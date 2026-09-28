Online therapy in Germany: options, costs, and insurance

This guide compares types of care, credentials, languages, payment options, insurance, prescribing, and booking routes so you can build a safer shortlist.

How online mental healthcare works in Germany

Before you book online therapy in Germany, it helps to understand how German healthcare works.

Learning about the providers you choose and their qualifications, billing status, and care pathways matters too, so you can select the right provider for your needs. KBV guidance on Videosprechstunde, or video consultations, says many psychotherapy services can be offered by video when it makes therapeutic sense, but not every case fits online-only care.

Psychotherapy, psychiatry, counseling, and couples therapy

Psychotherapy usually means structured treatment with a licensed professional for mental health problems. In Germany, if you want reimbursable treatment, you may need to check for Approbation, which is the state professional license, and Kassenzulassung, which means the provider can bill statutory insurance.

Psychiatry is medical care. A psychiatrist can assess symptoms, diagnose, and handle medication if that is clinically appropriate. Psychotherapy may also be part of psychiatric care, but not every psychiatrist offers ongoing talk therapy.

Counseling and coaching are different from medical or licensed psychotherapeutic care. They may help with stress, adjustment, or relationship communication, but they should not be assumed to offer psychiatric diagnosis or prescriptions. Couples therapy online in Germany can sit in counseling or psychotherapy, so check the provider’s exact qualification before you book.

Not sure what type of online therapy might work for you?

Need regular talk therapy? Start with psychotherapy.

Start with psychotherapy. Need diagnosis or medication review? Psychiatry is usually the better fit.

Psychiatry is usually the better fit. Want shorter-term guidance that is not medical care? Counseling may be enough.

Counseling may be enough. If the relationship is the focus, couples therapy usually makes more sense than separate sessions.

Can online providers legally treat people in Germany?

If a provider or platform is based outside Germany, confirm the clinician’s exact qualification and whether they may treat a patient who is physically in Germany during the session. Also ask how emergency escalation, documentation, and receipts work for Germany-based clients.

An English-speaking therapist abroad may be a good personal fit, but that does not automatically mean they can issue paperwork for German insurers, coordinate with local care, or arrange prescriptions that are valid for you in Germany. If a profile only says “psychologist” or “coach” and does not clearly mention Approbation, medical specialty, or Germany treatment eligibility, ask before you pay.