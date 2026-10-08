Nomad eSIM review: Honest opinions from my business trip to Tallinn 

Quick verdict A Nomad eSIM would definitely be on my packing list for my next business trip. It was quick to set up (I chose my plan and had it installed in minutes, while enjoying a cheeky glass of wine at the airport), and even easier to switch on once you landed, which meant I had seamless data as if I were still working in the UK. I could have used my personal data plan for slightly cheaper, but my favorite thing about using an eSIM was knowing I had a fixed amount of data for a fixed price, so no nasty phone bill when I got home. The convenience and peace of mind allows you to focus on enjoying your trip. View Nomad Plans While it was quick, as a first timer, I did get a little confused during the setup. I was prompted to activate my eSIM too early (it won’t activate until you land in your designated destination), which had me thinking it was broken for 2 minutes. And the setup instructions used a lot of jargon and won’t exactly match every device, so it takes a bit of swiping back and forth and figuring out to get everything ready to go. Pros Quick set-up

Flexible range of plans

No connectivity issues

Fixed price/data package means no unexpected bills

Unlimited hotspot sharing Cons Setup slightly convoluted

Instructions confusing for first-timer

Expensive compared to my mobile provider

No calls or SMS

How I tested my Nomad eSIM in Tallinn I put my Nomad eSIM to the test on a 4-day work trip to Tallinn, Estonia, from 1-4 September 2026. I used an Apple iPhone 16 Plus, and went for the 10GB plan for 30 days, costing 16 USD. My goal was to see how the Nomad eSIM held up in real-world, working abroad conditions, which, for me, included messaging colleagues on the go, navigating online maps, uploading and reviewing video content (4GB+), joining virtual meetings and hotspotting to my laptop. The first-hand findings in this review are all from the device, trip, and plan mentioned above. Broader destination coverage and other package details have been assessed through research.

What is a Nomad eSIM? A Nomad eSIM (or embedded SIM) is a digital version of the little SIM card you insert into your phone. It installs directly onto your device via a QR code or from the Nomad app, and requires a compatible, unlocked device to work. Because they’re digital, you can have multiple eSIMs on one device and simply switch between them when you land in a new destination. Speaking of… Nomad eSIMs are available in 200+ countries and regions, with plans starting from a couple of quid. Plans tend to follow one of these structures: Unlimited data for 3-30 days or;

Fixed data (1GB-50GB) for 3-365 days

Setting up your eSIM: My step-by-step guide I’ve been harsh on Nomad’s setup instructions, so here are the actual steps I took to get connected (including a potential user error to avoid at step 4). FYI, I installed my eSIM on an Apple iPhone 16 Plus, so steps might look different depending on your device and country. Even the Nomad setup instructions didn’t exactly match the setup on my phone. Step 1: Download the Nomad eSIM app. Easy enough via your device’s app store.

Easy enough via your device’s app store. Step 2: Choose a plan. Search for your destination of choice, then select a plan that suits the amount of time and data you need for your trip.

Search for your destination of choice, then select a plan that suits the amount of time and data you need for your trip. Step 3: Install. Click Install eSIM > Install eSIM Now to load it into your device.

Click Install eSIM > Install eSIM Now to load it into your device. Step 4: Don’t activate! At this point, I was presented with a screen that said “Activate eSIM” so I hit Continue, which forced the SIM to try and activate and connect to the network. Pretty pointless when you’re not even in the right country yet.

At this point, I was presented with a screen that said “Activate eSIM” so I hit Continue, which forced the SIM to try and activate and connect to the network. Pretty pointless when you’re not even in the right country yet. Step 5: Give your eSIM a name. I was then prompted to rename my eSIM. Go to your Settings > Mobile Service (or equivalent) > SIMs > Select the eSIM > Mobile Plan Label > Edit custom label. You don’t have to rename it, but it’s helpful to keep track – especially if you end up with multiple eSIMs on your phone.

I was then prompted to rename my eSIM. Go to your Settings > Mobile Service (or equivalent) > SIMs > Select the eSIM > Mobile Plan Label > Edit custom label. You don’t have to rename it, but it’s helpful to keep track – especially if you end up with multiple eSIMs on your phone. Step 6: Check your settings are correct. Nomad prompts you to check your settings are turned off for “Cellular Data Switching” so your phone won’t accidentally use your mobile data abroad. I didn’t have to do this on my device, but it’s worth checking your settings at this stage to make sure it’s all configured correctly before you land.

Nomad prompts you to check your settings are turned off for “Cellular Data Switching” so your phone won’t accidentally use your mobile data abroad. I didn’t have to do this on my device, but it’s worth checking your settings at this stage to make sure it’s all configured correctly before you land. Step 7: Turn on your Nomad eSIM. I went to Settings > Mobile Service > Nomad eSIM > Turn on this line.

I went to Settings > Mobile Service > Nomad eSIM > Turn on this line. Step 8: Activate and go. Once landed, select your Nomad eSIM. Mine activated straight away and I was connected before I disembarked the plane.

How Nomad performed during my trip I have no complaints when it comes to connectivity during my trip. But I will caveat that I spent the entire time working and socializing in the city centre, where you would expect a strong signal. And having made sure my settings were configured properly during setup, I had no issues with my phone accidentally using my personal data or switching between SIMs. Getting around Tallinn Google maps worked well, with no issues loading or tracking my progression along a route. On the last day I used my eSIM data to order a Bolt and it was less glitchy than ordering a taxi back home, so I was pleasantly surprised. Keeping in touch Post-work dinners and socialising required a lot of calls and messaging back and forth. Messages went through instantly, app-based calls were pretty good quality and we were able to share locations for extended periods of time with no issues. Using it for work I’ll admit, I used the office Wi-Fi for most work-related tasks – why wouldn’t you? But I did use my Nomad eSIM for a few bits of work, editing online docs and uploading quite big video files (in some cases over 4GB) and it coped with the tasks fine. Connecting to my laptop was easy enough via my phone hotspot, and it didn’t drop out.

Was Nomad good value for this trip? I purchased the 10GB for 30 days plan, costing 16 USD, and used precisely 3.71GB of data over the 4 days. For my trip specifically, it was fairly good value. My home data contract would have cost 2 GBP a day (roughly 10USD for the 4 days), but would have eaten into my monthly data allowance or even run out during the trip. When you’re working and arranging meetings and socials with colleagues, you’re likely using more data than normal, so it was nice to know I had this covered separate to my usual plan. Based on my data usage, I’d say that for work trips closer to 30 days, this plan might not be good value. I’d need around 28GB to cover those 30 days, so a bigger plan would be a better fit. Here’s a comparison table of my Nomad eSIM plan vs my home mobile plan. Plan Data allowance Validity Cost Current listed price Nomad eSIM 10GB 30 days 16 USD 16 USD Sky Mobile Data Roaming 10GB Monthly contract ~10 USD ~10 USD

Would I use Nomad elsewhere in Europe? Once you have the app, it’s super easy to search for your next country and manage your plans, so I would definitely consider Nomad for additional trips in Europe. Where I had over half my data allowance left at the end of my trip, in future I’d look at getting a regional Nomad eSIM, like their Europe eSIM, so I could roll that extra data onto another trip. These regional eSIMs cover several destinations, and mean you wouldn’t have to switch between SIMs for each destination – your data would be “always-on” for your Europe trip. Get 30 Day Europe Plan Bear in mind, the regional SIMs don’t always cover every country in that region, so check before you buy that it covers the countries you’re travelling to. And they’re also only valid for a set time period, so wouldn’t be ideal if your next trip was more than 30 days away.

How does Nomad compare with the alternatives? In the table below I’ve done a quick comparison of eSIM plans in Estonia from 5 major providers Nomad, Airalo, Holafly, Saily and Ubigi. Where possible, I’ve compared identical 10GB for 30 days plans. However, Holafly only offers unlimited-data plans so I’ve included that as a 4-day plan, as that better matches my trip specifications and gives a more accurate comparison of similar plans and costs. Provider Comparable plan Validity GBP price Relevant difference Nomad eSIM 10GB 30 days £12.08 Unlimited hotspotting Airalo 10GB 30 days £14 Only connects to Elisa network Holafly Unlimited 4 days £13 Unlimited data plans only Saily 10GB 30 days £13.99 180-day activation period Ubigi 10GB 30 days £8 Supports multi-device setup *Nomad is the only eSIM out of the bunch I field tested. So the additional info is based on my own research and correct as of October 2026.