Business loans in Germany for expat founders

Money Management
Germany offers several routes to business finance, from traditional bank loans and KfW-backed programmes to funding through state development banks, but the system can be difficult to navigate as an expat business founder.
The right option depends on your business stage, financing needs, paperwork, and whether your residence status and business registration are in order. This guide explains the main funding options, eligibility requirements, costs, and application process, as well as how getting your business finances organised can strengthen your application.
Setting up in Germany often involves handling multi-currency funds, paying global suppliers, or managing international contracts. A Wise Business account helps expat founders keep business transactions organized, hold multiple currencies, and send international payments at transparent rates without hidden fees.
Business financing in Germany can broadly be grouped into:
A Förderbank, or development bank, can work alongside commercial banks rather than replace them, so the application route can matter as much as the product itself. Start by identifying the funding need you are trying to solve before comparing providers.
Startup loans in Germany usually cover launch costs such as:
KfW’s founder finance can support both investments and running costs; for example, its ERP-Gründerkredit – StartGeld covers expenses ranging from equipment and vehicles to rent, personnel costs, and stock. Applications for this programme are made through a financing partner rather than directly to KfW.
This is why the Hausbank question matters early. Your Hausbank may assess your case and act as the financing partner for a KfW or other promotional loan, while microloans may suit founders seeking relatively small amounts or struggling to access conventional bank finance.
Germany’s federal states also have their own development banks and funding programmes, so it is worth checking what is available in your Bundesland before you start sending applications.
This route is particularly suitable if you require funding to cover initial setup costs or the first few months of trading, have a clear plan for how the funds will be utilised, possess a drafted business plan and cash-flow forecast, and are seeking a smaller loan amount rather than a larger bank facility.
Expatica Tip: Don’t assume you apply directly to KfW. For programmes such as ERP-Gründerkredit – StartGeld, you apply through a financing partner, such as a commercial bank, Sparkasse, or cooperative bank.
Working capital loans help with day-to-day cash flow, while asset finance is better for equipment, vehicles, or other longer-term purchases.
If insufficient collateral is an obstacle, a public guarantee – often through a Bürgschaftsbank, or guarantee bank – can reduce some of the lender’s risk. However, a guarantee does not turn an otherwise weak or unviable business proposal into a strong lending case.
For example, a café owner may need stock and payroll cover, a freelance consultant may need a modest buffer between invoice payments. A new UG (Unternehmergesellschaft) or GmbH buying equipment may benefit from a longer repayment period rather than a short-term online loan.
If the business is too new or uncertain for debt, then grants, equity, or other non-debt funding may be a better fit.
There is no single set of eligibility rules for business loans in Germany, as requirements vary by lender and product. Lenders generally want evidence that the business can repay the loan and may assess your business plan, financial position, credit history, documents, and available security.
For newer founders, this can mean demonstrating both personal financial circumstances and the viability of the proposed business.
Lenders typically want to understand whether the business is viable, its forecasts are realistic, and the requested funding matches its needs and stage of development.
Depending on the lender and product, they may also look at:
Requirements can differ considerably between established businesses and new founders.
Commonly requested information can include:
Foreigners can qualify for business loans in Germany, but approval is never automatic. You must first have the appropriate legal status to establish and operate your business in Germany; lenders will then apply their own eligibility and credit-assessment criteria.
A Gewerbeanmeldung, or trade registration, may matter for commercial businesses, while Freiberufler – self-employed people working in certain recognised professional activities – do not normally register a Gewerbe and instead register their activity with the tax authorities.
The documents needed for financing can also vary according to business structure. For example, a sole trader or Freiberufler may provide different evidence from a UG (Unternehmergesellschaft) or GmbH, which is registered in the Handelsregister (commercial register).
Depending on your circumstances and lender, you may need:
The full cost of a small business loan in Germany is not always captured by the headline interest rate alone. You should also check lender or programme fees, guarantee charges where applicable, repayment terms, and any costs associated with providing security.
For young businesses in particular, it is important to consider whether the repayment schedule fits expected cash flow.
A lower interest rate does not necessarily mean easier repayments: a shorter loan term can result in higher regular instalments, while a longer term may increase the total interest paid.
Fees and conditions vary considerably between lenders and programmes. Depending on the product, you may encounter commitment fees on funds that have not yet been drawn, guarantee charges, or costs for early repayment. Collateral is not itself a borrowing cost, but providing security can involve additional costs and affect the terms a lender offers.
For young businesses, the repayment structure can be just as important as the interest rate. A loan that looks affordable overall can still put pressure on cash flow if repayments become due before revenue has stabilised.
|Cost area
|What it may include
|Why it matters
|What to verify
|Interest
|Fixed or variable rate
|Changes overall borrowing cost
|Rate type and total repayable amount
|Fees
|Arrangement, admin, or commitment fees
|Can make a low-rate offer pricier
|Which fees apply and when they are charged
|Guarantees
|Public guarantee charges
|Extra support can add cost
|Whether a Bürgschaft or guarantee fee applies
|Repayment terms
|Monthly instalments, grace periods, early repayment rules
|Affects cash flow and flexibility
|Start date, loan term, and any early repayment cost
Before accepting any offer, check the effective interest rate, repayment schedule, applicable fees and guarantee charges, and early-repayment conditions. Compare the programme or lender’s published terms with the actual loan offer, as your individual costs and conditions may differ.
Define the funding need. Separate launch costs, equipment, investment, and short-term cash flow so you can identify the right type of finance.
Shortlist the route. Compare bank loans, KfW-backed programmes, state support, guarantees, and non-debt options by business stage and use of funds.
Check current eligibility. Use the official Förderdatenbank, Germany’s funding database, and your Bundesland’s development bank to confirm current programmes and requirements.
Prepare your case. Build a clear file with your business plan, financial forecasts, registration documents, ID, and evidence supporting your ability to repay the loan.
Speak to the right financing partner. If a programme operates through a financing partner, check which banks or other institutions can handle the application and who submits it.
Review the offer carefully. Check total cost, security requirements, attached conditions, and how quickly repayments begin before you sign.
If the route still feels unclear, a startup adviser, accountant, or relevant development bank may be able to help you identify suitable financing. Make sure your documents are consistent and your use of funds is clearly explained; foreign-language documents may also need translating if the lender requests it.
Exact paperwork varies by lender and programme, so check the requirements before applying. Preparing the core documents in advance can make the process easier, especially if your financial or business records span more than one country.
You may need:
A targeted approach is usually more useful than sending the same application to multiple lenders. Match your application to the lender’s criteria, your business stage, and the financing route you are pursuing.
IHK Ostwürttemberg advises borrowers to prepare thoroughly for credit discussions, explaining that banks draw important conclusions about creditworthiness from these meetings and the information provided. Online business finance can offer a quicker or simpler application process, but you should still compare rates, fees, repayment terms, and other conditions carefully.
A separate business account will not guarantee approval, but it can make your company’s income, expenses, and cash flow easier to document. Keeping personal and business transactions separate can also simplify the running of your business when it comes to bookkeeping, tax reporting, and the financial records you provide to a lender.
Wise Business is one option worth comparing if you want to keep business transactions separate and manage EUR and international supplier or contractor payments. Wise is not a bank or business lender, and using it does not improve your chances of loan approval by itself. For broader context, you can compare some of the best bank accounts for expats in Germany to get an idea of your options.
A separate business account can help you:
FAQ
Many foreign founders do qualify for a business loan in Germany, but approval depends on lender policy, residence status, business registration, credit signals, and the strength of the business case. Limited German credit history can make the process harder, but it does not automatically close every route.
Most startup loan applications ask for a business plan, cash-flow forecast, ID, registration evidence, and a clear explanation of how the money will be used. KfW-backed or state-supported routes may also need extra forms or paperwork from the intermediary bank.
Collateral requirements depend on the lender, the loan size, the business history, and the programme. Some products rely more heavily on guarantees or smaller public-support routes, but you still need to review the total cost and conditions carefully.
There is no standard processing time for a German business loan. The timeframe depends on the lender or programme, the complexity of the application, any required credit or risk assessments, and whether all supporting documents are ready. Ask the lender or financing partner for an estimated timeline before applying, especially if you need the funding by a particular date.
KfW-backed loans are not automatically better. They can be a strong option for eligible founders, but access, paperwork, pricing, and timing depend on the product and the partner bank, so the appropriate route depends on your circumstances and whether you can complete the application requirements.
Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.
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