Best eSIMs for Turkey (2026): Our editors’ top 5 picks

Travel Destinations
Our editors have compared five of the best eSIMs for Turkey to help you choose a plan for a short trip or a longer stay. Explore our picks for value, unlimited data and flexible plans, plus the setup restrictions to check before you travel.
If you need mobile data as soon as you land in Turkey, choosing an eSIM can save you from airport queues, roaming fees, and a last-minute setup headache.
This guide compares the best eSIMs for Turkey with options for travelers, digital nomads, and new arrivals; covering all the key stuff including pricing, hotspot use, calls, and the setup issues that matter before you buy.
The table below compares 5 official Turkey eSIM pages checked on 11 September 2026.
|Provider
|Best for
|Starting price
|Data options
|Important limitation
|Nomad
|Most trips
|USD 4
|Fixed and unlimited
|Data first, not built around local calling
|Holafly
|Heavy daily data use
|USD 3.90
|Unlimited by trip length
|Hotspot capped at 1 GB per day
|Saily
|Longer stays
|USD 3.99
|Fixed and unlimited
|Calls and texts use a Saily number
|Airalo
|Short breaks
|USD 4
|Fixed and unlimited
|Better for data than regular local calls
|Ubigi
|Cheapest starting price
|USD 3
|Fixed and unlimited
|Install before travel, not for Turkey residents
If you want the fastest answer, pick Nomad for most trips, Holafly for very heavy use, and Saily if you want a longer activation window.
This comparison is based on official product pages and provider help centers checked on 11 September 2026. We compared 5 things that are important to the user experience in Turkey: price, plan range, network information, hotspot rules, and setup friction.
Ubigi says its app and website are inaccessible from within Turkey, so buying early can prevent a scramble after arrival. Expatica may receive commission from some provider links, but that does not affect the editorial ranking.
Good for: travelers who want a low-fuss eSIM for 1 to 3 weeks in Turkey.
Nomad’s Turkey page lists plans from USD 4, names Avea as the local network, supports tethering, and gives you 60 days from purchase to activate the eSIM. Few providers are that clear upfront.
Its mix of fixed and unlimited options suits different Turkey itineraries. You might need very little data for a weekend in Istanbul, then much more if you are relying on maps, messaging, and hotspot use across several stops.
Choose this option if you want a clear, balanced travel eSIM without spending much time comparing minor plan differences.
Consider another provider if you need app-based calling, a very long pre-activation window, or an unlimited plan with a different pricing shape.
Good for: remote workers and heavy users who care more about data freedom than the cheapest price.
If you hate tracking gigabytes, Holafly will probably appeal first. It sells unlimited Turkey plans from USD 3.90 for 1 day and runs on Turkcell and TT Mobil. That is useful for remote work days, streaming, or lots of navigation away from wifi.
The main limit is not hidden in the headline price, but in tethering. Holafly says hotspot sharing is capped at 1 GB per day, so it is less attractive if your laptop will depend on your phone for long stretches.
Choose this option if the stress of running out of data matters more to you than paying the lowest rate.
Consider another provider if you expect to hotspot a lot, or if a fixed plan would cover most of your heavy use anyway.
Good for: longer stays, early planners, and travelers who may want app-based calls or SMS.
Saily is more interesting for long lead times than rock-bottom pricing. Its Turkey plans start at USD 3.99, it offers both fixed and unlimited data, and it gives you up to 180 days to activate the plan.
Saily also says calls and SMS are available with a Saily phone number and add-on plans. That does not replace a Turkish number. If you need a Turkish mobile number for deliveries, banking checks, or local admin, you may still need a local SIM.
Choose this option if you want a longer activation window and the option to add calling or texting through the provider’s own service.
Consider another provider if you need a proper local Turkish number or want the simplest possible setup once you have already landed.
Good for: short holidays and light users who prefer smaller plan sizes.
Airalo is easiest to justify on a short itinerary. Turkey plans start at USD 4, include fixed and unlimited options, and use Turk Telekom as the primary network.
It works well for airport transfers, restaurant bookings, maps, and messaging during a short stay. If your phone is mostly a travel tool rather than a work connection, Airalo fits well.
Choose this option if you want a familiar app and a small plan for a short trip.
Consider another provider if you expect to tether often, stay for several weeks, or need more than a data-first setup.
Good for: budget trips, stopovers, and travelers who want the lowest upfront price.
For sheer entry price, Ubigi is hard to ignore. The Turkey range starts at USD 3 for 1 GB over 7 days and also includes fixed and unlimited options. The provider also says activation starts on arrival, top-ups can be done in the app without wifi or remaining data, and data sharing is allowed.
Turkey is where Ubigi adds the most caveats. It says the app and website are inaccessible from within Turkey, the eSIM should be installed before the flight, and the plan cannot be used by Turkey residents while they are in Turkey. The same page also says Northern Cyprus is covered.
Choose this option if low entry cost matters most and you are happy to set everything up before you travel.
Consider another provider if you are relocating to Turkey, want less pre-trip admin, or prefer not to rely on an app restriction workaround.
Prices and plan details may vary depending on your location, currency and current promotions. Always check the provider's website for the latest information before buying.
Start with the kind of trip you are taking, not the cheapest headline price. A weekend in Istanbul usually needs a small data package and quick activation. A month split between Istanbul, the coast, and remote work days needs more room for tethering, top-ups, and plan validity.
Then think about what unlimited means in practice. Holafly removes the worry about total data use, but it does not remove hotspot limits. Fixed plans from Nomad, Saily, Airalo, or Ubigi can work out better if your heaviest use happens on hotel or apartment wifi.
If you are moving rather than vacationing, you may need data on day 1 but also a more complete setup while working through a moving abroad checklist. In that case, check whether the provider offers only data, a non-Turkish app-based number, or a rule that makes it less suitable once you become a resident.
Activation timing is not identical across providers. Nomad gives you 60 days from purchase, Saily gives 180 days, Holafly says the plan starts when you arrive and activate it, and Ubigi says activation begins on arrival but the Turkey eSIM should still be installed before the flight. The safest move is to install before you travel and keep a copy of the QR code or setup instructions available offline.
The biggest advantage is speed. You can land, switch on data, open maps, message your host, and book transport without first finding a phone shop.
An eSIM also lets you keep your usual SIM active in many dual-SIM phones, which helps if you still need verification messages from home. Check whether your chosen plan is data only. Many travelers assume every eSIM will handle local calls like a local SIM, and that is usually not the case.
Nomad is the best eSIM for Turkey for most readers because it balances price, plan choice, hotspot support, and clarity better than the others. Pick Holafly if unlimited data matters most, or Saily if you want a long activation window and app-based calling. The main trade-off is that many travel eSIMs are better for data than for local phone service, and provider-specific setup rules can make pre-trip installation important. Expatica may receive commission from some links, but the recommendation above reflects the editorial comparison.
FAQ
Usually, yes. If your phone supports dual SIM, you can often keep your home SIM active for calls or verification texts while using your Turkey eSIM for data.
Many newer iPhones, Pixels, and Samsung Galaxy phones support eSIM. You also need the phone to be unlocked, so check both before you buy.
In many cases, yes. Ubigi says its app and website are inaccessible from within Turkey, so installing before you fly is the safer option.
It can cover your first days or weeks, but it may not replace a full local mobile setup. If you need a Turkish number for everyday admin, you may still need a local service after arrival.
Sources last checked on: 11 September 2026
Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.
Did you find this guide helpful?