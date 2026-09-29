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Student loans in Germany for international students

Studying in Germany is often low-cost at public universities, but it is not fully free once you add rent, health insurance, the Semesterbeitrag, and visa funding rules. This guide explains which funding routes may work for international students and when borrowing may not be the smartest move.

Claire Millard
Written by
Roy Pallas
Reviewed by
Last updated
Attentive female student planning to pay college loan study financial papers count sum of regular payment to provide via electronic bank. Focused young businesswoman manage income calculate tax rates.

If you are searching for student loan Germany options, the hard part is not finding names like BAföG or KfW. It is working out whether any of them fit your nationality, residence status, study stage, and timing. Germany has no single U.S.-style federal loan system covering all students. A first-time non-EU master’s student may face very different options from an EU student or a long-term resident. Below, we cover public aid, loans, blocked accounts, and alternatives.

Key takeaways

  • Public aid in Germany is not open to every international student, and eligibility often depends on residence history or another qualifying status.
  • BAföG is student aid, usually a mix of grant support and an interest-free loan, not a standard commercial loan.
  • Many first-time non-EU students have fewer Germany-based options and may need home-country loans, international lenders, savings, or scholarships.
  • Before borrowing, compare what the funding covers, whether the rate is variable, when repayment starts, and whether a guarantor or collateral is needed.
  • A blocked account is a visa funding tool, not a loan, so check how approved funds can be used.
  • Use official pages to confirm current rates, limits, and eligibility.

Simplify your study finances with Wise

Moving abroad involves managing money across borders. Wise lets you convert and send funds to Germany using the mid-market exchange rate with low, transparent fees. You can hold multiple currencies in one place, making it simple to pay fees, rent, and daily expenses.

Can international students get student loans in Germany?

Sometimes, yes. But even if Studying in Germany often means low or no tuition at public universities, Germany does not offer one universal student loan system for all foreign students.

Most readers choose between Germany-based aid, home-country lending, and international study-abroad lenders. EU students, long-term residents, or students with another qualifying status may have more local options than first-time arrivals from outside the EU.

Student profileGermany-based funding chancesMore realistic route
EU/EEA student or another student with a qualifying residence statusCan be broader, depending on the programCheck BAföG and KfW eligibility separately, alongside scholarships and other funding options
Non-German student with long residence history or another qualifying statusSometimes possibleBAföG or other public routes, if official criteria fit
Newly arrived non-EU studentOften limitedHome-country loan, international lender, savings, or scholarships
Student already enrolled and facing a short-term gapMay depend on study stageEmergency aid, education loan, or university support
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Higher Education

Studying in Germany

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What types of student funding are available in Germany?

Germany’s funding market makes more sense when you split it into public aid, local lenders, and outside-Germany options. You may also come across Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank, and Sparkasse, but access and terms vary widely.

Public aid and government-backed options

This group includes BAföG, KfW loans, and the federal education loan route. They often support living costs or later study stages, but they are not equally open to every international student.

  • BAföG is public student aid, not just a loan.
  • KfW Studienkredit offers monthly disbursements and uses variable interest.
  • The federal education loan is smaller and usually aimed at later study stages.
  • Official eligibility can depend on residence status and study progress.

Bank and private lender options

Some students look at major local banks or private lenders for extra funding. These routes may require a stronger German credit profile, a guarantor, or longer local financial history. A bank operating in Germany does not automatically lend to foreign students, and terms can include variable interest or extra fees.

Home-country and international study-abroad loans

For students moving to Germany for the first time, a home-country education loan or an international lender may be more realistic than a Germany-based loan.

Compare cosigner rules, collateral, loan currency, repayment start date, and whether funds can be used for living costs or visa proof of financing.

What is BAföG and who can get it?

BAföG is Germany’s federal student aid framework. For many higher education students, it combines non-repayable support with an interest-free loan component, so it does not work like a normal bank loan.

BAföG is built around legal status, residence conditions, and personal circumstances, not one simple nationality test.

  • Some non-German students may qualify, including certain EU citizens, long-term residents, refugees, or people with protected or family-based status.
  • Residence history, family ties, and the type of residence permit can matter.
  • You still need to meet the official rules on your course and situation.

For first-time students arriving from outside the EU, BAföG is often not the route to assume you can use. Check it early, then build a backup plan around scholarships, savings, or non-Germany-based lending.

How to compare student loans in Germany without missing hidden costs

The safest way to compare loans is to look past the monthly amount and focus on the full cost and the conditions attached.

This guide reflects official pages checked on 18 September 2026. Loan terms, interest rates, visa proof-of-funds rules, and public aid criteria can change.

What to compare before you borrow

RouteUsually coversInterest typeRepayment startMain watch-out
BAföGLiving costs and study supportPart grant, part interest-free loanLater, under BAföG rulesOfficial eligibility is narrow for many international students
KfW StudienkreditMainly living costsVariableAfter disbursement phase and grace periodRate changes can raise total repayment cost
Federal education loanSmaller top-up fundingVariableLater, under federal loan termsUsually for later study stages, not every new student
Local bank or private lenderVaries by lenderFixed or variableVariesGuarantor, fees, or stronger local credit ties may be needed
Home-country or international lenderTuition, living costs, or bothFixed or variableVariesCurrency risk, collateral, or cosigner rules can be easy to miss

Low monthly payments can still hide a large total bill, especially when rates are variable. Before you sign, read the product page, current rate, fees, grace period, and repayment schedule.

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About Germany

The cost of living in Germany in 2026

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How to apply for student funding step by step

1

Estimate your full cost. Budget for rent, food, transport, deposits, the Semesterbeitrag, and mandatory Student health insurance in Germany, not just tuition. Use The cost of living in Germany as a starting point.

2

Sort realistic options first. Split your shortlist into public aid, Germany-based loans, home-country loans, international lenders, and non-debt options.

3

Check eligibility before gathering everything. Nationality, residence permit type, age, study phase, and course status can change what is realistic.

4

Gather the core documents. Most providers want identity, admission or enrollment, and financial evidence.

5

Confirm what the funding can cover. Ask whether it can be used for living costs, tuition, a blocked account, or only part of your budget.

6

Review repayment before you sign. Look at interest type, fees, grace period, total cost, and what happens if your plans change.

Timing matters. Some students need funding in place before arrival or before a visa or residence appointment.

International students

Documents you may need

  • Passport or national ID
  • Admission letter or proof of enrollment
  • Residence permit or visa paperwork, where relevant
  • Proof of address or registration, if already in Germany
  • Bank account details
  • Academic records or study-progress documents, plus income or guarantor paperwork if needed
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Healthcare Basics

Student health insurance in Germany: best options explained

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How blocked account funding fits in

Some students also need proof of funds for a visa or residence process and may hear about a blocked account. The rules depend on nationality and route, so check German student visas and permits before you rely on one funding plan.

Not every approved source can be used in the same way. Check whether the money can be paid into a blocked account, used for living costs, or both.

What if you do not qualify for a student loan?

Not qualifying for BAföG or a Germany-based loan does not mean your plan is over. A safer move may be to reduce how much you need to borrow and widen the search to scholarships, emergency support, part-time work, or family funding.

For example, a first-time non-EU master’s student without German residence history may find that BAföG and KfW are not realistic. The next step may be a mix of home-country funding, scholarship applications, and careful money-transfer planning.

  • Search the DAAD scholarship database and your university’s own funding pages.
  • Ask your local Studierendenwerk and international office about emergency aid or hardship support.
  • Check whether part-time work fits your visa or residence rules before you depend on it.
  • If housing is a major part of your budget, plan early around deposits and shared housing options in Renting in Germany.
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Visas & Immigration

German student visas and permits

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How to move and manage study money in Germany

Once funding is approved, you may still need to move money from abroad, convert it into euros, and cover daily spending after arrival. Keeping tuition, visa funds, and everyday spending separate can make budgeting easier.

If you need that kind of support, Wise can help with international transfers to Germany, holding multiple currencies in one account, and card spending after arrival. Wise is not a lender and does not provide student loans or decide eligibility.

  • Send approved funds to Germany when you need them
  • Hold euros alongside your home currency
  • Use a card for everyday student spending and travel

FAQ

Frequently asked questions about student loans in Germany

Can international students get a student loan in Germany?

For some international students, yes. Access depends on citizenship, residence status, study stage, and the lender or program, so many first-time non-EU students compare home-country or international loans instead of assuming a Germany-based option.

What is BAföG in Germany?

BAföG is Germany’s public student aid system rather than a standard commercial student loan. It often combines grant support with an interest-free loan component, and some international students may qualify if they meet the relevant legal and residence conditions.

Can a student loan pay for a blocked account in Germany?

Do not assume that loan proceeds can be used for a blocked account. Check the lender’s terms, the blocked-account provider’s requirements, and the applicable visa rules before relying on borrowed funds as proof of financing.

Are there scholarships or other financial aid options besides loans?

There are. DAAD, university scholarships, Studierendenwerk support, family savings, and part-time work within permitted rules can all reduce how much you need to borrow.

Can students work while studying in Germany?

Many students can, but the rules depend on nationality and residence status. Before taking a job, verify the limits and conditions linked to your visa or residence permit.

Sources

Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.

  1. Eligibility, applications, and repayment information for Germany’s federal student aid system, BAföG official portal
  2. Student loan eligibility, monthly funding, interest, and repayment conditions, KfW-Studienkredit (174) | KfW
  3. Application process, documents, and conditions for the federal education loan, Bundesportal | Apply for an education loan
  4. Scholarships and non-loan funding opportunities for international students, DAAD scholarship database
  5. Official information about studying and preparing for student life in Germany, Study in Germany
  6. Proof-of-financing information, including blocked-account guidance, Proof of financing | Study in Germany
  7. Admissions and application guidance for international university applicants, uni-assist
  8. Visa requirements and entry rules relevant to international students, German Federal Foreign Office
Claire Millard

About the author

Claire Millard is a content and copywriter with a specialty in international finance and 10 years experience working in-agency and as a contractor, with some of the most innovative financial service organisations in the world. Her work has featured in The Times and The Telegraph, as well as industry magazines and leading personal finance blogs.

Having lived in 5 different countries over the past 10 years, Claire is particularly interested in helping expats, travellers and anyone else living an international lifestyle to navigate the complexities of managing money across currencies, even if it means spending most of her working life squinting at a screen trawling the Ts&Cs and interpreting bank small print.

More articles by Claire Millard
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