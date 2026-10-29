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Expatica comparison guide

Compare eSIM plans

Compare plans from Airalo, Holafly, Nomad, Orange Travel, Ubigi and Yesim by destination, data allowance and trip length.

Show prices in
Prices as of 10 Sep – 29 Oct 20266 providers · 216 countries and 10 regions
Compare plans from
  • Airalo
  • Holafly
  • Nomad
  • Orange Travel
  • Ubigi
  • Yesim

Affiliate disclosure: we may receive a commission if you buy through a link on this page, at no additional cost to you.

Top picks for France

Picked by fixed rules from the providers’ listed prices in your currency, converted at a recent exchange rate where a provider doesn’t list one. Commission plays no part. How we choose

Lowest price

Yesim

1 GB for 30 days

Price
≈ US$2.80
Per GB
≈ US$2.80
Data
1 GB
Duration
30 days
  • The cheapest plan with at least 1 GB of data, or unlimited data.
  • Yesim charges €2.50
View at Yesim
Best value per GB

Orange Travel

800 GB for 180 days

Price
US$160
Per GB
US$0.20
Data
800 GB
Duration
180 days
  • The lowest price per GB, among plans with a fixed allowance of at least 1 GB.
View at Orange Travel
Best unlimited plan

Ubigi

Unlimited data for 30 days

Price
US$39.00
Per day
US$1.30
Data
Unlimited
Duration
30 days
  • The unlimited-data plan with the lowest price per day of validity.
  • Check fair-use terms
View at Ubigi

eSIM plans for France

103 matching options. Prices are in US dollars: the provider’s own price where it lists one in US dollars, otherwise converted at a recent exchange rate, with the provider’s own price underneath; Holafly prices are checked on its site.

France · 103 plans

Currency
eSIM plans for France, prices as of 10 September – 29 October 2026
ProviderPlanPricePer GBLink to plan
Yesim Lowest price1 GB30 days≈ US$2.80You pay €2.50≈ US$2.80View at Yesim: 1 GB · 30 days (opens in a new tab)
Yesim Unlimited1 day≈ US$3.91You pay €3.50≈ US$3.91 a dayView at Yesim: Unlimited · 1 day (opens in a new tab)
Ubigi 5 GB a month30 daysMonthly planUS$4.00 a monthUS$0.80View at Ubigi: 5 GB a month · 30 days (opens in a new tab)
Ubigi 3 GB30 daysUS$4.00US$1.33View at Ubigi: 3 GB · 30 days (opens in a new tab)
Nomad 1 GB7 daysUS$4.00US$4.00View at Nomad: 1 GB · 7 days (opens in a new tab)
Airalo 1 GB3 daysUS$4.00US$4.00View at Airalo: 1 GB · 3 days (opens in a new tab)
Orange Travel 1 GB7 daysUS$4.99US$4.99View at Orange Travel: 1 GB · 7 days (opens in a new tab)
Ubigi Unlimited1 dayUS$6.00US$6.00 a dayView at Ubigi: Unlimited · 1 day (opens in a new tab)
Nomad 3 GB30 daysUS$6.00US$2.00View at Nomad: 3 GB · 30 days (opens in a new tab)
Airalo 3 GB3 daysUS$7.00US$2.33View at Airalo: 3 GB · 3 days (opens in a new tab)

Showing 10 of 103 plans

Plan data from supplied partner feeds · Airalo, Holafly and Nomad as of 10 September 2026; Orange Travel as of 27 October 2026; Ubigi and Yesim as of 29 October 2026; Ubigi’s prices in British pounds as of 10 September 2026 · Always confirm final details with the provider. Prices marked ≈ are converted at exchange rates of 3 November 2026; you pay the provider’s own price, in its currency.

Regional plans that may include this destination. Check the coverage list on the provider’s website before you buy.

Read our guide: France eSIM travel guide

eSIM prices by destination

The cheapest plan with at least 5 GB of data that lasts up to 30 days, and the lowest price per GB (our best-value pick), in each destination. Airalo, Holafly, Nomad, Orange Travel, Ubigi and Yesim cover every destination in this table.

Cheapest eSIM plans in 27 destinations, prices as of 10 September – 29 October 2026
DestinationCheapest 5 GB, up to 30 daysPer GB from
Austria107 plansUS$7.00Airalo · 5 GB · 7 daysUS$0.22
Belgium116 plansUS$7.50Airalo · 5 GB · 7 daysUS$0.22
Canada106 plansUS$13.00Nomad · 5 GB · 30 daysUS$0.66
China93 plans≈ US$12.30You pay €11.00Yesim · 5 GB · 30 daysUS$0.50
France104 plansUS$8.00Ubigi · 10 GB · 7 daysUS$0.20
Germany107 plansUS$10.00Ubigi · 10 GB · 7 daysUS$0.22
Indonesia93 plans≈ US$10.73You pay €9.60Yesim · 5 GB · 30 daysUS$0.42
Italy106 plansUS$9.00Ubigi · 10 GB · 8 daysUS$0.22
Japan98 plans≈ US$9.84You pay €8.80Yesim · 5 GB · 30 daysUS$0.41
Luxembourg72 plansUS$10.00Ubigi · 10 GB · 7 daysUS$0.22
Netherlands114 plansUS$9.00Ubigi · 10 GB · 7 daysUS$0.22
New Zealand95 plans≈ US$10.73You pay €9.60Yesim · 5 GB · 30 daysUS$0.68
Portugal136 plansUS$7.50Airalo · 5 GB · 7 daysUS$0.22
Qatar77 plans≈ US$12.30You pay €11.00Yesim · 5 GB · 30 daysUS$0.98
Saudi Arabia84 plansUS$14.00Nomad · 5 GB · 30 daysUS$0.70
South Africa77 plansUS$11.00Nomad · 5 GB · 30 daysUS$0.66
Spain115 plansUS$8.00Airalo · 5 GB · 7 daysUS$0.26
Switzerland108 plansUS$1.83Orange Travel · 5 GB · 7 daysUS$0.27
United Arab Emirates91 plansUS$11.00Nomad · 5 GB · 30 daysUS$0.55
United Kingdom140 plansUS$9.00Ubigi · 10 GB · 7 daysUS$0.22
United States123 plans≈ US$10.06You pay €9.00Yesim · 5 GB · 30 daysUS$0.47
Turkey94 plansUS$9.00Nomad · 5 GB · 30 daysUS$0.38
Thailand105 plansUS$7.00Airalo · 5 GB · 7 daysUS$0.24
Mexico98 plansUS$11.00Nomad · 5 GB · 30 daysUS$0.50
Greece102 plansUS$10.00Ubigi · 10 GB · 7 daysUS$0.22
Europe181 plans≈ US$10.73You pay €9.60Yesim · 5 GB · 30 daysUS$0.23
Global68 plans≈ US$26.83You pay €24.00Yesim · 5 GB · 30 daysUS$1.45

Prices from the providers’ feeds as of 10 September – 29 October 2026, in your currency where the provider lists one, otherwise converted at a recent exchange rate. Plan counts exclude duplicate offers. Regional plans cover several countries; check the provider’s country list before you buy.

How we compare

We list every plan in the providers’ product feeds for the destination you choose: Airalo, Holafly and Nomad as supplied on 10 September 2026; Orange Travel as supplied on 27 October 2026; Ubigi and Yesim as supplied on 29 October 2026; Ubigi’s prices in British pounds as supplied on 10 September 2026. Prices change often, so always confirm the final price and terms on the provider’s website.

The table opens on plans with at least 1 GB of data, or unlimited data; choose “Any allowance” under Data to see smaller plans too. Plans are sorted by price, lowest first, unless you choose another order. Prices are compared in the currency you choose: where a provider lists its own price in that currency (Orange Travel in euros and US dollars, Ubigi in euros, US dollars and British pounds), we use that price as it is; otherwise the provider’s price (US dollars for Airalo and Nomad, euros for Orange Travel, Ubigi and Yesim) is converted at a recent exchange rate and shown alongside. So the order and the top picks can differ slightly between currencies. Orange Travel’s sale prices are shown until the sale ends, then its regular prices. Holafly does not list prices in its feed, so its plans come last.

Airalo, Holafly, Nomad, Orange Travel, Ubigi and Yesim pay us a commission if you buy through our links. Commission plays no part in the order of the plans or in the top picks.

Regional and global plans are listed under their region, such as Europe or Global; a plan for two regions, such as Asia and Oceania, is listed under both. The feeds don’t say which countries each regional plan covers, so check the coverage list on the provider’s website.

How we choose the top picks
Lowest price
The cheapest plan with at least 1 GB of data, or unlimited data.
Best value per GB
The lowest price per GB, among plans with a fixed allowance of at least 1 GB.
Best unlimited plan
The unlimited-data plan with the lowest price per day of validity.

Picks only use plans with a listed price that are sold for the whole destination and bought once. Plans sold for part of a destination (such as Scotland within the United Kingdom), Ubigi’s monthly and 12-month plans and Holafly’s plans are listed but never picked. When two plans tie, we prefer more data or longer validity, then the providers in alphabetical order.

Check that your phone supports eSIM

Most newer smartphones support eSIM, including recent iPhone, Samsung and Google Pixel models. Check your device settings or manufacturer guidance first.

Check when the plan starts

Some plans start counting days when you install them, others when you first connect abroad. Install before you leave only if the plan starts on first connection.

Our eSIM guides

eSIM plans: common questions

Which currencies are the prices shown in?

Airalo and Nomad list their prices in US dollars, Orange Travel in euros and US dollars, Ubigi in euros, US dollars and British pounds, and Yesim in euros. When a provider lists its price in the currency you choose, we show that price as it is. Otherwise we convert the provider’s price into euros, US dollars or British pounds, whichever you choose, or under “Other” into another currency such as Swiss francs, Australian dollars or Japanese yen, at a recent exchange rate, and show the provider’s own price alongside. You then pay the provider’s price in its currency, so the final amount can differ slightly. Holafly does not provide prices in its current feed, so those results link out to check the latest price.

Does unlimited data always mean unrestricted data?

Not necessarily. An unlimited plan can still have a daily high-speed allowance, reduced speeds or a fair-use policy. Confirm these conditions on the plan page before buying.

When should I install my eSIM?

You can usually install an eSIM before travelling, but activation rules differ. Check whether the validity period starts at installation or when the eSIM first connects to a supported network.

Why doesn’t Holafly show a price?

Holafly’s feed doesn’t include prices. Its plans have unlimited data, and you choose the number of days on Holafly’s website, which shows the price before you pay.

Why use an eSIM instead of roaming?

An eSIM connects your phone without a physical SIM card, so you can set up data before you leave. You choose a data allowance and a validity period that fit your trip, instead of relying on your home network’s roaming charges.

Important

This comparison is for information only. Prices, coverage, supported networks, activation rules and fair-use limits can change, so check them on the provider’s website before you buy. Prices as of 10 September – 29 October 2026.

Airalo, Holafly, Nomad, Orange Travel, Ubigi and Yesim pay us a commission when you buy through links on this page. This never changes the order of the results or the top picks.