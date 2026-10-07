How does an eSIM work? A simple guide for travelers and expats

eSim
An eSIM can make getting connected abroad one less thing to organise. Here’s how it works, how to set one up and what to check before buying a plan.
You’re off on holiday in a few hours – exciting times! Passport – check. Suncream – check. Holiday spirit – check. Cheap overseas mobile plan…whoops!
Fear not, this is where an eSIM plan could come to your rescue. eSIMs are tiny chips that are embedded into compatible phones and tablets and allow connection to a mobile network without a physical SIM card. Never used one? Our experts will walk you through how eSIMs work, how to set one up, which devices they’re compatible with, and the pros and cons.
eSIM stands for “embedded SIM”. It’s like a digital version of the SIM cards you’re probably already familiar with, and installs directly onto your phone – so, no need for a physical card. This means that, as long as you have a compatible device, you can have your main, physical SIM and multiple eSIMs installed on your phone at the same time.
You can purchase an eSIM for most countries or regions, check the provider in advance to make sure they’re available in the area you need coverage for. When you sign up to an eSIM contract, your identity information is stored digitally on the eSIM. If a device has eSIM capability built in, it can store multiple eSIM profiles at the same time. The number of eSIMs you can store depends on the model. Modern iPhones can store 8+, while newer Android devices can typically store between 5 and 7.
Storing isn’t the same as using, though; most devices only let you have 1or 2 active eSIMs at a time (in addition to your main, physical SIM).
This is where it gets a bit technical, but we’ll do our best to explain it in plain English for those who like to get into the nuts and bolts of how things work.
The eSIM chip is a rewritable piece of hardware – an embedded Universal Integrated Circuit Card (eUICC) permanently soldered into the phone.
To use an eSIM, instead of inserting a physical chip like you do when you change providers, you download a small software “profile” from an eSIM provider onto the eSIM. This profile holds all the information needed to identify you to the network provider. It does functionally the same job a physical SIM does, just delivered digitally.
The way eSIMs work has several advantages:
Multiple profiles can be stored on the same eSIM chip; the phone’s software lets you switch which one is active. This can be a big help if you’re someone who splits their time between different countries.
While both types of SIM perform an identical key function – connecting to a mobile network – there are a few key differences between physical SIMs and eSIMs.
|Physical SIM
|eSIM
|How it’s installed in your device
|Small, removable chip is inserted into your device – tiny size means it risks being lost when it’s not in your phone
|Small chip is embedded in your device during manufacture, and cannot be removed. You can’t lose it unless you lose your phone
|Tied to a single mobile provider?
|Yes – you have to physically swap SIMs to change provider
|No – in fact you can have plans from multiple providers installed on your eSIM
|Can it be transferred between devices?
|Yes – if you upgrade your handset, you can move your SIM over
|Maybe. Some eSIM providers let you switch plans between devices; with others, if you lose or upgrade your device, you lose the plan
The process for activating an eSIM can vary slightly between providers, but typically follows these steps. Ideally installation should be done while connected to wi-fi, to avoid using up your data allowance (or incurring high mobile roaming charges if you’re overseas).
If you’re buying an eSIM to use abroad, some plans only activate once the device connects to a network in the destination country — useful for travelers who want to install before departure but activate only on arrival.
eSIMs have been a feature of many mobile devices for nearly a decade. The first mobile range with eSIM capabilities was the Google Pixel range; its handsets have had limited eSIM functionality since the 2017 Pixel 3a. Apple and other Android handsets joined the eSIM club over the next couple of years.
If you have any of the following phones, you can feel pretty confident that it has a fully supported eSIM built in:
A handful of the latest handsets don’t even have space for a physical SIM, relying entirely on eSIM functionality. These include older Motorola Razr models and the iPhone 17 Air.
Older or budget Android devices may lack eSIM support, so check your specific model to see if it’s an eSIM compatible phone before you buy an eSIM plan.
eSIMs are just as safe to use as physical SIMs. They use the same encryption and authentication standards as physical SIMs. And if your phone is lost or stolen, the account can usually be suspended or the profile removed remotely by the eSIM provider, similar to a physical SIM. The fact that eSIMs can’t be removed reduces some of the risk of an eSIM being cloned, as typically this requires physical access to a SIM.
None of this means that eSIMs are completely free of security risks. eSIMs are equally vulnerable to malicious threats as physical SIMs, such as phishing, weak passwords, dodgy apps or malware, so it’s important to set strong security on your device and be on your guard against phishing attempts.
FAQ
Yes. Modern phones typically allow you to have between 5 and 8 eSIM profiles installed on your phone, though you can usually only actively use 1 or 2 at the same time (alongside your primary SIM).
No, you don’t need to take your physical SIM out to use a device’s built-in eSIM. In fact, if your handset has both types of SIM, you can switch between them pretty seamlessly, or use one for data and one for calls and texts.
Yes you can, as long as your handset is compatible and your chosen mobile phone provider supports eSIM. The UK’s four leading providers – EE, O2, Three and Vodafone – all offer eSIM plans for their pay-monthly contracts; eSIM availability is more limited for pay-as-you-go customers. Many, but not all, smaller mobile operators also support eSIM.
Because you can’t just physically move an eSIM from one device to another, any eSIM plans will remain attached to your old device unless you port them. Most mainstream mobile operators in the UK allow you to transfer an existing eSIM plan to a new device digitally; it’s more straightforward with some devices (and networks) than others.
If you’ve bought a dedicated travel eSIM, you may or may not be able to transfer a plan you’ve already installed onto a different phone. Holafly, for example, allows this, while Airalo doesn’t – you’ll have to buy a new plan if you lose or upgrade your phone.
Yes. eSIMs work in exactly the same way as physical SIMs when you go abroad. As long as you have mobile roaming turned on, your eSIM will work abroad. Bear in mind that, just like physical SIMs, roaming charges from mainstream UK networks can be expensive. But a key advantage of eSIMs is that you can buy much more affordable plans for the country (or countries) you’re visiting from specialist travel eSIM retailers.
Yes. As long as your device and network have 5G capabilities, your eSIM will work on 5G wherever it’s available, just like a physical SIM.
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