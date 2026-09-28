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Online therapy in Germany: options, costs, and insurance

As an expat, getting online therapy in Germany can make it easier to find support that fits your language, schedule, and location. Video appointments can also widen your choice of providers, although licensing, billing, and insurance rules still matter.

Claire Millard
Written by
Philipp Spitzenpfeil
Reviewed byPhilipp Spitzenpfeil
Last updated
Woman sitting on her couch looking thoughtfully into her laptop.

This guide compares types of care, credentials, languages, payment options, insurance, prescribing, and booking routes so you can build a safer shortlist.

Key takeaways

  • Video-based mental health care is available throughout Germany, but local rules on licensing, billing, and video care apply, so it helps to understand mental healthcare in Germany before you start your research.
  • Online therapy may include psychotherapy, psychiatry, counseling, or couples therapy. These are different disciplines, so selecting the correct type of care for your needs is important.
  • Before you book any online therapy in Germany, confirm language options, prescribing arrangements, and whether the practice works with your insurer.
  • You need to know whether the provider has Kassenzulassung, or health insurance approval, if you hope to use statutory insurance to cover your appointments.
  • You may not automatically be able to access prescribed medication from an online appointment, so check the arrangements carefully if you are using a psychiatrist.

How online mental healthcare works in Germany

Before you book online therapy in Germany, it helps to understand how German healthcare works.

Learning about the providers you choose and their qualifications, billing status, and care pathways matters too, so you can select the right provider for your needs. KBV guidance on Videosprechstunde, or video consultations, says many psychotherapy services can be offered by video when it makes therapeutic sense, but not every case fits online-only care.

Psychotherapy, psychiatry, counseling, and couples therapy

Psychotherapy usually means structured treatment with a licensed professional for mental health problems. In Germany, if you want reimbursable treatment, you may need to check for Approbation, which is the state professional license, and Kassenzulassung, which means the provider can bill statutory insurance.

Psychiatry is medical care. A psychiatrist can assess symptoms, diagnose, and handle medication if that is clinically appropriate. Psychotherapy may also be part of psychiatric care, but not every psychiatrist offers ongoing talk therapy.

Counseling and coaching are different from medical or licensed psychotherapeutic care. They may help with stress, adjustment, or relationship communication, but they should not be assumed to offer psychiatric diagnosis or prescriptions. Couples therapy online in Germany can sit in counseling or psychotherapy, so check the provider’s exact qualification before you book.

Not sure what type of online therapy might work for you?

  • Need regular talk therapy? Start with psychotherapy.
  • Need diagnosis or medication review? Psychiatry is usually the better fit.
  • Want shorter-term guidance that is not medical care? Counseling may be enough.
  • If the relationship is the focus, couples therapy usually makes more sense than separate sessions.

Can online providers legally treat people in Germany?

If a provider or platform is based outside Germany, confirm the clinician’s exact qualification and whether they may treat a patient who is physically in Germany during the session. Also ask how emergency escalation, documentation, and receipts work for Germany-based clients.

An English-speaking therapist abroad may be a good personal fit, but that does not automatically mean they can issue paperwork for German insurers, coordinate with local care, or arrange prescriptions that are valid for you in Germany. If a profile only says “psychologist” or “coach” and does not clearly mention Approbation, medical specialty, or Germany treatment eligibility, ask before you pay.

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The healthcare system in Germany

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Which online option fits your needs

The key question is which type of care matches the help you want, the payment route you can use, and whether you may need diagnosis, medication, or relationship-focused support.

When therapy, psychiatry, counseling, or couples care is the best fit

  • Online psychotherapy is often the clearest starting point if you want regular talk therapy for issues such as relocation stress, burnout, anxiety, or longer-term patterns you want to work through with a licensed provider.
  • Psychiatry is often more appropriate when the main question is diagnosis, medication review, or whether a medical assessment is needed alongside therapy.
  • Counseling can work well for short-term support with adjustment, workplace strain, grief, or general life changes when you are not looking for psychiatric care or insurance-funded psychotherapy.
  • Couples therapy is usually the better fit when conflict patterns, communication, trust, or adapting to life in Germany as a pair are the core issues, and both partners want to take part.

When online care may not be enough

  • For immediate danger or a life-threatening emergency, call 112.
  • For urgent problems that cannot wait but are not life-threatening, contact 116117.
  • Severe mental health crisis, psychosis, or active suicidal intent usually needs urgent local care.
  • Situations where you need close in-person monitoring or a local care team may not be a good fit for online-only treatment.
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Mental healthcare in Germany

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How to verify a provider before booking

Many online therapy platforms in Germany make browsing easy, but safe booking takes one more step. Before you share sensitive information or pay, confirm that the provider’s role, language fit, and billing route match what you need.

Check credentials, languages, and Germany eligibility

  • Confirm the professional title and training, not just the word “therapist.”
  • Check for Approbation or a medical qualification if you need licensed psychotherapy, diagnosis, or prescribing.
  • Check whether the practice is self-pay only or has Kassenzulassung.
  • Make sure the provider works with adults or couples, depending on your reason for booking.
  • Confirm the session languages and whether the provider has experience with English-speaking expats or multicultural couples.
  • Ask whether they treat clients located in Germany and which video platform they use for privacy.

Questions to ask about privacy, prescribing, and follow-up

  • What is the session fee, and what is your cancellation policy?
  • If relevant, can you issue receipts or invoices that my insurer may accept for reimbursement?
  • If medically relevant, can prescriptions or clinical letters be handled, and under what limits?
  • What should I do if I need urgent help between sessions?
  • Do you regularly work with English-speaking expats or multicultural couples in Germany?
Online therapy session at home

Costs and insurance coverage in Germany

For many readers, the payment route is the biggest decision point. In practice, public insurance, private insurance, international insurance, and self-pay care can lead to very different provider options and waiting times.

Save on international therapy fees with Wise

Paying for therapy cross-border or reimbursing overseas providers can result in high currency exchange markup and transfer fees. Wise lets you send international payments using the real mid-market exchange rate, helping you keep your out-of-pocket healthcare expenses lower and transparent.

What public insurance may cover

If you are in Gesetzliche Krankenversicherung (GKV, statutory health cover), public cover often depends on medical necessity, the treatment route, and whether the provider can bill statutory insurance.

The Federal Ministry of Health explains that people with GKV can usually access approved psychotherapists without first seeing a doctor, and that a Psychotherapeutische Sprechstunde, which is an initial psychotherapy consultation, can be followed by acute treatment, probatorische Sitzungen, or trial sessions, and then an application for ongoing therapy if needed.

Online sessions may be possible within treatment, but do not assume every online therapist can bill GKV. Public pathways can also vary by region, provider contract status, and insurer policy. English-language searches often surface private-pay profiles first, so reimbursable routes may take more checking through official German tools.

  • Does the provider have Kassenzulassung?
  • Ask whether video appointments are part of the treatment route.
  • AOK, TK, or Barmer can tell you how reimbursement and appointment access work.
  • If you want covered psychotherapy, ask how Sprechstunde and probatorische Sitzungen fit the process.
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German health insurance

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What private, international, and self-pay options may cover

Private Krankenversicherung (PKV, private health insurance), international insurance, and self-pay routes may give you more choice, especially if you want an English-speaking online therapist in Germany or faster appointments. But benefits vary widely, and online psychotherapy, online counseling, or online psychiatrist providers working in Germany and offering sessions in English can have very different billing models.

If you need private or international cover, compare expat-oriented options such as Cigna Global, APRIL International, and Feather, but check mental health care provisions closely.

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Health insurance quotes

Best expat health insurance in Germany 2026

Compare providers

Before requesting a quote, confirm outpatient mental health benefits, psychiatry cover, online appointment eligibility, pre-authorization rules, waiting periods, exclusions for pre-existing conditions, and the receipts needed for therapy reimbursement in Germany. If you self-pay now but want reimbursement support later, compare cover before you buy and ask how online claims are handled.

  • Outpatient psychotherapy benefits.
  • Psychiatry and medication management, which may be covered differently.
  • Online appointment eligibility under the plan.
  • Pre-authorization, waiting periods, and exclusions.
  • The invoice or receipt format needed for reimbursement.

Where to search and how to book

Once you know the type of care you want, the next step is building a safe shortlist. A good search route helps you compare language, insurer fit, and availability instead of just picking the first profile that appears.

Official German tools and expat-friendly directories

If GKV compatibility matters, start with official tools. The 116117 patient service can help statutory insured patients find doctors and psychotherapists, and its online appointment service can book some psychotherapeutic first appointments. The national health portal gesund.bund also points readers to psychotherapist search tools and English-language health system guidance.

For broader English-speaking mental health support in Germany, you can also compare reputable directories and Expatica’s Germany mental health services directory as search routes, not endorsements. Language filters are often more useful than city filters at the start if you are open to video sessions anywhere in Germany.

Helpful places to search for information and bookings include:

  • 116117 and 116117 Terminservice: useful for official search and some GKV-focused appointment routes.
  • gesund.bund: useful for English-language guidance and search links.
  • Expatica’s directory: useful for browsing Germany-based mental health services in one place.
  • therapie.de and similar directories: useful for wider self-pay or language searches.
  • Platform directories: useful for comparing provider profiles, but you still need to verify qualifications and Germany eligibility.

Prepare for the first appointment

If you may self-pay for your first appointment, compare cover and ask how online invoices are handled.

  • Have your insurance details ready if you want reimbursement or covered care.
  • Ask about fees, cancellation rules, and how follow-up sessions are booked.
  • Confirm whether the provider needs prior records, a referral, or any intake forms.
  • Set up a private space, stable internet, and headphones if needed.
  • If you are booking couples therapy, agree in advance on goals, language preference, and times that work for both partners.

FAQ

Frequently asked questions about online therapy in Germany

Is online therapy covered by German health insurance?

It depends. Coverage depends on the type of care, whether the provider can bill statutory or private insurance, and whether your insurer accepts that route, so confirm the details directly with both the provider and insurer.

Can an online psychiatrist in Germany prescribe medication?

Possibly, but only if the clinician is medically qualified and the online appointment is clinically and legally suitable for that prescription. Do not assume a general therapy or counseling platform can provide medication.

Can a therapist outside Germany treat me if I live in Germany?

Sometimes, but only after you confirm that they may treat clients located in Germany at the time of the session. Also ask how emergencies, paperwork, reimbursement, and any prescription limits are handled before you book.

How do I find an English-speaking online therapist in Germany?

Start with official search tools and trusted directories, then use language filters to narrow your search. Confirm whether the provider works with adults or couples, offers self-pay or insurance billing, and can treat clients located in Germany.

Can you do couples therapy online in Germany?

Yes. Before you book, confirm the provider’s experience with couples, session format, language fit, fees, and whether the service is counseling, psychotherapy, or another type of support.

Sources

Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.

  1. Official guidance on psychotherapy access, coverage, and video sessions in Germany, Federal Ministry of Health: Psychotherapy
  2. Regulatory information on video consultations and psychotherapy services, KBV: Videosprechstunde
  3. Practitioner searches, urgent non-emergency support, and patient services, 116117 Patient Service
  4. Online appointment booking for statutory health insurance patients, 116117 Terminservice
  5. English-language national health guidance and practitioner search links, gesund.bund
  6. Patient guidance on navigating psychotherapy pathways in Germany, Wege zur Psychotherapie
  7. English-language crisis support information for Berlin, Berliner Krisendienst
  8. Nationwide crisis support by phone, chat, and email, TelefonSeelsorge
  9. International private health insurance options for expats, Cigna Global
  10. International health insurance information for expats, APRIL International
  11. Expat-oriented insurance information for Germany, Feather Insurance
  12. Therapist directory with language filters, It's Complicated
  13. Directory for searching online therapy options in Germany, TherapyTribe
Claire Millard

About the author

Claire Millard is a content and copywriter with a specialty in international finance and 10 years experience working in-agency and as a contractor, with some of the most innovative financial service organisations in the world. Her work has featured in The Times and The Telegraph, as well as industry magazines and leading personal finance blogs.

Having lived in 5 different countries over the past 10 years, Claire is particularly interested in helping expats, travellers and anyone else living an international lifestyle to navigate the complexities of managing money across currencies, even if it means spending most of her working life squinting at a screen trawling the Ts&Cs and interpreting bank small print.

More articles by Claire Millard
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