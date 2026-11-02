Best eSIMs North America 2026: Plans, pricing, and coverage

Heading to the US, Canada or Mexico for work, vacation or a permanent move? You’ll need to get phone coverage sorted. This guide looks at the best North America eSIM providers available right now, comparing them on plans, pricing and coverage, and should help you pick the best one for your trip.

Best eSIMs for North America Here’s a quick summary to help you decide, before diving into the full details: Best for plan choice: Airalo , with fixed and unlimited data packages available

, with fixed and unlimited data packages available Best for unlimited data: Holafly , with simple unlimited data packages

, with simple unlimited data packages Best for security: Saily , with security features built-in

, with security features built-in Best for reliable speed: Nomad , uses Tier-1 local carriers so you can switch if signal drops

, uses Tier-1 local carriers so you can switch if signal drops Best for US and Canada only: Ubigi , only cover US and Canada not Mexico

, only cover US and Canada not Mexico Best for usage trackers and alerts: Wise , with usage trackers and alerts so you never run out of data

, with usage trackers and alerts so you never run out of data Best value for call/text bundles: Sim Local, the only provider on our list which offers a data/call/text plan

Best North America eSIM comparison table Here’s an at-a-glance comparison of all your best eSIM options, with lots more detail below the table: eSIM provider Best for Pricing Fixed/unlimited data Trustpilot rating Airalo Plan choice From £4.50 Fixed + unlimited 4.2/5 Holafly Unlimited data plans From £15 Unlimited only 4.7/5 Saily Built-in security From £4.49 Fixed + unlimited 4.7/5 Nomad eSIM Reliable speed From £4.49 Fixed + unlimited 4.3/5 Ubigi US and Canada travel only From £13 Fixed + unlimited 4.1/5 Wise eSIM Usage trackers and alerts From £13 Fixed only 4.3/5 (based on reviews for Wise.com) Sim Local Data/call/text bundles From £4.25 Fixed only 4.4/5

Airalo Best for: Plan choice, with fixed and unlimited data packages available Airalo’s North America eSIM covers all three countries – the US, Canada and Mexico. It’s a data-only eSIM, with a choice of fixed and unlimited data packages from 3 to 30 days. You’ll get 5G wherever it’s available, 4G and LTE otherwise. Hotspot and tethering is supported. Airalo is popular with users, receiving a ‘Great’ Trustpilot score of 4.2 out of 5 from over 48,800 reviews (as of 28/10/2026). Airalo also has country-specific eSIMs available for the US, Canada and Mexico individually, plus global eSIMs. Its app is available in multiple languages and currencies. Airalo North America eSIM pricing Airalo has a large number of plans available, including a range of duration and data allowances. So, it’s difficult to include all options here. Here are just a few plans to give you a flavor of how much Airalo charges for its North America eSIM: Plan type Included Length Price Data-only – fixed 1 GB 3 days £4.50 Data-only – fixed 3 GB 7 days £12 Data-only – fixed 5 GB 15 days £18 Data-only – fixed 10 GB 30 days £29 Data-only – fixed 50 GB 30 days £69 Data-only – unlimited Unlimited data 3 days £14.50 Data-only – unlimited Unlimited data 7 days £29 Data-only – unlimited Unlimited data 15 days £47 Data-only – unlimited Unlimited data 30 days £75.50 View Airalo Plans

Holafly Best for: Straightforward unlimited data plans Holafly works a little differently to some other eSIM providers. It doesn’t have fixed data plans, or data, call and text bundles. It’s just unlimited data, and all you need to do is choose the length of your plan. Its North America eSIM offers unlimited data across all three countries. Features include: 5G where available, 4G or LTE otherwise

1GB free monthly backup data via the Always On feature

24/7 free instant doctor chat (general medicine and pediatrics)

Hotspot and tethering support. Holafly is a hit with customers, as it has an ‘Excellent’ score of 4.7 out of 5 on Trustpilot from over 116,600 reviews (as of 28/10/2026). It also has a range of other eSIMs and plans for individual destinations including the US, Canada and Mexico, as well as a global eSIM for traveling round the world. Holafly North America eSIM pricing Holafly’s pricing is pretty straightforward, as its North America eSIM only offers unlimited data plans: Duration Price 3 days £15 5 days £25 7 days £33 10 days £42 15 days £51 30 days £80 View Holafly plans

Saily Best for: Built-in security Saily’s North America eSIM works in all three countries, so you’re covered across the continent. It’s available in both unlimited and fixed-data plans, but you can’t get data/call/text bundles. It offers a reliable connection from the best local networks in countries across the region, with 5G where available, and 3G/4G/LTE where it isn’t. Plus, Saily offers security features such as a built-in ad blocker, web protection, and virtual location. If you need help, you can take advantage of 24/7 chat support. Saily has an ‘Excellent’ Trustpilot rating of 4.7 out of 5 from over 32,800 reviews (as of 28/10/2026). It’s also possible to get country-specific and global eSIMs, as well as a premium Saily Ultra plan package for regular travelers packed with extra perks. Saily North America eSIM pricing Saily has a choice of fixed data and unlimited plan options available for its North America eSIM: Duration Data included Price 7 days 1 GB £4.49 30 days 3 GB £9.99 30 days 5 GB £13.99 30 days 10 GB £23.99 30 days 20 GB £33.99 5 to 30 days Unlimited £15.49 to £69.49 You’ll also get Saily credits every time you take out a plan, and these can be used to cover future purchases. View Saily Plans

Nomad eSIM Best for: Fast, reliable speed Nomad’s North America eSIM is data only, covering the US, Canada and Mexico. It has a choice of unlimited and fixed data plans available, but no calls/text bundles. A great thing about Nomad eSIM is that it partners with multiple Tier-1 local carriers in each destination. For example, Verizon AT&T, etc. This means you can switch networks if the signal strength drops, so you should nearly always be able to get fast, reliable 4G and 5G speeds. Nomad is positively reviewed by previous customers, with an ‘Excellent’ Trustpilot rating of 4.3 out of 5 from over 47,300 reviews (as of 28/10/2026). For a firsthand perspective, read our editor’s Nomad eSIM review, based on her business trip to Tallinn. It also has country-specific eSIMs available for all three countries, as well as a global eSIM. Nomad eSIM North America eSIM pricing Here are the unlimited and fixed-data plans to choose from at Nomad eSIM: Duration Data included Price 7 days 1 GB £4.49 30 days 3 GB £9.72 30 days 5 GB £15.70 30 days 10 GB £23.93 30 days 20 GB £26.17* 5 days Unlimited £20.19 10 days Unlimited £33.65 Sale price – usually £46.36. View Nomad plans

Ubigi Best for: US and Canada travel only Ubigi’s North America eSIM covers the US and Canada, but not Mexico. This could be a deal-breaker for some travelers, if they have Mexico on their planned itinerary. It also makes the eSIM slightly less good value compared to other options. If you want broader coverage, you may be best with Ubigi’s Americas eSIM instead, or even its global eSIM. There’s one fixed data option available, and one unlimited data plan. Ubigi has a ‘Great’ Tripadvisor score of 4.1 out of 5 from over 49,900 reviews (as of 28/10/2026). This is ever-so-slightly lower than some others on our list, but most reviewers still had a great experience with the company. Ubigi North America eSIM pricing There are just two options available for North America specifically: Duration Data included Price 7 days 10 GB £13 7 days Unlimited £26 View Ubigi Plans

Wise eSIM Best for: Usage trackers and alerts If you use the money transfer service Wise or are considering signing up for a multi-currency account, you’ll be interested to know that it also has its own range of eSIMs. This includes a dedicated North America eSIM, covering all three countries – the US, Canada and Mexico. There’s a choice of pre-set and flexible custom data plans available, with handy features such as usage trackers and alerts so you never run out of data. You’ll also get personalised 24/7 support if you need it. Find out more and sign up for Wise here. Wise has an ‘Excellent’ Tripadvisor score of 4.3 out of 5 from over 303,800 reviews (as of 28/10/2026). However, bear in mind that the vast majority of reviews will be for Wise.com money transfer services and multi-currency accounts than specifically for the eSIM product. There are also country-specific and global eSIMs to choose from. Wise eSIM North America eSIM pricing The Wise eSIM for North America comes in 5 different plans: Duration Data included Price 7 days 5 GB £13 (£2.60/GB) 30 days 5 GB £14.30 (£2.86/GB) 30 days 10 GB £22 (£2.20/GB) 30 days 20 GB £29 (£1.45/GB) 30 days 30 GB £39 (£1.30/GB) View Wise eSIM Plans

Sim Local Best for: Data/call/text bundles Sim Local’s North America eSIM covers all three countries, with a choice of fixed data plans and durations to suit your trip. It doesn’t have any unlimited data plans, but there is an option to get a data/calls/text bundle with Orange. It connects you to local networks like Orange to offer 4G/5G where available, and gives you 10GB of full-speed data daily. You can also get 24/7 help if you need it. Sim Local has a no quibble refunds policy too, just in case you’re not satisfied or simply change your mind. Sim Local North America eSIM pricing Here’s a look at available plans with Sim Local: eSIM type Duration Data included Price Data/calls/texts 31 days 20 GB £25.50 Fixed data 3 days 1 GB £4.25 Fixed data 7 days 3 GB £11.25 Fixed data 30 days 5 GB £25.75 Fixed data 30 days 10 GB £32.50 Fixed data 30 days 20 GB £40.50

Best country-specific eSIMs for North America If you’re planning to stick to just one country during your trip, you may not need a regional eSIM covering the whole of the region. In this case, it may be cheaper to get a country-specific eSIM for your chosen destination. Most of the providers listed above offer them, especially for popular destinations like the US and Canada. Read our helpful guides to find the right option for your trip: USA travel eSIM guide 2026

Best global eSIMs Planning a more ambitious trip, or not sure yet exactly which destinations will be on your itinerary? You may be better off with a global eSIM, offering coverage for up to 200 countries. Read our guide to the best global eSIMs for a handy comparison of the best options, including plans, prices and coverage.

How to choose the best North America eSIM The right eSIM for you depends on a few factors: Where you’re going. Most North America eSIMs cover the big three countries – the US, Canada and Mexico. But not all do – for example, Ubigi’s misses off Mexico. So double-check the eSIM supports your planned itinerary.

Most North America eSIMs cover the big three countries – the US, Canada and Mexico. But not all do – for example, Ubigi’s misses off Mexico. So double-check the eSIM supports your planned itinerary. Local or regional? If you’re only planning on visiting one country, you may not need an eSIM covering the whole North American region. You could save money with a country-specific eSIM instead.

If you’re only planning on visiting one country, you may not need an eSIM covering the whole North American region. You could save money with a country-specific eSIM instead. Trip length. Find an eSIM which matches your trip length, or go for a rolling monthly plan or an option with easy top-ups and add-ons.

Find an eSIM which matches your trip length, or go for a rolling monthly plan or an option with easy top-ups and add-ons. Included data. It’s tricky to estimate how much data you need, but start by looking at how much data you tend to use at home. If you’re worried about running out, an unlimited data plan could be the best choice, although it will cost quite a bit more.