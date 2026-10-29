How we compare

We list every plan in the providers’ product feeds for the destination you choose: Airalo, Holafly and Nomad as supplied on 10 September 2026; Orange Travel as supplied on 27 October 2026; Ubigi and Yesim as supplied on 29 October 2026; Ubigi’s prices in British pounds as supplied on 10 September 2026. Prices change often, so always confirm the final price and terms on the provider’s website.

The table opens on plans with at least 1 GB of data, or unlimited data; choose “Any allowance” under Data to see smaller plans too. Plans are sorted by price, lowest first, unless you choose another order. Prices are compared in the currency you choose: where a provider lists its own price in that currency (Orange Travel in euros and US dollars, Ubigi in euros, US dollars and British pounds), we use that price as it is; otherwise the provider’s price (US dollars for Airalo and Nomad, euros for Orange Travel, Ubigi and Yesim) is converted at a recent exchange rate and shown alongside. So the order and the top picks can differ slightly between currencies. Orange Travel’s sale prices are shown until the sale ends, then its regular prices. Holafly does not list prices in its feed, so its plans come last.

Airalo, Holafly, Nomad, Orange Travel, Ubigi and Yesim pay us a commission if you buy through our links. Commission plays no part in the order of the plans or in the top picks.

Regional and global plans are listed under their region, such as Europe or Global; a plan for two regions, such as Asia and Oceania, is listed under both. The feeds don’t say which countries each regional plan covers, so check the coverage list on the provider’s website.