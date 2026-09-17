Best money-saving apps in Germany for expats

Finance tools available in Germany differ a lot in how well they handle cash, local bank links, and foreign currency. Your own personal situation may also point you towards different apps, tools and providers. If you still have many overseas bills to pay, for example, having a broad multi-currency account can be a good fit, while expats with a more euro-centric financial life may manage with a EUR only account. We will walk you through some German apps and services which may help you get a handle on your money while cutting your overall costs.

Key takeaways Pick Finanzguru if most of your spending sits in one or more German current accounts and you want help spotting recurring costs.

Pick N26 or Revolut if you want banking and budgeting in one app, not a separate tracker.

Pick Wise if your budget problem is cross-border, such as holding EUR and another currency, travelling, or sending money home.

Pick Money Manager or YNAB if manual control matters more to you than local bank sync.

Learn more about how to save money in Germany in our handy guide below. Money Management Saving money in Germany as an expat Read more

Money saving apps in Germany: Comparison We’ll look at each of these providers in more detail in a moment – first, a quick overview so you can get a feel for your options: App Best for Key saving feature Main watch-out Finanzguru Germany-first bank tracking Contract and subscription detection Check English support and non-German account handling N26 Banking plus light budgeting Instant alerts and Spaces Best when you use N26 as a main account Wise EUR plus 40+ other currencies Multi-currency balances and travel spending Not a full budgeting app Revolut Travel-friendly all-in-one app Analytics, budgets, and shared pockets Features and limits vary by plan Wallet Structured budgeting with flexibility Smart budgets and planned payments Premium matters for automation YNAB Hands-on budget planning Give every euro a job Learning curve and paid subscription Money Manager Manual cash tracking Fast logging and clear reports Better for manual use than aggregation *Details correct at time of research – 31st August 2026

Finanzguru If your pay, rent, utilities, and subscriptions mostly run through a German account, Finanzguru is worth a closer look. It pulls account activity, categorises spending, and tracks contracts, so you can spot where monthly money is leaking through direct debits and recurring charges. In practice, this matters because many bills renew quietly in the background. Using a tool like Finanzguru can help you keep track of everything in a convenient format. Best for: Expats whose main financial life sits with German banks such as Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank, Sparkasse, DKB, or ING Germany

Expats whose main financial life sits with German banks such as Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank, Sparkasse, DKB, or ING Germany Biggest plus: One dashboard for local accounts, spending categories, investment portfolios, and recurring contracts

One dashboard for local accounts, spending categories, investment portfolios, and recurring contracts Why it can save money: Makes forgotten subscriptions and fixed monthly costs easier to spot

Makes forgotten subscriptions and fixed monthly costs easier to spot Less ideal if: Your money flow is spread across several non-German accounts

Your money flow is spread across several non-German accounts Check before downloading: Current English support and which deeper tools sit behind Plus

N26 Want banking and basic budgeting in the same place? N26 suits readers who prefer one app for all their everyday money actions. Instant notifications, spending categories, and Spaces sub-accounts can help you separate rent, groceries, travel, or emergency money without opening a tracker app first. N26 sits closer to the mobile-first end of mobile banking in Germany than to a classic budgeting app, making it a good choice for people who manage their money on the move. Best for: Digital-first expats who want banking and light budgeting together

Digital-first expats who want banking and light budgeting together Useful if: Real-time spending visibility and sub-accounts matter more than deep manual planning

Real-time spending visibility and sub-accounts matter more than deep manual planning Less ideal if: You already use another main bank and want a wider cross-account view

You already use another main bank and want a wider cross-account view Check before downloading: Which budgeting features depend on your plan Banking Mobile banking in Germany Read more

Wise For expats who manage their money partly in EUR and partly in other currencies, Wise stands out more than the pure budgeting apps here. Its multi-currency account can be especially useful if exchange-rate markups, foreign card fees, or travel spending keep blurring your real monthly budget. With your Wise account you can also get a Wise card that is practical for travel and spending outside Germany. Bear in mind that some merchants in Germany still prefer cash or girocard, the domestic debit network used for many local card payments, so an international debit card will not work everywhere. Practical tip: If you still pay for services back home or travel often, one app that shows EUR beside another currency can make your budget easier to read. Best for: Expats managing EUR alongside another currency

Expats managing EUR alongside another currency Why it can cut costs: Clear cross-border spending, transfers, and currency balances in one app

Clear cross-border spending, transfers, and currency balances in one app Keep in mind: It is not the best choice if your only goal is deep category budgeting inside Germany Get the Wise app Money Management How to use Wise in Germany as an expat Read more

Revolut If you want budgeting tools, card spending, and travel-friendly features in one app, Revolut is a flexible middle option. Its analytics dashboard, budgets, pockets, and shared-money tools can help if you split household costs, track trips, or want one place for daily alerts and occasional foreign spending. Revolut can make sense particularly if you want budgeting wrapped around the same account you spend from. However it may not be an ideal fit if you mainly need spending discipline and do not want to think about plan tiers or feature limits. Best for: App-first users who want budgeting plus travel-friendly spending

App-first users who want budgeting plus travel-friendly spending Useful extra: Daily alerts, budgets, and shared spending tools can reduce small leaks

Daily alerts, budgets, and shared spending tools can reduce small leaks Check before paying: Current German pricing and which features change by plan

Wallet by BudgetBakers Readers who want a dedicated budget planner without going fully manual should look at Wallet by BudgetBakers. It combines smart budgets, planned payments, reports, and multi-currency support, and its free tier is aimed at manual tracking while paid plans add more automation. That balance can suit expats who want more structure than a banking app usually gives, but do not want the full method and learning curve of YNAB. Best for: People who want structured budgeting with room to grow

People who want structured budgeting with room to grow Useful features: Budgets, planned payments, and optional bank sync in one app

Budgets, planned payments, and optional bank sync in one app Limitation: The best automation sits outside the basic free setup

The best automation sits outside the basic free setup Check before downloading: Supported German banks, Premium-only features, and real use with two currencies

YNAB If you want a hands-on budgeting system rather than passive tracking, YNAB (You Need a Budget) is the best fit here. It is built around zero-based budgeting, which means giving every euro a job before you spend it, so it can work very well if overspending comes from loose planning rather than unclear bank fees. YNAB’s real value is the budgeting method, not bank-sync convenience. That can be a strength if you want tight control over irregular travel, annual bills, or transfers home, but it can be a barrier if you want a quick local setup with minimal learning. Best for: Disciplined planners who want a clear budgeting method

Disciplined planners who want a clear budgeting method Less ideal for: Readers who want instant Germany-first bank integration

Readers who want instant Germany-first bank integration Check before paying: Current import support for your German bank and whether the subscription cost feels worth it