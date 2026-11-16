This guide explains who qualifies, how much you could receive and how to apply from abroad.

Who can claim a German pension refund?

You may qualify for a refund of your German statutory pension contributions if you’re no longer subject to compulsory pension insurance and have no right to make voluntary contributions. You must also have completed the required 24-month waiting period.

A separate refund route is available to people who have reached Germany’s statutory retirement age without completing the minimum qualifying period for a pension.

Situation Refund eligibility No longer compulsorily insured and no right to pay voluntary German contributions May qualify after 24 calendar months without renewed compulsory insurance Reached statutory retirement age without completing the general qualifying period May qualify under a separate refund route Still entitled to make voluntary German pension contributions Generally cannot claim through the first route, even if not paying voluntarily This information was last checked on 28/10/2026

Under the standard refund route, you may qualify even if you’ve already completed the five-year pension qualifying period. However, claiming a refund would cancel the pension rights you’ve built up.

Other refund provisions apply to certain special circumstances and surviving dependants. Deutsche Rentenversicherung assesses eligibility under the relevant rules.

How do nationality and international agreements affect refunds?

Your nationality and country of residence can affect whether you’re allowed to make voluntary contributions to German pension insurance. German citizens generally retain this right when living abroad, while the position for foreign nationals depends on their circumstances.

German, EU, EEA, Swiss and British nationals generally cannot use the standard 24-month refund route because of their entitlement to voluntary German pension insurance. They may qualify after reaching statutory retirement age if they have fewer than 60 qualifying months, including relevant overseas insurance periods.

For other nationalities, eligibility may depend on their country of residence and any social security agreement with Germany.

The general qualifying period for a German old-age pension is five years, or 60 qualifying months. Certain insurance periods in other countries can count towards this requirement under European rules or social security agreements.

Example: Two people who each worked in Germany for three years may have different refund entitlements if they move to different countries or have different nationalities. Their eligibility depends on the applicable insurance and international agreements, not simply the number of years they worked in Germany.

Find out how pension insurance fits into the wider German contribution system:

When does the 24-month waiting period start?

For the standard refund route, you must wait 24 calendar months after your compulsory pension insurance ends. If you become compulsorily insured again before applying, the waiting period may restart. Compulsory insurance in another country can also affect eligibility under certain international agreements.

You can check your recorded insurance periods using your Versicherungsverlauf, the official pension insurance record held by Deutsche Rentenversicherung. If you don’t have a copy, you can request one through its online services.