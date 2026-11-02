Best eSIMs North America 2026: Plans, pricing, and coverage

Heading to the US, Canada or Mexico for work, vacation or a permanent move? You’ll need to get phone coverage sorted.
This guide looks at the best North America eSIM providers available right now, comparing them on plans, pricing and coverage, and should help you pick the best one for your trip.
Best eSIMs for North America
Here’s a quick summary to help you decide, before diving into the full details:
- Best for plan choice: Airalo, with fixed and unlimited data packages available
- Best for unlimited data: Holafly, with simple unlimited data packages
- Best for security: Saily, with security features built-in
- Best for reliable speed: Nomad, uses Tier-1 local carriers so you can switch if signal drops
- Best for US and Canada only: Ubigi, only cover US and Canada not Mexico
- Best for usage trackers and alerts: Wise, with usage trackers and alerts so you never run out of data
- Best value for call/text bundles: Sim Local, the only provider on our list which offers a data/call/text plan
Best North America eSIM comparison table
Here’s an at-a-glance comparison of all your best eSIM options, with lots more detail below the table:
|eSIM provider
|Best for
|Pricing
|Fixed/unlimited data
|Trustpilot rating
|Airalo
|Plan choice
|From £4.50
|Fixed + unlimited
|4.2/5
|Holafly
|Unlimited data plans
|From £15
|Unlimited only
|4.7/5
|Saily
|Built-in security
|From £4.49
|Fixed + unlimited
|4.7/5
|Nomad eSIM
|Reliable speed
|From £4.49
|Fixed + unlimited
|4.3/5
|Ubigi
|US and Canada travel only
|From £13
|Fixed + unlimited
|4.1/5
|Wise eSIM
|Usage trackers and alerts
|From £13
|Fixed only
|4.3/5 (based on reviews for Wise.com)
|Sim Local
|Data/call/text bundles
|From £4.25
|Fixed only
|4.4/5
Airalo
Best for: Plan choice, with fixed and unlimited data packages available
Airalo’s North America eSIM covers all three countries – the US, Canada and Mexico.
It’s a data-only eSIM, with a choice of fixed and unlimited data packages from 3 to 30 days. You’ll get 5G wherever it’s available, 4G and LTE otherwise. Hotspot and tethering is supported.
Airalo is popular with users, receiving a ‘Great’ Trustpilot score of 4.2 out of 5 from over 48,800 reviews (as of 28/10/2026).
Airalo also has country-specific eSIMs available for the US, Canada and Mexico individually, plus global eSIMs. Its app is available in multiple languages and currencies.
Airalo North America eSIM pricing
Airalo has a large number of plans available, including a range of duration and data allowances. So, it’s difficult to include all options here.
Here are just a few plans to give you a flavor of how much Airalo charges for its North America eSIM:
|Plan type
|Included
|Length
|Price
|Data-only – fixed
|1 GB
|3 days
|£4.50
|Data-only – fixed
|3 GB
|7 days
|£12
|Data-only – fixed
|5 GB
|15 days
|£18
|Data-only – fixed
|10 GB
|30 days
|£29
|Data-only – fixed
|50 GB
|30 days
|£69
|Data-only – unlimited
|Unlimited data
|3 days
|£14.50
|Data-only – unlimited
|Unlimited data
|7 days
|£29
|Data-only – unlimited
|Unlimited data
|15 days
|£47
|Data-only – unlimited
|Unlimited data
|30 days
|£75.50
Holafly
Best for: Straightforward unlimited data plans
Holafly works a little differently to some other eSIM providers. It doesn’t have fixed data plans, or data, call and text bundles. It’s just unlimited data, and all you need to do is choose the length of your plan.
Its North America eSIM offers unlimited data across all three countries.
Features include:
- 5G where available, 4G or LTE otherwise
- 1GB free monthly backup data via the Always On feature
- 24/7 free instant doctor chat (general medicine and pediatrics)
- Hotspot and tethering support.
Holafly is a hit with customers, as it has an ‘Excellent’ score of 4.7 out of 5 on Trustpilot from over 116,600 reviews (as of 28/10/2026).
It also has a range of other eSIMs and plans for individual destinations including the US, Canada and Mexico, as well as a global eSIM for traveling round the world.
Holafly North America eSIM pricing
Holafly’s pricing is pretty straightforward, as its North America eSIM only offers unlimited data plans:
|Duration
|Price
|3 days
|£15
|5 days
|£25
|7 days
|£33
|10 days
|£42
|15 days
|£51
|30 days
|£80
Saily
Best for: Built-in security
Saily’s North America eSIM works in all three countries, so you’re covered across the continent.
It’s available in both unlimited and fixed-data plans, but you can’t get data/call/text bundles.
It offers a reliable connection from the best local networks in countries across the region, with 5G where available, and 3G/4G/LTE where it isn’t.
Plus, Saily offers security features such as a built-in ad blocker, web protection, and virtual location. If you need help, you can take advantage of 24/7 chat support.
Saily has an ‘Excellent’ Trustpilot rating of 4.7 out of 5 from over 32,800 reviews (as of 28/10/2026).
It’s also possible to get country-specific and global eSIMs, as well as a premium Saily Ultra plan package for regular travelers packed with extra perks.
Saily North America eSIM pricing
Saily has a choice of fixed data and unlimited plan options available for its North America eSIM:
|Duration
|Data included
|Price
|7 days
|1 GB
|£4.49
|30 days
|3 GB
|£9.99
|30 days
|5 GB
|£13.99
|30 days
|10 GB
|£23.99
|30 days
|20 GB
|£33.99
|5 to 30 days
|Unlimited
|£15.49 to £69.49
You’ll also get Saily credits every time you take out a plan, and these can be used to cover future purchases.
Nomad eSIM
Best for: Fast, reliable speed
Nomad’s North America eSIM is data only, covering the US, Canada and Mexico.
It has a choice of unlimited and fixed data plans available, but no calls/text bundles.
A great thing about Nomad eSIM is that it partners with multiple Tier-1 local carriers in each destination. For example, Verizon AT&T, etc. This means you can switch networks if the signal strength drops, so you should nearly always be able to get fast, reliable 4G and 5G speeds.
Nomad is positively reviewed by previous customers, with an ‘Excellent’ Trustpilot rating of 4.3 out of 5 from over 47,300 reviews (as of 28/10/2026). For a firsthand perspective, read our editor’s Nomad eSIM review, based on her business trip to Tallinn.
It also has country-specific eSIMs available for all three countries, as well as a global eSIM.
Nomad eSIM North America eSIM pricing
Here are the unlimited and fixed-data plans to choose from at Nomad eSIM:
|Duration
|Data included
|Price
|7 days
|1 GB
|£4.49
|30 days
|3 GB
|£9.72
|30 days
|5 GB
|£15.70
|30 days
|10 GB
|£23.93
|30 days
|20 GB
|£26.17*
|5 days
|Unlimited
|£20.19
|10 days
|Unlimited
|£33.65
Sale price – usually £46.36.
Ubigi
Best for: US and Canada travel only
Ubigi’s North America eSIM covers the US and Canada, but not Mexico. This could be a deal-breaker for some travelers, if they have Mexico on their planned itinerary. It also makes the eSIM slightly less good value compared to other options.
If you want broader coverage, you may be best with Ubigi’s Americas eSIM instead, or even its global eSIM.
There’s one fixed data option available, and one unlimited data plan.
Ubigi has a ‘Great’ Tripadvisor score of 4.1 out of 5 from over 49,900 reviews (as of 28/10/2026). This is ever-so-slightly lower than some others on our list, but most reviewers still had a great experience with the company.
Ubigi North America eSIM pricing
There are just two options available for North America specifically:
|Duration
|Data included
|Price
|7 days
|10 GB
|£13
|7 days
|Unlimited
|£26
Wise eSIM
Best for: Usage trackers and alerts
If you use the money transfer service Wise or are considering signing up for a multi-currency account, you’ll be interested to know that it also has its own range of eSIMs.
This includes a dedicated North America eSIM, covering all three countries – the US, Canada and Mexico.
There’s a choice of pre-set and flexible custom data plans available, with handy features such as usage trackers and alerts so you never run out of data. You’ll also get personalised 24/7 support if you need it.
Find out more and sign up for Wise here.
Wise has an ‘Excellent’ Tripadvisor score of 4.3 out of 5 from over 303,800 reviews (as of 28/10/2026). However, bear in mind that the vast majority of reviews will be for Wise.com money transfer services and multi-currency accounts than specifically for the eSIM product.
There are also country-specific and global eSIMs to choose from.
Wise eSIM North America eSIM pricing
The Wise eSIM for North America comes in 5 different plans:
|Duration
|Data included
|Price
|7 days
|5 GB
|£13 (£2.60/GB)
|30 days
|5 GB
|£14.30 (£2.86/GB)
|30 days
|10 GB
|£22 (£2.20/GB)
|30 days
|20 GB
|£29 (£1.45/GB)
|30 days
|30 GB
|£39 (£1.30/GB)
Sim Local
Best for: Data/call/text bundles
Sim Local’s North America eSIM covers all three countries, with a choice of fixed data plans and durations to suit your trip. It doesn’t have any unlimited data plans, but there is an option to get a data/calls/text bundle with Orange.
It connects you to local networks like Orange to offer 4G/5G where available, and gives you 10GB of full-speed data daily. You can also get 24/7 help if you need it.
Sim Local has a no quibble refunds policy too, just in case you’re not satisfied or simply change your mind.
Sim Local North America eSIM pricing
Here’s a look at available plans with Sim Local:
|eSIM type
|Duration
|Data included
|Price
|Data/calls/texts
|31 days
|20 GB
|£25.50
|Fixed data
|3 days
|1 GB
|£4.25
|Fixed data
|7 days
|3 GB
|£11.25
|Fixed data
|30 days
|5 GB
|£25.75
|Fixed data
|30 days
|10 GB
|£32.50
|Fixed data
|30 days
|20 GB
|£40.50
Best country-specific eSIMs for North America
If you’re planning to stick to just one country during your trip, you may not need a regional eSIM covering the whole of the region. In this case, it may be cheaper to get a country-specific eSIM for your chosen destination.
Most of the providers listed above offer them, especially for popular destinations like the US and Canada.
Read our helpful guides to find the right option for your trip:
Best global eSIMs
Planning a more ambitious trip, or not sure yet exactly which destinations will be on your itinerary? You may be better off with a global eSIM, offering coverage for up to 200 countries.
Read our guide to the best global eSIMs for a handy comparison of the best options, including plans, prices and coverage.
How to choose the best North America eSIM
The right eSIM for you depends on a few factors:
- Where you’re going. Most North America eSIMs cover the big three countries – the US, Canada and Mexico. But not all do – for example, Ubigi’s misses off Mexico. So double-check the eSIM supports your planned itinerary.
- Local or regional? If you’re only planning on visiting one country, you may not need an eSIM covering the whole North American region. You could save money with a country-specific eSIM instead.
- Trip length. Find an eSIM which matches your trip length, or go for a rolling monthly plan or an option with easy top-ups and add-ons.
- Included data. It’s tricky to estimate how much data you need, but start by looking at how much data you tend to use at home. If you’re worried about running out, an unlimited data plan could be the best choice, although it will cost quite a bit more.
Final thoughts
The best North America eSIM for you mainly depends on your trip length and how much data you need.
Both the Wise eSIM and Ubigi tie on the best value per GB across their plans, but remember that Ubigi only covers 2 countries rather than all 3.
Saily offers built-in security features and Nomad boasts fast, reliable speeds, while Sim Local is ideal for travelers wanting a call/text/data bundle.
But if you just want unlimited data without wading through pages of different plans, go for Holafly.
And don’t forget to consider country-specific eSIMs, as they could save you money if you don’t actually need full regional coverage.
FAQ
FAQs
How do I check if my phone is compatible with eSIM?
You can check in your phone, by entering *#06# on the dial screen or going to your phone’s settings and looking for an EID number. eSIM providers also have compatibility checker tools you can use.
Are North America eSIMs data-only?
Yes, in most cases providers have data-only plans, but some providers such as Sim Local do offer call/text/data bundles for certain regions.
When should I install my eSIM?
The best time to install an eSIM is at home before you depart, while you still have a stable Wi-Fi connection. Most providers activate data plans either upon installation or automatically when it connects to a partner network upon landing. It’s best to double-check with the provider so you know exactly how your eSIM works and when your plan will be activated.
Sources
Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.