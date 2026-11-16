Key takeaways Residence and insurance: EU pensioners generally need sufficient resources and comprehensive health cover; non-EU retirees must establish a suitable residence route

EU pensioners generally need sufficient resources and comprehensive health cover; non-EU retirees must establish a suitable residence route City choice: Leipzig is the lower-cost option in this shortlist, Munich has the highest cost profile, and Berlin offers the widest range of neighbourhoods

Leipzig is the lower-cost option in this shortlist, Munich has the highest cost profile, and Berlin offers the widest range of neighbourhoods Everyday needs: Compare rent, local medical appointments, public transport and access to shops, not just city-wide rankings

Compare rent, local medical appointments, public transport and access to shops, not just city-wide rankings Overseas money: Check conversion fees and exchange rates from different providers when moving pensions or savings into euros

Top 5 cities to retire in Germany compared Best cities Cost level Care and transport snapshot Lifestyle feel Main trade-off Leipzig Lower Extensive trams and local rail; established healthcare services Creative, green and more relaxed than Berlin Fewer direct international connections Heidelberg Mid to upper-mid University hospital; walkable centre and regional rail Scenic, compact and relatively calm Limited housing choice near the centre Düsseldorf Upper-mid Strong regional rail, airport links and healthcare options Comfortable, urban and well-connected Higher housing costs than Leipzig Berlin Mid to upper-mid Large hospital network and extensive public transport International, varied and lively Competitive housing market and busy districts Munich High Strong transport and specialist healthcare options Orderly, outdoorsy and close to the Alps Highest cost profile in this shortlist This information was last checked on 28/10/2026

1. Leipzig Leipzig is the most affordable option in this shortlist if you want good public transport, culture and a slower pace than Berlin. Mercer placed Leipzig 86th in its 2024 global cost-of-living ranking, compared with Berlin at 31, Munich at 38 and Düsseldorf at 51. Mercer’s ranking measures costs for international employees rather than retirees, but it offers useful context for the differences between cities. Lower housing costs can make Leipzig appealing on a fixed income, while its trams and local rail offer ways to manage daily life without a car. If you expect regular specialist appointments or international travel, check the services and connections from your preferred district rather than relying on city-wide descriptions. Best for: retirees who want the cheapest city in this shortlist without moving somewhere remote

retirees who want the cheapest city in this shortlist without moving somewhere remote Why it works: trams, rail, and a compact layout make daily life manageable without a car

trams, rail, and a compact layout make daily life manageable without a car Watch out for: specialist care and international connections are thinner than in Berlin, Düsseldorf, or Munich

specialist care and international connections are thinner than in Berlin, Düsseldorf, or Munich Verify next: current listings in your preferred district, travel time to clinics, and rail access

2. Heidelberg Heidelberg offers a compact centre, a scenic setting and the smaller-city pace some retirees prefer. Its university hospital gives the city a strong medical profile, while its historic centre and regional rail connections are convenient for many everyday journeys. Housing can be harder to find in central areas, and prices are generally higher than in Leipzig. Tourism also changes the atmosphere around the old town in busy periods. Check apartment accessibility, local buses and how easily you can reach medical services from the neighbourhoods you can afford. Best for: retirees who value scenery, walkability, and a manageable city size

retirees who value scenery, walkability, and a manageable city size Why it works: you can stay close to services without the sprawl of Berlin

you can stay close to services without the sprawl of Berlin Watch out for: fewer housing options and more pressure in the most attractive central zones

fewer housing options and more pressure in the most attractive central zones Verify next: apartment availability, bus and rail links beyond the center, and how much service can be handled in English

3. Düsseldorf Düsseldorf is a strong choice if you want straightforward travel, reliable transport and an urban setting without Munich’s higher cost profile. Mercer placed Düsseldorf 16th globally for quality of living in 2024, reflecting factors including infrastructure and public services. This ranking is designed for international employees, rather than specifically for retirees. If you expect family visits or frequent travel, the airport and wider Rhine-Ruhr rail network are useful advantages. Housing is generally more expensive than in Leipzig, so compare rents and medical access with neighbouring cities, including Essen and Cologne, before deciding. Best for: frequent travelers and retirees who want a well-run urban base

frequent travelers and retirees who want a well-run urban base Why it works: daily errands, regional trips, and airport access are relatively easy

daily errands, regional trips, and airport access are relatively easy Watch out for: higher housing costs than Leipzig and a more urban atmosphere than Heidelberg

higher housing costs than Leipzig and a more urban atmosphere than Heidelberg Verify next: rent in your preferred district, travel time to major hospitals, and nearby alternatives such as Essen or Cologne Photo: Radwan Menzer/Pexels

4. Berlin Berlin offers the widest range of neighbourhoods and international communities in this shortlist, alongside major hospitals and extensive public transport. Mercer ranked it 19th globally for quality of living in 2024. The city’s size means you can choose between busy central districts and quieter residential areas. There is also considerable competition for housing, and distances across the city can be substantial. Check the journey to your nearest doctor, shops and regular activities before choosing a district; access to everyday services matters more than how close you are to the city centre. Best for: retirees who want connectivity, cultural choice, and international familiarity

retirees who want connectivity, cultural choice, and international familiarity Why it works: large hospital networks, wide transit reach, and many neighborhood options

large hospital networks, wide transit reach, and many neighborhood options Watch out for: competitive housing and a faster, noisier daily rhythm

competitive housing and a faster, noisier daily rhythm Verify next: district-level rents, local doctor access, and how far your daily life would be from the center