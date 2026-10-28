Best eSIMs for Europe: My top picks and first-hand review

My top eSIM picks for Europe OK, here’s my at-a-glance review of my top picks for Europe eSIMS. Best overall: Airalo – best range of plan options, reasonably priced, 41 countries included.

– best range of plan options, reasonably priced, 41 countries included. Best budget-friendly option: Nomad eSIM – large data plan for around €20 cheaper than the others.

– large data plan for around €20 cheaper than the others. Best for long trips and unlimited data: Holafly – exclusively offers unlimited data plans for up to 90 days.

– exclusively offers unlimited data plans for up to 90 days. Best for low-data usage: Saily – data plans start from 1 GB.

– data plans start from 1 GB. Best for destination coverage: Wise – with 44 countries included in its Europe eSIM.

– with 44 countries included in its Europe eSIM. Best for moving abroad: Ugibi – unlimited-day plans and plans that auto-renew each month. As you’ll see in the table below, not all eSIMs are made equal. An unlimited data plan may look the most attractive, but you could be paying more for data you never use. Over 5 days in Estonia, I only used 3.71 GB of my 10 GB plan. So you want to tailor your eSIM to your trip specs and data needs to get the most value out of your plan. Europe eSIM comparison at a glance In the table below I’ve compared Nomad eSIM against Airalo, Holafly, Wise, Saily and Ubigi across 5 key features including plans, costs and limitations. The prices listed are for unlimited data plans for 30 days. Where a provider didn’t have an exact-match plan, I’ve listed a comparative 30-day plan with the highest amount of data possible. Provider and Europe package Best for Data and validity Price (unlimited data, 30 days unless specified) Coverage to check Main limitation Nomad eSIM Best budget-friendly option Unlimited (up to 10 days)Fixed (up to 50 GB, 30 days) €42.85(50 GB) 35-36 countries(Incl UK and Switzerland) Only 2 unlimited data plans available Airalo Best overall Unlimited (up to 30 days)Fixed (up to 100 GB, 180 days) €65.50 41 countries(Incl UK and Switzerland) Wise offer slightly more destinations Holafly Best for long trips and unlimited data Unlimited (up to 90 days) €70.90 33 countries(Incl UK and Switzerland) No fixed data plans Wise Best for destination coverage Fixed (up to 30 GB, 30 days) ~€39.30(30 GB) 44 destinations(Incl UK and Switzerland) No unlimited plans Saily Best for low data usage Unlimited (up to 30 days)Fixed (up to 50 GB, 90 days) €63.99 35 countries(Incl UK and Switzerland) Plans start from 7 days Ubigi Best for moving abroad Unlimited (up to unlimited days)Fixed (up to 240 GB, 12 months) €62 38 countries(Incl UK and Switzerland) Horrible desktop and app design *Figures correct as of 27 October 2026.

How I chose these eSIMs Starting with Nomad eSIM (which I used on my work trip to Tallinn in September), I looked at its key competitors and the top providers offering Europe regional eSIMs. I then reviewed the key features including their destination coverage, plan options, pricing and, of course, the user experience of their website or app. My thoughts on Nomad eSIM throughout this review are based on first-hand experience. While I used provider pages, FAQs and Truspilot reviews to inform my research on the other providers. We work with some of these eSIM providers on a partnership basis (including Nomad eSIM, who provided my eSIM for Tallinn); so this article may include affiliate links, which means that we may earn a commission if you click and make a purchase, at no cost to you. That said, as Editor-in-Chief I‘ve still conducted an independent editorial review of each provider featured, so all thoughts and feelings expressed in this guide are my own.

Nomad: my experience using it in Estonia Best…budget-friendly option Let’s start with my review of Nomad eSIM. Here’s a summary of my trip and the plan I used: Destination: Estonia

Plan: 10 GB, 30 days

Cost: 16 USD

Data used: 3.71 GB

Locations visited: Tallinn, 1-4 September 2026 For this trip, I chose a country-specific plan. But Nomad also offer a bunch of regional packages that could be a great choice if you’ve got a bunch of Europe travel coming up. Just bear in mind their plans tend to only last around 30 days max. Getting connected was really quick and fairly simple – your device interface may differ from the instructions provided so it might take a few minutes longer for a first-timer to figure out where everything is in your settings. If you can find your Mobile Service settings, you should be onto a winner. Service was very consistent the whole trip and I was able to upload large video files, join work calls and navigate around the town no problem. Nomad offer unlimited hotspotting on all plans, which was very handy for connecting my laptop on the go. The only caveat is that I was in the city centre the entire trip – rural areas might be a different story for connectivity. Next time, I would go for a slightly smaller data package as I didn’t even use half of my allowance, which would save some pennies. Based on my experience, Nomad eSIM is a great option for budget-conscious travelers who want strong connectivity and well-designed, easy-to-use app. If you want to know more, check out my full Nomad eSIM review. View Nomad eSim Plans

My review of other eSIMs worth considering Airalo Best…overall The first thing I noticed about Airalo’s Europe eSIM was the sheer range of plans on offer – from 3 to 180 days, with both unlimited and fixed data packages. They’re also very reasonably priced, sitting around the middle of my comparison table, while also offering the second-highest number of destinations covered on their europe eSIM (41). Making it a suitable option for short trips, long trips or even your first 6 months moving abroad. The only real limitation compared to the other providers is that Wise offer slightly more destinations (44) and that Airalo’s plans are data-only, so if you want calls and SMS messages included, this may not be the plan for you. View Airalo Plans Holafly Best for…long trips and unlimited data With exclusively unlimited plans for up to 90 days, Holafly is my top pick for both longer trips and no caps on data. 90 days feels like a neat timeframe for a multi-destination trip, or could cover multiple individual holidays over the summer, for example. Holafly is one of the more expensive plans, covers the fewest number of European countries and doesn’t offer any kind of fixed-data package – so it has some limitations. View Holafly Plans Wise Best for…destination coverage Wise is one of the newest eSIM providers on the market, and an excellent option for Wise customers or those thinking about signing up, because it can easily be purchased from the Wise app using your available balance. Its Europe eSIM tops the charts of available destinations, and the plans were relatively cheap. For around €39.30, you can get 30 GB for 30 days covering 44 European destinations. It doesn’t offer unlimited-data plans like some of the other providers. But, based on my usage in Tallinn (3.7 GB over 4 days), 30 GB would easily cover you for the month. View Wise eSIm Plans Saily Best for…low data usage Saily could be a great option for anyone who just needs a little hit of data on their European break, with data plans as low as 1 GB, 3 GB and 5 GB. Plus they also have unlimited, 10 GB and 50 GB options so if you initially use Saily for a low-data plan, but need more for a future trip, you’re covered. I was disappointed Saily didn’t go for the mirco-plan play and offer 1 GB for 1 day packages. Their currency low-data plans start from 7 days, which isn’t exactly a limitation, but other providers like Airalo and Ubigi offer 2 or 3 day plans giving you that little bit extra choice. View Saily Plans Ubigi Best for…moving abroad Ubigi is my top pick for moving abroad because not only do they offer 12-month, unlimited-data plans, they also offer rolling monthly plans that auto-renew like a regular phone contract. Ubigi’s Europe eSIM plans have you covered when you land and a year later, and could be a great catch-all, data solution for any trips you have to your new country’s neighbours. It’s got one big limitation for me and that’s its interface. Sorry, Ubigi, but your app and desktop design is ugly and hard to navigate. View Ubigi Plans

How much does an eSIM for Europe cost? Include three focused pricing comparisons. What I used (Estonia-only eSIM) Plan Data allowance Validity Amount paid Current listed price Nomad eSIM 10 GB 30 days 16 USD 16 USD *Pricing correct as of 27 October 2026. My Nomad eSIM was provided for free. Comparable fixed-data Europe plans Provider Exact regional plan Data allowance Validity EUR price Nomad eSIM Europe Travel eSIM 10 GB 30 days €20.53 Airalo Europe eSIMs 10 GB 30 days €28.50 Wise Europe 10 GB 30 days ~€21.84 Saily eSIM for Europe 10 GB 30 days €31.99 Unlimited Europe plans Provider 7-day price 30-day price High-speed allowance or speed policy Hotspot allowance Airalo €25 €65.50 3 GB high-speed data per day

Unlimited up to 1Mbps No cap Saily €23.99 €63.99 5 GB high-speed data per dayUnlimited up to 1Mbps No cap Holafly €25.50 €70.90 No daily threshold Up to 1 GB a day *Prices correct as of 27 October 2026.

Choosing the right plan for your European trip There’s a little bit of nuance to choosing the right eSIM, so here’s my 7-part checklist to help you out: One country or several? Are you staying in one spot or travelling around? If you’re travelling around, consider the length of your plan to make sure it covers your entire trip.

Are you staying in one spot or travelling around? If you’re travelling around, consider the length of your plan to make sure it covers your entire trip. Does it cover your route? Check that your eSIM plan includes each destination you’re travelling to.

Check that your eSIM plan includes each destination you’re travelling to. How much data will you use? I used 3.71 GB over 4 days, so it could be worth budgeting around 1 GB per day.

I used 3.71 GB over 4 days, so it could be worth budgeting around 1 GB per day. Will you share data with a laptop? Most providers allow hotspotting, but some may include caps on hotspotting data usage, so check before purchasing.

Most providers allow hotspotting, but some may include caps on hotspotting data usage, so check before purchasing. Do you need standard calls or texts? Most packages include data only, some providers come with calls and SMS or include them as optional add-ons.

Most packages include data only, some providers come with calls and SMS or include them as optional add-ons. When does the allowance start? This will depend on your eSIM provider. Some data plans start from the day of purchase, while others start when you activate your eSIM and connect to a local network. Some also have activation windows. Saily, for example, has a 180-day voluntary activation window before your eSIM is automatically activated.

This will depend on your eSIM provider. Some data plans start from the day of purchase, while others start when you activate your eSIM and connect to a local network. Some also have activation windows. Saily, for example, has a 180-day voluntary activation window before your eSIM is automatically activated. Does your existing plan already cover the trip? Some mobile plans already come with data roaming abroad, so check your home provider before you buy an eSIM.

Getting your eSIM ready before departure Here’s a quick step-by-step run down of how to download and instal your eSIM. Step 1: Download eSIM app. Easy enough via your device’s app store.

Easy enough via your device’s app store. Step 2: Choose a plan. Find the right amount of days, data and destinations to suit your trip.

Find the right amount of days, data and destinations to suit your trip. Step 3: Install. Click Install eSIM > Install eSIM Now to load it into your device.

Click Install eSIM > Install eSIM Now to load it into your device. Step 4: Give your eSIM a name. I was then prompted to rename my eSIM. Go to your Settings > Mobile Service (or equivalent) > SIMs > Select the eSIM > Mobile Plan Label > Edit custom label. This isn’t essential but helps keep things organised if you have multiple eSIMs.

I was then prompted to rename my eSIM. Go to your Settings > Mobile Service (or equivalent) > SIMs > Select the eSIM > Mobile Plan Label > Edit custom label. This isn’t essential but helps keep things organised if you have multiple eSIMs. Step 5: Check your settings are correct. Your provider will direct you to ensure you have the right settings turned on.

Your provider will direct you to ensure you have the right settings turned on. Step 6: Turn on your Nomad eSIM. I went to Settings > Mobile Service > Nomad eSIM > Turn on this line.

I went to Settings > Mobile Service > Nomad eSIM > Turn on this line. Step 7: Activate and go. Once landed, activate your eSIM and get connected.