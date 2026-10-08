Nomad eSIM review: Honest opinions from my business trip to Tallinn 

Quick verdict
A Nomad eSIM would definitely be on my packing list for my next business trip. It was quick to set up (I chose my plan and had it installed in minutes, while enjoying a cheeky glass of wine at the airport), and even easier to switch on once you landed, which meant I had seamless data as if I were still working in the UK.
I could have used my personal data plan for slightly cheaper, but my favorite thing about using an eSIM was knowing I had a fixed amount of data for a fixed price, so no nasty phone bill when I got home. The convenience and peace of mind allows you to focus on enjoying your trip.
While it was quick, as a first timer, I did get a little confused during the setup. I was prompted to activate my eSIM too early (it won’t activate until you land in your designated destination), which had me thinking it was broken for 2 minutes. And the setup instructions used a lot of jargon and won’t exactly match every device, so it takes a bit of swiping back and forth and figuring out to get everything ready to go.
Pros
- Quick set-up
- Flexible range of plans
- No connectivity issues
- Fixed price/data package means no unexpected bills
- Unlimited hotspot sharing
Cons
- Setup slightly convoluted
- Instructions confusing for first-timer
- Expensive compared to my mobile provider
- No calls or SMS
How I tested my Nomad eSIM in Tallinn
I put my Nomad eSIM to the test on a 4-day work trip to Tallinn, Estonia, from 1-4 September 2026. I used an Apple iPhone 16 Plus, and went for the 10GB plan for 30 days, costing 16 USD.
My goal was to see how the Nomad eSIM held up in real-world, working abroad conditions, which, for me, included messaging colleagues on the go, navigating online maps, uploading and reviewing video content (4GB+), joining virtual meetings and hotspotting to my laptop.
The first-hand findings in this review are all from the device, trip, and plan mentioned above. Broader destination coverage and other package details have been assessed through research.
What is a Nomad eSIM?
A Nomad eSIM (or embedded SIM) is a digital version of the little SIM card you insert into your phone. It installs directly onto your device via a QR code or from the Nomad app, and requires a compatible, unlocked device to work.
Because they’re digital, you can have multiple eSIMs on one device and simply switch between them when you land in a new destination. Speaking of… Nomad eSIMs are available in 200+ countries and regions, with plans starting from a couple of quid.
Plans tend to follow one of these structures:
- Unlimited data for 3-30 days or;
- Fixed data (1GB-50GB) for 3-365 days
Setting up your eSIM: My step-by-step guide
I’ve been harsh on Nomad’s setup instructions, so here are the actual steps I took to get connected (including a potential user error to avoid at step 4).
FYI, I installed my eSIM on an Apple iPhone 16 Plus, so steps might look different depending on your device and country. Even the Nomad setup instructions didn’t exactly match the setup on my phone.
- Step 1: Download the Nomad eSIM app. Easy enough via your device’s app store.
- Step 2: Choose a plan. Search for your destination of choice, then select a plan that suits the amount of time and data you need for your trip.
- Step 3: Install. Click Install eSIM > Install eSIM Now to load it into your device.
- Step 4: Don’t activate! At this point, I was presented with a screen that said “Activate eSIM” so I hit Continue, which forced the SIM to try and activate and connect to the network. Pretty pointless when you’re not even in the right country yet.
- Step 5: Give your eSIM a name. I was then prompted to rename my eSIM. Go to your Settings > Mobile Service (or equivalent) > SIMs > Select the eSIM > Mobile Plan Label > Edit custom label. You don’t have to rename it, but it’s helpful to keep track – especially if you end up with multiple eSIMs on your phone.
- Step 6: Check your settings are correct. Nomad prompts you to check your settings are turned off for “Cellular Data Switching” so your phone won’t accidentally use your mobile data abroad. I didn’t have to do this on my device, but it’s worth checking your settings at this stage to make sure it’s all configured correctly before you land.
- Step 7: Turn on your Nomad eSIM. I went to Settings > Mobile Service > Nomad eSIM > Turn on this line.
- Step 8: Activate and go. Once landed, select your Nomad eSIM. Mine activated straight away and I was connected before I disembarked the plane.
How Nomad performed during my trip
I have no complaints when it comes to connectivity during my trip. But I will caveat that I spent the entire time working and socializing in the city centre, where you would expect a strong signal. And having made sure my settings were configured properly during setup, I had no issues with my phone accidentally using my personal data or switching between SIMs.
Getting around Tallinn
Google maps worked well, with no issues loading or tracking my progression along a route. On the last day I used my eSIM data to order a Bolt and it was less glitchy than ordering a taxi back home, so I was pleasantly surprised.
Keeping in touch
Post-work dinners and socialising required a lot of calls and messaging back and forth. Messages went through instantly, app-based calls were pretty good quality and we were able to share locations for extended periods of time with no issues.
Using it for work
I’ll admit, I used the office Wi-Fi for most work-related tasks – why wouldn’t you? But I did use my Nomad eSIM for a few bits of work, editing online docs and uploading quite big video files (in some cases over 4GB) and it coped with the tasks fine. Connecting to my laptop was easy enough via my phone hotspot, and it didn’t drop out.
Was Nomad good value for this trip?
I purchased the 10GB for 30 days plan, costing 16 USD, and used precisely 3.71GB of data over the 4 days.
For my trip specifically, it was fairly good value. My home data contract would have cost 2 GBP a day (roughly 10USD for the 4 days), but would have eaten into my monthly data allowance or even run out during the trip. When you’re working and arranging meetings and socials with colleagues, you’re likely using more data than normal, so it was nice to know I had this covered separate to my usual plan.
Based on my data usage, I’d say that for work trips closer to 30 days, this plan might not be good value. I’d need around 28GB to cover those 30 days, so a bigger plan would be a better fit.
Here’s a comparison table of my Nomad eSIM plan vs my home mobile plan.
|Plan
|Data allowance
|Validity
|Cost
|Current listed price
|Nomad eSIM
|10GB
|30 days
|16 USD
|16 USD
|Sky Mobile Data Roaming
|10GB
|Monthly contract
|~10 USD
|~10 USD
Would I use Nomad elsewhere in Europe?
Once you have the app, it’s super easy to search for your next country and manage your plans, so I would definitely consider Nomad for additional trips in Europe. Where I had over half my data allowance left at the end of my trip, in future I’d look at getting a regional Nomad eSIM, like their Europe eSIM, so I could roll that extra data onto another trip.
These regional eSIMs cover several destinations, and mean you wouldn’t have to switch between SIMs for each destination – your data would be “always-on” for your Europe trip.
Bear in mind, the regional SIMs don’t always cover every country in that region, so check before you buy that it covers the countries you’re travelling to. And they’re also only valid for a set time period, so wouldn’t be ideal if your next trip was more than 30 days away.
How does Nomad compare with the alternatives?
In the table below I’ve done a quick comparison of eSIM plans in Estonia from 5 major providers Nomad, Airalo, Holafly, Saily and Ubigi.
Where possible, I’ve compared identical 10GB for 30 days plans. However, Holafly only offers unlimited-data plans so I’ve included that as a 4-day plan, as that better matches my trip specifications and gives a more accurate comparison of similar plans and costs.
|Provider
|Comparable plan
|Validity
|GBP price
|Relevant difference
|Nomad eSIM
|10GB
|30 days
|£12.08
|Unlimited hotspotting
|Airalo
|10GB
|30 days
|£14
|Only connects to Elisa network
|Holafly
|Unlimited
|4 days
|£13
|Unlimited data plans only
|Saily
|10GB
|30 days
|£13.99
|180-day activation period
|Ubigi
|10GB
|30 days
|£8
|Supports multi-device setup
*Nomad is the only eSIM out of the bunch I field tested. So the additional info is based on my own research and correct as of October 2026.
Would I buy Nomad again?
Yes, I would buy a Nomad eSIM again. And, full transparency, it’s partly because I now have the Nomad app on my phone, which just makes it so easy to quickly search and install a new eSIM. I do also like the app interface – it’s clean, simple and easy to navigate.
Based on my trip to Tallinn, I had no connectivity issues and found the setup fairly quick and straightforward. I like that they have no caps on hotspotting, too; what’s the point of being the one with data if you can’t share – even if it’s just with your own work laptop!
Would I get a different plan next time? Having looked at other Nomad plans, the package I chose is not far off the best choice. Based on my data usage, I’d only be able to save a few quid by going for a 5GB package for 30 days. The next plan down (3GB for 30 days, for 6.80 GBP/ 9 USD) would likely see me run out of data.
I did only test my eSIM in a populated, city centre, where you’d expect a strong mobile signal, so I’d be interested to see if it held up in more remote areas.
If you’re looking for an easy to use, budget-friendly eSIM for a short trip to Estonia, Nomad would be top of my list. And if you’re hitting up multiple destinations in a short window, consider one of their Europe eSIMs to get the best value.
FAQ
FAQS
Does Nomad eSIM work in Estonia?
Having tested it myself, I can confirm that Nomad eSIM works in Estonia
Can I use Nomad for calls and texts?
My eSIM plan was data-only, so you could only make calls and send messages via apps like like WhatsApp. According to my research, most Nomad eSIMs are data-only, so calls and SMS texts are not included.
Can I use a hotspot with Nomad?
Yes, all Nomad plans support hotspot and data tethering, with no caps.
Can I reinstall or transfer my Nomad eSIM?
Nomad eSIMs can be reinstalled on the same device or transferred to a new device if you accidentally delete your SIM or get a new phone. If you get a new phone, you must delete the eSIM before you can transfer.
If you don’t have access to the device to delete the eSIM, check Nomad’s T&Cs for specific advice on your eSIM provider, or contact the Nomad eSIM Support team via live chat on the app or the website. Same goes for any issues with reinstalling or transferring, as it may be because your plan doesn’t allow it.
Is Nomad good for travelling around Europe?
Nomad could be a great eSIM choice for travelling around Europe. They offer individual eSIMs for most countries in Europe, and two regional European SIMs if you’re planning to travel around.
Is Nomad eSIM legit?
Nomad launched in 2020, and has since become a well-known eSIM provider. So, yep, it’s legit.