Best eSIMs South America: Plans, pricing, and coverage

This guide looks at the best South America eSIM providers available right now, comparing them on plans, pricing and coverage. This should help you pick the best one for your trip.

Best eSIMs for South America Here’s a quick summary to help you decide, before diving into the full details: Best for country coverage: Wise eSIM , covering 42 countries in LATAM and the Caribbean

, covering 42 countries in LATAM and the Caribbean Best value for short trips: LATAM Travellers South America eSIM , starting at £2.93 for 1 GB/7 days

, starting at £2.93 for 1 GB/7 days Best value for annual plans: Ubigi , with plans from £38/year

, with plans from £38/year Best for unlimited data: Holafly , with simple unlimited data packages

, with simple unlimited data packages Best for security: Saily , with security features built-in

, with security features built-in Best for reliable speed: Nomad, uses Tier-1 local carriers so you can switch if signal drops.

Best South America eSIM comparison table Here’s an at-a-glance comparison of all your best eSIM options, with lots more detail below the table: eSIM provider Best for Coverage Pricing Trustpilot rating Airalo Plan choice 17 countries From £5.50 4.2/5 Holafly Unlimited data 18 countries From £17 4.7/5 Saily Security 12 countries From £5.99 4.7/5 Nomad eSIM Fast, reliable speed 17 countries From £6.76 4.3/5 Ubigi Good value annual plans 15 countries £16 or £9/month 4.1/5 LATAM Travellers Good value short trips Up to 17 countries From £2.93 4.1/5 Wise eSIM Broad country coverage 42 countries From £15.50 4.3/5 (based on reviews for Wise.com)

Airalo Best for: Plan choice, with fixed and unlimited data packages available Airalo’s Latin America eSIM covers 17 countries and networks, including Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Mexico, Peru, Uruguay and many more. It’s a data-only eSIM, with a choice of fixed and unlimited data packages from 3 to 30 days. You’ll get 5G wherever it’s available, 4G and LTE otherwise. Hotspot and tethering is supported. Airalo is popular with users, receiving a ‘Great’ Trustpilot score of 4.2 out of 5 from over 48,300 reviews (as of 23/10/2026). Airalo also has country-specific eSIMs available, plus global eSIMs. Airalo South America eSIM pricing Airalo has a large number of plans available, including a range of duration and data allowances. So, it’s difficult to include all options here. Here are just a few plans to give you a flavor of how much Airalo charges for its Latin America eSIM: Plan type Included Length Price Data-only – fixed 1 GB 3 days £5.50 3 GB 7 days £11 5 GB 15 days £16 10 GB 30 days £28 20 GB 30 days £38.50 Data-only – unlimited Unlimited data 3 days £15.50 7 days £30.50 15 days £47 30 days £75.50

Holafly Best for: Unlimited data Holafly works a little differently to some other eSIM providers. It doesn’t have fixed data plans, or data, call and text bundles. It’s just unlimited data, and all you need to do is choose the length of your plan. Its Latin America eSIM offers unlimited data across 18 countries, including Brazil, Chile, Peru, Uruguay, Mexico, Belize and more. Features include: 5G where available, 4G or LTE otherwise

1GB free monthly backup data via the Always On feature

24/7 free instant doctor chat (general medicine and pediatrics)

Hotspot and tethering support. Holafly is a hit with customers, as it has an ‘Excellent’ score of 4.7 out of 5 on Trustpilot from over 115,800 reviews (as of 23/10/2026). It also has a range of other eSIMs and plans for individual destinations, as well as a global eSIM for traveling round the world. Holafly South America eSIM pricing Holafly’s pricing is pretty straightforward, as its Latin America eSIM only offers unlimited data plans: Duration Price 3 days £17 5 days £26 7 days £33 10 days £42 15 days £51 30 days £80

Saily Best for: Built-in security Saily’s Latin America eSIM works in 12 countries, so a few less than some other providers. Notable omissions include Guatemala, Belize, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama and Venezuela. It’s only available in fixed-data plans, so you can’t get data/call/text bundles or unlimited data. It offers a reliable connection from the best local networks in countries across Latin America, with 5G where available, and 3G/4G/LTE where it isn’t. Plus, Saily offers security features such as a built-in ad blocker, web protection, and virtual location. If you need help, you can take advantage of 24/7 chat support. Saily has an ‘Excellent’ Trustpilot rating of 4.7 out of 5 from over 32,600 reviews (as of 23/10/2026). It’s also possible to get country-specific and global eSIMs, as well as a premium Saily Ultra plan package for regular travelers packed with extra perks. Saily South America eSIM pricing Saily has 5 plan options available for its Latin America eSIM: Duration Data included Price 7 days 1 GB £5.99 15 days 2 GB £10.99 30 days 3 GB £15.99 30 days 5 GB £24.49 30 days 10 GB £34.49 You’ll also get Saily credits every time you take out a plan, and these can be used to cover future purchases.

Nomad eSIM Best for: Fast, reliable speed Nomad’s Latin America eSIM is data only, covering 17 destinations including Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Costa Rica, Mexico, Paraguay, Peru, Venezuela and more. It only has fixed data plans available, so there are no unlimited data or calls/text bundles. A great thing about Nomad eSIM is that it partners with multiple Tier-1 local carriers in each destination. For example, Vodafone, AT&T, Singtel, etc. This means you can switch networks if the signal strength drops, so you should nearly always be able to get fast, reliable 4G and 5G speeds. Nomad is positively reviewed by previous customers, with an ‘Excellent’ Trustpilot rating of 4.3 out of 5 from over 46,800 reviews (as of 23/10/2026). It also has country-specific and global eSIMs available. Nomad eSIM South America eSIM pricing Nomad has 5 fixed-data plans to choose from: Duration Data included Price 7 days 1 GB £6.76 30 days 3 GB £14.27 30 days 5 GB £21.77 30 days 10 GB £29.28 30 days 20 GB £48.80

Ubigi Best for: Good value annual plans Ubigi’s Best Latam eSIM packages cover 15 destinations, including Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Paraguay, Venezuela and more. It doesn’t include Peru, Belize or Costa Rica. If you’ll be traveling in these countries, or more widely across the US and the Americas, you may be best with Ubigi’s Americas eSIMs instead. These offer broader country coverage. There’s a choice of fixed and unlimited data plans available as a one-off purchase, or you can sign up for an annual plan. Ubigi has a ‘Great’ Tripadvisor score of 4.1 out of 5 from over 49,300 reviews (as of 23/10/2026). This is ever-so-slightly lower than some others on our list, but most reviewers still had a great experience with the company. Ubigi South America eSIM pricing Here’s a look at available plans and pricing for Ubigi’s Best LATAM eSIM: Duration Data included Price 7 days Unlimited £37 30 days 3 GB £16 10 GB £34 25 GB £49 Unlimited £86 Monthly 5 GB/month £9/month 20 GB/month £23/month Annual 24 GB (2 GB/month) £38 60 GB (5 GB/month) £86

LATAM Travellers Best for: Good value short trips LATAM Travellers is an eSIM provider specialising in Latin America and the Caribbean. It has two eSIM options available: Latin America eSIM – covering 17 countries, with a choice of fixed data plans available (no unlimited data or call/text plans

South America eSIM – covering 6 countries with fixed data packages, so potentially a money-saving option if you’re only visiting Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Ecuador, Peru and/or Uruguay. The provider offers instant delivery by email, easy activation and 24/7 support. You’ll get reliable 4G/LTE coverage, with 5G only in selected locations. LATAM Travellers has an ‘Great’ Trustpilot rating of 4.1 out of 5, although from just 27 reviews (as of 23/10/2026). It also has country-specific eSIMs available, if you’ll just be visiting one destination. LATAM Travellers South America eSIM pricing LATAM Travellers has many different packages available, covering a mix of trip durations and included data amounts. Here are just a few, to give you an idea of cost: eSIM Duration Data included Price Latin America eSIM 7 days 1 GB £6.09 15 days 3 GB £14.58 30 days 10 GB £37.73 30 days 20 GB £70.99 South America eSIM 7 days 1 GB £2.93 15 days 3 GB £7.49 30 days 10 GB £21.37 30 days 20 GB £43.49 180 days 50 GB £92.57

Wise eSIM Best for: Broad country coverage across LATAM, South America and the Caribbean If you use the money transfer service Wise or are considering signing up for a multi-currency account, you’ll be interested to know that it also has its own range of eSIMs. This includes a dedicated Latin America & Caribbean eSIM, covering a whopping 42 destinations. There’s a choice of pre-set and flexible custom data plans available, with handy features such as usage trackers and alerts so you never run out of data. You’ll also get personalised 24/7 support if you need it. Find out more and sign up for Wise here. Wise has an ‘Excellent’ Tripadvisor score of 4.3 out of 5 from over 303,000 reviews (as of 21/10/2026). However, bear in mind that the vast majority of reviews will be for Wise.com money transfer services and multi-currency accounts than specifically for the eSIM product. There are also country-specific and global eSIMs to choose from. Wise eSIM South America eSIM pricing The Wise eSIM for South America and the Caribbean comes in 5 different plans: Duration Data included Price 7 days 5 GB £15.50 (£3.10/GB) 30 days 5 GB £16.50 (£3.30/GB) 30 days 10 GB £25.50 (£2.55/GB) 30 days 20 GB £39 (£1.95/GB 30 days 30 GB £50 (£1.67/GB)

Best country-specific eSIMs for South America If you’re planning to stick to just one country during your trip, you may not need a regional eSIM covering the whole of the continent. In this case, it may be cheaper to get a country-specific eSIM for your chosen destination. Most of the providers listed above offer them, although not all countries are covered. Read our helpful guides to find the right option for your trip:

Best global eSIMs Planning a more ambitious trip, or not sure yet exactly which destinations will be on your itinerary? You may be better off with a global eSIM, offering coverage for up to 200 countries. Read our guide to the best global eSIMs for a handy comparison of the best options, including plans, prices and coverage.

How to choose the best South America eSIM The right eSIM for you depends on a few factors: Where you’re going. You need to double-check the eSIM supports your planned itinerary. Don’t know it yet? Go for the broadest coverage your budget will allow.

Local or regional? If you’re only planning on visiting one country, you may not need an eSIM covering the whole LATAM or South American region. You could save money with a country-specific eSIM instead.

Trip length. Find an eSIM which matches your trip length, or go for a rolling monthly plan or an option with easy top-ups and add-ons.

Included data. It’s tricky to estimate how much data you need, but start by looking at how much data you tend to use at home. If you’re worried about running out, an unlimited data plan could be the best choice, although it will cost quite a bit more.