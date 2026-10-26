Best Global eSIMs 2026: More Countries, Less Hassle

Planning a global trip and want borderless mobile coverage? Whether you’re backpacking or hopping between business meetings, you’ll need to find a global eSIM that covers as many countries as possible – without costing a fortune. This guide looks at the best global eSIM providers available right now, comparing them on plans, pricing and coverage. This should help you pick the best one for your trip.

Key takeaways Here’s a quick summary to help you decide, before diving into the full details: Best for global coverage: Ubigi, up to 201 countries depending on plan

Ubigi, up to 201 countries depending on plan Best for plan choice: Airalo, with fixed data, unlimited data, and data/call/text bundles available

Airalo, with fixed data, unlimited data, and data/call/text bundles available Best budget-friendly eSIM : Ubigi, with prices starting from just £4 for 500MB for 30 days

: Ubigi, with prices starting from just £4 for 500MB for 30 days Best for unlimited data : Holafly, with simple unlimited data packages

: Holafly, with simple unlimited data packages Best for security : Saily, with security features built-in

: Saily, with security features built-in Best for reliable speed: Nomad, uses Tier-1 local carriers so you can switch if signal drops.

Best global eSIM comparison table Here’s an at-a-glance comparison of all your best global eSIM options, with more in-depth reviews on each provider below the table: eSIM provider Coverage Pricing Trustpilot rating Best for Airalo 168 countries From £7 4.1/5 Plan choice, including call/text bundles Holafly 142 countries From £8 4.7/5 Unlimited data Saily 121 countries From £6.99 4.7/5 Security Nomad 123 countries (depending on plan) From £9.07 4.3/5 Fast, reliable speed Ubigi Up to 201 countries (depending on plan) From £4 4.1/5 Global coverage, value Wise 150 countries and territories From £2.21 No score yet due to recent launch Year-long global coverage, Wise customers

Airalo Best for: choice of plans, including call/text bundles Airalo’s global eSIM is up there with the best in terms of worldwide coverage, supporting 168 countries and networks. It also has a wide choice of plans available. You can choose from data-only or data, calls and text plans, and both fixed and unlimited data plans are available. You’ll get 5G wherever it’s available, 4G and LTE otherwise. Hotspot and tethering is supported. On fixed data plans, you can renew whenever you run out. On unlimited data plans, you’ll get a lower speed rate of 1 Mbps after 3 GB usage per day. The Airalo app comes in 53 languages, and Airalo itself offers 24/7, multi-language support. Airalo is popular with users, receiving a ‘Great’ Trustpilot score of 4.1 out of 5 from over 47,000 reviews (as of 08/10/2026). Airalo also has a huge number of regional eSIMs available, covering individual countries and regions. View Airalo Plans Airalo global eSIM pricing Here’s a look at plans and pricing with Airalo’s global eSIM: Plan type Included Length Price Data-only – fixed 1 GB 7 days £7 3 GB 30 days £19 20 GB 365 days £51.50 Data-only – unlimited Unlimited data 7 days £35.50 30 days £124 Data/calls/texts 1 GB/10 mins/10 texts 7 days £7.50 Data/calls/texts 3 GB/30 mins/30 texts 30 days £28.50 Data/calls/texts 20 GB/200 mins/200 texts 365 days £69.50 There are many other packages available too, if you’re looking for different durations or data/call/text allowances.

Holafly Best for: unlimited data Unlike some other providers, Holafly’s global eSIM doesn’t have fixed data plans, or data, call and text bundles. It’s just unlimited data, and all you need to do is choose the length of your plan. The eSIM covers 142 countries, and offer features such as: 5G where available, 4G or LTE otherwise

1GB free monthly backup data via the Always On feature

24/7 free instant doctor chat (general medicine and pediatrics)

Hotspot and tethering support

Built-in VPN if traveling to China. Holafly is a hit with customers, as it has an ‘Excellent’ score of 4.7 out of 5 on Trustpilot from over 114,000 reviews (as of 08/10/2026). Like other providers, it has a range of other eSIMs and plans for individual destinations and regions. View Holafly Plans Holafly global eSIM pricing Holafly’s pricing is pretty simple, as its global eSIM only offers unlimited data plans. Let’s take a look at the plans in the table below: Duration Price 1 day £8 3 days £21 5 days £30 7 days £38 10 days £53 15 days £78 30 days £129

Saily Best for: security Saily’s global eSIM works in 121 countries, so a few less than some other providers on our list. It only offers fixed-data plans, so you can’t get data/call/text bundles or unlimited data. However, where Saily stands out from some other global eSIMs is its built-in security features. These include virtual location, ad blockers and web protection against malicious sites and trackers. You’ll also get: A US phone number – although you’ll need to pair this with a call and text plan

24/7 chat support

Automatic plan top-ups

5G where available, 3G, 4G and LTE where it isn’t

Hotspot supported It has an ‘Excellent’ Trustpilot rating of 4.7 out of 5 from over 32,000 reviews (as of 08/10/2026). It’s also possible to get a Saily Ultra plan, a top-tier premium package for regular travelers, which includes unlimited global data, cashback, a NordVPN subscription, airport lounge access and many other perks. View Saily Plans Saily global eSIM pricing Saily has 6 plan options available for its global eSIM, laid out in the table below: Duration Data included Price 7 days 1 GB £6.99 15 days 2 GB £12.49 60 days 5 GB £25.99 180 days 10 GB £43.99 365 days 20 GB £51.49 365 days 50 GB £99.99 You’ll also get Saily credits every time you take out a plan, and these can be used to cover future purchases.

Nomad eSIM Best for: fast, reliable speed Nomad has two different plan options for its data-only global eSIM. There’s the standard Global eSIM for trips up to 30 days, and then there’s its Global-Ex eSIM covering much longer periods up to 1 year. The latter option covers slightly more destinations, up to 123 countries from the 98 on the standard eSIM. There are no unlimited data or calls/text bundles on the Global eSIMs, which are available on Nomad’s many regional or country-specific packages. You can also purchase add-ons whenever you want. One of the best things about Nomad is that it partners with multiple Tier-1 local carriers in each destination. For example, Vodafone, AT&T, Singtel, etc. This means you can switch networks if the signal strength drops, so you should nearly always be able to get fast, reliable 4G and 5G speeds. Nomad is positively reviewed by previous customers, with an ‘Excellent’ Trustpilot rating of 4.3 out of 5 from over 45,300 reviews (as of 08/10/2026). View Nomad Plans Nomad global eSIM pricing Here’s a look at pricing for Nomad’s standard Global eSIM for shorter trips: Duration Data included Price 7 days 1 GB £9.07 30 days 3 GB £18.90 30 days 5 GB £30.24 30 days 10 GB £46.87 30 days 20 GB £77.87 And here’s how much you’ll pay for its Global-Ex eSIM for longer periods: Duration Data included Price 180 days 10 GB £29.48 365 days 20 GB £44.60 365 days 30 GB £59.72 365 days 50 GB £97.52

Ubigi Best for: global coverage and value Ubigi offers a wide range of data-only global eSIMs, including both fixed and unlimited data options. It has two options – Best World, covering 178 destinations, and World, covering 201 destinations. Best World should cover most destinations you’re traveling to and is also slightly cheaper. If you’re looking for a monthly or annual plan, and need those extra destinations, then World could be a better fit. Ubigi has a ‘Great’ Tripadvisor score of 4.1 out of 5 from over 47,900 reviews (as of 08/10/2026). This is ever-so-slightly lower than some others on our list, but most reviewers still had a great experience with the company. View Ubigi Plans Ubigi global eSIM pricing Ubigi has a huge choice of plans available, including a range of duration and data allowances. It also has one-off, monthly and annual pricing. So, it’s difficult to include all options here. Here are just a few plans to give you a flavor of how much Ubigi charges for its global eSIM: Plan type Duration Data included Price One-off (Best World) 30 days 1 GB £8 One-off (Best World) 90 days 25 GB £50 One-off (Best World) 8 days Unlimited £42 Monthly (World) – 5 GB £15/mo Annual (World) – 60 GB (5GB/mo) £149/year

Wise eSIM Best for: year-long global coverage, especially for Wise money services users If you use the money transfer service Wise or are considering signing up for a multi-currency account, you’ll be interested to know that it also has its own eSIM ideal for global travel. The Wise eSIM is a data-only eSIM covering 150+ destinations, with both global and regional options available. There’s a choice of pre-set and flexible custom data plans for top locations, along with handy features such as usage trackers and alerts so you never run out of data. You’ll also get personalised 24/7 support if you need it. It’s a great option for regular travelers, whether it’s backpacking or business trips. Find out more and sign up for Wise here. Wise has an ‘Excellent’ Tripadvisor score of 4.3 out of 5 from over 303,000 reviews (as of 21/10/2026). However, bear in mind that the vast majority of reviews will be for Wise.com money transfer services and multi-currency accounts than specifically for the eSIM product. Wise global eSIM pricing Wise eSIMs come in country, regional and global solutions. The global eSIM covers a full year, with pricing as follows: Plan type Duration Data included Price Global 365 days 20 GB £49.90 (£2.50/GB) Global 365 days 50 GB £99.90 (£2/GB) Global 365 days 100 GB £189.90 (£1.90/GB)

Best eSIMs for each continent If you’re travelling exclusively within one continent, you may not need a fully global eSIM. Many providers offer regional eSIMs instead, which cover regions like Europe, Asia, Africa, South America and North America. This could save you money, while still offering the coverage you need. Read our helpful guides to find the right option for your trip: Best eSIM for Asia

Best eSIM for South America

Best eSIM for Africa

Best eSIM for North America

How to choose the best global eSIM The right global eSIM for you depends on a few factors: Where you’re going. You need to double-check the eSIM supports your planned itinerary. If you don’t know it yet, go for the broadest global coverage your budget will allow.

You need to double-check the eSIM supports your planned itinerary. If you don’t know it yet, go for the broadest global coverage your budget will allow. Local, regional or global? If you’re only planning on visiting a few countries, you may not need a fully global eSIM. You could save money with country-specific or regional (i.e. Europe) eSIMs instead.

If you’re only planning on visiting a few countries, you may not need a fully global eSIM. You could save money with country-specific or regional (i.e. Europe) eSIMs instead. Trip length. Find an eSIM which matches your trip length, or go for a rolling monthly plan or an option with easy top-ups and add-ons

Find an eSIM which matches your trip length, or go for a rolling monthly plan or an option with easy top-ups and add-ons Included data. It’s difficult to estimate how much data you need, but start by looking at how much data you tend to use at home. If you’re worried about running out, an unlimited data plan could be the best choice, although it will cost quite a bit more.

Global eSIM mistakes to avoid Not checking compatibility. Not all phones support eSIMs, so check on the eSIM provider’s site before buying. Your phone will also need to be unlocked.

Not all phones support eSIMs, so check on the eSIM provider’s site before buying. Your phone will also need to be unlocked. Leaving home data roaming on. Make sure to turn off your home plan when using data abroad, or you could be hit with expensive data roaming charges. Some phones are dual-SIM, which can sometimes result in the wrong SIM being active.

Make sure to turn off your home plan when using data abroad, or you could be hit with expensive data roaming charges. Some phones are dual-SIM, which can sometimes result in the wrong SIM being active. Trying to install your eSIM over poor wifi, or where there’s no signal. It’s best to install your eSIM ahead of time, and only activate it when you arrive at your destination.