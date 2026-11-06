Best eSIMs for Africa: Top plans, prices and coverage compared

If you’re vacationing in or traveling through Africa, why not get your phone coverage sorted ahead of time. This guide looks at the best Africa eSIM providers available right now, comparing them on plans, pricing and coverage. This should help you pick the best one for your trip.

Key takeaways Here’s a quick summary to help you decide, before diving into the full details: Best for country coverage: Ubigi, covering up to 47 destinations

Ubigi, covering up to 47 destinations Best for North Africa and other regions: Wise eSIM, covering 31 countries across North Africa, Africa and the Middle East

Wise eSIM, covering 31 countries across North Africa, Africa and the Middle East Best value for annual plans: Ubigi, with plans from £50/year

Ubigi, with plans from £50/year Best for unlimited data: Holafly, with simple unlimited data packages

Holafly, with simple unlimited data packages Best for security: Saily, with security features built-in

Saily, with security features built-in Best for reliable speed: Nomad, uses Tier-1 local carriers so you can switch if signal drops.

Best Africa eSIM comparison table Here’s an at-a-glance comparison of all your best eSIM options, with lots more detail below the table: eSIM provider Best for Coverage Pricing Trustpilot rating Airalo Cheaper plans for short trips 36 countries From £8.50 4.2/5 Holafly Unlimited data 28 countries From £21 4.7/5 Saily Security 35 countries From £11.49 4.7/5 Nomad eSIM Fast, reliable speed 11 countries From £8.22 4.3/5 Ubigi Good value annual plans + country coverage Up to 47 destinations From £6 4.1/5 Wise eSIM Usage trackers and alerts 31 countries From £11 4.3/5 (based on reviews for Wise.com)

Airalo Best for: Cheaper plans for short trips Airalo’s Africa eSIM covers an impressive 36 countries across the continent, including Algeria, Botswana, Cape Verde, Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Madagascar, Mauritius, Nigeria, South Africa and many more. It’s a data-only eSIM, and there are only fixed data plans available from 3 to 30 days. You can’t get unlimited data, or a data/call/text bundle. You’ll get 5G wherever it’s available, 4G and LTE otherwise. Hotspot and tethering is supported. Airalo is popular with users, receiving a ‘Great’ Trustpilot score of 4.2 out of 5 from over 48,900 reviews (as of 29/10/2026). Airalo also has other regional eSIMs available for Africa trips, including an Africa Safari eSIM and a Middle East and North Africa eSIM. Plus, single country and global eSIMs, so you’re covered wherever you’re traveling to. Airalo Africa eSIM pricing Airalo has 6 plans available for its Africa eSIM: Duration Data included Price 3 days 1 GB £8.50 3 days 3 GB £18 7 days 3 GB £20 7 days 5 GB £26 15 days 5 GB £29 30 days 5 GB £32

Holafly Best for: Unlimited data Holafly works a little differently to some other eSIM providers. It doesn’t have fixed data plans, or data, call and text bundles. It’s just unlimited data, and all you need to do is choose the length of your plan. Its Africa eSIM offers unlimited data across 28 countries, which is less than Airalo, Saily and some other providers. So, you’ll need to check whether your destinations are covered. Features include: 5G where available, 4G or LTE otherwise

1GB free monthly backup data via the Always On feature

Hotspot and tethering support. Holafly is a hit with customers, as it has an ‘Excellent’ score of 4.7 out of 5 on Trustpilot from over 116,800 reviews (as of 29/10/2026). It also has a large selection of eSIMs for individual African countries, as well as a global eSIM for traveling round the world. Holafly Africa eSIM pricing Holafly’s pricing is pretty straightforward, as its Africa eSIM only offers unlimited data plans: Duration Price 3 days £21 5 days £31 7 days £35 10 days £45 15 days £68 30 days £129

Saily Best for: Built-in security Saily’s Africa eSIM works in 35 countries, including Algeria, Cameroon, Chad, Cote d’Ivoire, Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Mali, Mauritius, Morocco, Nigeria, South Africa, Tanzania and many more. It’s only available in fixed-data plans, so you can’t get data/call/text bundles or unlimited data. It offers a reliable connection from the best local networks in countries across Africa, with 5G where available, and 3G/4G/LTE where it isn’t. Plus, Saily offers security features such as a built-in ad blocker, web protection, and virtual location. If you need help, you can take advantage of 24/7 chat support. Saily has an ‘Excellent’ Trustpilot rating of 4.7 out of 5 from over 32,800 reviews (as of 29/10/2026). It’s also possible to get country-specific and global eSIMs with Saily, as well as a Middle East and North Africa eSIM. Saily Africa eSIM pricing Saily has 5 plan options available for its Africa eSIM: Duration Data included Price 7 days 1 GB £11.49 30 days 3 GB £30.99 30 days 5 GB £37.49 30 days 10 GB £53.99 30 days 20 GB £69.49 You’ll also get Saily credits every time you take out a plan, and these can be used to cover future purchases.

Nomad eSIM Best for: Fast, reliable speed Nomad’s Africa eSIM only covers 11 countries, so it’s only a suitable option if you’re traveling to: Egypt, Kenya, Madagascar, Mauritius, Morocco, Nigeria, South Africa, Tanzania, Tunisia, Uganda or Zambia. It’s a good pick for North Africa, as not all other Africa eSIMs cover all of these countries. For other destinations, you may be best with Nomad’s global eSIM, or choosing another provider. It only has fixed data plans available, so there are no unlimited data or calls/text bundles. However, a great thing about Nomad eSIM is that it partners with multiple Tier-1 local carriers in each destination. For example, Vodafone, AT&T, Singtel, etc. This means you can switch networks if the signal strength drops, so you should nearly always be able to get fast, reliable 4G and 5G speeds. Nomad is positively reviewed by previous customers, with an ‘Excellent’ Trustpilot rating of 4.3 out of 5 from over 47,400 reviews (as of 29/10/2026). It also has country-specific available. Nomad eSIM Africa eSIM pricing Nomad has 4 fixed-data plans to choose from: Duration Data included Price 7 days 1 GB £8.22 30 days 3 GB £14.95 30 days 5 GB £20.94 30 days 10 GB £33.65

Ubigi Best for: Plan choice, annual plans and region coverage Ubigi has two types of eSIM covering Africa. There’s its Africa eSIM covering a huge 47 destinations, the most of any eSIM provider on our list. There’s also its cheaper Best Africa eSIM, which is a great value option as it still covers an impressive 29 destinations. There’s a wide choice of fixed and unlimited data plans available as a one-off purchase, or you can sign up for an annual plan. Ubigi has a ‘Great’ Tripadvisor score of 4.1 out of 5 from over 50,000 reviews (as of 29/10/2026). This is ever-so-slightly lower than some others on our list, but most reviewers still had a great experience with the company. You can also buy Ubigi global and country-specific eSIMs. Ubigi Africa eSIM pricing Ubigi has a large number of Africa eSIM plans covering different combinations of days and durations, so there’s something for everyone. Here’s a look at a selection of plans, to give you an idea of pricing: eSIM type Duration Data included Price Africa eSIM 15 days 3 GB £37 Africa eSIM 30 days 1 GB £16 Best Africa eSIM 7 days Unlimited £42 Best Africa eSIM 15 days Unlimited £76 Best Africa eSIM 30 days 1 GB £6 Best Africa eSIM 30 days 10 GB £26 Best Africa eSIM 1 year 100 GB £121 Best Africa eSIM Annual (12 months) 24 GB (2 GB/mo) £50/year

Wise eSIM Best for: Usage trackers and alerts If you use the money transfer service Wise or are considering signing up for a multi-currency account, you’ll be interested to know that it also has its own range of eSIMs. This includes a dedicated Middle East and Africa eSIM, covering 31 destinations. In Africa, this includes Cape Verde, Egypt, Gabon, Ghana, Kenya, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Nigeria, South Africa, Tanzania, Zambia and many more. It’s another good pick for North Africa, with Morocco, Tunisia and Algeria all covered. There’s a choice of pre-set and flexible custom data plans available, with handy features such as usage trackers and alerts so you never run out of data. You’ll also get personalised 24/7 support if you need it. Find out more and sign up for Wise here. Wise has an ‘Excellent’ Tripadvisor score of 4.3 out of 5 from over 304,200 reviews (as of 29/10/2026). However, bear in mind that the vast majority of reviews will be for Wise.com money transfer services and multi-currency accounts than specifically for the eSIM product. There are also country-specific and global eSIMs to choose from. Wise eSIM Africa eSIM pricing The Wise eSIM for Africa and the Middle East comes in 5 different plans: Duration Data included Price 7 days 5 GB £11 (£2.20/GB) 30 days 5 GB £13.50 (£2.70/GB) 30 days 10 GB £22.30 (£2.23/GB) 30 days 20 GB £35.30 (£1.77/GB 30 days 30 GB £49.30 (£1.64/GB)

Best country-specific eSIMs for Africa If you’re planning to stick to just one country during your trip, you may not need a regional eSIM covering the whole of the continent. In this case, it may be cheaper to get a country-specific eSIM for your chosen destination. Most of the providers listed above offer them, although not all countries are covered. See our helpful comparison tool to find the right option for your trip: South Africa

Egypt

Morocco

All regions

Best global eSIMs Planning a more ambitious trip, or not sure yet exactly which destinations will be on your itinerary? You may be better off with a global eSIM, offering coverage for up to 200 countries. Read our guide to the best global eSIMs for a handy comparison of the best options, including plans, prices and coverage.

How to choose the best Africa eSIM The right eSIM for you depends on a few factors: Where you’re going. You need to double-check the eSIM supports your planned itinerary. Don’t know it yet? Go for the broadest coverage your budget will allow.

You need to double-check the eSIM supports your planned itinerary. Don’t know it yet? Go for the broadest coverage your budget will allow. Local or regional? If you’re only planning on visiting one country, you may not need an eSIM covering the whole continent. You could save money with a different regional (i.e. Safari or North Africa) or country-specific eSIM instead.

If you’re only planning on visiting one country, you may not need an eSIM covering the whole continent. You could save money with a different regional (i.e. Safari or North Africa) or country-specific eSIM instead. Trip length. Find an eSIM which matches your trip length, or go for a rolling monthly plan or an option with easy top-ups and add-ons.

Find an eSIM which matches your trip length, or go for a rolling monthly plan or an option with easy top-ups and add-ons. Included data. It’s tricky to estimate how much data you need, but start by looking at how much data you tend to use at home. If you’re worried about running out, an unlimited data plan could be the best choice, although it will cost quite a bit more.