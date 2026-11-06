Best eSIM for Asia 2026: Plans, pricing and coverage

Key takeaways Here’s a quick summary to help you decide, before diving into the full details: Best for country coverage: Wise eSIM, covering 29 countries in Asia and Oceania

Best value for annual plans: Ubigi, with plans from £23/year

Best for unlimited data: Holafly, with simple unlimited data packages

Best for security: Saily, with security features built-in

Best for reliable speed: Nomad, uses Tier-1 local carriers so you can switch if signal drops.

Best Asia eSIM comparison table Provider Coverage Pricing Trustpilot Best for Discount Airalo 18 countries From £3.50 4.2/5 Short trips 15% off first eSIM: NOVEMBER15! Holafly 16 countries From £10 4.7/5 Unlimited data 5% off: EXPATICA · 10% off monthly: MONTHLYPLAN10 Saily 22 countries From £3.99 4.7/5 Security $5 off first standard plan / $10 off Ultra: referral code required Nomad eSIM Up to 21 countries From £2.99 4.3/5 Reliable speed $5 off first purchase: referral code required Ubigi Up to 26 countries From £2 4.1/5 Annual plans 10% off first purchase: WELCOME10 (excludes monthly) Wise eSIM 29 countries From £8.50 4.3/5 (Wise.com) Region coverage Prices before discounts. Eligibility restrictions apply; offers not checkout-tested.

Best Asia eSIM comparison table Here’s an at-a-glance comparison of all your best eSIM options, with lots more detail below the table:

Airalo Best for: Cheaper plans for short trips Airalo has just one eSIM for Asia, covering 18 countries including China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Malaysia, Pakistan, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand and many more. It’s a data-only eSIM, with a choice of fixed and unlimited data packages available. There aren’t any data/call/text bundles. You’ll get 5G wherever it’s available, 4G and LTE otherwise. Hotspot and tethering is supported. Airalo is popular with users, receiving a ‘Great’ Trustpilot score of 4.2 out of 5 from over 49,500 reviews (as of 03/11/2026). Airalo also has country-specific eSIMs covering popular Asian destinations, as well as a global eSIM. Airalo Asia eSIM pricing Airalo has a large number of plans available for its Asia eSIM. Here’s just a few to give you an idea of cost: eSIM type Duration Data included Price Fixed data 3 days 1 GB £3.50 Fixed data 7 days 3 GB £7.50 Fixed data 15 days 5 GB £11.50 Fixed data 30 days 10 GB £19.50 Fixed data 90 days 50 GB £53.50 Fixed data 180 days 100 GB £69 Unlimited data 3 days Unlimited £9 Unlimited data 7 days Unlimited £20.50 Unlimited data 15 days Unlimited £38 Unlimited data 30 days Unlimited £57

Holafly Best for: Unlimited data Holafly has a number of different eSIMs covering Asia, so you can choose the one that matches your trip itinerary. Options include: Asia eSIM – 16 countries

Southeast Asia eSIM – 7 countries

Hong Kong, Macau and China eSIM

Japan and China eSIM

Japan and Korea eSIM. There are also country-specific and global eSIMs available. Holafly works a little differently to some other eSIM providers. It doesn’t have fixed data plans, or data, call and text bundles. It’s just unlimited data, and all you need to do is choose the length of your plan. Features include: 5G where available, 4G or LTE otherwise

1GB free monthly backup data via the Always On feature

Hotspot and tethering support. Holafly has an ‘Excellent’ score of 4.7 out of 5 on Trustpilot from over 117,400 reviews (as of 03/11/2026). Holafly Asia eSIM pricing Holafly’s pricing is pretty straightforward, as its Asia eSIM only offers unlimited data plans. Here’s a look at costs for its Asia eSIM covering 16 countries: Duration Price 3 days £10 5 days £16 7 days £22 10 days £31 15 days £42 30 days £61

Saily Best for: Built-in security Saily’s Asia and Oceania eSIM is up there with the best in terms of region coverage, as it works in an impressive 22 countries. This includes Australia and New Zealand, along with Asian countries such as China, India, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand and many more. A notable omission though is Indonesia. It’s available in fixed data and unlimited plans, but you can’t get data/call/text bundles. It offers a reliable connection from the best local networks in countries across Asia, with 5G where available, and 3G/4G/LTE where it isn’t. Plus, Saily offers security features such as a built-in ad blocker, web protection, and virtual location. If you need help, you can take advantage of 24/7 chat support. Saily has an ‘Excellent’ Trustpilot rating of 4.7 out of 5 from over 33,000 reviews (as of 03/11/2026). It’s also possible to get country-specific and global eSIMs with Saily. Saily Asia eSIM pricing Here’s a look at Saily pricing for its Asia and Oceania eSIM, including a selection of unlimited data plans to give you an idea of price: eSIM type Duration Data included Price Fixed data 7 days 1 GB £3.99 Fixed data 30 days 3 GB £9.49 Fixed data 30 days 5 GB £14.99 Fixed data 30 days 10 GB £27.49 Fixed data 60 days 25 GB £37.49 Unlimited data 7 days Unlimited £22.49 Unlimited data 15 days Unlimited £42.49 Unlimited data 30 days Unlimited £66.99 The unlimited plan includes 5GB/day without a speed limit, and unlimited data at up to 1 Mbps. You’ll get Saily credits every time you take out a plan, and these can be used to cover future purchases.

Nomad eSIM Best for: Fast, reliable speed Like Holafly, Nomad has multiple eSIM options for travelers visiting Asia, so there should be something for every itinerary. Take your pick from: Asia Pacific – 14 or 21 countries

Southeast Asia-Oceania – 8 countries

China-Japan-South Korea eSIM

Singapore-Malaysia-Thailand eSIM. It’s worth noting that due to local regulations, its eSIMs won’t work in certain parts of Thailand. This includes Pattani, Narathiwat, Yala, and Chana, Na Thawi, Thepha, and Saba Yoi. The Asia Pacific eSIM comes in a choice of unlimited and fixed data plans for the 14 countries option, and just fixed data for the 21 countries plan. There are no calls/text bundles. A great thing about Nomad eSIM is that it partners with multiple Tier-1 local carriers in each destination. For example, Vodafone, AT&T, Singtel, etc. This means you can switch networks if the signal strength drops, so you should nearly always be able to get fast, reliable 4G and 5G speeds. Nomad is positively reviewed by previous customers, with an ‘Excellent’ Trustpilot rating of 4.3 out of 5 from over 47,800 reviews (as of 03/11/2026). It also has country-specific and global eSIMs available. Nomad eSIM Asia eSIM pricing Nomad eSIM has a large number of plans available. You can choose a 14 or 21 countries plan, then select from a combination of data and duration packages. Here’s a few options for its Asia Pacific eSIM to give you an idea of pricing: eSIM type Duration Data included Price 14 countries plan 5 days Unlimited £13.45 14 countries plan 10 days Unlimited £21.67 14 countries plan 7 days 1 GB £2.99 14 countries plan 30 days 5 GB £10.46 14 countries plan 45 days 20 GB £26.15* 21 countries plan 7 days 1 GB £5.23 21 countries plan 30 days 5 GB £14.19 21 countries plan 30 days 10 GB £23.16 21 countries plan 45 days 20 GB £35.86 * Sale price, normal price £29.88

Ubigi Best for: Plan choice, especially annual plans Ubigi has two main types of eSIM covering Asia. There’s its Asia eSIM covering an impressive 26 countries, and a Best Asia eSIM covering 17 destinations. There’s also a dedicated eSIM for Japan and South Korea, and one for Malaysia and Singapore. There’s a wide choice of fixed and unlimited data plans available as a one-off purchase, or you can sign up for an annual plan. Ubigi has a ‘Great’ Tripadvisor score of 4.1 out of 5 from over 50,600 reviews (as of 03/11/2026). This is ever-so-slightly lower than some others on our list, but most reviewers still had a great experience with the company. You can also buy Ubigi global and country-specific eSIMs. Ubigi Asia eSIM pricing Ubigi has a large number of Asia eSIM plans covering different combinations of days, destinations and durations, so there’s something for everyone. Here’s a look at a selection of plans, to give you an idea of pricing: eSIM type Duration Data included Price Asia eSIM 1 day 500 MB £2 Asia eSIM 15 days 3 GB £15 Asia eSIM 30 days 10 GB £35 Asia eSIM Monthly 20 GB/mo £24/mo Best Asia eSIM 1 day 1 GB £2 Best Asia eSIM 7 days 10 GB £21 Best Asia eSIM 7 days Unlimited £22 Best Asia eSIM 15 days Unlimited £38 Best Asia eSIM 30 days 25 GB £37 Best Asia eSIM Annual (12 months) 24 GB (2 GB/mo) £23

Wise eSIM Best for: Region coverage across Asia and Oceania If you use the money transfer service Wise or are considering signing up for a multi-currency account, you’ll be interested to know that it also has its own range of eSIMs. This includes a dedicated Asia and Oceania eSIM, covering a whopping 29 destinations – the most of any providers on our list. This includes China, Cambodia, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Japan, Indonesia, India, Hong Kong, South Korea, Thailand, Nepal, Singapore and Vietnam. Plus, Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Samoa, the Maldives, French Polynesia and many more. Data packages are available from 5 GB to 30 GB, and you’ll also get handy features such as usage trackers and alerts so you never run out of data. Plus, there’s personalised 24/7 support if you need it. Find out more and sign up for Wise here. Wise has an ‘Excellent’ Tripadvisor score of 4.3 out of 5 from over 304,900 reviews (as of 03/11/2026). However, bear in mind that the vast majority of reviews will be for Wise.com money transfer services and multi-currency accounts than specifically for the eSIM product. There are also country-specific and global eSIMs to choose from. Wise eSIM Asia eSIM pricing The Wise eSIM for Asia and Oceania comes in 5 different plans: Duration Data included Price 7 days 5 GB £8.50 (£1.70/GB) 30 days 5 GB £9 (£1.80/GB) 30 days 10 GB £25.30 (£1.53/GB) 30 days 20 GB £27.30 (£1.37/GB 30 days 30 GB £37.30 (£1.24/GB)

Best country-specific eSIMs for Asia If you’re planning to stick to just one country during your trip, you may not need a regional eSIM covering the whole of the continent. In this case, it may be cheaper to get a country-specific eSIM for your chosen destination. Most of the providers listed above offer them, although not all countries are covered. Read our helpful guides to find the right option for your trip:

Best global eSIMs Planning a more ambitious trip, or not sure yet exactly which destinations will be on your itinerary? You may be better off with a global eSIM, offering coverage for up to 200 countries. Read our guide to the best global eSIMs for a handy comparison of the best options, including plans, prices and coverage. If you’re heading to other continents, you might also want to check out the following guides: Best eSIMs North America

Best eSIMs South America

Best eSIMs for Europe

Best eSims for Africa