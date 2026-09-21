Private pensions in Germany for expats

This guide compares Riester-Rente, Rürup-Rente (Basisrente), and private Rentenversicherung, including their costs, tax treatment, and portability, and explains what expats should check before signing up based on rules in September 2026.

Key takeaways Private pensions usually supplement state and workplace coverage.

Riester often fits eligible employees and some families.

Rürup often appeals to self-employed people and some professionals, but flexibility is low.

Private pension insurance offers more design choice, but costs, guarantees, and exit rules vary.

If you may move abroad, check portability, tax treatment, language support, payout currency, Effektivkosten, and the surrender value schedule. Wise for managing pension payments across currencies If you relocate outside the eurozone, receiving your German pension in another currency can lead to costly transfer fees and hidden exchange rate markups. With a Wise account, you can hold euros alongside over 40 currencies and receive payments with Euro IBAN details. Convert your pension income using the real mid-market exchange rate and transparent fees whenever you move money across borders. Go to Wise

How private pensions fit into Germany’s retirement system Germany’s retirement system combines the Gesetzliche Rentenversicherung (GRV), workplace pensions, and private retirement provision. The standard state pension age (Regelaltersgrenze) is gradually increasing to 67, with age 67 applying to people born in 1964 or later. Many expats therefore consider private pensions to help close a potential retirement income gap. For expats, the real question is what you already build through German state pensions, any betriebliche Altersvorsorge (bAV) or, for some professions, a Versorgungswerk. You should also consider what happens to those rights if you later leave Germany, whether you plan on retiring in Germany or elsewhere. Before choosing additional private provision, check: Latest Renteninformation from Deutsche Rentenversicherung (DRV).

Any bAV rights, including arrangements funded through Entgeltumwandlung.

Any pension fund (Versorgungswerk) rights already built up. Private pension vs state and company pension Gesetzliche Rentenversicherung is the state pension most employees pay into. Betriebliche Altersvorsorge is an employer-linked pension, often funded through Entgeltumwandlung from gross salary. Private retirement provision is arranged separately and can include options such as Riester, Rürup, or a private Rentenversicherung. These forms of retirement provision serve different purposes. An employee may already have statutory and workplace pension rights but still face a pension gap (Rentenlücke), particularly after spending part of their career abroad or working in Germany for only a limited period. Private provision can therefore be used to supplement existing retirement income.

Which private pension option suits your situation? The pension that most suits you depends on factors such as your work status, tax position, family situation, and long-term plans in Germany. Plan type Usually suits Tax or support angle Flexibility Main portability or downside check Riester Eligible employees, some families State allowances and possible tax advantages Lower Eligibility for support and consequences of moving abroad Rürup or Basisrente Self-employed people, freelancers, some professionals Contributions may qualify for tax deductions Very low Capital is locked into retirement income and cannot normally be withdrawn as a lump sum Private pension insurance People who want more choice over contract design Tax treatment depends on the contract and payout Varies Costs, surrender value, and overseas servicing vary This comparison is a high-level guide. Eligibility, tax treatment, contract conditions, and portability depend on the product and your circumstances. Riester pension Riester-Rente is a state-supported private pension. Under the rules applicable in September 2026, direct eligibility includes people who are compulsorily insured in the German statutory pension system, as well as civil servants and certain other groups. Some spouses can also qualify indirectly, while families with eligible children can benefit from additional child allowances. For expats, moving abroad needs particular attention. A move to another EU or EEA country generally does not by itself trigger repayment of Riester support already received, but eligibility for future support depends on your circumstances. Moving outside the EU or EEA can have different consequences, including for previously received allowances and tax advantages, so check the rules that apply before moving or changing contributions. Rürup or Basisrente Rürup-Rente, also called Basisrente, can appeal to self-employed people and freelancers in Germany because qualifying contributions can be deducted for tax purposes within the applicable limits. It can also be relevant to other taxpayers, although existing contributions to statutory or qualifying professional pension schemes can affect how much additional tax benefit you receive. Its tax advantages come with strict restrictions. A qualifying Basisrente is designed to provide a lifelong monthly pension and generally cannot be sold, transferred, pledged, inherited, or converted into a lump-sum payout. That makes it important to consider carefully if you may emigrate or want easy access to your retirement capital. Before signing up, check: How long your money will be locked in.

When pension payments can begin.

What survivor or death benefits the contract provides.

How moving abroad could affect taxation of contributions and future pension payments. Private pension insurance and ETF-based plans Private Rentenversicherung is different from investing directly in ETFs or other investments. It is an insurance contract and can range from traditional products with guarantees to fund-linked and other market-based options, including contracts that invest in ETFs. The main trade-off is usually between guarantees, potential investment growth, costs, and flexibility. Insurers must provide prescribed information about costs, including Effektivkosten for products where these disclosure rules apply. If you cancel an eligible insurance contract early, you may receive its surrender value (Rückkaufswert), which can be significantly lower than the contributions you have paid, particularly in the early years. Before choosing a policy: Compare total costs and Effektivkosten, not just projected returns.

Check whether payouts can be taken as an annuity, lump sum, or combination.

Check the surrender value and consequences of stopping contributions.

Ask whether you can maintain and service the policy if you move abroad.

How to compare plans as an expat You do not need every provider’s calculator to spot potential problems. Start with practical questions: what happens if you change jobs, pause contributions, move abroad, or want to leave the plan early? Fees, guarantees, and flexibility Headline projections can hide the real cost. Ask for the relevant product information and check Effektivkosten, acquisition and distribution costs (Abschluss- und Vertriebskosten), ongoing administration costs, and the cost or investment impact of any guarantees. For insurance contracts that can be surrendered, also check the surrender value (Rückkaufswert) if you leave early. A plan can sound affordable month to month but still be expensive if significant costs arise early in the contract or guarantees restrict investment potential. For a pension insurance policy, ask to see how surrender values develop during the first few years before you sign. Check: What exactly is guaranteed.

What happens if contributions stop.

Whether lump-sum or partial access exists.

Whether the contract can be made paid-up (beitragsfrei).

What happens if you cancel or exit early. Portability, beneficiaries, and language support For expats, portability is particularly important. Ask whether you can keep the contract if you leave Germany, continue contributing from abroad, and receive payments into an overseas account. If your provider requires or works more easily with a German account, opening a bank account in Germany may still matter. Beneficiary and survivor rules vary too. Some pension products focus heavily on providing retirement income and offer more restricted death benefits than a standard investment account. Also check what support is available in English, as contracts, tax documents, statements, and customer service may primarily be in German. Whether you can continue contributions from abroad.

Available payout currencies and payment methods.

Beneficiary rules before and after retirement.

English-language statements and service.

Taxes, payouts, and what happens if you leave Germany Tax treatment is one area where similar-looking pension plans can differ sharply. Some products offer greater tax advantages while you save, while others provide more flexibility over contributions, investments, or eventual payouts. This guide provides general information only, as your tax position can depend on your residence, destination country, contract, and personal circumstances. Tax rules during saving and payout The contribution phase is the period when you pay into your pension, while the payout phase begins when you receive retirement benefits. Riester can provide state allowances and potential tax advantages for eligible savers, while qualifying Rürup (Basisrente) contributions can be tax-deductible within the applicable limits. Private pension insurance follows different tax rules depending on factors such as the contract and how benefits are eventually paid. Upfront tax advantages do not necessarily produce the best overall return, so compare the full life cycle of each product. Riester: allowances and potential tax advantages while saving, with qualifying benefits generally taxed during retirement.

allowances and potential tax advantages while saving, with qualifying benefits generally taxed during retirement. Rürup or Basisrente: tax-deductible contributions within applicable limits, combined with strict access and payout rules.

tax-deductible contributions within applicable limits, combined with strict access and payout rules. Private pension insurance: tax treatment depends on the contract and whether benefits are taken as an annuity, lump sum, or other permitted payout. Moving abroad or retiring outside Germany Many pension contracts can continue after a move, but that does not mean their tax treatment or practical value stays the same. The consequences can depend on your destination, tax residence, contract terms, German tax position, and any applicable double-tax treaty. Check both German and destination-country rules before assuming that a tax advantage available while living in Germany will continue after you move. If you expect to receive retirement income in another currency, compare payout and conversion options early. Depending on availability in your country of residence, a Wise account lets you hold euros alongside other supported currencies and convert money using the mid-market exchange rate with a separately disclosed conversion fee. Before moving, check: Whether your contract can stay active after the move.

Whether you can continue making contributions from abroad.

Payout route and currency.

Which country may tax the pension and how any tax treaty applies.

Whether additional declarations, proof-of-life documents, or tax paperwork are required abroad.