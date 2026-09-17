Country Flag
Expatica logo
Disclaimers
Disclaimers

Money Management

Best money-saving apps in Germany for expats

Saving money in Germany can be harder when you are juggling local bills, cash-heavy purchases, and cross currency spending. This guide compares apps that can help you budget better, cut small costs, track spending, and manage money across borders.

Claire Millard
Written by
Last updated
Woman putting a coin into a savings jar.

Finance tools available in Germany differ a lot in how well they handle cash, local bank links, and foreign currency. Your own personal situation may also point you towards different apps, tools and providers. If you still have many overseas bills to pay, for example, having a broad multi-currency account can be a good fit, while expats with a more euro-centric financial life may manage with a EUR only account.

We will walk you through some German apps and services which may help you get a handle on your money while cutting your overall costs.

Key takeaways

  • Pick Finanzguru if most of your spending sits in one or more German current accounts and you want help spotting recurring costs.
  • Pick N26 or Revolut if you want banking and budgeting in one app, not a separate tracker.
  • Pick Wise if your budget problem is cross-border, such as holding EUR and another currency, travelling, or sending money home.
  • Pick Money Manager or YNAB if manual control matters more to you than local bank sync.
  • Learn more about how to save money in Germany in our handy guide below.
#

Money Management

Saving money in Germany as an expat

Read more

Money saving apps in Germany: Comparison

We’ll look at each of these providers in more detail in a moment – first, a quick overview so you can get a feel for your options:

AppBest forKey saving featureMain watch-out
FinanzguruGermany-first bank trackingContract and subscription detectionCheck English support and non-German account handling
N26Banking plus light budgetingInstant alerts and SpacesBest when you use N26 as a main account
WiseEUR plus 40+ other currenciesMulti-currency balances and travel spendingNot a full budgeting app
RevolutTravel-friendly all-in-one appAnalytics, budgets, and shared pocketsFeatures and limits vary by plan
WalletStructured budgeting with flexibilitySmart budgets and planned paymentsPremium matters for automation
YNABHands-on budget planningGive every euro a jobLearning curve and paid subscription
Money ManagerManual cash trackingFast logging and clear reportsBetter for manual use than aggregation
*Details correct at time of research – 31st August 2026

Finanzguru

If your pay, rent, utilities, and subscriptions mostly run through a German account, Finanzguru is worth a closer look. It pulls account activity, categorises spending, and tracks contracts, so you can spot where monthly money is leaking through direct debits and recurring charges.

In practice, this matters because many bills renew quietly in the background. Using a tool like Finanzguru can help you keep track of everything in a convenient format.

  • Best for: Expats whose main financial life sits with German banks such as Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank, Sparkasse, DKB, or ING Germany
  • Biggest plus: One dashboard for local accounts, spending categories, investment portfolios, and recurring contracts
  • Why it can save money: Makes forgotten subscriptions and fixed monthly costs easier to spot
  • Less ideal if: Your money flow is spread across several non-German accounts
  • Check before downloading: Current English support and which deeper tools sit behind Plus

N26

Want banking and basic budgeting in the same place? N26 suits readers who prefer one app for all their everyday money actions. Instant notifications, spending categories, and Spaces sub-accounts can help you separate rent, groceries, travel, or emergency money without opening a tracker app first.

N26 sits closer to the mobile-first end of mobile banking in Germany than to a classic budgeting app, making it a good choice for people who manage their money on the move.

  • Best for: Digital-first expats who want banking and light budgeting together
  • Useful if: Real-time spending visibility and sub-accounts matter more than deep manual planning
  • Less ideal if: You already use another main bank and want a wider cross-account view
  • Check before downloading: Which budgeting features depend on your plan
#

Banking

Mobile banking in Germany

Read more

Wise

For expats who manage their money partly in EUR and partly in other currencies, Wise stands out more than the pure budgeting apps here. Its multi-currency account can be especially useful if exchange-rate markups, foreign card fees, or travel spending keep blurring your real monthly budget.

With your Wise account you can also get a Wise card that is practical for travel and spending outside Germany. Bear in mind that some merchants in Germany still prefer cash or girocard, the domestic debit network used for many local card payments, so an international debit card will not work everywhere.

Practical tip: If you still pay for services back home or travel often, one app that shows EUR beside another currency can make your budget easier to read.

  • Best for: Expats managing EUR alongside another currency
  • Why it can cut costs: Clear cross-border spending, transfers, and currency balances in one app
  • Keep in mind: It is not the best choice if your only goal is deep category budgeting inside Germany
Get the Wise app
#

Money Management

How to use Wise in Germany as an expat

Read more

Revolut

If you want budgeting tools, card spending, and travel-friendly features in one app, Revolut is a flexible middle option. Its analytics dashboard, budgets, pockets, and shared-money tools can help if you split household costs, track trips, or want one place for daily alerts and occasional foreign spending.

Revolut can make sense particularly if you want budgeting wrapped around the same account you spend from. However it may not be an ideal fit if you mainly need spending discipline and do not want to think about plan tiers or feature limits.

  • Best for: App-first users who want budgeting plus travel-friendly spending
  • Useful extra: Daily alerts, budgets, and shared spending tools can reduce small leaks
  • Check before paying: Current German pricing and which features change by plan

Wallet by BudgetBakers

Readers who want a dedicated budget planner without going fully manual should look at Wallet by BudgetBakers. It combines smart budgets, planned payments, reports, and multi-currency support, and its free tier is aimed at manual tracking while paid plans add more automation.

That balance can suit expats who want more structure than a banking app usually gives, but do not want the full method and learning curve of YNAB.

  • Best for: People who want structured budgeting with room to grow
  • Useful features: Budgets, planned payments, and optional bank sync in one app
  • Limitation: The best automation sits outside the basic free setup
  • Check before downloading: Supported German banks, Premium-only features, and real use with two currencies

YNAB

If you want a hands-on budgeting system rather than passive tracking, YNAB (You Need a Budget) is the best fit here. It is built around zero-based budgeting, which means giving every euro a job before you spend it, so it can work very well if overspending comes from loose planning rather than unclear bank fees.

YNAB’s real value is the budgeting method, not bank-sync convenience. That can be a strength if you want tight control over irregular travel, annual bills, or transfers home, but it can be a barrier if you want a quick local setup with minimal learning.

  • Best for: Disciplined planners who want a clear budgeting method
  • Less ideal for: Readers who want instant Germany-first bank integration
  • Check before paying: Current import support for your German bank and whether the subscription cost feels worth it

Money Manager

When cash is still a real part of your week, Money Manager becomes much more useful than many bank-sync apps. It is the best low-friction pick here for logging spending clearly, especially cash spending. In Germany, that matters at bakeries, kiosks, weekly markets, and some smaller cafés where cash or girocard can still be easier than an international card.

  • Best for: Cash-heavy spending and simple manual control
  • Why it works: Manual entry forces you to see each purchase, not just the cash withdrawal
  • Limitation: It is better as a manual tracker than a cross-bank dashboard

Resident tip: If you take out a fixed weekly cash amount, log each purchase straight away or the ATM withdrawal will hide where the money actually went

FAQ

FAQ

Which budgeting app in Germany is best for expats?

The best choice depends on the problem you are trying to solve. Finanzguru is strong for Germany-first bank tracking, YNAB suits hands-on budget planning, and Wise is the clearest fit if you manage EUR alongside another currency or send money between countries.

Can budgeting apps in Germany connect to local bank accounts?

Some can, but support varies by app and by bank. When an app offers bank linking, it usually relies on PSD2 or open banking consent, meaning you authorise it to read transaction data, so check support for banks such as Sparkasse, Deutsche Bank, DKB, Commerzbank, or ING Germany before you sign up.

Are expense tracker apps in Germany useful if I still pay with cash?

Yes, but only if the app makes manual entry easy or you are disciplined about logging purchases. Cash still plays a big part in Germany, so a bank feed alone can miss groceries, bakeries, market stalls, and other small costs that shape your real monthly budget.

Which personal finance app in Germany is best for multiple currencies?

If you regularly move between EUR and another currency, Wise is a strong choice because it shows balances, conversions, and international spending in one place. If multi-currency use is rare and your main problem is overspending inside Germany, a budgeting-first app such as Wallet or YNAB may be a better fit.

Are money-saving apps in Germany safe to use?

Safety depends on the provider, the app’s security features, and how much data you choose to share. Check the official website, app-store listing, privacy policy, two-factor authentication, and whether bank linking is optional before you connect any account.

Useful resources

Claire Millard

About the author

Claire Millard is a content and copywriter with a specialty in international finance and 10 years experience working in-agency and as a contractor, with some of the most innovative financial service organisations in the world. Her work has featured in The Times and The Telegraph, as well as industry magazines and leading personal finance blogs.

Having lived in 5 different countries over the past 10 years, Claire is particularly interested in helping expats, travellers and anyone else living an international lifestyle to navigate the complexities of managing money across currencies, even if it means spending most of her working life squinting at a screen trawling the Ts&Cs and interpreting bank small print.

More articles by Claire Millard
Newsletter

Moving abroad?

Sign-up for the latest guides and expat news

By joining us, you confirm that you're over 16 years old and have read our Privacy Policy.

Related Articles

Did you find this guide helpful?