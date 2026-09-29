Student loans in Germany for international students

Money Management
Studying in Germany is often low-cost at public universities, but it is not fully free once you add rent, health insurance, the Semesterbeitrag, and visa funding rules. This guide explains which funding routes may work for international students and when borrowing may not be the smartest move.
If you are searching for student loan Germany options, the hard part is not finding names like BAföG or KfW. It is working out whether any of them fit your nationality, residence status, study stage, and timing. Germany has no single U.S.-style federal loan system covering all students. A first-time non-EU master’s student may face very different options from an EU student or a long-term resident. Below, we cover public aid, loans, blocked accounts, and alternatives.
Moving abroad involves managing money across borders. Wise lets you convert and send funds to Germany using the mid-market exchange rate with low, transparent fees. You can hold multiple currencies in one place, making it simple to pay fees, rent, and daily expenses.
Sometimes, yes. But even if Studying in Germany often means low or no tuition at public universities, Germany does not offer one universal student loan system for all foreign students.
Most readers choose between Germany-based aid, home-country lending, and international study-abroad lenders. EU students, long-term residents, or students with another qualifying status may have more local options than first-time arrivals from outside the EU.
|Student profile
|Germany-based funding chances
|More realistic route
|EU/EEA student or another student with a qualifying residence status
|Can be broader, depending on the program
|Check BAföG and KfW eligibility separately, alongside scholarships and other funding options
|Non-German student with long residence history or another qualifying status
|Sometimes possible
|BAföG or other public routes, if official criteria fit
|Newly arrived non-EU student
|Often limited
|Home-country loan, international lender, savings, or scholarships
|Student already enrolled and facing a short-term gap
|May depend on study stage
|Emergency aid, education loan, or university support
Germany’s funding market makes more sense when you split it into public aid, local lenders, and outside-Germany options. You may also come across Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank, and Sparkasse, but access and terms vary widely.
This group includes BAföG, KfW loans, and the federal education loan route. They often support living costs or later study stages, but they are not equally open to every international student.
Some students look at major local banks or private lenders for extra funding. These routes may require a stronger German credit profile, a guarantor, or longer local financial history. A bank operating in Germany does not automatically lend to foreign students, and terms can include variable interest or extra fees.
For students moving to Germany for the first time, a home-country education loan or an international lender may be more realistic than a Germany-based loan.
Compare cosigner rules, collateral, loan currency, repayment start date, and whether funds can be used for living costs or visa proof of financing.
BAföG is Germany’s federal student aid framework. For many higher education students, it combines non-repayable support with an interest-free loan component, so it does not work like a normal bank loan.
BAföG is built around legal status, residence conditions, and personal circumstances, not one simple nationality test.
For first-time students arriving from outside the EU, BAföG is often not the route to assume you can use. Check it early, then build a backup plan around scholarships, savings, or non-Germany-based lending.
The safest way to compare loans is to look past the monthly amount and focus on the full cost and the conditions attached.
This guide reflects official pages checked on 18 September 2026. Loan terms, interest rates, visa proof-of-funds rules, and public aid criteria can change.
|Route
|Usually covers
|Interest type
|Repayment start
|Main watch-out
|BAföG
|Living costs and study support
|Part grant, part interest-free loan
|Later, under BAföG rules
|Official eligibility is narrow for many international students
|KfW Studienkredit
|Mainly living costs
|Variable
|After disbursement phase and grace period
|Rate changes can raise total repayment cost
|Federal education loan
|Smaller top-up funding
|Variable
|Later, under federal loan terms
|Usually for later study stages, not every new student
|Local bank or private lender
|Varies by lender
|Fixed or variable
|Varies
|Guarantor, fees, or stronger local credit ties may be needed
|Home-country or international lender
|Tuition, living costs, or both
|Fixed or variable
|Varies
|Currency risk, collateral, or cosigner rules can be easy to miss
Low monthly payments can still hide a large total bill, especially when rates are variable. Before you sign, read the product page, current rate, fees, grace period, and repayment schedule.
Estimate your full cost. Budget for rent, food, transport, deposits, the Semesterbeitrag, and mandatory Student health insurance in Germany, not just tuition. Use The cost of living in Germany as a starting point.
Sort realistic options first. Split your shortlist into public aid, Germany-based loans, home-country loans, international lenders, and non-debt options.
Check eligibility before gathering everything. Nationality, residence permit type, age, study phase, and course status can change what is realistic.
Gather the core documents. Most providers want identity, admission or enrollment, and financial evidence.
Confirm what the funding can cover. Ask whether it can be used for living costs, tuition, a blocked account, or only part of your budget.
Review repayment before you sign. Look at interest type, fees, grace period, total cost, and what happens if your plans change.
Timing matters. Some students need funding in place before arrival or before a visa or residence appointment.
Some students also need proof of funds for a visa or residence process and may hear about a blocked account. The rules depend on nationality and route, so check German student visas and permits before you rely on one funding plan.
Not every approved source can be used in the same way. Check whether the money can be paid into a blocked account, used for living costs, or both.
Not qualifying for BAföG or a Germany-based loan does not mean your plan is over. A safer move may be to reduce how much you need to borrow and widen the search to scholarships, emergency support, part-time work, or family funding.
For example, a first-time non-EU master’s student without German residence history may find that BAföG and KfW are not realistic. The next step may be a mix of home-country funding, scholarship applications, and careful money-transfer planning.
Once funding is approved, you may still need to move money from abroad, convert it into euros, and cover daily spending after arrival. Keeping tuition, visa funds, and everyday spending separate can make budgeting easier.
If you need that kind of support, Wise can help with international transfers to Germany, holding multiple currencies in one account, and card spending after arrival. Wise is not a lender and does not provide student loans or decide eligibility.
FAQ
For some international students, yes. Access depends on citizenship, residence status, study stage, and the lender or program, so many first-time non-EU students compare home-country or international loans instead of assuming a Germany-based option.
BAföG is Germany’s public student aid system rather than a standard commercial student loan. It often combines grant support with an interest-free loan component, and some international students may qualify if they meet the relevant legal and residence conditions.
Do not assume that loan proceeds can be used for a blocked account. Check the lender’s terms, the blocked-account provider’s requirements, and the applicable visa rules before relying on borrowed funds as proof of financing.
There are. DAAD, university scholarships, Studierendenwerk support, family savings, and part-time work within permitted rules can all reduce how much you need to borrow.
Many students can, but the rules depend on nationality and residence status. Before taking a job, verify the limits and conditions linked to your visa or residence permit.
Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.
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