Saving money in Germany as an expat

Understanding the cost of living in Germany The cost of living in Germany can vary widely depending on where you settle. Major cities like Munich, Frankfurt, or Hamburg naturally come with higher rents and daily expenses compared to smaller towns or cities in eastern regions that are generally more affordable. Living in the city centre will also push up costs compared to rural areas. Housing: Rent is often your biggest expense. A one-bedroom apartment in a city center averages around 870 EUR per month, but this can climb to more than 1,500 EUR in Munich. Outside the centre, the same apartment might cost closer to 660 EUR. In smaller cities such as Leipzig or Dresden, rents are significantly lower, making them popular with students and remote workers.

Rent is often your biggest expense. A one-bedroom apartment in a city center averages around 870 EUR per month, but this can climb to more than 1,500 EUR in Munich. Outside the centre, the same apartment might cost closer to 660 EUR. In smaller cities such as Leipzig or Dresden, rents are significantly lower, making them popular with students and remote workers. Food and groceries: Germany’s supermarkets and discount chains help keep food costs manageable. A monthly food shop for one person falls anywhere between 200-350 EUR, depending on diet. Eating out is affordable compared to many European capitals, with a simple restaurant meal averaging 15 EUR.

Germany’s supermarkets and discount chains help keep food costs manageable. A monthly food shop for one person falls anywhere between 200-350 EUR, depending on diet. Eating out is affordable compared to many European capitals, with a simple restaurant meal averaging 15 EUR. Transportation: Public transport is well developed, and the 58 EUR Deutschlandticket allows unlimited regional and local travel across the country. Fuel is about 1.70 EUR per liter, making car ownership more costly in cities where it’s not essential.

Public transport is well developed, and the 58 EUR Deutschlandticket allows unlimited regional and local travel across the country. Fuel is about 1.70 EUR per liter, making car ownership more costly in cities where it’s not essential. Utilities: Basic services for an average apartment cost about 300 EUR per month, with heating bills rising in autumn and winter. Internet plans average around 43 EUR and mobile contracts can be found for as little as 20 EUR. Social insurance contributions Expats employed in Germany need to contribute to the social insurance system. This includes statutory health insurance (about 14.6% of salary plus a small supplemental rate, usually split with your employer), pension contributions (18.6%, also split), unemployment insurance (2.6%), and long-term care insurance (around 3%). Private health insurance is available if your income exceeds a certain threshold, but costs vary based on age and coverage. Germany Regional differences Germany still shows clear distinctions between east and west. Western and southern states, such as Bavaria, Baden-Württemberg, and Hesse, have higher rents and consumer prices, reflecting stronger economies and higher average salaries. Eastern regions like Saxony or Thuringia are usually more affordable, with lower rents and daily expenses, but also lower average incomes. Federal states (Länder) play a big role in shaping costs for families. Childcare fees, for example, are set at the state level. Berlin offers free daycare, while Hamburg provides five free hours daily. Other states charge income-based fees, which means your childcare budget can look very different depending on where you live. Transport is another factor that highlights regional differences. While the 58 EUR nationwide ticket covers most local and regional journeys, availability and frequency vary – big cities have dense networks of trains, buses and tram companted to rural areas that may rely on limited bus connections. Lifestyle costs also differ by region. Larger cities tend to offer more cultural and recreational opportunities but at higher prices. Smaller towns and eastern cities often provide cheaper access to housing, leisure and public services, though with fewer international schools or specialised facilities. Exchange rate impacts If you earn or hold savings in another currency, fluctuations against the euro can affect your budget. Using a provider like Wise can help you manage this more effectively. With a Wise account, you can hold money in 40+ currencies, convert to euros at the mid-market rate with transparent fees when paying bills or transferring funds from abroad. Learn more about Wise

Saving on housing and accommodation costs For most expats in Germany, rent will usually take up the largest share of the monthly budget. Housing costs can be high in major cities such as Munich, Frankfurt, or Hamburg, but they remain more affordable in smaller towns or eastern regions. Taking time to understand the rental market and considering alternative options can help bring these expenses down. Finding affordable housing Germany’s housing market is competitive in cities like Berlin or Munich where demand often outstrips supply. Many expats save money by joining house-sharing (WG or Wohngemeinschaft) arrangements, which are common among students and young professionals. Sharing a flat reduces rent and utility bills, while also providing a social network when settling into a new city. When renting alone, it’s worth researching neighborhoods outside the city centre, where prices are significantly lower. According to Numbeo, a one-bedroom apartment costs on average 870 EUR in a city centre but only 660 EUR outside. Expats may also find better value in cities like Leipzig or Dresden compared to Munich or Frankfurt. Students should explore university housing or dormitories and professionals relocating temporarily might consider corporate housing or serviced apartments, which sometimes include utilities and internet in the monthly rent. Reducing utility costs Utility bills in Germany average around 300 EUR per month for an apartment, with heating making up a large share during winter. Energy-saving habits, like programmable thermostats, insulating windows and lowering heating in unused rooms can cut costs. Tenants should also check whether “Nebenkosten” (monthly advance utility payments) match their actual consumption to avoid high back payments at the end of the year. Just as you would at home, you can save even more by comparing electricity and gas providers. Germany’s energy market allows households to switch suppliers, often unlocking cheaper tariffs. The government also supports households looking to replace inefficient oil or gas heating systems with more eco-friendly options. Through KfW subsidy programs, homeowners can receive grants covering up to 70% of eligible costs, with higher rates available for lower-income households that make the switch sooner. Mobile and internet services are another area where careful choices reduce expenses. Bundled contracts for internet, mobile, and streaming services often provide better value. Major providers such as Telekom, Vodafone, and O2 offer wide coverage across Germany, while regional or discount options may suit those on a tighter budget. Some expats also rely on free Wi-Fi hotspots in libraries, cafes, or co-working spaces. For those staying connected to home, choosing mobile plans with international calling or using apps over Wi-Fi can avoid high phone bills.

Food and grocery savings Germany is known for having some of the lowest grocery prices in Western Europe, thanks to its network of discount supermarkets. On average, a loaf of bread costs about 1.90 EUR, a litre of milk around 1.10 EUR and 12 eggs about 3.30 EUR. Dining out is affordable compared to many neighboring countries, with a simple meal costing about 15 EUR and a three-course dinner for two around 65 EUR. A unique feature of shopping in Germany is the Pfand system, which adds a small deposit to bottles and cans – up to 0.25 on single-use bottles and aluminum cans. Just return your empties to the supermarket machines to get your pay-out and turn it into an eco-friendly and budget-friendly habit. Smart grocery shopping The way you shop day to day has a big impact on your budget. Sticking to well-known supermarkets and discount chains ensure you still get quality products without overspending. Budget supermarkets: Aldi, Lidl and Penny offer some of the lowest prices on everyday essentials.

Aldi, Lidl and Penny offer some of the lowest prices on everyday essentials. Local markets: Weekly farmer’s markets are great for affordable seasonal produce and fresh food.

Weekly farmer’s markets are great for affordable seasonal produce and fresh food. Meal planning: Buying in bulk and preparing meals at home saves money compared to eating out regularly.

Buying in bulk and preparing meals at home saves money compared to eating out regularly. Discount programs: Loyalty cards and apps from chains like Rewe or Edeka can give access to special offers and coupons. Eating out and entertainment on a budget Just because you’re trying to keep costs low, doesn’t mean you have to stay indoors and miss out. Many cities offer low-cost or free cultural opportunities alongside everyday dining deals, showing that restaurants and leisure activities don’t have to be expensive if you know where to look. Lunch specials: Look out for Mittagstisch menus, which offer discounted meals at midday.

Look out for Mittagstisch menus, which offer discounted meals at midday. Happy hours: Bars and cafes can sometimes reduce prices in the late afternoon or early evening.

Bars and cafes can sometimes reduce prices in the late afternoon or early evening. Cultural events: Many festivals, concerts and city fairs are free to attend.

Many festivals, concerts and city fairs are free to attend. Student and expat discounts: Reduced entry for museums, cinemas and public transport is often available.

Reduced entry for museums, cinemas and public transport is often available. Local websites: Platforms like Groupon.de regularly feature dining and entertainment deals. Consider shopping over the border In border regions, many Germans cross into Poland or the Czech Republic to shop for cheaper groceries and household goods. Items such as meat, alcohol and cigarettes can cost noticeably less, making the trip worthwhile if you live nearby. For example: A liter of milk costs about 1.10 EUR in Germany, but only around 3.90 zł (around 0.90 EUR) in Poland.

A kilogram of chicken fillets averages 12.25 EUR in Germany, compared to about 24.70 zł (around 5.70 EUR) just over the border.

Even dining out can be cheaper, with a three-course dinner for two coming to around 65 EUR in Germany, while in Poland you’ll pay closer to 190 zł (44 EUR).

Transportation costs Getting around Germany can be much cheaper than many realise and public transport in cities is usually reliable and well connected. Car ownership starts to get expensive once you add up fuel, insurance, taxes, and maintenance, with many expats choosing to mix walking, biking, public transit and occasional car shares to keep transport costs as low as possible. Public transportation and discount passes: The Deutschland-Ticket costs 58 EUR per month and gives you unlimited travel on local and regional buses, trams, U-Bahn/S-Bahn/suburban trains throughout Germany, excluding long-distance trains like ICE or IC. Many cities also offer additional subsidies or reduced-rate tickets for students or seniors. Bike-sharing, walking, car-sharing: In cities like Berlin, Munich, or Hamburg, bike-sharing and scooter services (like Tier or Lime) are widely available and a good way to cover short distances quickly without needing a car. Regional travel and long-distance discounts: Travelling across regions or between cities is cheaper if you use discount options like BahnCard (offered by Deutsche Bahn). The BahnCard 25 and BahnCard 50 provide 25% or 50% off standard fares on long-distance and regional routes.



Banking and financial costs Banking in Germany can come with fees that may surprise expats. Some banks offer free current accounts, but many charge monthly fees if certain conditions (like a minimum income deposit) aren’t met. Fees for ATM withdrawals outside your bank’s network or international transfers can also eat into your monthly expenses. Credit cards are less common than in countries like the US or UK due to widespread cash usage and a cultural preference for debt-free payments, making paying with a debit card standard. Interest on unpaid credit card balances can also be high, so it’s important to keep track of repayment dates. To manage these costs, compare different providers and understand the system. Germany also uses the SCHUFA score, a credit rating that influences your ability to rent housing, open certain accounts, or get a phone contract. Practical ways to save on banking costs in Germany: Look for online banks that offer no-fee current accounts if you meet basic conditions, such as Comdirect.

Use your bank’s own ATMs to avoid extra charges; many banks are part of large networks where withdrawals are free.

Avoid overdrafts, as interest rates can be steep.

Consider Wise for international transfers and spending abroad with mid-market exchange rate. Wise for international finances Wise can complement your German account by making international money management easier. A Wise account is free to open and maintain, and lets you hold money in 40+ currencies. You can add funds in your home currency, convert to euros at the mid-market exchange rate, and spend globally in 150+ countries with the linked Wise card. There’s a small fee to order the card, but no monthly account fees. Open a Wise account Building credit in Germany Your SCHUFA score is essential for everyday life. Landlords, banks, and even mobile phone providers may check it. To build a good score, start with a basic bank account, register your address and make all payments on time. If you need a credit card to build history, a simple Visa/Mastercard issued by your bank is often enough. Rewards programs exist but are modest compared to the US – a few cashback cards or airline-linked cards are available, usually with an annual fee. A strong SCHUFA score can help you secure housing, better financing options, and lower insurance premiums. Choosing the right account Opening a bank account is one of the first steps to settling in Germany, but knowing where to start can be confusing when you’re new to the country. Some accounts advertise “no monthly fee,” but will still charge for things like card issuance, ATM withdrawals, or foreign transactions. Looking for the right combination of features will help you avoid surprises. Here are key considerations for choosing the right account: Look for no-fee or low-fee accounts : Many online banks and neobanks offer free current accounts when you meet certain conditions, like a minimum monthly income or account activity. If you’re a student or have limited income, there are often student or youth accounts with lower or no fees.

: Many online banks and neobanks offer free current accounts when you meet certain conditions, like a minimum monthly income or account activity. If you’re a student or have limited income, there are often student or youth accounts with lower or no fees. Understand the pricing structure : Check if the bank charges monthly fees, minimum incoming payments, costs for debit cards and fees for foreign transactions. Also check whether ATM withdrawals are free, especially outside your bank’s own ATM network.

: Check if the bank charges monthly fees, minimum incoming payments, costs for debit cards and fees for foreign transactions. Also check whether ATM withdrawals are free, especially outside your bank’s own ATM network. Avoid ATM fees : Use banks that belong to large ATM networks like Cash Group or CashPool, or cooperative networks like Volksbanken/Raiffeisenbanken and Sparkassen, which often allow free withdrawals within their network.

: Use banks that belong to large ATM networks like Cash Group or CashPool, or cooperative networks like Volksbanken/Raiffeisenbanken and Sparkassen, which often allow free withdrawals within their network. Consider multi-currency or international account options: If you earn, save, or spend in more than one currency, having access to a multi-currency account like Wise can help reduce conversion fees and exchange rate markups. Managing your finances internationally When you live abroad, your money rarely stays in one place. You might be earning in euros, paying bills back home, or sending money to family overseas. Balancing different currencies and tax systems can quickly get complicated, but with a bit of planning you can avoid costly fees and make sure more of your income stays in your pocket. Here are some simple ways to keep on top of it: Avoid unnecessary currency conversion fees by using providers that offer the mid-market exchange rate so what you see is what you get.

Check the mid-market rate before converting or transferring, and compare providers to spot hidden markups in exchange rates.

Time international transfers wisely. For example, send during periods when fees are lower, or when favourable exchange rates emerge.

If you’re eligible, benefit from Riester pension tax incentives. Germany tax optimisation: Steuerklasse (tax class) : There are six tax classes in Germany. Which one applies to you depends on your family status, whether you’re married, if both spouses earn similar amounts, etc. The choice of tax class affects how much income tax is deducted from your salary each month.

: There are six tax classes in Germany. Which one applies to you depends on your family status, whether you’re married, if both spouses earn similar amounts, etc. The choice of tax class affects how much income tax is deducted from your salary each month. Werbungskosten: You can deduct many work-related expenses from your taxable income. There’s also a standard lump sum (Werbungskosten-Pauschbetrag) of €1,230 per year (as of 2023) that is automatically allowed without needing to submit receipts. Anything above that requires documentation. How Wise can help Wise isn’t a bank, so it doesn’t replace your primary German bank account, but it can be very helpful when managing money internationally. Wise provides mid-market exchange rates, which means you avoid hidden markups when converting currencies. Wise also offers discounts when you send over 20,000 GBP per month, or the euro equivalent. Using a Wise account alongside a German bank account can let you keep local bills, rent and groceries managed locally, while making global transfers or currency conversion more efficient and transparent. Get a Wise account

Saving on healthcare and insurance costs Healthcare in Germany is among the best in the world, and health insurance is mandatory for everyone living in Germany. Around 90% of residents are covered under the statutory public scheme (GKV), while others may qualify for private health insurance (PKV). Health cover is just one part of Germany’s social insurance system. Employees also pay into pension insurance, unemployment insurance, and long-term care insurance, all deducted from monthly salaries. These contributions ensure you have access to income support if you lose your job and retirement benefits later in life, together with care costs if needed. Practical ways to manage healthcare and insurance costs in Germany: Choose the most cost-effective insurance plan for your situation – public health insurance is usually the default and offers a wide range of coverage, while private insurance may be worthwhile for freelancers or high-income earners.

Make use of preventive care programs, such as vaccinations and annual health screenings, which are covered free of charge under public insurance.

Ask your doctor or pharmacy about generic medication options, which are often far cheaper than branded versions.

Consider supplementary insurance (e.g., dental or vision) rather than opting for the most expensive private plan.

Building an emergency fund as an expat Life abroad comes with uncertainties, from sudden job changes to unexpected travel back home. Having an emergency fund gives you peace of mind and financial security when the unexpected happens. Most experts recommend keeping the equivalent of three to six months of living expenses set aside, so you can cover rent, bills, and essentials without stress. In Germany, you can keep this money in a standard savings account for easy access, though interest rates are often modest. What matters most is that your funds are safe and available when you need them. For expats, it’s also worth thinking internationally – keeping some of your savings accessible across currencies can make a big difference in emergencies. With a Wise account, you can hold money in 40+ currencies in one place and switch between them at the mid-market rate whenever you need. This makes it easier to access your funds whether your emergency takes you to Berlin, your home country, or elsewhere abroad.

Long-term financial planning Once you’ve settled into daily life in Germany, it helps to think about the bigger picture. Planning ahead for retirement, investments, or even a potential move back home can make your financial journey as an expat much smoother. Setting clear goals early on ensures you’re building stability rather than reacting to short-term needs. Here are some areas worth considering: Investment opportunities: Expats can explore savings plans, ETFs, or other investment products available in Germany. Regulations vary, so always check eligibility and tax implications before committing.

Expats can explore savings plans, ETFs, or other investment products available in Germany. Regulations vary, so always check eligibility and tax implications before committing. Retirement planning: Contributions to Germany’s state pension system build entitlements for later life, but expats might also want to look into private pension plans or continue saving in their home country.

Contributions to Germany’s state pension system build entitlements for later life, but expats might also want to look into private pension plans or continue saving in their home country. Property investment vs. renting: Buying a home in Germany can be a way to build equity, though the market is competitive and regional differences in price are significant. Renting can offer more flexibility for those who are unsure about how long they’ll stay.

Buying a home in Germany can be a way to build equity, though the market is competitive and regional differences in price are significant. Renting can offer more flexibility for those who are unsure about how long they’ll stay. Repatriation planning: If you’re thinking of eventually returning home, it’s worth considering how pensions, savings, and investments will transfer across borders, and whether there are tax treaties in place between Germany and your home country.

Conclusion Saving money in Germany as an expat requires planning and awareness of where your main costs will be. By understanding the systems in place and making small adjustments, you can reduce expenses and feel more secure in your finances. Key takeaways: Housing is usually the largest cost, so consider shared living, compare rental markets and monitor utility bills.

Food and dining are manageable when you shop at discount supermarkets and look out for lunch specials.

Public transport passes and car-sharing can keep travel affordable.

Health and social insurance are mandatory, so choosing the right plan and making use of preventive care helps manage costs.

Building an emergency fund and planning for the long term adds financial stability and peace of mind. Living abroad comes with challenges, but it also creates opportunities to build resilience and independence. With the right approach, you can enjoy life in Germany while feeling confident about your financial future. Wise can also support internationals with transparent currency conversion and the ability to hold money in multiple currencies. Learn more about Wise