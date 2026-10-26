Best eSIMs for Egypt: Our picks for staying connected

After a long flight to Cairo, finding a SIM shop is probably low on your to-do list. A travel eSIM lets you arrange your mobile data before departure, making it easier to check directions, contact your hotel and organise your onward journey. The best option depends on how long you’re staying and how you’ll use your phone. A small data package may suit a short sightseeing trip, while remote working or travelling across several countries calls for a different approach. Below, we compare Nomad, Airalo, Wise, Holafly and Saily to help you choose.

Our top eSIM picks for Egypt These are our picks for different needs, based on published features rather than hands-on testing: For a week’s holiday: Nomad . A practical balance of price, plan choice and hotspot support.

A practical balance of price, plan choice and hotspot support. For short trips: Airalo . Worth comparing if you want a small upfront purchase.

Worth comparing if you want a small upfront purchase. For flexibility: Wise . Request a full refund within 12 months of purchase if you haven’t used any data.

Request a full refund within 12 months of purchase if you haven’t used any data. For unlimited data: Holafly . Choose a plan around your trip length, with a separate limit on hotspot sharing.

Choose a plan around your trip length, with a separate limit on hotspot sharing. For optional calls and texts: Saily. Offers a paid US phone number service alongside its data plans.

Best eSIM providers for Egypt: quick comparison Provider Good for Advertised starting price Main consideration Nomad A week’s holiday 6 USD for 1 GB over 7 days Activate within 60 days of purchase Airalo Short trips From 5.50 USD Check the allowance and validity of the selected package Wise Flexibility Check available plans in the Wise app Full refund within 12 months of purchase if no data has been used Holafly Unlimited data 6.90 EUR for 1 day Hotspot sharing is limited to 1 GB per day Saily Data with optional calling services 8.99 USD for 1 GB over seven days Phone number and call/text packages cost extra Prices appear in the currencies displayed by the provider pages reviewed. They are not a like-for-like cost ranking: allowances, validity periods and checkout currencies differ. Check the full price for your trip before buying.

How we assessed these eSIMs We reviewed official provider pages and support information, looking at data allowances, prices, activation rules, refund terms, hotspot sharing and calling options. We have not tested these eSIMs in Egypt, so our recommendations reflect published features rather than measured speeds or coverage. This is a shortlist of five providers, not a review of every eSIM available. Expatica may receive commission from some links in this article.

Nomad: for a week’s holiday Nomad is a useful starting point for a straightforward holiday. Its entry-level Egypt package provides 1 GB for seven days at 6 USD, with larger fixed-data packages and unlimited options also available. It lists Orange and Vodafone as its Egyptian network partners and supports hotspot sharing. That makes it worth considering if you occasionally need to connect a laptop, although your data allowance still needs to cover that usage. The main planning detail is its 60-day activation window. After that deadline, the plan starts automatically. Check your installation instructions, as some plans require manual activation. Our take: A sensible option for a week away, particularly if you want a fixed allowance and occasional hotspot access. Check the speed restrictions before choosing an unlimited package. View Nomad’s Egypt plans

Airalo: for short trips Airalo advertises Egypt plans from 5.50 USD and offers both fixed-data and unlimited packages. Its Egypt page lists Vodafone as the primary network. For a short stay, a small package may be enough to cover directions, messages and bookings between Wi-Fi connections. Compare the validity period carefully: a low entry price is less useful if the plan expires halfway through your trip. An unlimited package may suit heavier use, but check its fair-use terms and any speed restrictions before buying. Our take: Worth comparing for a brief visit or light data use. Choose according to the total allowance and number of days you need, rather than the headline starting price alone. View Airalo’s Egypt plans

Wise: for flexibility If you like to organise your travel essentials early, Wise’s refund policy offers some reassurance if your plans change. You can request a full refund within 12 months of purchase, provided you haven’t used any data. Refunds go back to your Wise balance. If you’ve already used part of the plan, a refund is assessed individually and is not guaranteed. Read Wise’s refund terms Egypt is included in Wise’s Middle East and Africa regional coverage and its global plans. That also makes it worth comparing if your itinerary includes other countries. Check Wise’s coverage You install the eSIM once and can add subsequent plans without installing another. You’ll need an eligible Wise account and must pay using your Wise balance. To see available packages and prices, open Cards → Travel hub → Travel eSIM. Our take: A useful option if you want to buy ahead but keep the option of a refund should your trip change. Compare the in-app price with other providers, and remember that the full-refund policy applies only when no data has been used. Explore Wise eSIM

Holafly: for unlimited phone data Holafly offers unlimited Egypt data plans with a selectable trip duration. Its page displayed 6.90 EUR for one day when checked and listed Orange, also labelled MobiNil, as its local network. Its appeal is simplicity: choose your dates without having to estimate a fixed total data allowance. However, unlimited phone data does not mean unlimited sharing. Hotspot use is capped at 1 GB per day, and fair-use restrictions can affect speeds. Our take: A convenient choice if most of your usage happens on your phone. For regular laptop work, compare the hotspot limit with your likely daily needs before committing. View Holafly’s Egypt plans

Saily: for optional calls and texts Saily’s Egypt range includes fixed-data and unlimited plans, starting at 8.99 USD for 1 GB over seven days. It supports hotspot sharing without a separate hotspot cap and gives you 180 days to activate your plan. The overall allowance and any fair-use conditions still apply. Its additional phone number service may appeal if you want calling and texting alongside mobile data. This involves a paid US number subscription plus a call and text package, with identity verification required. It does not provide an Egyptian number. See Saily’s phone number service Our take: Consider Saily if you value a longer activation window or want its optional calling service. Factor the extra charges into your comparison, and check whether a US number meets your needs. View Saily’s Egypt plans

How to choose an eSIM for Egypt Match the allowance to your usage Think about what you’ll do online. Directions, email and messaging generally require less data than video calls, streaming and uploading photos. For a sightseeing trip, downloading maps and entertainment before departure can help stretch a smaller allowance. If you’ll work remotely, allow for laptop usage, background updates and video meetings. Compare the full trip cost Check the price for your entire stay, including any likely top-ups. A cheap starter package may become less attractive if you need to replace it several times. For unlimited plans, look at the daily high-speed allowance, reduced speeds and hotspot rules. These can matter more than the word “unlimited”. Check activation and refund terms Before buying ahead, check how long you have to activate your plan and what happens if you no longer need it. Refund policies can distinguish between an unused plan and one you’ve already started using. Wise, for example, offers a full refund within 12 months of purchase if no data has been used. Don’t assume the same conditions apply to every provider. Check your route Major-network access does not guarantee a strong signal everywhere. Coverage can be weaker in remote locations, including desert areas. Download essential directions and travel documents before heading somewhere with uncertain reception. If you’re visiting other countries, compare regional coverage with separate destination plans. Confirm that every stop is included. Decide whether you need a local number A travel data plan may cover your immediate arrival needs, but it is not necessarily a replacement for local mobile service. If you’re moving to Egypt or need an Egyptian number for everyday administration, compare local mobile plans as well. An optional foreign number does not solve every local requirement.

How to install and activate your eSIM Check your phone. Confirm that your model supports eSIMs and is unlocked. Choose your package. Match its coverage, validity and allowance to your itinerary. Install before departure. Use a reliable internet connection and follow the provider’s app or QR-code instructions. Check when validity begins. Installation and activation are not always the same thing. A regional plan could start before departure if it covers your current location. Select the travel eSIM for mobile data. Enable roaming on that line if the provider instructs you to. Review your usual SIM settings. Disable its data roaming and automatic data switching if you want to avoid using your home provider’s roaming data. Keep the installation instructions accessible offline. If you leave your regular SIM active for calls or texts, check your home provider’s charges.