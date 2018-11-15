Hit the waves in Comporta, Portugal You don’t need to hop on a plane to Australia to catch some epic waves; not when the sun-drenched coastal village of Comporta in Portugal boasts its very own surfers’ paradise. With 30 miles of unspoiled coastline, consistent waves year-round, and a temperate climate, this laid-back hamlet is a magnificent surf spot for beginners and novices alike. Five-day surf camps start from around €200 If you are just starting out, there are numerous surf schools that cater to all abilities. And come sundown, the thatch-roof bars lining the beach provide the perfect spot to catch the sunset; with a glass of sangria in hand, of course.

Go tobogganing at Big Pintenfritz in Switzerland For the ultimate white-knuckle outdoor adventure in Europe, nothing beats hopping on the longest toboggan run in Europe, Big Pintenfritz. Located in the Jungfrau Region in Switzerland, this high-speed 15km-long toboggan runs from Faulhorn mountain (2,681m) via Bussalp, down to Grindelwald village. Toboggan day ticket costs €35 Thrill-seekers will have the chance to soak up the stunning panoramic view of the Swiss Alps at the starting point; before hurtling towards the finish line and enjoying a tasty fondue – and a stiff drink to reward their bravery!

Fly in a hot-air balloon over Cappadocia, Türkiye If you don’t mind waking up at 04:30, then hopping in a hot-air balloon at Cappadocia is an unforgettable adventure. Located in Central Anatolia in Türkiye, this geological phenomenon is famous for its distinctive fairy chimney rock formations, best seen from the air. Flights start from around €200 A majestic flight over this ethereal landscape at dawn allows you to see how the light plays on the cone-shaped clusters in Monks Valley, Göreme, and beyond. Definitely one for the gram!

Go dog sledding in Svalbard, Norway What better way to experience the beautiful snow-capped wilderness of Norway than dashing across the land on a husky-led sled. If you love dogs, you’ll have the time of your life meeting the fluffy pack before gliding across the peaceful white landscapes in Svalbard, in the High Arctic. You can even explore an ice cave hidden deep within a 1,500-year-old glacier. The ultimate Svalbard experience costs €280 per person This totally unique outdoor adventure gives you the chance to live out your wildest Narnia adventure in Europe. Better still, you can try your hand at being a musher (driver).

Bungee jump over the Corinth Canal in Greece Are you ready to take the plunge? If you’re looking for your next big thrill then how does falling into a canal attached to only a cord sound? Adrenaline junkies don’t have to travel far to get their fix when Greece boasts its own 78m bungee jump over the Corinth Canal. One jump plus GoPro DVD and Zulu Bungy T-shirt costs €80 Measuring 6km long and 23m wide, this man-made marvel separates the Greek mainland from the Peloponnese; in fact, it once allowed ships to enter the Aegean Sea. Nowadays, it is one of the most nail-biting challenges in Europe to those who dare to take it on.

Hike along the Black Falls in Iceland Located in Skaftafell National Park in southern Iceland, Svartifoss (‘Black Falls’ in English) is every nature lover’s dream; it’s well worth the long hike to get there. Surrounded by dark lava columns, which gave rise to its name, this natural wonder is famous for its sharp rocks and hexagonal basalt columns, which are believed to have inspired Icelandic architects. This includes Guðjón Samúelsson who designed the Hallgrímskirkja church in Reykjavík. The hike itself is a 40m ascent over 1.5 kilometers. Although steep at times, it provides plenty of opportunities to stop and admire the breathtaking views.

Go diving with sharks in the Azores Fewer things will get your heart pounding than coming face-to-face with Jaws. But if you love sharks, then a scuba diving trip to the Azores should definitely top your European bucket list. As one of the few places in the world where you can swim with the blue shark, it’s no wonder this cluster of nine Portuguese islands is nicknamed “the last hidden treasure of Europe.” Seven-day diving vacations start from around €750 During the late summer months, this diver’s paradise is swarming with manta rays, mobulas, squid, and – if you’re lucky – sperm whales, too.