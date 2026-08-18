How to find a German medical translation service in Germany

Key takeaways Being an expat in Germany adds its own layer of complexity. If you are still learning how the German healthcare system works, the language barrier can make a simple admin task feel harder than it is. Here are a few pointers to help: Check the receiving party’s rules before you order any translation.

Work out whether you need an Übersetzer (translator), a document translator, a Dolmetscher (oral interpreter), an interpreter, or both.

Verify any sworn translator through the official justice database.

Do not rely on free machine translation for diagnoses, prescriptions, discharge summaries, consent forms, or lab results.

If care cannot wait, use 116117 for urgent non-life-threatening help or 112 for emergencies instead of delaying treatment while you search.

Confirm price, turnaround, delivery format, and privacy steps before sharing files.

Do you need translation, interpreting, or both? Translation is for written documents. Interpreting is for live conversations, such as an appointment, hospital admission, phone call, or video consultation. In German, an Übersetzer translates text and a Dolmetscher interprets speech, so the two services are not interchangeable. First, identify who needs the information. If you need to translate medical documents into German, book a translator.

If you need help during a Facharzt (specialist) visit, book a German medical interpreter.

If you need to submit an Entlassungsbericht, discharge summary, and then discuss it at follow-up, you may need both. A common example is a translated discharge summary plus an interpreter for a specialist follow-up. If care cannot wait, use 116117 or 112 instead of delaying treatment while you look for language support. Common medical documents that usually need translation Arztbrief , a doctor’s letter or clinical summary

, a doctor’s letter or clinical summary Befund , findings or test result report

, findings or test result report Entlassungsbericht , discharge summary after hospital treatment

, discharge summary after hospital treatment Lab reports and imaging summaries

Prescriptions and medication lists

Überweisung , a referral letter

, a referral letter Insurance forms and reimbursement paperwork If you still need copies, Germany recognises patients’ rights to information and access to records. If you have any doubts about how to get your records, or what you’re entitled to, seek professional advice.

When do you need a certified translation in Germany? A common question is whether a standard translation is enough. Sometimes it is, but the final decision sits with the organisation receiving the document, not the provider selling the service. Requirements can vary by federal state, hospital, insurer, employer, university, embassy, or local authority. If your documents are going to a doctor or GP in Germany or one of the hospitals in Germany, ask both the clinical team and the admin office what they will accept. Use case Likely requirement Who decides What to verify Specialist doctor or hospital review Standard translation may be enough for clinical reading Receiving practice or hospital Ask if German is required and whether certification matters Health insurer reimbursement or prior approval Certified translation is often requested Insurer Ask if a certified translation is required and if digital copies are accepted Employer, university, embassy, or local authority Certified translation is more likely Receiving organisation Ask for the required wording, stamp, and delivery format Court or formal legal or immigration file Sworn or certified translation is usually expected Court or authority Ask whether originals, certified copies, or scans are acceptable Before you order, do four checks: Ask the receiving party in writing what type of translation it accepts. Confirm whether it wants paper delivery, a PDF, or both. Check whether scans are enough for quoting and final certification. Keep the written reply and send it with your quote request. Healthcare Basics The German healthcare system Read more What “sworn” and “certified” mean in Germany In Germany, beglaubigte Übersetzung usually means a certified translation with a formal statement, signature, and stamp from an authorised translator. A sworn translator is usually someone officially sworn or authorised in Germany. These terms do not work the same way in every country, so make sure you understand German practice and double check the exact requirements in your specific case.

How to find a reliable medical translation service Photo: Maskot/Getty Images Start with places that let you filter by service type. Expatica’s Healthcare Services Directory and Translations directory can help you build a shortlist before you compare providers. Independent sworn translators are often strongest when you need formal certification and direct contact. Specialist agencies can be helpful for longer files, several language pairs, or urgent project management. Clinic-referred services may be convenient when a practice already works with them, but you should still check certification status and privacy handling. Interpreter platforms are best for live support, not official document submission, unless they also offer certified document translation. Editor in Germany Philipp Spitzenpfeil Insider tip: A clinic may be happy to read English records, while the billing team or insurer still asks for a certified German version later, so confirm both before you pay. Use this screening checklist before you upload anything: Right language pair and the exact medical subject

Experience with records, lab reports, discharge summaries, or consent documents

A clear confidentiality policy and secure file transfer

A written quote covering certification format, revisions, and delivery

Standard and urgent timelines, without vague promises

A process for checking names, dates, diagnoses, units, and medicine names How to verify a translator in the official database Use the official gerichts-dolmetscher.de database and search by language pair first. Then tick Translator for documents, narrow by state or city if needed, and make sure the listing matches the service you want to buy. Before ordering, confirm the entry is current and ask whether the translator can issue the certification wording your recipient requested. What to ask before you book Delivery: PDF only, paper original, or both?

PDF only, paper original, or both? Certification: Is the statement, signature, and stamp included?

Is the statement, signature, and stamp included? Source files: Are clear scans enough for quoting and final delivery?

Are clear scans enough for quoting and final delivery? Timing: What are the standard and urgent timelines?

What are the standard and urgent timelines? Privacy: How are files sent, stored, and deleted?

How are files sent, stored, and deleted? Experience: Has the translator handled similar medical documents before?

How to compare providers, costs, and turnaround times Price matters, but it should not be your first filter. For medical records translation Germany, the better question is whether the service is usable first time, for the exact medical and admin purpose you have. Provider type Official-use suitability Medical familiarity Speed and privacy Quote style Independent sworn translator Strong for certified submissions Varies, ask about document type Can be fast for short files, check secure delivery Usually per page or word, plus certification or urgent fees Specialist agency Useful for bigger or multilingual jobs Often easier to match by specialty Project-managed, ask who handles the files Structured quote, sometimes with minimum fees Clinic-referred service Convenient when linked to care Often understands hospital context Check who receives the data and how Sometimes fixed referral steps Interpreter platform Good for live appointments, not paperwork alone Strong for spoken support Often quick to schedule Usually hourly or session-based What moves the price up or down is urgency, certification, handwriting, scan quality, file length, and whether tables, charts, or stamps need careful recreation. A serious provider should also explain how corrections work if a name, date, diagnosis, or unit is wrong. Pricing and turnaround is case-specific rather than standard across Germany. Ask for both the normal timeline and the urgent one before you send sensitive files. Red flags that can delay treatment or paperwork No clear privacy policy or secure upload process

Promises of instant certified translation

Refusal to explain sworn or certification status

No clear correction or revision process

Advice to submit AI output without human review