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Best eSIMs North America 2026: Plans, pricing, and coverage

This guide compares the best eSIMs for North America, looking at plans, pricing and coverage, so you can choose the best one for your trip. 

Louise Bastock
Written by
Last updated
Man on his cellphone walking by a wall with all the flags in the world.

Heading to the US, Canada or Mexico for work, vacation or a permanent move? You’ll need to get phone coverage sorted.

This guide looks at the best North America eSIM providers available right now, comparing them on plans, pricing and coverage, and should help you pick the best one for your trip.

Best eSIMs for North America

Here’s a quick summary to help you decide, before diving into the full details:

  • Best for plan choice: Airalo, with fixed and unlimited data packages available
  • Best for unlimited data: Holafly, with simple unlimited data packages
  • Best for security: Saily, with security features built-in
  • Best for reliable speed: Nomad, uses Tier-1 local carriers so you can switch if signal drops
  • Best for US and Canada only: Ubigi, only cover US and Canada not Mexico
  • Best for usage trackers and alerts: Wise, with usage trackers and alerts so you never run out of data
  • Best value for call/text bundles: Sim Local, the only provider on our list which offers a data/call/text plan

Best North America eSIM comparison table

Here’s an at-a-glance comparison of all your best eSIM options, with lots more detail below the table:

eSIM providerBest forPricingFixed/unlimited dataTrustpilot rating
AiraloPlan choiceFrom £4.50Fixed + unlimited4.2/5
HolaflyUnlimited data plansFrom £15Unlimited only4.7/5
SailyBuilt-in securityFrom £4.49Fixed + unlimited4.7/5
Nomad eSIMReliable speedFrom £4.49Fixed + unlimited4.3/5
UbigiUS and Canada travel onlyFrom £13Fixed + unlimited4.1/5
Wise eSIMUsage trackers and alertsFrom £13Fixed only4.3/5 (based on reviews for Wise.com)
Sim LocalData/call/text bundlesFrom £4.25Fixed only4.4/5

Airalo

Best for: Plan choice, with fixed and unlimited data packages available

airalo website

Airalo’s North America eSIM covers all three countries – the US, Canada and Mexico.

It’s a data-only eSIM, with a choice of fixed and unlimited data packages from 3 to 30 days. You’ll get 5G wherever it’s available, 4G and LTE otherwise. Hotspot and tethering is supported.

Airalo is popular with users, receiving a ‘Great’ Trustpilot score of 4.2 out of 5 from over 48,800 reviews (as of 28/10/2026).

Airalo also has country-specific eSIMs available for the US, Canada and Mexico individually, plus global eSIMs. Its app is available in multiple languages and currencies.

Airalo North America eSIM pricing

Airalo has a large number of plans available, including a range of duration and data allowances. So, it’s difficult to include all options here.

Here are just a few plans to give you a flavor of how much Airalo charges for its North America eSIM:

Plan typeIncludedLengthPrice
Data-only – fixed1 GB3 days£4.50
Data-only – fixed3 GB7 days£12
Data-only – fixed5 GB15 days£18
Data-only – fixed10 GB30 days£29
Data-only – fixed50 GB30 days£69
Data-only – unlimitedUnlimited data3 days£14.50
Data-only – unlimitedUnlimited data7 days£29
Data-only – unlimitedUnlimited data15 days£47
Data-only – unlimitedUnlimited data30 days£75.50
View Airalo Plans

Holafly

Best for: Straightforward unlimited data plans

holafly website

Holafly works a little differently to some other eSIM providers. It doesn’t have fixed data plans, or data, call and text bundles. It’s just unlimited data, and all you need to do is choose the length of your plan.

Its North America eSIM offers unlimited data across all three countries.

Features include:

  • 5G where available, 4G or LTE otherwise
  • 1GB free monthly backup data via the Always On feature
  • 24/7 free instant doctor chat (general medicine and pediatrics)
  • Hotspot and tethering support.

Holafly is a hit with customers, as it has an ‘Excellent’ score of 4.7 out of 5 on Trustpilot from over 116,600 reviews (as of 28/10/2026).

It also has a range of other eSIMs and plans for individual destinations including the US, Canada and Mexico, as well as a global eSIM for traveling round the world.

Holafly North America eSIM pricing

Holafly’s pricing is pretty straightforward, as its North America eSIM only offers unlimited data plans:

DurationPrice
3 days£15
5 days£25
7 days£33
10 days£42
15 days£51
30 days£80
View Holafly plans

Saily

Best for: Built-in security

saily website

Saily’s North America eSIM works in all three countries, so you’re covered across the continent.

It’s available in both unlimited and fixed-data plans, but you can’t get data/call/text bundles.

It offers a reliable connection from the best local networks in countries across the region, with 5G where available, and 3G/4G/LTE where it isn’t.

Plus, Saily offers security features such as a built-in ad blocker, web protection, and virtual location. If you need help, you can take advantage of 24/7 chat support.

Saily has an ‘Excellent’ Trustpilot rating of 4.7 out of 5 from over 32,800 reviews (as of 28/10/2026).

It’s also possible to get country-specific and global eSIMs, as well as a premium Saily Ultra plan package for regular travelers packed with extra perks.

Saily North America eSIM pricing

Saily has a choice of fixed data and unlimited plan options available for its North America eSIM:

DurationData includedPrice
7 days1 GB£4.49
30 days3 GB£9.99
30 days5 GB£13.99
30 days10 GB£23.99
30 days20 GB£33.99
5 to 30 daysUnlimited£15.49 to £69.49

You’ll also get Saily credits every time you take out a plan, and these can be used to cover future purchases.

View Saily Plans

Nomad eSIM

Best for: Fast, reliable speed

nomad esim website

Nomad’s North America eSIM is data only, covering the US, Canada and Mexico.

It has a choice of unlimited and fixed data plans available, but no calls/text bundles.

A great thing about Nomad eSIM is that it partners with multiple Tier-1 local carriers in each destination. For example, Verizon AT&T, etc. This means you can switch networks if the signal strength drops, so you should nearly always be able to get fast, reliable 4G and 5G speeds.

Nomad is positively reviewed by previous customers, with an ‘Excellent’ Trustpilot rating of 4.3 out of 5 from over 47,300 reviews (as of 28/10/2026). For a firsthand perspective, read our editor’s Nomad eSIM review, based on her business trip to Tallinn.

It also has country-specific eSIMs available for all three countries, as well as a global eSIM.

Nomad eSIM North America eSIM pricing

Here are the unlimited and fixed-data plans to choose from at Nomad eSIM:

DurationData includedPrice
7 days1 GB£4.49
30 days3 GB£9.72
30 days5 GB£15.70
30 days10 GB£23.93
30 days20 GB£26.17*
5 daysUnlimited£20.19
10 daysUnlimited£33.65

Sale price – usually £46.36.

View Nomad plans

Ubigi

Best for: US and Canada travel only

ubigi esim website

Ubigi’s North America eSIM covers the US and Canada, but not Mexico. This could be a deal-breaker for some travelers, if they have Mexico on their planned itinerary. It also makes the eSIM slightly less good value compared to other options.

If you want broader coverage, you may be best with Ubigi’s Americas eSIM instead, or even its global eSIM.

There’s one fixed data option available, and one unlimited data plan.

Ubigi has a ‘Great’ Tripadvisor score of 4.1 out of 5 from over 49,900 reviews (as of 28/10/2026). This is ever-so-slightly lower than some others on our list, but most reviewers still had a great experience with the company.

Ubigi North America eSIM pricing

There are just two options available for North America specifically:

DurationData includedPrice
7 days10 GB£13
7 daysUnlimited£26
View Ubigi Plans

Wise eSIM

Best for: Usage trackers and alerts

wise esim website

If you use the money transfer service Wise or are considering signing up for a multi-currency account, you’ll be interested to know that it also has its own range of eSIMs.

This includes a dedicated North America eSIM, covering all three countries – the US, Canada and Mexico.

There’s a choice of pre-set and flexible custom data plans available, with handy features such as usage trackers and alerts so you never run out of data. You’ll also get personalised 24/7 support if you need it.

Find out more and sign up for Wise here.

Wise has an ‘Excellent’ Tripadvisor score of 4.3 out of 5 from over 303,800 reviews (as of 28/10/2026). However, bear in mind that the vast majority of reviews will be for Wise.com money transfer services and multi-currency accounts than specifically for the eSIM product.

There are also country-specific and global eSIMs to choose from.

Wise eSIM North America eSIM pricing

The Wise eSIM for North America comes in 5 different plans:

DurationData includedPrice
7 days5 GB£13 (£2.60/GB)
30 days5 GB£14.30 (£2.86/GB)
30 days10 GB£22 (£2.20/GB)
30 days20 GB£29 (£1.45/GB)
30 days30 GB£39 (£1.30/GB)
View Wise eSIM Plans

Sim Local

Best for: Data/call/text bundles

simlocal esim website

Sim Local’s North America eSIM covers all three countries, with a choice of fixed data plans and durations to suit your trip. It doesn’t have any unlimited data plans, but there is an option to get a data/calls/text bundle with Orange.

It connects you to local networks like Orange to offer 4G/5G where available, and gives you 10GB of full-speed data daily. You can also get 24/7 help if you need it.

Sim Local has a no quibble refunds policy too, just in case you’re not satisfied or simply change your mind.

Sim Local North America eSIM pricing

Here’s a look at available plans with Sim Local:

eSIM typeDurationData includedPrice
Data/calls/texts31 days20 GB£25.50
Fixed data3 days1 GB£4.25
Fixed data7 days3 GB£11.25
Fixed data30 days5 GB£25.75
Fixed data30 days10 GB£32.50
Fixed data30 days20 GB£40.50

Best country-specific eSIMs for North America

If you’re planning to stick to just one country during your trip, you may not need a regional eSIM covering the whole of the region. In this case, it may be cheaper to get a country-specific eSIM for your chosen destination.

Most of the providers listed above offer them, especially for popular destinations like the US and Canada.

Read our helpful guides to find the right option for your trip:

Best global eSIMs

Planning a more ambitious trip, or not sure yet exactly which destinations will be on your itinerary? You may be better off with a global eSIM, offering coverage for up to 200 countries.

Read our guide to the best global eSIMs for a handy comparison of the best options, including plans, prices and coverage.

How to choose the best North America eSIM

The right eSIM for you depends on a few factors:

  • Where you’re going. Most North America eSIMs cover the big three countries – the US, Canada and Mexico. But not all do – for example, Ubigi’s misses off Mexico. So double-check the eSIM supports your planned itinerary.
  • Local or regional? If you’re only planning on visiting one country, you may not need an eSIM covering the whole North American region. You could save money with a country-specific eSIM instead.
  • Trip length. Find an eSIM which matches your trip length, or go for a rolling monthly plan or an option with easy top-ups and add-ons.
  • Included data. It’s tricky to estimate how much data you need, but start by looking at how much data you tend to use at home. If you’re worried about running out, an unlimited data plan could be the best choice, although it will cost quite a bit more.

Final thoughts

The best North America eSIM for you mainly depends on your trip length and how much data you need.

Both the Wise eSIM and Ubigi tie on the best value per GB across their plans, but remember that Ubigi only covers 2 countries rather than all 3.

Saily offers built-in security features and Nomad boasts fast, reliable speeds, while Sim Local is ideal for travelers wanting a call/text/data bundle.

But if you just want unlimited data without wading through pages of different plans, go for Holafly.

And don’t forget to consider country-specific eSIMs, as they could save you money if you don’t actually need full regional coverage.

FAQ

FAQs

How do I check if my phone is compatible with eSIM?  

You can check in your phone, by entering *#06# on the dial screen or going to your phone’s settings and looking for an EID number. eSIM providers also have compatibility checker tools you can use.

Are North America eSIMs data-only?

Yes, in most cases providers have data-only plans, but some providers such as Sim Local do offer call/text/data bundles for certain regions.

When should I install my eSIM?

The best time to install an eSIM is at home before you depart, while you still have a stable Wi-Fi connection. Most providers activate data plans either upon installation or automatically when it connects to a partner network upon landing. It’s best to double-check with the provider so you know exactly how your eSIM works and when your plan will be activated.

Sources

Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.

  1. North America eSIM, Airalo 
  2. North America eSIM, Holafly
  3. North America eSIM plans, Saily
  4. North America eSIM plans, Nomad eSIM
  5. eSIM North America 10GB 7 days, Ubigi
  6. North America eSIM, Sim Local
Louise Bastock

About the author

Louise is a multi award-winning editor, writer, presenter and content creator. She has an extensive background in content strategy, channel growth and commercial partnerships, across industries spanning finance, travel and lifestyle and culture.

At Expatica her mission is to help people plan, move and thrive in their lives abroad – see her in action on Expatica and Expatica’s YouTube channel.

More articles by Louise Bastock
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