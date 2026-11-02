Best eSIMs for Canada: Which plan fits your trip?

If you need data as soon as you land in Canada, having an eSIM set up and ready to roll can get your holiday off to a good start. Finding the best eSIM for Canada is really about matching the plan to your route, phone, and data habits. This guide compares 5 of the best-known eSIM providers – Airalo, Holafly, Nomad, Saily, and Ubigi – with a focus on pricing, activation processes, ability to hotspot, whether the provider offers calls and texts, and overall value.

Our top eSIM picks for Canada If you want the quick answer first, these are the best fits after comparing current Canada plans from the 5 providers we recommend. Best all-rounder: Ubigi , for the best mix of price, flexibility, number of local partners, and ability to hotspot.

, for the best mix of price, flexibility, number of local partners, and ability to hotspot. Best for short trips: Airalo , simple to set up and easy to buy in small amounts.

, simple to set up and easy to buy in small amounts. Best for unlimited data: Holafly , all its plans are unlimited so no need to monitor your usage.

, all its plans are unlimited so no need to monitor your usage. Best for calls and texts: Saily , because it offers a separate phone number add-on alongside its data plans.

, because it offers a separate phone number add-on alongside its data plans. Best longer trips: Ubigi , offers a mix of shorter fixes, unlimited plans, plus monthly and annual subscriptions.

, offers a mix of shorter fixes, unlimited plans, plus monthly and annual subscriptions. Best for flexibility: Wise, because you can cancel unused data plans for a full refund within 12 months, subject to terms.

Best eSIM providers for Canada: Quick comparison We compared the official Canada pages from each provider for starting price, plan type, and the drawback most likely to affect your trip. Provider Best for Starting price Data options Important limitation Airalo Short trips 7 USD/1GB/3 days Fixed, data/calls/texts, and unlimited categories Only partners with one Canadian network Holafly Unlimited data 6.90 USD/Unlimited/1 day Unlimited, day based Hotspotting capped at 1 GB per day Nomad Low-cost, fixed data 30-day plans 7 USD/1GB/7 days Fixed and unlimited Fair usage policy applies to unlimited plans – speeds slowed after 2GB of high daily usage Saily Calls and texts add-on 5.29 USD/1GB/7 days Fixed and unlimited Calls and texts use a US phone number, not a Canadian one Ubigi All-rounder 5 USD/1GB/7 days Fixed, monthly, annual, and unlimited Data-only Wise Wise money services users Approx. 4.68 USD/1GB Pre-set regional and global plans Data-only For most travelers, we think Ubigi is the best all-rounder, while Holafly suits heavy phone use, and Saily is worth a look for shorter breaks with fixed data.

How we chose and tested these eSIMs We’ve compared the Canada eSIMs from the 5 providers we recommend and partner with. This is a research-based comparison built from official provider pages and support information checked on 22 September 2026. We used only prices clearly shown on each provider’s Canada page. We looked at the factors that usually influence what makes using an eSIM a good experience in real life: Coverage in Canada

Installation and activation processes

Fixed data versus unlimited options

Ability to hotspot

Ability to add calls and texts

Overall value

Restrictions that could affect your experience, like hotspot caps or reduced speeds We may receive commission from some provider links, but that does not affect our independent editorial assessment of each provider.

Airalo Best for: Short breaks and lighter day-to-day use Airalo is a practical option if you want a straightforward app and a clear entry price. Its Canada page shows packages from 7 USD, with separate categories for fixed data, unlimited data, and plans that combine data, calls, and texts. For a city break, Airalo’s cheaper plans should be enough to cover maps, messaging, ride-hailing, and basic browsing; for a longer trip or if you’re a heavy phone user, you might want to opt for a plan with a higher fix or unlimited data. Bear in mind that unlimited plans are subject to a fair usage policy. If you exceed your daily high-speed limit (typically 3 or 5GB), your speed will be throttled to 1 Mbps until the next day. Airalo lists Bell as its main local network, and it allows hotspotting. If you’re looking for a low-cost eSIM for a weekend break or a fortnight’s holiday and want to keep spending controlled, Airalo is an affordable option that’s worth adding to your shortlist. View Airalo Plans

Holafly Best for: Travelers who want unlimited phone data If you’d rather enjoy your trip than count gigabytes, and are happy with a data-only plan, Holafly is worth considering. Its Canada plans offer unlimited data for the number of days you choose, using the Bell and Telus networks. You can install the eSIM before departure and activate it when you arrive. A couple of limitations to be aware of. You can’t add calls and texts to Holafly’s Canada plans, so this is important you’ll need to look elsewhere. And Holafly’s Canada plan limits hotspot use to 1 GB per day, so it may not be the best choice if you need to keep a laptop connected all day. Unlimited data can also be subject to temporary speed restrictions under fair-use policies. Our Holafly review found that light users may get better value elsewhere. It’s a useful choice if unlimited data and convenience matters more than the lowest price. View Holafly Plans

Wise eSIM Best for: Year-long coverage in Canada and beyond, especially for Wise money services users If you use the money transfer service Wise or are considering signing up for a multi-currency account, you’ll be interested to know that it also has its own eSIM ideal for travel in Canada. The Wise eSIM is a data-only eSIM covering 150+ destinations, including Canada, with both global and regional options available. There’s a choice of pre-set and flexible custom data plans for top locations, along with handy features such as usage trackers and alerts so you never run out of data. You’ll also get personalised 24/7 support if you need it. It’s a great option for regular travelers, whether it’s backpacking or business trips. Find out more and sign up for Wise here. Wise has an ‘Excellent’ Tripadvisor score of 4.3 out of 5 from over 303,000 reviews (as of 21/10/2026). However, bear in mind that the vast majority of reviews will be for Wise.com money transfer services and multi-currency accounts rather than specifically for the eSIM product.

Nomad Best for: Good-value 30-day fixed plans Nomad offers a mix of low-cost fixed plans and unlimited options – you can buy a plan with a few GB of data for a quick trip or move up to 20 GB or unlimited use for a longer stay – and its plans allow hotspotting. Its sweet spot compared with other plans is if you’re going on a month-long trip and are happy with fixed data; you can get a 3 GB, 30 day plan for just 8 USD. Nomad’s eSIM plans must be activated within 60 days of purchase, with plans starting automatically once connected to the destination network. Its Canada page lists Bell and Telus as partner networks. You can’t add calls and texts to your Nomad data plan, and if you’re tempted by an unlimited plan, read the small print carefully. Nomad applies a fair usage policy that restricts data speeds to around 1 or 2 Mbps until the next daily reset after you’ve used up your daily high-speed allowance (2 GB for most plans). View Nomad Plans

Saily Best for: Travelers who want flexible data now and the option to add calling Saily offers a mix of fixed and unlimited options, with plans on Saily’s Canada webpage startings at 5.29 USD for 1 GB. You have 180 days after purchase to start using your plan, and plans activate automatically on arrival in Canada. You can hotspot from your phone without restrictions. It offers a mix of fixed and unlimited plans, and has no hotspotting restrictions. That helps if you expect to tether a laptop or share data with someone else. Saily is also the best option if you may want to add calls. Its Canada page says SMS and calls are available with a separate Saily phone number and text or minutes plans, while the base eSIM stays data-only. It says it offers “reliable internet access in various cities across Canada, such as Toronto or Vancouver”, but doesn’t specify which networks it partners with in Canada. Like other providers, Saily’s “unlimited” plans have a fair-usage policy. Unlimited Canada plans include 3 GB per day at full speed, then unlimited data at up to 1 Mbps. Usable, yes, but not the same as unrestricted high speed all day. View Saily Plans

Ubigi Best for: Longer stays, heavier data use, and repeat travel Ubigi stands out because its Canada catalog is wider than most. The live Canada page shows one-off plans from 1 GB for 7 days at 5 USD up to 50 GB for 30 days at 59 USD, plus monthly, annual, and unlimited options. Ubigi is also a good option for repeat travel to Canada. It lists monthly 5 GB and 20 GB plans, plus a 12 month option with 5 GB per month. It allows you to hotspot from your phone, and its plans activate on arrival in Canada. On its website, it lists 5 Canadian network partners – Bell, Freedom, Sasktel, Telus, and Videotron. Ubigi is a data-only service. If standard calls and texts matter, you will need to keep your existing line active or rely on internet calling apps. And bear in mind that high-speed data is limited to 5 GB a day. If you exceed this limit, speeds are restricted to 2 Mbps until the next daily reset. View Ubigi Plans Prices shown here were taken from each provider’s official Canada page in USD on 22 September 2026. Check the latest price before you buy, since promotions and plan details can change.

How to choose the best eSIM for your Canada trip Start with what you need for your trip, rather than marketing headlines. Canada is large, and the right provider for 3 days in Montreal may not be the right provider for a month travelling across urban and rural areas. If your trip is short and mostly urban, price and simplicity usually matter most. Airalo and Nomad both work well here because you can buy a small plan without paying for more data than you are likely to use. If you’re staying for a longer period, you should opt for a plan with a higher fixed limit or unlimited data – just watch out for fair usage restrictions. If you plan to work remotely, hotspotting rules matter far more. Nomad, Ubigi, and Saily are stronger picks for laptop use, while Holafly’s daily hotspot cap becomes noticeable quickly. Also decide whether you need your regular number active. Many travelers keep their home SIM on for banking codes and personal calls while using the eSIM for data – you can use your phone’s settings to choose a different SIM for different uses.

How to install and activate an eSIM for Canada Activation rules differ by provider. You can install plans whenever you like, but some plans begin only when you manually activate them, while others begin when the eSIM first connects in Canada. Check before you set everything up. Check that your phone is unlocked and eSIM-compatible. Choose a plan based on trip length, data use, and whether you need hotspot support. Buy the eSIM and follow the provider’s setup steps, usually with a QR code or the app. If the provider recommends it, keep the new line switched off until the right activation point. After arrival, select the eSIM for mobile data and turn on data roaming if required. Double-check your calls, texts, and main SIM settings before you rely on your eSIM plan outside the airport. We recommend installing the eSIM before departure while you still have strong wifi and time to troubleshoot. Fixing a setup issue at home is much easier than fixing it in arrivals.

Why use an eSIM in Canada? The biggest benefit is convenience. You can buy and install the plan before departure, keep your normal SIM in place, and get online soon after landing without hunting for a shop or swapping physical SIM cards. eSIMs also make top-ups easier if your trip changes. Just remember that many travel plans are data-only, not every phone supports eSIM, and rural performance still depends on the local network partner.