Yesim
1 GB for 30 days
- Price
- ≈ US$2.80
- Per GB
- ≈ US$2.80
- Data
- 1 GB
- Duration
- 30 days
- The cheapest plan with at least 1 GB of data, or unlimited data.
- Yesim charges €2.50
Compare plans from Airalo, Holafly, Nomad, Orange Travel, Ubigi and Yesim by destination, data allowance and trip length.
Picked by fixed rules from the providers’ listed prices in your currency, converted at a recent exchange rate where a provider doesn’t list one. Commission plays no part. How we choose
1 GB for 30 days
800 GB for 180 days
Unlimited data for 30 days
103 matching options. Prices are in US dollars: the provider’s own price where it lists one in US dollars, otherwise converted at a recent exchange rate, with the provider’s own price underneath; Holafly prices are checked on its site.
France · 103 plans
|Provider
|Plan
|Price
|Per GB
|Link to plan
|Yesim Lowest price
|≈ US$2.80You pay €2.50
|≈ US$2.80
|View at Yesim: 1 GB · 30 days (opens in a new tab)
|Yesim
|≈ US$3.91You pay €3.50
|≈ US$3.91 a day
|View at Yesim: Unlimited · 1 day (opens in a new tab)
|Ubigi
|Monthly plan
|US$4.00 a month
|US$0.80
|View at Ubigi: 5 GB a month · 30 days (opens in a new tab)
|Ubigi
|US$4.00
|US$1.33
|View at Ubigi: 3 GB · 30 days (opens in a new tab)
|Nomad
|US$4.00
|US$4.00
|View at Nomad: 1 GB · 7 days (opens in a new tab)
|Airalo
|US$4.00
|US$4.00
|View at Airalo: 1 GB · 3 days (opens in a new tab)
|Orange Travel
|US$4.99
|US$4.99
|View at Orange Travel: 1 GB · 7 days (opens in a new tab)
|Ubigi
|US$6.00
|US$6.00 a day
|View at Ubigi: Unlimited · 1 day (opens in a new tab)
|Nomad
|US$6.00
|US$2.00
|View at Nomad: 3 GB · 30 days (opens in a new tab)
|Airalo
|US$7.00
|US$2.33
|View at Airalo: 3 GB · 3 days (opens in a new tab)
Showing 10 of 103 plans
Plan data from supplied partner feeds · Airalo, Holafly and Nomad as of 10 September 2026; Orange Travel as of 27 October 2026; Ubigi and Yesim as of 29 October 2026; Ubigi’s prices in British pounds as of 10 September 2026 · Always confirm final details with the provider. Prices marked ≈ are converted at exchange rates of 3 November 2026; you pay the provider’s own price, in its currency.
The cheapest plan with at least 5 GB of data that lasts up to 30 days, and the lowest price per GB (our best-value pick), in each destination. Airalo, Holafly, Nomad, Orange Travel, Ubigi and Yesim cover every destination in this table.
|Destination
|Cheapest 5 GB, up to 30 days
|Per GB from
|Austria107 plans
|US$7.00Airalo · 5 GB · 7 days
|US$0.22
|Belgium116 plans
|US$7.50Airalo · 5 GB · 7 days
|US$0.22
|Canada106 plans
|US$13.00Nomad · 5 GB · 30 days
|US$0.66
|China93 plans
|≈ US$12.30You pay €11.00Yesim · 5 GB · 30 days
|US$0.50
|France104 plans
|US$8.00Ubigi · 10 GB · 7 days
|US$0.20
|Germany107 plans
|US$10.00Ubigi · 10 GB · 7 days
|US$0.22
|Indonesia93 plans
|≈ US$10.73You pay €9.60Yesim · 5 GB · 30 days
|US$0.42
|Italy106 plans
|US$9.00Ubigi · 10 GB · 8 days
|US$0.22
|Japan98 plans
|≈ US$9.84You pay €8.80Yesim · 5 GB · 30 days
|US$0.41
|Luxembourg72 plans
|US$10.00Ubigi · 10 GB · 7 days
|US$0.22
|Netherlands114 plans
|US$9.00Ubigi · 10 GB · 7 days
|US$0.22
|New Zealand95 plans
|≈ US$10.73You pay €9.60Yesim · 5 GB · 30 days
|US$0.68
|Portugal136 plans
|US$7.50Airalo · 5 GB · 7 days
|US$0.22
|Qatar77 plans
|≈ US$12.30You pay €11.00Yesim · 5 GB · 30 days
|US$0.98
|Saudi Arabia84 plans
|US$14.00Nomad · 5 GB · 30 days
|US$0.70
|South Africa77 plans
|US$11.00Nomad · 5 GB · 30 days
|US$0.66
|Spain115 plans
|US$8.00Airalo · 5 GB · 7 days
|US$0.26
|Switzerland108 plans
|US$1.83Orange Travel · 5 GB · 7 days
|US$0.27
|United Arab Emirates91 plans
|US$11.00Nomad · 5 GB · 30 days
|US$0.55
|United Kingdom140 plans
|US$9.00Ubigi · 10 GB · 7 days
|US$0.22
|United States123 plans
|≈ US$10.06You pay €9.00Yesim · 5 GB · 30 days
|US$0.47
|Turkey94 plans
|US$9.00Nomad · 5 GB · 30 days
|US$0.38
|Thailand105 plans
|US$7.00Airalo · 5 GB · 7 days
|US$0.24
|Mexico98 plans
|US$11.00Nomad · 5 GB · 30 days
|US$0.50
|Greece102 plans
|US$10.00Ubigi · 10 GB · 7 days
|US$0.22
|Europe181 plans
|≈ US$10.73You pay €9.60Yesim · 5 GB · 30 days
|US$0.23
|Global68 plans
|≈ US$26.83You pay €24.00Yesim · 5 GB · 30 days
|US$1.45
Prices from the providers’ feeds as of 10 September – 29 October 2026, in your currency where the provider lists one, otherwise converted at a recent exchange rate. Plan counts exclude duplicate offers. Regional plans cover several countries; check the provider’s country list before you buy.
We list every plan in the providers’ product feeds for the destination you choose: Airalo, Holafly and Nomad as supplied on 10 September 2026; Orange Travel as supplied on 27 October 2026; Ubigi and Yesim as supplied on 29 October 2026; Ubigi’s prices in British pounds as supplied on 10 September 2026. Prices change often, so always confirm the final price and terms on the provider’s website.
The table opens on plans with at least 1 GB of data, or unlimited data; choose “Any allowance” under Data to see smaller plans too. Plans are sorted by price, lowest first, unless you choose another order. Prices are compared in the currency you choose: where a provider lists its own price in that currency (Orange Travel in euros and US dollars, Ubigi in euros, US dollars and British pounds), we use that price as it is; otherwise the provider’s price (US dollars for Airalo and Nomad, euros for Orange Travel, Ubigi and Yesim) is converted at a recent exchange rate and shown alongside. So the order and the top picks can differ slightly between currencies. Orange Travel’s sale prices are shown until the sale ends, then its regular prices. Holafly does not list prices in its feed, so its plans come last.
Airalo, Holafly, Nomad, Orange Travel, Ubigi and Yesim pay us a commission if you buy through our links. Commission plays no part in the order of the plans or in the top picks.
Regional and global plans are listed under their region, such as Europe or Global; a plan for two regions, such as Asia and Oceania, is listed under both. The feeds don’t say which countries each regional plan covers, so check the coverage list on the provider’s website.
Picks only use plans with a listed price that are sold for the whole destination and bought once. Plans sold for part of a destination (such as Scotland within the United Kingdom), Ubigi’s monthly and 12-month plans and Holafly’s plans are listed but never picked. When two plans tie, we prefer more data or longer validity, then the providers in alphabetical order.
Check that your phone supports eSIM
Most newer smartphones support eSIM, including recent iPhone, Samsung and Google Pixel models. Check your device settings or manufacturer guidance first.
Check when the plan starts
Some plans start counting days when you install them, others when you first connect abroad. Install before you leave only if the plan starts on first connection.
Airalo and Nomad list their prices in US dollars, Orange Travel in euros and US dollars, Ubigi in euros, US dollars and British pounds, and Yesim in euros. When a provider lists its price in the currency you choose, we show that price as it is. Otherwise we convert the provider’s price into euros, US dollars or British pounds, whichever you choose, or under “Other” into another currency such as Swiss francs, Australian dollars or Japanese yen, at a recent exchange rate, and show the provider’s own price alongside. You then pay the provider’s price in its currency, so the final amount can differ slightly. Holafly does not provide prices in its current feed, so those results link out to check the latest price.
Not necessarily. An unlimited plan can still have a daily high-speed allowance, reduced speeds or a fair-use policy. Confirm these conditions on the plan page before buying.
You can usually install an eSIM before travelling, but activation rules differ. Check whether the validity period starts at installation or when the eSIM first connects to a supported network.
Holafly’s feed doesn’t include prices. Its plans have unlimited data, and you choose the number of days on Holafly’s website, which shows the price before you pay.
An eSIM connects your phone without a physical SIM card, so you can set up data before you leave. You choose a data allowance and a validity period that fit your trip, instead of relying on your home network’s roaming charges.
Important
This comparison is for information only. Prices, coverage, supported networks, activation rules and fair-use limits can change, so check them on the provider’s website before you buy. Prices as of 10 September – 29 October 2026.
Airalo, Holafly, Nomad, Orange Travel, Ubigi and Yesim pay us a commission when you buy through links on this page. This never changes the order of the results or the top picks.