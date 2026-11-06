Best eSIM for Asia 2026: Plans, pricing and coverage

Visiting Asia soon? Whether you’re backpacking, working as a digital nomad or planning a vacation, it’s a good idea to get your phone coverage sorted ahead of your trip.
This can be challenging across such a huge continent, but there are options available.
This guide looks at the best Asia eSIM providers available right now, comparing them on plans, pricing and coverage. This should help you pick the best one for your trip.
Key takeaways
Here’s a quick summary to help you decide, before diving into the full details:
- Best for country coverage: Wise eSIM, covering 29 countries in Asia and Oceania
- Best value for annual plans: Ubigi, with plans from £23/year
- Best for unlimited data: Holafly, with simple unlimited data packages
- Best for security: Saily, with security features built-in
- Best for reliable speed: Nomad, uses Tier-1 local carriers so you can switch if signal drops.
Best Asia eSIM comparison table
|Provider
|Coverage
|Pricing
|Trustpilot
|Best for
|Discount
|Airalo
|18 countries
|From £3.50
|4.2/5
|Short trips
|15% off first eSIM: NOVEMBER15!
|Holafly
|16 countries
|From £10
|4.7/5
|Unlimited data
|5% off: EXPATICA · 10% off monthly: MONTHLYPLAN10
|Saily
|22 countries
|From £3.99
|4.7/5
|Security
|$5 off first standard plan / $10 off Ultra: referral code required
|Nomad eSIM
|Up to 21 countries
|From £2.99
|4.3/5
|Reliable speed
|$5 off first purchase: referral code required
|Ubigi
|Up to 26 countries
|From £2
|4.1/5
|Annual plans
|10% off first purchase: WELCOME10 (excludes monthly)
|Wise eSIM
|29 countries
|From £8.50
|4.3/5 (Wise.com)
|Region coverage
Prices before discounts. Eligibility restrictions apply; offers not checkout-tested.
Best Asia eSIM comparison table
Here’s an at-a-glance comparison of all your best eSIM options, with lots more detail below the table:
Airalo
Best for: Cheaper plans for short trips
Airalo has just one eSIM for Asia, covering 18 countries including China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Malaysia, Pakistan, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand and many more.
It’s a data-only eSIM, with a choice of fixed and unlimited data packages available. There aren’t any data/call/text bundles.
You’ll get 5G wherever it’s available, 4G and LTE otherwise. Hotspot and tethering is supported.
Airalo is popular with users, receiving a ‘Great’ Trustpilot score of 4.2 out of 5 from over 49,500 reviews (as of 03/11/2026).
Airalo also has country-specific eSIMs covering popular Asian destinations, as well as a global eSIM.
Airalo Asia eSIM pricing
Airalo has a large number of plans available for its Asia eSIM. Here’s just a few to give you an idea of cost:
|eSIM type
|Duration
|Data included
|Price
|Fixed data
|3 days
|1 GB
|£3.50
|Fixed data
|7 days
|3 GB
|£7.50
|Fixed data
|15 days
|5 GB
|£11.50
|Fixed data
|30 days
|10 GB
|£19.50
|Fixed data
|90 days
|50 GB
|£53.50
|Fixed data
|180 days
|100 GB
|£69
|Unlimited data
|3 days
|Unlimited
|£9
|Unlimited data
|7 days
|Unlimited
|£20.50
|Unlimited data
|15 days
|Unlimited
|£38
|Unlimited data
|30 days
|Unlimited
|£57
Holafly
Best for: Unlimited data
Holafly has a number of different eSIMs covering Asia, so you can choose the one that matches your trip itinerary. Options include:
- Asia eSIM – 16 countries
- Southeast Asia eSIM – 7 countries
- Hong Kong, Macau and China eSIM
- Japan and China eSIM
- Japan and Korea eSIM.
There are also country-specific and global eSIMs available.
Holafly works a little differently to some other eSIM providers. It doesn’t have fixed data plans, or data, call and text bundles. It’s just unlimited data, and all you need to do is choose the length of your plan.
Features include:
- 5G where available, 4G or LTE otherwise
- 1GB free monthly backup data via the Always On feature
- Hotspot and tethering support.
Holafly has an ‘Excellent’ score of 4.7 out of 5 on Trustpilot from over 117,400 reviews (as of 03/11/2026).
Holafly Asia eSIM pricing
Holafly’s pricing is pretty straightforward, as its Asia eSIM only offers unlimited data plans.
Here’s a look at costs for its Asia eSIM covering 16 countries:
|Duration
|Price
|3 days
|£10
|5 days
|£16
|7 days
|£22
|10 days
|£31
|15 days
|£42
|30 days
|£61
Saily
Best for: Built-in security
Saily’s Asia and Oceania eSIM is up there with the best in terms of region coverage, as it works in an impressive 22 countries.
This includes Australia and New Zealand, along with Asian countries such as China, India, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand and many more. A notable omission though is Indonesia.
It’s available in fixed data and unlimited plans, but you can’t get data/call/text bundles.
It offers a reliable connection from the best local networks in countries across Asia, with 5G where available, and 3G/4G/LTE where it isn’t.
Plus, Saily offers security features such as a built-in ad blocker, web protection, and virtual location. If you need help, you can take advantage of 24/7 chat support.
Saily has an ‘Excellent’ Trustpilot rating of 4.7 out of 5 from over 33,000 reviews (as of 03/11/2026).
It’s also possible to get country-specific and global eSIMs with Saily.
Saily Asia eSIM pricing
Here’s a look at Saily pricing for its Asia and Oceania eSIM, including a selection of unlimited data plans to give you an idea of price:
|eSIM type
|Duration
|Data included
|Price
|Fixed data
|7 days
|1 GB
|£3.99
|Fixed data
|30 days
|3 GB
|£9.49
|Fixed data
|30 days
|5 GB
|£14.99
|Fixed data
|30 days
|10 GB
|£27.49
|Fixed data
|60 days
|25 GB
|£37.49
|Unlimited data
|7 days
|Unlimited
|£22.49
|Unlimited data
|15 days
|Unlimited
|£42.49
|Unlimited data
|30 days
|Unlimited
|£66.99
The unlimited plan includes 5GB/day without a speed limit, and unlimited data at up to 1 Mbps.
You’ll get Saily credits every time you take out a plan, and these can be used to cover future purchases.
Nomad eSIM
Best for: Fast, reliable speed
Like Holafly, Nomad has multiple eSIM options for travelers visiting Asia, so there should be something for every itinerary. Take your pick from:
- Asia Pacific – 14 or 21 countries
- Southeast Asia-Oceania – 8 countries
- China-Japan-South Korea eSIM
- Singapore-Malaysia-Thailand eSIM.
It’s worth noting that due to local regulations, its eSIMs won’t work in certain parts of Thailand. This includes Pattani, Narathiwat, Yala, and Chana, Na Thawi, Thepha, and Saba Yoi.
The Asia Pacific eSIM comes in a choice of unlimited and fixed data plans for the 14 countries option, and just fixed data for the 21 countries plan. There are no calls/text bundles.
A great thing about Nomad eSIM is that it partners with multiple Tier-1 local carriers in each destination. For example, Vodafone, AT&T, Singtel, etc. This means you can switch networks if the signal strength drops, so you should nearly always be able to get fast, reliable 4G and 5G speeds.
Nomad is positively reviewed by previous customers, with an ‘Excellent’ Trustpilot rating of 4.3 out of 5 from over 47,800 reviews (as of 03/11/2026).
It also has country-specific and global eSIMs available.
Nomad eSIM Asia eSIM pricing
Nomad eSIM has a large number of plans available. You can choose a 14 or 21 countries plan, then select from a combination of data and duration packages.
Here’s a few options for its Asia Pacific eSIM to give you an idea of pricing:
|eSIM type
|Duration
|Data included
|Price
|14 countries plan
|5 days
|Unlimited
|£13.45
|14 countries plan
|10 days
|Unlimited
|£21.67
|14 countries plan
|7 days
|1 GB
|£2.99
|14 countries plan
|30 days
|5 GB
|£10.46
|14 countries plan
|45 days
|20 GB
|£26.15*
|21 countries plan
|7 days
|1 GB
|£5.23
|21 countries plan
|30 days
|5 GB
|£14.19
|21 countries plan
|30 days
|10 GB
|£23.16
|21 countries plan
|45 days
|20 GB
|£35.86
* Sale price, normal price £29.88
Ubigi
Best for: Plan choice, especially annual plans
Ubigi has two main types of eSIM covering Asia.
There’s its Asia eSIM covering an impressive 26 countries, and a Best Asia eSIM covering 17 destinations. There’s also a dedicated eSIM for Japan and South Korea, and one for Malaysia and Singapore.
There’s a wide choice of fixed and unlimited data plans available as a one-off purchase, or you can sign up for an annual plan.
Ubigi has a ‘Great’ Tripadvisor score of 4.1 out of 5 from over 50,600 reviews (as of 03/11/2026). This is ever-so-slightly lower than some others on our list, but most reviewers still had a great experience with the company.
You can also buy Ubigi global and country-specific eSIMs.
Ubigi Asia eSIM pricing
Ubigi has a large number of Asia eSIM plans covering different combinations of days, destinations and durations, so there’s something for everyone.
Here’s a look at a selection of plans, to give you an idea of pricing:
|eSIM type
|Duration
|Data included
|Price
|Asia eSIM
|1 day
|500 MB
|£2
|Asia eSIM
|15 days
|3 GB
|£15
|Asia eSIM
|30 days
|10 GB
|£35
|Asia eSIM
|Monthly
|20 GB/mo
|£24/mo
|Best Asia eSIM
|1 day
|1 GB
|£2
|Best Asia eSIM
|7 days
|10 GB
|£21
|Best Asia eSIM
|7 days
|Unlimited
|£22
|Best Asia eSIM
|15 days
|Unlimited
|£38
|Best Asia eSIM
|30 days
|25 GB
|£37
|Best Asia eSIM
|Annual (12 months)
|24 GB (2 GB/mo)
|£23
Wise eSIM
Best for: Region coverage across Asia and Oceania
If you use the money transfer service Wise or are considering signing up for a multi-currency account, you’ll be interested to know that it also has its own range of eSIMs.
This includes a dedicated Asia and Oceania eSIM, covering a whopping 29 destinations – the most of any providers on our list.
This includes China, Cambodia, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Japan, Indonesia, India, Hong Kong, South Korea, Thailand, Nepal, Singapore and Vietnam. Plus, Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Samoa, the Maldives, French Polynesia and many more.
Data packages are available from 5 GB to 30 GB, and you’ll also get handy features such as usage trackers and alerts so you never run out of data. Plus, there’s personalised 24/7 support if you need it.
Find out more and sign up for Wise here.
Wise has an ‘Excellent’ Tripadvisor score of 4.3 out of 5 from over 304,900 reviews (as of 03/11/2026). However, bear in mind that the vast majority of reviews will be for Wise.com money transfer services and multi-currency accounts than specifically for the eSIM product.
There are also country-specific and global eSIMs to choose from.
Wise eSIM Asia eSIM pricing
The Wise eSIM for Asia and Oceania comes in 5 different plans:
|Duration
|Data included
|Price
|7 days
|5 GB
|£8.50 (£1.70/GB)
|30 days
|5 GB
|£9 (£1.80/GB)
|30 days
|10 GB
|£25.30 (£1.53/GB)
|30 days
|20 GB
|£27.30 (£1.37/GB
|30 days
|30 GB
|£37.30 (£1.24/GB)
Best country-specific eSIMs for Asia
If you’re planning to stick to just one country during your trip, you may not need a regional eSIM covering the whole of the continent. In this case, it may be cheaper to get a country-specific eSIM for your chosen destination.
Most of the providers listed above offer them, although not all countries are covered.
Read our helpful guides to find the right option for your trip:
Best global eSIMs
Planning a more ambitious trip, or not sure yet exactly which destinations will be on your itinerary? You may be better off with a global eSIM, offering coverage for up to 200 countries.
Read our guide to the best global eSIMs for a handy comparison of the best options, including plans, prices and coverage.
If you’re heading to other continents, you might also want to check out the following guides:
How to choose the best Asia eSIM
The right eSIM for you depends on a few factors:
- Where you’re going. Double-check the eSIM supports your planned itinerary, or go for the broadest coverage your budget will allow.
- Local or regional? If you’re only planning on visiting one country, you may not need an eSIM covering the whole continent. You could save money with a different regional (i.e. southeast Asia) or a country-specific eSIM instead.
- Trip length. Find an eSIM which matches your trip length, or go for a rolling monthly plan or an option with easy top-ups and add-ons.
- Included data. It’s tricky to estimate how much data you need, but start by looking at how much you typically use at home. If you’re worried about running out, an unlimited data plan could be the best choice, although it will cost quite a bit more.
Read more: How does an eSIM work? A simple guide for travelers and expats
Final thoughts
The best Asia eSIM for you mainly depends on your destination, trip length and how much data you need.
The Wise eSIM has the broadest coverage across the region, as well as including additional Oceania countries as an added bonus. Ubigi is a good option for expats, digital nomads and those on longer trips, as it has good value annual plans.
Saily offers built-in security features, while Nomad boasts fast, reliable speeds. If budget is a top priority, Airalo offers a relatively cheap choice for short trips where you just need a little extra data as a backup
If you just want unlimited data without wading through pages of different plans, go for Holafly.
And don’t forget to consider country-specific eSIMs, as they could save you money if you don’t actually need full regional coverage.
FAQ
eSIMs frequently asked questions
How do I check if my phone is compatible with eSIM?
You can check in your phone, by entering *#06# on the dial screen or going to your phone’s settings and looking for an EID number. eSIM providers also have compatibility checker tools you can use.
Are Asia eSIMs data-only?
Yes, in most cases providers offer data-only plans, without any calls or texts included.
When should I install my eSIM?
The best time to install an eSIM is at home before you depart, while you still have a stable Wi-Fi connection. Most providers activate data plans either upon installation or automatically when it connects to a partner network upon landing. It’s best to double-check with the provider so you know exactly how your eSIM works and when your plan will be activated.
Sources
- Asia eSIM, Airalo
- Airalo reviews, Trustpilot
- eSIM Asia, Holafly
- Holafly reviews, Trustpilot
- eSIM Asia, Saily
- Saily reviews, Trustpilot
- APAC eSIM, Nomad eSIM
- Nomad eSIM reviews, Trustpilot
- eSIM Asia 500 MB 1 day, Ubigi
- eSIM Best Asia 1GB 1 day, Ubigi
- Ubigi reviews, Trustpilot
- eSIM, Wise
- Wise.com reviews, Trustpilot