Key takeaways Online consultations can help with minor illnesses and follow-up care when a physical examination isn’t essential.

You can request an English-speaking doctor through services such as TeleClinic or check the options included with your health insurance.

Prescriptions depend on the doctor’s assessment and booking a consultation doesn’t guarantee medication.

Statutory e-prescriptions can be redeemed using your electronic health card, an app, or a prescription-code printout.

Check consultation coverage and medication costs separately, especially with private or international insurance.

Use 116117 for urgent, non-life-threatening help when practices are closed, and 112 for life-threatening emergencies.

How online doctor appointments work in Germany In Germany, a video consultation is called a Videosprechstunde. Doctors use it to assess symptoms, discuss treatment, and arrange follow-up care when your condition can be assessed remotely. A typical online doctor appointment in Germany looks like this: 1 Choose a participating practice, telemedicine platform, or service available through your insurer. 2 Confirm the consultation language, payment arrangements, and any documents you need. 3 Join the call with your ID, medication list, and insurance details ready. 4 Follow the doctor’s advice, which may include collecting medicine, seeing a specialist, or attending an in-person examination. If you have statutory insurance, you may need your electronic health card, known as the elektronische Gesundheitskarte or eGK, to verify your coverage. What can online care help with? Telemedicine is often useful for lower-risk problems where a hands-on examination isn’t essential. Examples include: Cold or flu-like symptoms

Skin concerns that can be assessed using photos or video

Medication follow-up

Allergies or some mild urinary symptoms

Sick-note assessments when symptoms can be judged remotely The doctor may still recommend an examination or tests before making a diagnosis or prescribing treatment. When is online care not enough? Some symptoms need immediate help or an in-person examination. Call 112 for life-threatening emergencies, such as suspected stroke, severe breathing difficulties, serious chest pain, or heavy bleeding.

for life-threatening emergencies, such as suspected stroke, severe breathing difficulties, serious chest pain, or heavy bleeding. Contact 116117 when practices are closed, you need medical help that day, and the situation isn’t life-threatening.

when practices are closed, you need medical help that day, and the situation isn’t life-threatening. Arrange an in-person appointment for injuries, worsening pain, or symptoms that require examination or testing. The 116117 telephone service operates in German, but its website also provides English-language information and a finder for English-speaking practices.

How to find an English-speaking online doctor in Germany Start with your existing doctor or insurer if you want to use a covered service. If you need another option, compare platforms by consultation language, billing arrangements, and the type of care available. Booking or search option How to use it English access Payment and eligibility 116117 practice finder Find a local English-speaking practice, then ask whether it offers video appointments Depends on the doctor Confirm whether the practice accepts your insurance TK-Doc Book through the app if you’re a TK member Confirm the consultation language when booking Access through TK membership; check the service requirements TeleClinic Register, complete the medical questionnaire, and join through the app Request English in the medical questionnaire Statutory consultations are covered; private billing and additional paid services vary Meliva Digital Clinic Register through the app or web portal and select an appointment Confirm the doctor’s language before booking Available to statutory and privately insured patients; check billing arrangements Your doctor’s website or another practice directory Check whether a suitable practice offers video appointments Depends on the doctor Confirm insurance acceptance and whether new patients can book An English-language website doesn’t always mean every doctor offers consultations in English, so it’s always a good idea to confirm the language of the appointment itself If you need local follow-up, Expatica’s guide to finding a doctor in Germany explains how to arrange an in-person visit: Healthcare Services Guide to German doctors and GPs Read more

Can online doctors prescribe in Germany? Yes, doctors can prescribe medicine following an online consultation when they have enough information to do so safely. They may also decide that you need an examination or tests first. Germany’s Kassenärztliche Bundesvereinigung (KBV) leaves this decision to the treating doctor. Its guidance says prescribing to patients previously unknown to the practice is possible, but should be limited to medically justified exceptional cases. A consultation, obtaining a prescription, and collecting medicine are separate steps: Step What happens What to expect Consultation The doctor assesses your symptoms and medical history Advice, treatment, or a recommendation for further assessment Prescribing decision The doctor decides whether medication is appropriate A prescription may be issued, declined, or deferred until an examination Prescription issued The service explains how to access and redeem it The format depends on the provider, insurance, and medicine Pharmacy collection or order A pharmacy checks the prescription and supplies the medicine Availability and normal dispensing rules apply How do e-prescriptions work after an online consultation? Germany’s e-prescription system stores prescriptions centrally. After the doctor issues one, you use an available redemption method to collect or order the medicine. For statutory e-prescriptions: 1 The doctor creates and digitally signs the prescription. 2 You redeem it using your eGK, a supported app such as Das E-Rezept, or a printout containing the prescription code. 3 The pharmacy retrieves the prescription and dispenses the medicine, subject to availability and normal supply rules. At the pharmacy, your physical health card (eGK) simply acts as a key to unlock your prescription from a secure central database. Because nothing is actually saved on the card itself, you can collect your medication at any counter without downloading an app or bringing a phone. If you prefer a prescription-code printout, ask the online provider how it will make this available. Private prescriptions and other provider processes may work differently. What can limit online prescribing? Restrictions depend on the medicine, the provider’s rules, and whether the doctor needs an examination, tests, or ongoing monitoring. Medicines with a risk of misuse or strict monitoring requirements may fall outside a platform’s service. Starting a new treatment may also require more information than a video appointment can provide. If you need a particular medicine or repeat prescription, check the provider’s service limits before booking, snd bring details of your current treatment and previous prescriptions to the consultation. Healthcare Basics The German healthcare system Read more

What does an online doctor appointment cost in Germany? Eligible video consultations can be covered by statutory health insurance. Private billing varies: for example, TeleClinic lists a €38.87 consultation fee*, with additional charges at certain times, including nights and weekends. Medication costs are separate, and private or international insurance reimbursement depends on your policy. Payment route How it usually works What to check Statutory insurance, or GKV Participating doctors or platforms bill covered consultations to your insurer Insurance verification, provider participation, and charges for additional services Private insurance, or PKV You receive an invoice and submit it for reimbursement Your tariff, deductible, required documents, and any limits International insurance Your plan may include telehealth access or reimburse eligible consultations Included services, outpatient benefits, geographical eligibility, and claim requirements Self-pay You pay the consultation fee yourself The full fee, possible surcharges, cancellation terms, and medicine costs If you’re still arranging German health insurance, confirm how the appointment will be billed before booking. *This is one provider's example, checked in October 2026, rather than a standard nationwide price. Public insurance, insurer apps, and reimbursement Public insurance is usually called statutory insurance, or GKV. Covered video consultations are available through participating practices, telemedicine platforms, and some insurer-linked services. Check whether you need an insurer-specific app or can use a service that accepts your existing statutory insurance. For example, TK-Doc serves TK members, while TeleClinic states that its online doctor consultations are covered by all statutory health insurers. Additional services can have separate charges. TeleClinic, for instance, lists some questionnaire-based prescriptions and photo assessments as self-pay services. Check medication co-payments separately from the consultation fee. Private, international, and self-pay routes Your health insurance may already give you access to an online doctor. Cigna Global Health includes unlimited Global Telehealth consultations through Teladoc, while APRIL MyHealth International offers unlimited remote medical consultations through Easy Claim, in your preferred language. If you have private health insurance through Feather Insurance, your account also includes an option to start a video doctor consultation. Before booking, check whether the service can arrange an English-speaking consultation while you’re in Germany and issue any prescription or sick note you need. Included telehealth access and reimbursement for separately booked appointments or medicines are different benefits, so check your policy’s terms. Confirm the consultation fee and any separate medication costs before booking as a self-pay patient. When paying European private medical bills from abroad, using a Wise account or Wise card can help you avoid high international bank fees and poor exchange rates.