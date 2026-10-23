Health insurance for British expats living abroad

Access to the NHS, coverage under a GHIC, or entitlements to local public care depend on where you live, your residency status, how you register, and whether your visa or employer requires proof of cover before you arrive. This guide covers the main options commonly used by Brits looking to ensure health cover continues after relocation: public healthcare, employer plans, local private insurance, and international cover. This guide is for information only and does not constitute legal, immigration or financial advice. Cigna Global Enjoy peace of mind while living abroad with Cigna Global’s long-term international health insurance plans (12+ months). Get tailored coverage, direct billing with many providers, complex case management, and global care on demand, with access to a global network of 2.4 million hospitals and healthcare professionals. Go to website No commitment required

Key takeaways NHS access is residence-based, so routine entitlement is not automatic once you live abroad, even if you’re a British citizen.

Public healthcare in your destination country may not start on day one, and some visas require proof of private cover first.

Expat health insurance can help if you need a coverage bridge, private care, portability, or protection against large bills.

Compare plans for inpatient care, outpatient care, evacuation, exclusions, waiting periods, and how claims are paid.

Start by checking visa rules and public enrollment timing in your destination country, then compare local and international options side by side.

What changes when you leave the UK? Leaving the UK changes the rules behind your healthcare, even if your passport stays the same. The NHS is residence-based, and healthcare in your destination country usually depends on local residence, work status, social contributions, or mandatory insurance rules. In practical terms, that can mean telling your GP you are moving, being removed from the NHS register, showing proof of health cover for a visa, and planning for a gap before you can join the local system. Even countries with strong public care do not always enroll new arrivals immediately. Some destinations also expect patient contributions, local insurance enrollment, or proof of legal residence before routine treatment is covered. That is why UK expat healthcare planning is usually about timing as much as entitlement, to make sure you don’t get caught out by a coverage gap when you first move overseas. What UK healthcare access may still apply? The UK healthcare options available to you depend on where you’re going and how long you’ll stay: GHIC and EHIC rules: these can help with medically necessary state care during temporary stays in eligible countries, but they are not designed to replace long-term cover.

S1: this can help some pensioners, posted workers, and certain benefit recipients get state healthcare in parts of Europe on the same basis as local residents.

Reciprocal agreements: these exist only in some countries, and they often cover limited or emergency treatment rather than full ongoing care. Writer Claire Insider tip Your visa may ask for private insurance before you can enroll in the local public system, so check what’s needed with plenty of time of planning. Rules can change quickly. Guidance in this section was last checked on 13 October 2026, but you’ll still need to double check all the details before you move country.

Which type of cover fits your situation? There are four main routes for Brits abroad looking for medical insurance cover. Public healthcare in your destination country may be enough if you can enroll quickly and you are comfortable with the local system, provider access, and any patient contributions. Employer cover can work well when it starts from day one and includes dependents, but packages vary. Local private insurance can cost less and fit one-country moves, while international health insurance often suits people who want portability, broader provider choice, or cover across more than one country. One thing to decide early is whether one route is enough. Some Brits abroad use public care for basics and private or international cover for speed, specialist access, or to bridge a gap before public enrollment begins. Travel insurance vs expat health insurance Travel insurance is usually built for short trips. Expat health insurance is built around living abroad and using care more than once. Feature Travel insurance Expat health insurance Best fit Short trips and temporary stays Longer stays and overseas living Typical focus Emergencies and trip disruption Emergency care, routine care, and ongoing treatment Time frame Usually limited Built for longer-term cover Private and routine care Often limited or excluded More likely to be included, depending on the policy Claims model Often reimbursement after an emergency Direct billing, reimbursement, or a mix, depending on the policy Healthcare Basics International health insurance: Complete guide for expats living abroad in 2026 Read more Local, employer, or international cover? If you are settling in one country for years and expect to use mostly local providers, local cover can be practical and lower-cost. If your job includes employer insurance, the key question is whether it also covers dependents, pre-existing conditions, and care outside the network. International cover makes more sense when you move between countries, want continuity across a wider coverage area, or need easier access to private care in English.

What should a good policy include? Start with the benefits that protect you from the biggest bills: inpatient treatment, surgery, cancer care, emergency care, and evacuation if the right treatment is not available nearby. After that, look at routine needs such as outpatient visits, prescriptions, diagnostics, mental health, maternity, dental, and specialist access. Bear in mind that benefits with the same name can work differently between insurers, so use the expat health insurance guide for background, then read the policy wording carefully for limits, networks, and claim rules. Also check how the plan works in real use. Direct billing can matter if you do not want to pay a hospital bill upfront, while reimbursement means you may need cash on hand, paperwork, and patience. Healthcare Basics Expat health insurance in 2026: costs, coverage, and how to choose a plan Read more Common exclusions and waiting periods to check Pre-existing conditions: check definitions, medical questionnaires, and whether cover is included, excluded, or reviewed individually.

Maternity and fertility: waiting periods are common, so timing matters if you are planning a move around starting a family.

Mental health, dental, and outpatient care: these are sometimes optional modules rather than standard benefits.

Geography, age limits, and high-risk activities: coverage may change by country, age, or lifestyle.

Reimbursement caps: read how the insurer defines routine, chronic, emergency, and medically necessary care.

How much does health insurance cost abroad? Expat health insurance costs vary widely. Premiums usually rise with age, broader coverage, lower deductibles, family members, and destinations with higher treatment costs. A plan that includes the US often costs more, while a higher deductible may lower premiums but leave you with more out-of-pocket costs if you need care. Cost also depends on whether you are buying local or international cover and whether you need extras such as maternity, dental, or evacuation. Two quotes can differ sharply because of geography, benefits, annual limits, and the way claims are handled. Cheaper is not always simpler. A lower premium may mean narrower networks, more exclusions, or routine care that is not included unless you add it separately. What changes the price? Age and medical history

Destination country and coverage area

Deductible, co-pay, and plan tier

Family members and optional extras

US inclusion or exclusion, if routine care there is not important to you If you do not need regular care in the US, excluding it can reduce premiums. Just make sure the policy still matches where you travel and where you may need treatment.

How to compare plans and apply before you move Start with the rules in your destination country. Check whether your visa, residence permit, or public enrollment process requires proof of insurance, and whether local public cover starts immediately or only after registration. Then decide if you mainly need one-country coverage or something portable. Next, shortlist providers and compare benefits line by line. Focus on exclusions, waiting periods, direct billing, annual limits, and what happens if you use an out-of-network clinic. Expatica’s top health insurance companies for expats and health insurance quotes pages are most useful at this stage because they help you compare deductibles, coverage geography, and provider types side by side. Buy early enough to avoid a gap. If your plan has waiting periods, or your destination country takes time to approve residence and public enrollment, having your private cover arranged before you travel is crucial to avoid issues if you’re unlucky enough to need to make a claim. If you want one modular international option to benchmark against others, the Expatica Cigna review is useful because it breaks down plan tiers, optional extras, and claim mechanics. Coverage still varies by insurer, so compare the policy wording, not just the sales summary. Questions to ask before you buy Are my pre-existing conditions covered, excluded, or reviewed individually?

How does direct billing work, and which hospitals or clinics are in network near me?

What happens if I go outside the network or need specialist care?

Does the policy cover treatment during visits to the UK or in other countries I go to often?

What documents do I need for pre-authorization, reimbursement, or emergency claims? If you may need to pay a foreign-currency premium or an uncovered medical bill yourself, compare payment options carefully. A service such as Wise may help reduce exchange-rate markups and transfer fees compared with some banks, but check the total cost before you send money.