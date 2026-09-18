Best eSIMs for Turkey (2026): Our editors’ top 5 picks

If you need mobile data as soon as you land in Turkey, choosing an eSIM can save you from airport queues, roaming fees, and a last-minute setup headache. This guide compares the best eSIMs for Turkey with options for travelers, digital nomads, and new arrivals; covering all the key stuff including pricing, hotspot use, calls, and the setup issues that matter before you buy.

Our top eSIM picks for Turkey Best overall: Nomad . Low entry pricing, clear plan sizes, add-ons, hotspot support, and a named Turkish network partner.

Nomad Low entry pricing, clear plan sizes, add-ons, hotspot support, and a named Turkish network partner. Best for unlimited data: Holafly . A simple choice for unlimited data, though hotspot sharing is capped at 1 GB per day.

Holafly A simple choice for unlimited data, though hotspot sharing is capped at 1 GB per day. Best for short trips: Airalo . Plans start from USD 4, so you can avoid paying for a large allowance you won’t use.

Airalo Plans start from USD 4, so you can avoid paying for a large allowance you won’t use. Best for longer stays: Saily . Its 180-day activation window means you can buy early and use a 30-day plan later.

Saily Its 180-day activation window means you can buy early and use a 30-day plan later. Best for calls and texts: Saily . Saily offers calling and SMS through its own phone service, but not with a Turkish mobile number.

Saily Saily offers calling and SMS through its own phone service, but not with a Turkish mobile number. Best budget option: Ubigi. Ubigi has the lowest verified starting price in this comparison, at USD 3 for 1 GB over 7 days.

Best eSIM providers for Turkey: quick comparison The table below compares 5 official Turkey eSIM pages checked on 11 September 2026. Provider Best for Starting price Data options Important limitation Nomad Most trips USD 4 Fixed and unlimited Data first, not built around local calling Holafly Heavy daily data use USD 3.90 Unlimited by trip length Hotspot capped at 1 GB per day Saily Longer stays USD 3.99 Fixed and unlimited Calls and texts use a Saily number Airalo Short breaks USD 4 Fixed and unlimited Better for data than regular local calls Ubigi Cheapest starting price USD 3 Fixed and unlimited Install before travel, not for Turkey residents If you want the fastest answer, pick Nomad for most trips, Holafly for very heavy use, and Saily if you want a longer activation window.

How we researched and compared these eSIMs. This comparison is based on official product pages and provider help centers checked on 11 September 2026. We compared 5 things that are important to the user experience in Turkey: price, plan range, network information, hotspot rules, and setup friction. Ubigi says its app and website are inaccessible from within Turkey, so buying early can prevent a scramble after arrival. Expatica may receive commission from some provider links, but that does not affect the editorial ranking.

Nomad Good for: travelers who want a low-fuss eSIM for 1 to 3 weeks in Turkey. Nomad’s Turkey page lists plans from USD 4, names Avea as the local network, supports tethering, and gives you 60 days from purchase to activate the eSIM. Few providers are that clear upfront. Its mix of fixed and unlimited options suits different Turkey itineraries. You might need very little data for a weekend in Istanbul, then much more if you are relying on maps, messaging, and hotspot use across several stops. Choose this option if you want a clear, balanced travel eSIM without spending much time comparing minor plan differences. Consider another provider if you need app-based calling, a very long pre-activation window, or an unlimited plan with a different pricing shape. View Nomad plans

Holafly Good for: remote workers and heavy users who care more about data freedom than the cheapest price. If you hate tracking gigabytes, Holafly will probably appeal first. It sells unlimited Turkey plans from USD 3.90 for 1 day and runs on Turkcell and TT Mobil. That is useful for remote work days, streaming, or lots of navigation away from wifi. The main limit is not hidden in the headline price, but in tethering. Holafly says hotspot sharing is capped at 1 GB per day, so it is less attractive if your laptop will depend on your phone for long stretches. Choose this option if the stress of running out of data matters more to you than paying the lowest rate. Consider another provider if you expect to hotspot a lot, or if a fixed plan would cover most of your heavy use anyway. View Holafly plans

Saily Good for: longer stays, early planners, and travelers who may want app-based calls or SMS. Saily is more interesting for long lead times than rock-bottom pricing. Its Turkey plans start at USD 3.99, it offers both fixed and unlimited data, and it gives you up to 180 days to activate the plan. Saily also says calls and SMS are available with a Saily phone number and add-on plans. That does not replace a Turkish number. If you need a Turkish mobile number for deliveries, banking checks, or local admin, you may still need a local SIM. Choose this option if you want a longer activation window and the option to add calling or texting through the provider’s own service. Consider another provider if you need a proper local Turkish number or want the simplest possible setup once you have already landed. View Saily plans

Airalo Good for: short holidays and light users who prefer smaller plan sizes. Airalo is easiest to justify on a short itinerary. Turkey plans start at USD 4, include fixed and unlimited options, and use Turk Telekom as the primary network. It works well for airport transfers, restaurant bookings, maps, and messaging during a short stay. If your phone is mostly a travel tool rather than a work connection, Airalo fits well. Choose this option if you want a familiar app and a small plan for a short trip. Consider another provider if you expect to tether often, stay for several weeks, or need more than a data-first setup. View Airalo plans

Ubigi Good for: budget trips, stopovers, and travelers who want the lowest upfront price. For sheer entry price, Ubigi is hard to ignore. The Turkey range starts at USD 3 for 1 GB over 7 days and also includes fixed and unlimited options. The provider also says activation starts on arrival, top-ups can be done in the app without wifi or remaining data, and data sharing is allowed. Turkey is where Ubigi adds the most caveats. It says the app and website are inaccessible from within Turkey, the eSIM should be installed before the flight, and the plan cannot be used by Turkey residents while they are in Turkey. The same page also says Northern Cyprus is covered. Choose this option if low entry cost matters most and you are happy to set everything up before you travel. Consider another provider if you are relocating to Turkey, want less pre-trip admin, or prefer not to rely on an app restriction workaround. View Ubigi plans Prices and plan details may vary depending on your location, currency and current promotions. Always check the provider's website for the latest information before buying.

How to choose the best eSIM for your Turkey trip Start with the kind of trip you are taking, not the cheapest headline price. A weekend in Istanbul usually needs a small data package and quick activation. A month split between Istanbul, the coast, and remote work days needs more room for tethering, top-ups, and plan validity. Then think about what unlimited means in practice. Holafly removes the worry about total data use, but it does not remove hotspot limits. Fixed plans from Nomad, Saily, Airalo, or Ubigi can work out better if your heaviest use happens on hotel or apartment wifi. If you are moving rather than vacationing, you may need data on day 1 but also a more complete setup while working through a moving abroad checklist. In that case, check whether the provider offers only data, a non-Turkish app-based number, or a rule that makes it less suitable once you become a resident.

How to install and activate an eSIM for Turkey Check that your phone is unlocked and supports eSIM. Choose the plan that fits your stay length and data use. Buy the eSIM and follow the provider’s installation steps. Install it before departure while you have stable wifi. Keep the new line off until the provider’s recommended activation point. After arrival, switch mobile data to the eSIM and review roaming and call settings. Decide whether your original SIM should stay active for verification texts or calls. Activation timing is not identical across providers. Nomad gives you 60 days from purchase, Saily gives 180 days, Holafly says the plan starts when you arrive and activate it, and Ubigi says activation begins on arrival but the Turkey eSIM should still be installed before the flight. The safest move is to install before you travel and keep a copy of the QR code or setup instructions available offline.

Why use an eSIM in Turkey? The biggest advantage is speed. You can land, switch on data, open maps, message your host, and book transport without first finding a phone shop. An eSIM also lets you keep your usual SIM active in many dual-SIM phones, which helps if you still need verification messages from home. Check whether your chosen plan is data only. Many travelers assume every eSIM will handle local calls like a local SIM, and that is usually not the case.