Online therapy in Germany: options, costs, and insurance

Healthcare Services
As an expat, getting online therapy in Germany can make it easier to find support that fits your language, schedule, and location. Video appointments can also widen your choice of providers, although licensing, billing, and insurance rules still matter.
This guide compares types of care, credentials, languages, payment options, insurance, prescribing, and booking routes so you can build a safer shortlist.
Before you book online therapy in Germany, it helps to understand how German healthcare works.
Learning about the providers you choose and their qualifications, billing status, and care pathways matters too, so you can select the right provider for your needs. KBV guidance on Videosprechstunde, or video consultations, says many psychotherapy services can be offered by video when it makes therapeutic sense, but not every case fits online-only care.
Psychotherapy usually means structured treatment with a licensed professional for mental health problems. In Germany, if you want reimbursable treatment, you may need to check for Approbation, which is the state professional license, and Kassenzulassung, which means the provider can bill statutory insurance.
Psychiatry is medical care. A psychiatrist can assess symptoms, diagnose, and handle medication if that is clinically appropriate. Psychotherapy may also be part of psychiatric care, but not every psychiatrist offers ongoing talk therapy.
Counseling and coaching are different from medical or licensed psychotherapeutic care. They may help with stress, adjustment, or relationship communication, but they should not be assumed to offer psychiatric diagnosis or prescriptions. Couples therapy online in Germany can sit in counseling or psychotherapy, so check the provider’s exact qualification before you book.
Not sure what type of online therapy might work for you?
If a provider or platform is based outside Germany, confirm the clinician’s exact qualification and whether they may treat a patient who is physically in Germany during the session. Also ask how emergency escalation, documentation, and receipts work for Germany-based clients.
An English-speaking therapist abroad may be a good personal fit, but that does not automatically mean they can issue paperwork for German insurers, coordinate with local care, or arrange prescriptions that are valid for you in Germany. If a profile only says “psychologist” or “coach” and does not clearly mention Approbation, medical specialty, or Germany treatment eligibility, ask before you pay.
The key question is which type of care matches the help you want, the payment route you can use, and whether you may need diagnosis, medication, or relationship-focused support.
Many online therapy platforms in Germany make browsing easy, but safe booking takes one more step. Before you share sensitive information or pay, confirm that the provider’s role, language fit, and billing route match what you need.
For many readers, the payment route is the biggest decision point. In practice, public insurance, private insurance, international insurance, and self-pay care can lead to very different provider options and waiting times.
Paying for therapy cross-border or reimbursing overseas providers can result in high currency exchange markup and transfer fees. Wise lets you send international payments using the real mid-market exchange rate, helping you keep your out-of-pocket healthcare expenses lower and transparent.
If you are in Gesetzliche Krankenversicherung (GKV, statutory health cover), public cover often depends on medical necessity, the treatment route, and whether the provider can bill statutory insurance.
The Federal Ministry of Health explains that people with GKV can usually access approved psychotherapists without first seeing a doctor, and that a Psychotherapeutische Sprechstunde, which is an initial psychotherapy consultation, can be followed by acute treatment, probatorische Sitzungen, or trial sessions, and then an application for ongoing therapy if needed.
Online sessions may be possible within treatment, but do not assume every online therapist can bill GKV. Public pathways can also vary by region, provider contract status, and insurer policy. English-language searches often surface private-pay profiles first, so reimbursable routes may take more checking through official German tools.
Private Krankenversicherung (PKV, private health insurance), international insurance, and self-pay routes may give you more choice, especially if you want an English-speaking online therapist in Germany or faster appointments. But benefits vary widely, and online psychotherapy, online counseling, or online psychiatrist providers working in Germany and offering sessions in English can have very different billing models.
If you need private or international cover, compare expat-oriented options such as Cigna Global, APRIL International, and Feather, but check mental health care provisions closely.
Before requesting a quote, confirm outpatient mental health benefits, psychiatry cover, online appointment eligibility, pre-authorization rules, waiting periods, exclusions for pre-existing conditions, and the receipts needed for therapy reimbursement in Germany. If you self-pay now but want reimbursement support later, compare cover before you buy and ask how online claims are handled.
Once you know the type of care you want, the next step is building a safe shortlist. A good search route helps you compare language, insurer fit, and availability instead of just picking the first profile that appears.
If GKV compatibility matters, start with official tools. The 116117 patient service can help statutory insured patients find doctors and psychotherapists, and its online appointment service can book some psychotherapeutic first appointments. The national health portal gesund.bund also points readers to psychotherapist search tools and English-language health system guidance.
For broader English-speaking mental health support in Germany, you can also compare reputable directories and Expatica’s Germany mental health services directory as search routes, not endorsements. Language filters are often more useful than city filters at the start if you are open to video sessions anywhere in Germany.
Helpful places to search for information and bookings include:
If you may self-pay for your first appointment, compare cover and ask how online invoices are handled.
FAQ
It depends. Coverage depends on the type of care, whether the provider can bill statutory or private insurance, and whether your insurer accepts that route, so confirm the details directly with both the provider and insurer.
Possibly, but only if the clinician is medically qualified and the online appointment is clinically and legally suitable for that prescription. Do not assume a general therapy or counseling platform can provide medication.
Sometimes, but only after you confirm that they may treat clients located in Germany at the time of the session. Also ask how emergencies, paperwork, reimbursement, and any prescription limits are handled before you book.
Start with official search tools and trusted directories, then use language filters to narrow your search. Confirm whether the provider works with adults or couples, offers self-pay or insurance billing, and can treat clients located in Germany.
Yes. Before you book, confirm the provider’s experience with couples, session format, language fit, fees, and whether the service is counseling, psychotherapy, or another type of support.
Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.
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