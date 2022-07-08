Getting pets in Spain Buying pets Buying new pets has become more heavily regulated in Spain. New regulations will outlaw selling animals other than fish in Spanish pet stores. If you want to buy fish from a shop in Spain, you can search for stores on Europages or directory services, such as the Spanish Yellow Pages (in Spanish). Pamploma, Navarra, Spain (Photo: Eduardo Sanz/Europa Press/Getty Images) However, you can still buy pets in Spain from licensed breeders or secondhand on websites such as Milanuncios. If you decide to get an animal from a breeder, ensure they have a valid license. Like many other countries, Spain has a problem with unlicensed breeding and the illegal trading of animals. Again, laws vary across regions. For example, it is illegal for private parties not registered as animal centers to trade with pets in Catalonia. Getting a pet from a shelter or rescue center With increased regulations on the pet trade, many animal lovers opt for the more responsible option of adopting a pet from an animal charity, shelter, or rescue center. Some places provide animals for free to vetted owners; others charge fees. These centers include: Huellitas Perdidas: a lost pets marketplace that offers adoption opportunities

a search tool for pet adoption Animal Rescue Spain: opportunities for pet adoption and fostering You can also find details of other animal centers via your local municipality. If you want to acquire a pet from these centers, you must prove your suitability. Typically, you will have to provide a form of identification (e.g., passport or residence card) and pet ownership details (if applicable). The center will usually interview you and inspect your home to ensure a healthy and safe environment for animals. Fostering a pet Many animal welfare charities and organizations also offer fostering opportunities where you can look after an animal short-term. This can be a great way of deciding whether you can commit to adopting a pet. Again, the organization will probably want to interview you and inspect your home. If you adopt a pet in Spain, the host organization usually covers costs, such as vet bills. Some organizations like P.E.P.A. will also pay food bills, if necessary.

Registering pets in Spain All dogs and cats should be microchipped and registered in Spain at a local vet surgery. Processes and costs vary across the autonomous regions. Many animal charities and centers also offer microchipping services. Each state has its own register, but these are coordinated nationally by the Spanish Company Animal Identification Network (Red Española de Identificación de Animales de Compañía – REIAC). Spain plans to introduce a national pet ID for dogs and cats to centralize the pet registration process. If your pet has a legible ID tattoo dated before 3 July 2011, it doesn’t need a microchip. If your pet is considered a dangerous animal in Spain, you must add them to the Dangerous Animals Register (Registro de Animales Potencialmente Peligroso). You can do this at your local town hall or online. There are plans to remove all breeds of dogs from this register by the end of 2022. Documents needed You can also choose to chip and register other pets in Spain. To complete registration, you will need: Your ID, for example, a valid passport

Spanish NIE number

Your Spanish address and contact number

Proof of ownership of your pet, if you have it

Animal health certificate or health card containing details of vaccinations, treatment, and checkups Costs depend on whether your pet needs a new microchip and your local authority rates, but are usually between €15 to €50.

Pet passports in Spain EU pet owners must have pet passports when traveling with dogs, cats, or ferrets. The passports include: Name and address of the animal owner

Description of the animal (breed, sex, age, color)

Microchip identification number

Rabies vaccination details (date, validity, type, name of the manufacturer, and production number)

Address and signature of the veterinarian You can get a pet passport from most licensed vets in Spain. The cost is usually between €50 to €100. To obtain a passport, you will need to provide: Your valid ID, for example, a passport

Spanish NIE number

Proof of address, for example, a recent utility bill

Rabies vaccination information

Microchip number Pets from non-EU/EFTA countries Getting EU pet passports in many non-EU/EFTA countries is possible if you want your pet to travel to Spain, although costs may be more expensive. However, the country does not require passports for pets from other countries. Still, you will need an official animal health certificate (translated into Spanish) signed by a licensed vet.

Healthcare for pets in Spain Veterinary services Spanish vets should have a license from the General Council of Veterinary Colleges in Spain (Consejo General de Colegios Veterinarios de España – CGCVE). You can search for vets in your areas on the Spanish Yellow Pages (Paginas Amarillas) or local authority websites. You can find vets (veterinarios) all over Spain, usually in animal centers, clinics, and surgeries. They provide a variety of services, including: Microchipping and issuing pet passports

Advice and information

Surgery

Emergency care

Checkups and examinations

Neutering and spaying

Animal dentistry Vaccinations All dogs and cats in Spain must receive a rabies vaccination and follow-up booster jabs, which should be yearly. No other pet vaccinations are mandatory at a national level, although some autonomous communities in Spain may have additional requirements for dogs and cats. Recommended vaccinations include: Hepatitis, Parainfluenza, Distemper, and Parvovirus vaccinations for dogs

Feline Gastroenteritis and Typhus vaccinations for cats Also, if you want to take your dog to a kennel when you are going on holiday, it may need a vaccination against kennel cough (Bordetella Bronchiseptica). Furthermore, all dogs and cats in Spain should have either a microchip or a health card containing up-to-date information about their vaccinations.

Pet shops in Spain Although you can no longer buy most animals in pet shops in Spain, there are still an array of stores that sell supplies for pets, such as food, equipment, and toys. These include both high street stores and online retailers. Big names in Spain include: Bitiba (in Spanish)

Mascota Planet

Tiend Animal (in Spanish)

Zoomalia (in Spanish)

Zooplus (in Spanish) You can search for stores on Europages or directory services, such as the Spanish Yellow Pages (Paginas Amarillas).

Pet services in Spain You can find various businesses providing supplementary services for pets in Spain. These include: Grooming, care, and pampering services

Pet sitting or dog walking services

Boarding services such as kennels or catteries if you want to go on holiday

Pet portraits or photography You can check for local services and compare prices on the PetBacker website.

Lost pets in Spain Losing a pet If your pet goes missing in Spain, there are a few steps that you can take to find them: Try any local animal shelters, rescue centers, or vets to see if it has been turned in or reported

Contact national lost pet services such as Huellitas Perdidas or PetAlert

Report the incident to the local police in case someone has handed the pet into the local station or alerted the local force

Inform local neighborhood and expat social media forums

Put up missing posters, including a contact number and a recent photo of your pet It may be useful to know the Spanish word for: Lost dog is perro perdido

Lost pet is mascota perdida There are precautionary measures that you can take to try and prevent losing your pet in Spain. These are: Ensuring that your pet is microchipped. This will make it easier to locate if it goes missing.

Placing a tag on the animal’s collar which includes its name, address, and contact number. Finding a pet If you find a lost or stray pet, contact local animal shelters, animal welfare organizations, or lost pet services. You should take it to a local vet if the animal appears ill or injured. Do not try and keep it as you may be fined, or worse, if authorities discover the pet and you cannot prove that you searched for the owner.

Costs of keeping pets in Spain Spain is a popular destination as it offers good quality living and fine weather. It is also more affordable than many countries in Northern Europe or the United States (US). However, you can still expect to pay a fair proportion of your income on regular bills and living costs. Additionally, things are more expensive in bigger cities such as Madrid and Barcelona. This also applies to pet costs, with expenses comparing favorably with countries such as the United Kingdom (UK) and France but being pricier in metropolitan areas. Whatever pet you have in Spain, you will have to budget for: Equipment (bedding, cages, toys, leads)

Food

Vet bills

Insurance (optional)

Supplementary care costs Expatica’s guide to Find out more about general living costs in Spain Read more In addition, you have the initial one-off costs such as transportation, import, and registration, plus getting a passport if you intend to travel with your pet. Examples of cost As a rough guide, you can expect to pay average costs of: €800 to €1,200 for a dog

€500 to €700 for a cat

€300 to €500 for other pets