of November 2026). This profile reflects Wise as a company, not only the eSIM product.