Health insurance for Americans living abroad in 2026

Instead, long-term expats usually need local or expat health insurance, not just a U.S. plan or short-trip policy. Medicare usually does not cover care abroad, and residency rules may require separate cover. This updated 2026 guide explains where U.S. medical plans usually stop and what kind of cover makes sense once your life crosses borders. This guide is for information only and does not constitute legal, immigration or financial advice. Cigna Global Enjoy peace of mind while living abroad with Cigna Global’s long-term international health insurance plans (12+ months). Get tailored coverage, direct billing with many providers, complex case management, and global care on demand, with access to a global network of 2.4 million hospitals and healthcare professionals. Go to website No commitment required

Key takeaways If you are moving abroad for more than a short stay, your current U.S. health plan may leave important gaps.

International health insurance is usually the best fit for long-term, multi-country, or visa-driven expat life.

Local health insurance can work well if you will live in one country and qualify for that system.

Travel insurance is mainly for short trips and emergencies, not ongoing care, chronic treatment, or long-term residency.

Plans that include care in the U.S. usually cost more, so compare worldwide cover with and without U.S. access.

Why Americans abroad need a different insurance plan Americans abroad often need a different plan compared to resident Americans because health coverage is often tied to where you live, which doctors you can use, and how claims are handled. Insurance belongs on your moving abroad checklist alongside visas and other crucial pre-departure planning. In practice, the risks look different for different people. A worker in the UAE may need private cover for residency, a retiree in Spain may want U.S. visit coverage, a digital nomad in Thailand may need portability, and a family may care most about pediatric access and maternity rules. Your U.S. plan may reimburse little, reimburse slowly, or not count local providers as in-network.

Hospitals abroad may ask for payment or a deposit before treatment starts.

Visa or residency applications may require proof of insurance that meets local rules.

Local public healthcare may not be available right away, or may not cover nonresidents.

A portable plan can matter if you expect to move countries or visit the U.S. during the year. Relocation The ultimate moving abroad checklist Read more

What U.S. coverage still applies overseas? What you already have decides how much U.S. coverage still works overseas. Overseas care, residency rules, and short home visits can all change how useful a plan is. Medicare usually offers only narrow overseas exceptions.

Medigap may add limited foreign emergency help, but it is not full international cover.

Marketplace plans are built around living in and getting care in the U.S.

Some employer plans help abroad, but the details matter. Medicare, Medicaid, and Marketplace limits According to Medicare.gov, Medicare usually does not cover care outside the U.S. except in narrow situations, such as certain border-area emergencies or specific Alaska routes. Some Medigap policies add limited foreign travel emergency benefits, but that is very different from broader international cover. Medicaid also has little practical use abroad, and HealthCare.gov says Marketplace eligibility requires you to live in the U.S. U.S. coverage Typical overseas use Medicare Rare, narrow emergencies only Medigap Limited foreign travel emergency help on some plans Medicaid Usually not usable abroad Marketplace Built for U.S.-based care Some common-sense things to confirm when assessing your existing insurance for overseas use include: Check whether you are relying on emergency-only rules, not routine care.

Read any U.S. coverage rules for trip length and claim filing.

Look for foreign emergency limits, lifetime caps, and deductibles before you count on Medigap.

Treat Marketplace cover as U.S.-based insurance, not portable expat cover.

Verify local visa insurance rules separately, because U.S. coverage may not satisfy them. Employer plans and short home visits Employer coverage is one of the main edge cases. Some plans include overseas emergencies, assignment cover, or telehealth, but you need to verify network rules, preauthorization, reimbursement, and what happens when you visit the U.S. for a short stay. Ask whether overseas care is emergency-only or broader.

Check whether you must call before admission or specialist care.

Confirm whether claims from a short U.S. visit are treated differently.

International vs local vs travel insurance Travel, local, and international plans are built for different stays and different kinds of care. Expatica’s international health insurance guide explains how portable plans work. Which option fits your stay and travel pattern? Situation Best fit Why it fits Watch out for One-country relocation with local eligibility Local plan Lower cost and may meet residency rules Limited portability and slower access to private care Multi-country expat life International plan Portable cover across borders Higher premiums, especially with U.S. cover Waiting for local eligibility Travel policy plus a follow-up plan Emergency backup only Not long-term care Short exploratory stay before settling Travel insurance Lower commitment for a trial move Routine care and visa needs may be excluded Living abroad but visiting the U.S. often International plan with U.S. option Better fit for return trips Price can rise sharply If you will stay in one country and can join its local system, start there and compare private add-ons only if access or language support is a concern. If you expect to move between countries, need visa-ready proof of insurance, or want one plan to travel with you, international cover is usually the simpler choice. Writer Claire Insider tip If you expect only short trips back to the U.S., ask insurers to quote worldwide cover and worldwide cover excluding the U.S. before you decide, because the price jump can be significant.

What to check before you buy a plan Compare plans on benefits first, because a cheaper quote can hide bigger gaps. Benefits, exclusions, and waiting periods Start with the medical benefits, not the premium. Understanding exactly what a policy may pay out for – and how much it’ll pay if you need to make a claim – is the most important consideration. Check carefully for costs when you make a claim. A deductible is what you pay before the plan starts contributing, a copay is a fixed fee for a visit or prescription, and coinsurance is the percentage you still pay after the deductible. Any of these clauses may apply to your policy, and alter its suitability for you. The small print tends to hurt people with ongoing needs the most. Skip checking the exclusions or waiting periods, and chronic treatment, pregnancy care, or mental health support may be delayed, capped, or not covered. Factors to look at in the policy terms and conditions before you sign include: Inpatient and outpatient care limits

Emergency evacuation and repatriation rules

Prescription cover, mental health, and rehab

Maternity, newborn care, dental, and vision add-ons

Pre-existing condition rules and any waiting periods

Annual limits, deductibles, copays, and coinsurance

Claim deadlines, exclusions, and whether preventive care is included U.S. coverage, direct billing, and provider networks Ask whether the plan works during visits back to the U.S. and whether nearby hospitals can bill the insurer directly. Direct billing means the insurer pays the hospital instead of asking you to pay first and claim later. A large network only helps if the clinics near you are in it. Before you buy, verify the provider directory, preauthorization rules, reimbursement times, and whether claims support is easy to reach in English. Is planned care in the U.S. included, excluded, or emergency-only?

Are there direct-billing hospitals close to where you will actually live?

Do you need approval before specialists, scans, or hospital admission?

How long do reimbursements and claim decisions usually take? Writer Claire Insider tip Ask the insurer for direct-billing hospitals within easy reach of your address before you buy.

How to compare providers and apply The next step to take is to narrow down your options and get personal quotes for each to help you select one. 1 List your real needs first, including destination, visa rules, age, prescriptions, family members, and whether you want U.S. cover for return visits. 2 Request quotes on the same basis, with the same deductible, region, add-ons, and U.S. setting, so you are comparing like with like. 3 Compare what happens when you use the plan, including direct billing, waiting periods, claims help, and how pre-existing conditions are handled. 4 Apply before you leave or before local proof-of-insurance deadlines. A family planning summer moves may want U.S. visits covered, while a single remote worker may lower cost by excluding the U.S. How Cigna can fit Americans living abroad Cigna Global is one option to price if you split time between countries or want quotes with and without U.S. cover. Cigna plans can be tailored and include multilingual service centers. That setup can work for people who move often, want optional add-ons, or need to compare worldwide cover including the U.S. with worldwide cover excluding the U.S. Compare Cigna Global with at least one or two other international options before you commit. Cigna features which make it appealing to some expats include: Core medical cover plus optional modules

Multilingual support for members abroad

Quotes with or without U.S. cover Compare Cigna with other international plans before choosing a policy.