Moving to Germany from the USA: a practical guide

Key takeaways If you’re moving to Germany from the USA, focus on sequence, not just paperwork. Stage What matters most Visa route Pick the right route before you book major costs. Documents Build your file in the US, especially proof of funds and qualifications. Money Plan for deposits, first rent, and access to euros before setting up a local account Housing Temporary housing can be a smart bridge, not a failure. First month Anmeldung often unlocks the next steps, including tax and banking.

Choose your visa route and timeline first Every relocation to Germany hinges on your reason for moving. Whether you are pursuing a job offer, enrolling at a university, freelancing, or joining a partner, your specific immigration path dictates your paperwork timeline. For a fuller overview, see Expatica’s Germany visas and permits guide below. Visas & Immigration How to immigrate to Germany: visas in 2026 Read more Entering the country for a quick visit is straightforward thanks to US passport privileges, which allow up to 90 days of visa-free travel. However, staying long term requires a formal residence permit, usually issued through a national visa applied for in advance or registered locally after arrival. If you are planning a self-funded or independent move, keep in mind that Germany does not offer a straightforward retirement visa, so make sure to do your research before you start packing your bags. Checklist: Choose your main reason for moving.

Check whether that route needs a visa before travel.

Confirm whether your qualifications need recognition.

Check whether you need proof of funds or health cover.

Look at current rules on the German Missions in the United States site before booking. Can Americans arrive first and apply later? Sometimes, yes, but not in every case. US citizens can enter Germany without a visa for short stays, and official guidance says some residence permits can be applied for after arrival. However, this depends on the purpose of stay, and you should not assume work, study, or family routes all work the same way. Build your document file in the US It is usually easier to collect core documents before you leave, especially if you may need originals, certified copies, or recognition checks. If you are immigrating to Germany from the US, delays often come from missing proof rather than the form itself. Checklist: Valid passport with enough validity left

Purpose-specific proof, such as a job offer, admission letter, or family documents

Proof of funds, if your route requires it

Degree and qualification records

Health cover evidence to enter the country Content Specialist in Germany Philipp Spitzenpfeil Insider tip If your degree or professional qualification needs official recognition in Germany, check its status on the Anabin database or submit it to the ZAB before you book your move. Many expats assume a signed job offer is all they need, only to face months of visa delays because their paperwork hasn’t been verified. Always confirm the current document checklist with your local consulate, as requirements can change without notice.

Budget for the move and set up your money plan When readers ask how difficult it is to move to Germany, they are often really asking if they can afford the transition period. The hidden trap is not the cost of the flight itself, but the funding gap during your first few weeks. You will need cash for rent, security deposits, and everyday expenses long before your first German paycheck arrives or your local bank account is fully active. Take a US professional moving to Frankfurt on a work visa as an example. They will likely need a Kaution (rental deposit) plus their first month’s rent upfront. Relying on a US bank card during this phase can add unexpected costs through poor exchange rates and foreign transaction fees. To benchmark realistic prices for your target city, check Expatica’s cost of living in Germany guide. About Germany The cost of living in Germany in 2026 Read more How much money should you have ready? Avoid chasing one universal number. Berlin, Munich, Frankfurt, Hamburg, and smaller cities can differ sharply, and your housing route changes the math. Have a budget for: Deposit and first rent

Temporary housing

Health cover

Admin and permit fees

Emergency cash buffer Decide when to use a German account, a multi-currency account, or both You will almost certainly need a local German current account to receive a salary, set up direct debits for rent, and handle monthly utilities. However, opening a local account often requires local registration paperwork (Anmeldung). Using an international multi-currency account in the meantime gives you a flexible bridge, allowing you to convert USD to EUR and pay for early moving expenses before your local setup is complete. Once you arrive, you can explore high-street options like Sparkasse, Deutsche Bank, or Commerzbank, or consult Expatica’s guide to opening a bank account in Germany to compare accounts and providers. Option Best for What it helps with Common limits How to verify German bank account Salary and local bills Rent, direct debits, daily life Often easier after registration Check account opening rules and ID requirements Multi-currency account Holding USD and EUR Staging funds before and after arrival Not every feature replaces a local bank account Check supported currencies and receiving options International transfer service Sending larger sums Deposit, emergency fund, first setup costs Fees and speed vary by route Check live pricing, exchange rate, and timing Using both Bridging the move Flexibility before everything is local More than one setup to manage Check how each part fits your move Paying for your first month’s rent or security deposit from a US bank account can trigger unexpected costs. Many banks offer fee-free international transfers, but make up for it by giving you a marked up exchange rate. Using a Wise account lets you convert USD to EUR at the mid-market rate and hold euros digitally before your local German bank account is ready. Before moving a large chunk of your relocation savings, compare live fees, exchange rates, and delivery speeds across different providers to see which option makes the most sense on the day. Learn more about Wise

Find housing and complete your first 30 days Securing a place to live is the gateway to every other administrative step in Germany. Without a registered tenancy agreement, you cannot complete your local address registration (Anmeldung), which in turn delays everything from your tax ID to your permanent residence permit. To avoid falling into an admin backlog, line up short-term furnished housing that permits registration before you arrive. That way, you satisfy the local authorities immediately while searching for a permanent apartment on the ground. For a complete look at lease rules and arrival tasks, review Expatica’s guide to renting in Germany. You might enjoy Moving to Germany checklist Read more Why Anmeldung is the key admin step Anmeldung is address registration. You usually do it at the Bürgeramt, the local citizens’ office, after moving into a home. Once completed, you receive a Meldeschein, a registration certificate, which often helps with the next tasks. It commonly unlocks: Proof of address

Tax ID processing

Some banking steps

Parts of the residence process through the Ausländerbehörde, the foreigners’ office In high-demand cities, it can take time to get an appointment, so many expats start checking for registration slots the day they have a valid address and landlord confirmation. Appointment systems and wait times vary by city. Avoid the rental mistakes that catch US newcomers out Renting in Germany requires getting used to a few unfamiliar concepts. When looking at listings, focus on the Warmmiete (total rent with utility estimates included) rather than the lower Kaltmiete (base rent only), as the difference can add hundreds of euros to your monthly budget. Expect landlords to ask for a SCHUFA credit report as well. Since you won’t have a local credit score when you first land, offer a copy of your work contract, recent US bank statements, or proof of salary to show you are a reliable tenant. Checklist: Check whether the price shown is Warmmiete or Kaltmiete.

Plan for a Kaution, often several months of base rent.

Ask what documents the landlord wants.

Check whether lacking SCHUFA can be balanced with other proof.

Make sure you can get the landlord confirmation needed for registration.