Business loans in Spain: options, requirements, and steps

Banks and other financial institutions in Spain offer several kinds of business financing, from term loans and business lines of credit to public-backed routes and startup-focused products. If you are still working through the basics of starting a business in Spain, the legal structure you choose will affect what a lender will ask for. Below, we explore eligibility, costs, loan types, and application steps.

Key takeaways Who can usually apply: Foreigners, autónomos, and companies can often apply if they can prove legal status in Spain, stable income, and a credible repayment plan.

Foreigners, autónomos, and companies can often apply if they can prove legal status in Spain, stable income, and a credible repayment plan. Main routes: Common options include bank term loans, business lines of credit, ICO-backed lending through banks, ENISA financing for qualifying startups and SMEs, and alternative finance.

Common options include bank term loans, business lines of credit, ICO-backed lending through banks, ENISA financing for qualifying startups and SMEs, and alternative finance. Most important documents: Expect to show ID, NIE or NIF numbers, company registration papers, bank statements, tax filings, and evidence that the business can repay.

Expect to show ID, NIE or NIF numbers, company registration papers, bank statements, tax filings, and evidence that the business can repay. Biggest cost mistake: In Spain, TAE, fees, guarantees, and grace periods often matter more than the first rate you see.

How business loans work in Spain In Spain, “business loan” can refer to several different products. You might be looking at a bank term loan, a revolving business line of credit, an ICO-backed route arranged through a bank, an ENISA participative loan for an eligible startup, or an alternative lender. The OECD’s 2026 Spain chapter on SME finance says Spanish SMEs reported better access to bank credit between 2023 and 2025, even though demand stayed soft. What you’re actually borrowing for matters. Short-term liquidity finance is usually about payroll gaps, supplier payments, tax bills, or delayed invoices. Longer-term investment finance is more likely to fund equipment, fit-outs, vehicles, or expansion. Bank loans, ICO funding, and alternative finance compared Route Usually best for Common trade-off How to verify current terms Bank loan Established SMEs and planned investment. More paperwork and possible guarantees. Check the lender’s pre-contract information and product sheet. Business line of credit Repeating short-term cash gaps. Can be costly if used for long periods. Compare TAE, fees, and renewal rules. ICO-backed loan Investment or liquidity under a current public-backed line. The bank still decides whether to approve. Check the current ICO Empresas y Emprendedores line and the bank’s own terms. ENISA or alternative finance Startups, innovative firms, or thin-collateral cases. Narrower eligibility or a higher total cost. Check the current ENISA financing criteria or the provider contract.

Can foreigners, autónomos, and new businesses qualify? A common question is whether being a foreign national blocks access to a small business loan in Spain. In practice, lenders usually care more about legal status, verifiable income, business activity in Spain, and repayment capacity than nationality itself. Having said that, applicants with a Spanish address, NIE, tax registration, and local account activity may have a stronger evidence trail than non-residents who are still operating mainly from abroad. Your business form matters too. An autónomo, (a self-employed sole trader), is usually assessed through personal income and business activity. A Sociedad Limitada, a private limited company, and a Sociedad Anónima, or SA, which is a public limited company, are more likely to be reviewed through company accounts, directors, and trading history. If you don’t have much documentation tying you to Spain, it helps to understand how credit scores work in Spain and which bank accounts for non-residents in Spain are easiest to open while you build local activity. If part of your funding or revenue comes from abroad, a free-to-open Wise account can help you manage multi-currency funds while you build operations in Spain. Wise accounts can support receiving, converting, and sending money across currencies. However, they don’t provide business loans or improve your odds of getting approved Open Your Wise Account What documents do lenders usually ask for? Most lenders will require a core document pack. Though the exact list may vary by loan type and lender, you can generally expect to be asked for your: Passport or national ID.

NIE, your foreigner identity number, or NIF, a Spanish tax identification number.

Company incorporation papers and a Registro Mercantil extract, if relevant.

Proof of address.

Recent bank statements.

Tax filings and financial statements, if available.

Business plan or cash-flow forecast.

Contracts, invoices, or proof of revenue where relevant. For an autónomo, recent filings and account conduct often carry more weight than a long narrative. For an SL or SA, lenders usually want formal accounts, ownership details, and proof the company is properly registered. If you work self-employed, keeping your taxes for freelancers and the self-employed in Spain current and accurate can make the file easier to defend. Spain Editor Connor Glaze Insider Tip Keep the pack short, translated where needed, and easy to verify. Signed client contracts, clean statements, and clear local activity usually help more than a glossy deck.

What do lenders compare before approving a loan? Affordability and revenue stability: Lenders want to know whether a business can service the debt from real cash flow. They’ll look at monthly obligations, seasonality, customer concentration, and whether sales arrive predictably. Company age and evidence: Older firms usually have more to show, but a younger company can still qualify if the numbers are coherent. Note that a thin Spanish credit file does not automatically kill the application. Weak evidence is usually the bigger problem. Collateral, local footprint, and risk: Some lenders want security over assets, while others may ask for an aval personal, which is a personal guarantee from the owner. Major local banks may also want to see Spanish account turnover and tax filings. The Banco de España’s SME borrower guidance notes that lender risk methods draw on financial information, payment history, and the bank’s own records. Don’t make the common mistake of assuming a low advertised rate means the most cost-effective offer. Some lenders pack cost through opening fees, compulsory products, wide guarantee demands, or a shorter grace period. How to read TAE, TIN, fees, and collateral terms These are the Spanish loan terms that matter most before you sign: Term Plain English Why it matters What to check TIN Nominal interest rate before many extra costs. Useful, but not enough on its own. Compare it against TAE. TAE Annual equivalent cost that includes the interest rate, payment frequency, and certain commissions and expenses. Better for comparing offers. Check the date and assumptions used. Fees Opening, study, early repayment, or admin charges. Changes your real first-year cost. Ask when each fee is charged. Aval personal or collateral Personal guarantee or assets backing the loan. Can put personal or business assets on the line. Ask exactly what secures the debt. Carencia Grace period before you repay principal. Can ease early cash flow but raise total cost. You may still pay interest. Check length and what you pay during it to ensure it doesn’t increase the total cost. Before signing, make sure to compare each line against the lender’s pre-contract information, not just the sales summary. Banco de España also offers official comparison tools and simulators for rates, commissions, and TAE. Insider Tip: Run the first-year cash cost on paper. A cheaper-looking TIN can lose its appeal fast once fees, linked products, or a wide aval personal are added.

How to apply for a business loan in Spain step by step Define the funding need. Decide whether you need liquidity, equipment finance, expansion capital, or a business line of credit. Match the route to the business stage. A mature company may be best suited to a bank loan. A newer or innovative firm may fit ENISA or a specialist route better. Prepare the document pack. Gather ID, NIE or NIF, company papers, statements, tax records, forecasts, and supporting contracts. Stress-test affordability. Check whether the repayment still works if sales slow or a major client pays late. Compare offers line by line. Review TAE, TIN, fees, collateral, carencia, and early repayment terms side by side. Submit the application and answer follow-up questions quickly. Delays often come from missing documents or inconsistent numbers. Read the contract before signing. If any clause on guarantees, fees, or default triggers is unclear, stop and ask. If you have no local records, weak projections, or no clear repayment plan, pause before applying and strengthen the file first. Some public-backed routes and major local banks can take longer than first-time applicants might expect. What to do if your application is rejected Rejection on a business loan application is often caused by incomplete documents, weak cash flow, a short local history, too much existing debt, or a request that is simply too large for the current file. If your initial application is rejected, ask for feedback, reduce the amount, improve the evidence, or try a route that better matches your stage. If you already bank in Spain, it can help to request the SME Financial Information document that Banco de España says SMEs can ask their bank for. This won’t force approval, but it can make gaps in the file easier to spot before you reapply. Insider Tip: Ask first what size request the lender would view as realistic today. Their answer can save you from filing a full application for an amount the business cannot support yet.