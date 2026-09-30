Business loans in Germany for expat founders

The right option depends on your business stage, financing needs, paperwork, and whether your residence status and business registration are in order. This guide explains the main funding options, eligibility requirements, costs, and application process, as well as how getting your business finances organised can strengthen your application.

Key takeaways KfW is central to many business loan Germany searches, but founders usually start with a lender, not KfW alone.

A Hausbank, meaning your main relationship bank or partner lender, often submits public loan applications.

Foreigners may be eligible for business loans in Germany, but residence status, registration, and credit signals still shape the result.

Headline rates do not show the full cost if fees, guarantees, or short repayment terms are attached.

Clean accounts, realistic forecasts, and clearly translated documents can improve your position before the first meeting. Manage international business finances easily with Wise Setting up in Germany often involves handling multi-currency funds, paying global suppliers, or managing international contracts. A Wise Business account helps expat founders keep business transactions organized, hold multiple currencies, and send international payments at transparent rates without hidden fees. Discover Wise Business

What business financing options are available in Germany? Business financing in Germany can broadly be grouped into: bank lending public or subsidised finance non-debt funding such as grants and equity. A Förderbank, or development bank, can work alongside commercial banks rather than replace them, so the application route can matter as much as the product itself. Start by identifying the funding need you are trying to solve before comparing providers. Startup loans, KfW programmes, and microloans Startup loans in Germany usually cover launch costs such as: equipment

initial stock

working capital

fit-out

early hiring. KfW’s founder finance can support both investments and running costs; for example, its ERP-Gründerkredit – StartGeld covers expenses ranging from equipment and vehicles to rent, personnel costs, and stock. Applications for this programme are made through a financing partner rather than directly to KfW. Self-Employment Self-employment hub for Business founder Read more This is why the Hausbank question matters early. Your Hausbank may assess your case and act as the financing partner for a KfW or other promotional loan, while microloans may suit founders seeking relatively small amounts or struggling to access conventional bank finance. Germany’s federal states also have their own development banks and funding programmes, so it is worth checking what is available in your Bundesland before you start sending applications. This route is particularly suitable if you require funding to cover initial setup costs or the first few months of trading, have a clear plan for how the funds will be utilised, possess a drafted business plan and cash-flow forecast, and are seeking a smaller loan amount rather than a larger bank facility. Expatica Tip: Don’t assume you apply directly to KfW. For programmes such as ERP-Gründerkredit – StartGeld, you apply through a financing partner, such as a commercial bank, Sparkasse, or cooperative bank. Self-Employment Starting your own business in Germany Read more Working capital, asset finance, and public guarantees Working capital loans help with day-to-day cash flow, while asset finance is better for equipment, vehicles, or other longer-term purchases. If insufficient collateral is an obstacle, a public guarantee – often through a Bürgschaftsbank, or guarantee bank – can reduce some of the lender’s risk. However, a guarantee does not turn an otherwise weak or unviable business proposal into a strong lending case. For example, a café owner may need stock and payroll cover, a freelance consultant may need a modest buffer between invoice payments. A new UG (Unternehmergesellschaft) or GmbH buying equipment may benefit from a longer repayment period rather than a short-term online loan. If the business is too new or uncertain for debt, then grants, equity, or other non-debt funding may be a better fit. Cash-flow gap → working capital or overdraft-style support

working capital or overdraft-style support Equipment purchase → investment or asset finance

investment or asset finance Weak collateral → lender plus a public guarantee

lender plus a public guarantee Too early for debt → consider grants, equity, or other non-debt options

Who can get a business loan in Germany? There is no single set of eligibility rules for business loans in Germany, as requirements vary by lender and product. Lenders generally want evidence that the business can repay the loan and may assess your business plan, financial position, credit history, documents, and available security. For newer founders, this can mean demonstrating both personal financial circumstances and the viability of the proposed business. What German lenders usually check first Lenders typically want to understand whether the business is viable, its forecasts are realistic, and the requested funding matches its needs and stage of development. Depending on the lender and product, they may also look at: revenue evidence

annual accounts or management figures

personal financial information

credit-agency data such as SCHUFA

available collateral. Requirements can differ considerably between established businesses and new founders. Commonly requested information can include: business plan and cash-flow forecast

recent statements, invoices, or tax information if trading

proof of identity and relevant business registration

collateral or guarantor details, if the product requires them What changes for foreigners, freelancers, and new founders Foreigners can qualify for business loans in Germany, but approval is never automatic. You must first have the appropriate legal status to establish and operate your business in Germany; lenders will then apply their own eligibility and credit-assessment criteria. A Gewerbeanmeldung, or trade registration, may matter for commercial businesses, while Freiberufler – self-employed people working in certain recognised professional activities – do not normally register a Gewerbe and instead register their activity with the tax authorities. The documents needed for financing can also vary according to business structure. For example, a sole trader or Freiberufler may provide different evidence from a UG (Unternehmergesellschaft) or GmbH, which is registered in the Handelsregister (commercial register). Depending on your circumstances and lender, you may need: evidence of your right to live and work or run a business in Germany, where applicable

proof of address and German registration

Gewerbeanmeldung or other registration evidence

clear translations for key financial documents. Self-Employment Becoming a freelancer (Freiberufler) in Germany Read more

What does a business loan cost in Germany? The full cost of a small business loan in Germany is not always captured by the headline interest rate alone. You should also check lender or programme fees, guarantee charges where applicable, repayment terms, and any costs associated with providing security. For young businesses in particular, it is important to consider whether the repayment schedule fits expected cash flow. Interest, fees, collateral, and repayment terms A lower interest rate does not necessarily mean easier repayments: a shorter loan term can result in higher regular instalments, while a longer term may increase the total interest paid. Fees and conditions vary considerably between lenders and programmes. Depending on the product, you may encounter commitment fees on funds that have not yet been drawn, guarantee charges, or costs for early repayment. Collateral is not itself a borrowing cost, but providing security can involve additional costs and affect the terms a lender offers. For young businesses, the repayment structure can be just as important as the interest rate. A loan that looks affordable overall can still put pressure on cash flow if repayments become due before revenue has stabilised. Cost area What it may include Why it matters What to verify Interest Fixed or variable rate Changes overall borrowing cost Rate type and total repayable amount Fees Arrangement, admin, or commitment fees Can make a low-rate offer pricier Which fees apply and when they are charged Guarantees Public guarantee charges Extra support can add cost Whether a Bürgschaft or guarantee fee applies Repayment terms Monthly instalments, grace periods, early repayment rules Affects cash flow and flexibility Start date, loan term, and any early repayment cost Before accepting any offer, check the effective interest rate, repayment schedule, applicable fees and guarantee charges, and early-repayment conditions. Compare the programme or lender’s published terms with the actual loan offer, as your individual costs and conditions may differ.

How to apply for a business loan in Germany 1 Define the funding need. Separate launch costs, equipment, investment, and short-term cash flow so you can identify the right type of finance. 2 Shortlist the route. Compare bank loans, KfW-backed programmes, state support, guarantees, and non-debt options by business stage and use of funds. 3 Check current eligibility. Use the official Förderdatenbank, Germany’s funding database, and your Bundesland’s development bank to confirm current programmes and requirements. 4 Prepare your case. Build a clear file with your business plan, financial forecasts, registration documents, ID, and evidence supporting your ability to repay the loan. 5 Speak to the right financing partner. If a programme operates through a financing partner, check which banks or other institutions can handle the application and who submits it. 6 Review the offer carefully. Check total cost, security requirements, attached conditions, and how quickly repayments begin before you sign. If the route still feels unclear, a startup adviser, accountant, or relevant development bank may be able to help you identify suitable financing. Make sure your documents are consistent and your use of funds is clearly explained; foreign-language documents may also need translating if the lender requests it. Documents to prepare before you speak to a lender Exact paperwork varies by lender and programme, so check the requirements before applying. Preparing the core documents in advance can make the process easier, especially if your financial or business records span more than one country. You may need: business plan

cash-flow forecast

proof of registration or company extracts

passport or ID, plus residence documents if relevant

bank statements, contracts, or invoices

annual accounts or tax returns if you have trading history

a clear breakdown of how the funding will be used. How to improve your chances of approval A targeted approach is usually more useful than sending the same application to multiple lenders. Match your application to the lender’s criteria, your business stage, and the financing route you are pursuing. IHK Ostwürttemberg advises borrowers to prepare thoroughly for credit discussions, explaining that banks draw important conclusions about creditworthiness from these meetings and the information provided. Online business finance can offer a quicker or simpler application process, but you should still compare rates, fees, repayment terms, and other conditions carefully. Separate business and personal transactions where appropriate.

Keep forecasts realistic and supported by evidence.

Explain how the business will repay the loan using clear figures.

Approach lenders and programmes that fit your business stage and funding need. Self-Employment How to run a business in Germany Read more