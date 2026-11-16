This shortlist compares five cities by affordability, healthcare access, transport and everyday lifestyle. Costs and local services vary between neighbourhoods, so use the comparison alongside Expatica’s guide to retiring in Germany.
Key takeaways
- Residence and insurance: EU pensioners generally need sufficient resources and comprehensive health cover; non-EU retirees must establish a suitable residence route
- City choice: Leipzig is the lower-cost option in this shortlist, Munich has the highest cost profile, and Berlin offers the widest range of neighbourhoods
- Everyday needs: Compare rent, local medical appointments, public transport and access to shops, not just city-wide rankings
- Overseas money: Check conversion fees and exchange rates from different providers when moving pensions or savings into euros
Top 5 cities to retire in Germany compared
|Best cities
|Cost level
|Care and transport snapshot
|Lifestyle feel
|Main trade-off
|Leipzig
|Lower
|Extensive trams and local rail; established healthcare services
|Creative, green and more relaxed than Berlin
|Fewer direct international connections
|Heidelberg
|Mid to upper-mid
|University hospital; walkable centre and regional rail
|Scenic, compact and relatively calm
|Limited housing choice near the centre
|Düsseldorf
|Upper-mid
|Strong regional rail, airport links and healthcare options
|Comfortable, urban and well-connected
|Higher housing costs than Leipzig
|Berlin
|Mid to upper-mid
|Large hospital network and extensive public transport
|International, varied and lively
|Competitive housing market and busy districts
|Munich
|High
|Strong transport and specialist healthcare options
|Orderly, outdoorsy and close to the Alps
|Highest cost profile in this shortlist
1. Leipzig
Leipzig is the most affordable option in this shortlist if you want good public transport, culture and a slower pace than Berlin. Mercer placed Leipzig 86th in its 2024 global cost-of-living ranking, compared with Berlin at 31, Munich at 38 and Düsseldorf at 51. Mercer’s ranking measures costs for international employees rather than retirees, but it offers useful context for the differences between cities.
Lower housing costs can make Leipzig appealing on a fixed income, while its trams and local rail offer ways to manage daily life without a car. If you expect regular specialist appointments or international travel, check the services and connections from your preferred district rather than relying on city-wide descriptions.
- Best for: retirees who want the cheapest city in this shortlist without moving somewhere remote
- Why it works: trams, rail, and a compact layout make daily life manageable without a car
- Watch out for: specialist care and international connections are thinner than in Berlin, Düsseldorf, or Munich
- Verify next: current listings in your preferred district, travel time to clinics, and rail access
2. Heidelberg
Heidelberg offers a compact centre, a scenic setting and the smaller-city pace some retirees prefer. Its university hospital gives the city a strong medical profile, while its historic centre and regional rail connections are convenient for many everyday journeys.
Housing can be harder to find in central areas, and prices are generally higher than in Leipzig. Tourism also changes the atmosphere around the old town in busy periods. Check apartment accessibility, local buses and how easily you can reach medical services from the neighbourhoods you can afford.
- Best for: retirees who value scenery, walkability, and a manageable city size
- Why it works: you can stay close to services without the sprawl of Berlin
- Watch out for: fewer housing options and more pressure in the most attractive central zones
- Verify next: apartment availability, bus and rail links beyond the center, and how much service can be handled in English
3. Düsseldorf
Düsseldorf is a strong choice if you want straightforward travel, reliable transport and an urban setting without Munich’s higher cost profile. Mercer placed Düsseldorf 16th globally for quality of living in 2024, reflecting factors including infrastructure and public services. This ranking is designed for international employees, rather than specifically for retirees.
If you expect family visits or frequent travel, the airport and wider Rhine-Ruhr rail network are useful advantages. Housing is generally more expensive than in Leipzig, so compare rents and medical access with neighbouring cities, including Essen and Cologne, before deciding.
- Best for: frequent travelers and retirees who want a well-run urban base
- Why it works: daily errands, regional trips, and airport access are relatively easy
- Watch out for: higher housing costs than Leipzig and a more urban atmosphere than Heidelberg
- Verify next: rent in your preferred district, travel time to major hospitals, and nearby alternatives such as Essen or Cologne
4. Berlin
Berlin offers the widest range of neighbourhoods and international communities in this shortlist, alongside major hospitals and extensive public transport. Mercer ranked it 19th globally for quality of living in 2024. The city’s size means you can choose between busy central districts and quieter residential areas.
There is also considerable competition for housing, and distances across the city can be substantial. Check the journey to your nearest doctor, shops and regular activities before choosing a district; access to everyday services matters more than how close you are to the city centre.
- Best for: retirees who want connectivity, cultural choice, and international familiarity
- Why it works: large hospital networks, wide transit reach, and many neighborhood options
- Watch out for: competitive housing and a faster, noisier daily rhythm
- Verify next: district-level rents, local doctor access, and how far your daily life would be from the center
5. Munich
Munich is the higher-budget option in this shortlist. Mercer ranked it 11th for quality of living in 2024 and 38th in its cost-of-living ranking. Its transport network, healthcare facilities and access to the Alps can appeal to retirees who enjoy an active lifestyle.
Housing is the main financial consideration. If you’re considering Munich, compare the full cost of rent, utilities and insurance with nearby suburbs or towns that offer suitable train connections. The location that works best will depend on how often you need to travel into the centre.
- Best for: retirees with a larger housing budget who want premium infrastructure
- Why it works: transport, healthcare access, and outdoor options are all strong
- Watch out for: rent and day-to-day costs can reshape your budget quickly
- Verify next: total housing costs and whether nearby suburbs improve value enough
FAQ
Frequently asked questions about best places to retire in Germany
Can foreigners retire in Germany?
Yes, foreigners can retire in Germany if they have the right to reside there. Germany does not offer a dedicated retirement visa for non-EU nationals. EU citizens can generally live in Germany as pensioners if they have sufficient resources and comprehensive health insurance; non-EU citizens need to establish an appropriate visa or residence basis under the rules applying to their nationality and circumstances.
For a longer stay, you may also need to register your address (Anmeldung) at the local residents’ office (Bürgeramt). Check requirements with the German mission or local foreigners’ authority (Ausländerbehörde) before making relocation plans.
Do you need health insurance to retire in Germany?
Yes. Health insurance is compulsory for residents in Germany. The main arrangements include statutory health insurance (gesetzliche Krankenversicherung, or GKV), private health insurance (private Krankenversicherung, or PKV), and S1 coordination for some pensioners whose healthcare costs are covered by another eligible European country.
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- GKV: Eligibility depends on your insurance history and circumstances; moving to Germany does not automatically qualify you
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- PKV: An option for some retirees, but prices and acceptance can depend on age, medical history and the type of cover
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- S1: Eligible pensioners can use an S1 form from the country responsible for their healthcare and register it with a German health insurer
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- Long-term care: Relevant health insurance arrangements generally include a corresponding long-term care insurance obligation
Read Expatica’s guide to healthcare in Germany for more about how the system works.
Using temporary incoming coverage
Some international and incoming policies are intended for temporary stays or for the period before longer-term cover begins. Providers including Cigna, APRIL International and Feather offer international or expat insurance products, but a policy certificate does not automatically establish that the cover meets German residence requirements. The right policy depends on the purpose and duration of your stay, the benefits included and the authority assessing your application.
Before buying a policy, confirm with the insurer and the relevant German mission or foreigners’ authority whether that exact product meets the requirements for your planned residence. Ordinary travel insurance may be insufficient for a long-term move.
Insurance gaps and additional charges: Some people who enter the German private health insurance system late can face a statutory premium surcharge for periods without qualifying insurance. The rules depend on individual circumstances, so check your cover before relocating rather than assuming a temporary policy can be extended indefinitely.
What is the cheapest place to retire in Germany?
Within this shortlist, Leipzig has the lowest general cost profile, particularly compared with Munich and Düsseldorf. However, the cheapest choice for you will depend on rent, household size, healthcare arrangements and whether you can manage daily life without a car.
How much does retirement in Germany cost?
Your retirement budget will depend on the city, your housing arrangements and your health insurance. Destatis reported average private household consumption of €3,257 a month in 2024 for households covered by its continuous budget survey. This is not a recommended retiree budget, and it includes households of different sizes and circumstances.
Compare housing and utilities, health insurance and care-related costs, transport, groceries and leisure. Use local property listings alongside Expatica’s cost of living in Germany guide to build a budget for your situation.
Is Berlin a good place to retire?
Yes, Berlin can suit retirees who want access to large hospitals, varied cultural activities, public transport and international communities. It is less likely to suit someone whose main priorities are inexpensive housing and a consistently quiet environment. Neighbourhood choice will make a substantial difference.
How can retirees move money to Germany?
If you’re transferring pension income, property-sale proceeds or savings into euros, compare the exchange rate and transfer fee together. The amount you receive can vary depending on the provider, currency and transfer method.
Wise allows eligible customers to hold euros and other currencies and convert money at the mid-market rate, with fees shown upfront. It does not replace any banking arrangements required by a pension provider, landlord or German authority, and its euro account details are not the same as a German-issued IBAN. Confirm which account details your payer or recipient will accept before arranging a transfer.
Sources
Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.
- Visa for Germany – Federal Foreign Office, Federal Foreign Office
- Statutory health insurance (SHI) | BMG, Federal Ministry of Health
- Long-term care insurance | BMG, Federal Ministry of Health
- International | Deutsche Rentenversicherung, Deutsche Rentenversicherung
- Standard forms for social security rights – Your Europe, Your Europe
- Private consumption expenditure of households (Germany) – German Federal Statistical Office, German Federal Statistical Office
- Quality of Living City Ranking 2024, Mercer
- Cost of Living 2024 – Mercers weltweites Städte-Ranking, Mercer