This guide explains who qualifies, how much you could receive and how to apply from abroad.
Key takeaways
- Eligibility: Refunds may be available if you are no longer compulsorily insured and cannot make voluntary German pension contributions, or qualify under another legal route.
- Waiting period: Most applicants using the standard refund route must wait 24 calendar months after compulsory insurance ends.
- Pension entitlement: The usual qualifying period for a German old-age pension is five years, although certain overseas insurance periods may count.
- Refund amount: Employees generally receive their own contributions back, not their employer’s share. A refund also cancels previously accrued pension rights.
- Applying from abroad: Use Deutsche Rentenversicherung’s V0901 application and provide the required identity, nationality and payment details.
Who can claim a German pension refund?
You may qualify for a refund of your German statutory pension contributions if you’re no longer subject to compulsory pension insurance and have no right to make voluntary contributions. You must also have completed the required 24-month waiting period.
A separate refund route is available to people who have reached Germany’s statutory retirement age without completing the minimum qualifying period for a pension.
|Situation
|Refund eligibility
|No longer compulsorily insured and no right to pay voluntary German contributions
|May qualify after 24 calendar months without renewed compulsory insurance
|Reached statutory retirement age without completing the general qualifying period
|May qualify under a separate refund route
|Still entitled to make voluntary German pension contributions
|Generally cannot claim through the first route, even if not paying voluntarily
Under the standard refund route, you may qualify even if you’ve already completed the five-year pension qualifying period. However, claiming a refund would cancel the pension rights you’ve built up.
Other refund provisions apply to certain special circumstances and surviving dependants. Deutsche Rentenversicherung assesses eligibility under the relevant rules.
How do nationality and international agreements affect refunds?
Your nationality and country of residence can affect whether you’re allowed to make voluntary contributions to German pension insurance. German citizens generally retain this right when living abroad, while the position for foreign nationals depends on their circumstances.
German, EU, EEA, Swiss and British nationals generally cannot use the standard 24-month refund route because of their entitlement to voluntary German pension insurance. They may qualify after reaching statutory retirement age if they have fewer than 60 qualifying months, including relevant overseas insurance periods.
For other nationalities, eligibility may depend on their country of residence and any social security agreement with Germany.
The general qualifying period for a German old-age pension is five years, or 60 qualifying months. Certain insurance periods in other countries can count towards this requirement under European rules or social security agreements.
Example: Two people who each worked in Germany for three years may have different refund entitlements if they move to different countries or have different nationalities. Their eligibility depends on the applicable insurance and international agreements, not simply the number of years they worked in Germany.
Find out how pension insurance fits into the wider German contribution system:
When does the 24-month waiting period start?
For the standard refund route, you must wait 24 calendar months after your compulsory pension insurance ends. If you become compulsorily insured again before applying, the waiting period may restart. Compulsory insurance in another country can also affect eligibility under certain international agreements.
You can check your recorded insurance periods using your Versicherungsverlauf, the official pension insurance record held by Deutsche Rentenversicherung. If you don’t have a copy, you can request one through its online services.
Exception: The 24-month waiting period doesn’t apply to the separate refund route for people who have reached statutory retirement age without completing the general pension qualifying period.
How much could your refund be worth?
For most employees, a German pension refund covers the contributions they personally paid into the statutory pension system, excluding their employer’s share. The amount depends on your contribution history and the rules applying to each payment. Generally:
- Employee contributions: Your own share can be refunded if you’re eligible
- Employer contributions: These are not usually refunded
- Voluntary and self-employed contributions: Generally, only half the contributions paid are refunded
Deutsche Rentenversicherung calculates the amount using your official insurance record. You can request an estimate before deciding whether to apply.
Manage your pension refund with Wise
- Hold euros and other supported currencies in one Wise account
- Convert eligible funds using the mid-market exchange rate
- Check currency conversion fees before making a transfer
Should you request a refund or keep your pension rights?
A German pension refund gives you access to a lump sum if you qualify, but it also ends your existing pension insurance relationship. You lose the pension rights built up before the refund, including certain credited periods for which no contributions are refunded.
Keeping your contributions means preserving those rights, which could help you qualify for a German pension later. Insurance periods from other countries may also count towards your eligibility under European rules or social security agreements.
Before applying, check whether you’re already entitled to a pension or could qualify for one in the future.
|Claim a refund
|Keep your pension contributions
|Receive a lump sum if eligible
|Preserve pension rights from existing contributions
|Lose pension entitlement based on the refunded periods
|May qualify for payments later
|Cannot recover the employer’s share in an ordinary employee refund
|Employer contributions remain part of the pension calculation
|Payment is subject to refund eligibility rules
|Pension eligibility may depend on combined qualifying periods
How to apply for a German pension refund
You can apply for a refund through Deutsche Rentenversicherung using the form that matches your circumstances.
- V0900: Application for people living in Germany, with an online submission option
- V0901: Bilingual application for people living abroad, including a payment declaration for overseas refunds
You can find both forms in the official Deutsche Rentenversicherung refund application package.
What documents do you need?
The documents required depend on your circumstances, but you should prepare:
- Your completed refund application
- Your passport or another accepted identity document
- Officially certified evidence of nationality or confirmation by an authorised official, as required for overseas applications
- Your pension insurance number and Versicherungsverlauf, if available
- Proof of your residence abroad, if requested
- Your deregistration certificate (Abmeldebescheinigung), if relevant
- The payment details requested in your application form
If you’re preparing to leave Germany, keep copies of your pension record, payslips and deregistration documents.
Review the steps for leaving Germany, including address deregistration and final tax obligations, in Expatica’s guide:
How to submit your application
Check your eligibility and obtain your pension insurance record if necessary.
Download and complete the appropriate refund application form.
Gather the supporting documents required for your circumstances.
Submit the application using the official instructions for your form. Overseas applicants can send signed forms by post to their pension insurance provider.
Respond to any requests for additional information while Deutsche Rentenversicherung assesses your claim.
If your claim is approved, Deutsche Rentenversicherung will confirm the refund amount and arrange payment using the details provided.
How is the refund paid to an overseas bank account?
Once your refund is approved, Deutsche Rentenversicherung uses the payment details supplied with your application to arrange the transfer.
The overseas application includes a payment declaration where you provide the account details required for your destination. These may include an IBAN, BIC/SWIFT code or other local banking information.
If your bank is outside the euro area, ask whether it can receive euros directly and whether any receiving charges apply.
What to know about transfer times, fees, and currency conversion
Before the payout is sent, double check the following:
- Does the account name exactly match the application?
- Are the account number and payment details correct for your destination?
- Do you need a BIC or SWIFT code?
- Will the refund arrive in euros first?
- Could intermediary or receiving-bank fees apply?
Once you’ve received your refund, you can compare options for holding euros, converting them into another currency or transferring money abroad. Wise offers currency conversion at the mid-market exchange rate, with fees shown upfront, but it doesn’t handle pension refund applications or determine eligibility.
For more information on transfer methods, fees and exchange rates, read Expatica’s guide to transferring money overseas in Germany.
FAQ
Frequently Asked Questions about German pension refunds
Can EU citizens claim a German pension refund?
Yes, but usually only under specific conditions. EU citizens generally cannot use the standard 24-month refund route because they retain the right to make voluntary German pension contributions. However, they may qualify after reaching statutory retirement age if they have fewer than 60 qualifying months, including applicable overseas periods.
How long does a German pension refund take?
The 24-month waiting period is separate from processing time. After you apply, the timeline depends on how complete your records are and whether the authority needs more documents.
What happens to my pension rights if I claim a refund?
A contribution refund ends your existing German pension insurance relationship. The pension rights built up before the refund are cancelled, including certain credited periods for which no contributions are repaid. Check your future pension entitlement before applying.
What forms do you need for a German pension refund?
If you live outside Germany, you generally need form V0901, which includes an overseas payment declaration. Applicants living in Germany generally use form V0900. Both are available from Deutsche Rentenversicherung.
Can a German pension refund be paid to a foreign bank account?
Usually yes, if the banking details are correct and the authority approves the claim. Be ready for possible bank charges, and check whether your account can receive euros without issues.
Sources
Sources
Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.
- Contribution refund brochure (Beitragserstattung), Deutsche Rentenversicherung
- International FAQ on refund of insurance contributions, Deutsche Rentenversicherung
- Official refund form package, Deutsche Rentenversicherung
- Overseas refund application form V0901, Deutsche Rentenversicherung
- Section 210 SGB VI, Gesetze im Internet
- Pension refund guidance for people abroad, German Missions / Federal Foreign Office
- Insurance record and service information, Deutsche Rentenversicherung