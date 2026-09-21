Best apps to make money in Germany for expats

Money Management
The best apps to make money in Germany are not simply the ones with the loudest claims. For expats, the more useful question is which apps actually work in Germany, offer payout methods you can use, and fit your visa, tax, and time limits.
Germany has plenty of money-making apps, but earnings are not guaranteed and your real return depends on demand, your profile, your city, fees, and the time you put in. Some platforms pay for surveys, freelance work, local tasks, or resale, while Shoop and PAYBACK mainly reduce your spending.
This guide compares payout routes, thresholds, practical limits, and the main work and tax checks to consider before you start.
If an app pays you in another currency, a Wise account can help you manage supported currencies before moving money to your regular account. Check the platform’s payout rules first, because not every app handles third-party payout routes in the same way.
Prolific feels closer to paid research than a generic survey directory. For English-speaking expats in Germany, that matters because studies are usually clearer and more academic, but places can disappear fast.
You can cash out when your combined GBP and USD balance reaches £6 or $6, and payouts go to PayPal only. Clear public payout rules are a strength here, but study volume can still be uneven, so fast responders usually do better than casual users.
MOBROG has strong Germany relevance and a simpler learning curve than many paid survey apps in Germany. Public rules are easy to follow: payouts start from €5, and methods can include PayPal, Skrill, or bank transfer through Hyperwallet, depending on your country.
Survey volume is often small and uneven, and screen-outs still happen. In practice, this works best for readers who want low-friction surveys and are willing to skip anything that pays too little for the time.
Upwork has the highest ceiling in this list, but it is closer to starting a small freelance business than to tapping through surveys. Skilled expats in Germany can use it for design, translation, marketing, coding, admin support, and similar services, but profile setup and trust-building usually take time.
German classification matters here more than with most other apps. Regular client work can raise Freiberufler or Gewerbe questions, meaning freelance-profession or trade-registration issues, so check your permit conditions and read Expatica’s taxes for freelancers in Germany. Upwork also asks for tax information before withdrawal, and payment timing depends on the contract type.
Fiverr differs from Upwork because you list fixed services and wait for buyers to come to you. That can suit newcomers in Germany who have one clear offer, such as proofreading, logo design, or voice work, but it is not a quick-win app without a listing that actually sells.
Withdrawal methods include PayPal, bank transfer via Payoneer, and a Payoneer account. Minimum withdrawals vary by method, starting at $1 for PayPal and $20 for bank transfer via Payoneer, and short security holds apply after your first withdrawal or a payout-method change.
AppJobber is the Germany-specific task app in this roundup. Instead of working from home, you visit stores, answer location-based questions, and upload photos, with nearby jobs shown on a map and the reward displayed in advance.
That works better in bigger cities than in smaller towns. Berlin, Hamburg, or Munich users may see more opportunities, while readers in quieter areas may need to wait longer or travel farther. AppJobber says completed responses are checked and credited within a week, with payment by bank transfer or PayPal, but its public jobber page does not clearly state a payout threshold.
Kleinanzeigen is one of the most practical resale apps in Germany for expats. It works especially well for furniture, bikes, electronics, and household goods because local pickup is normal and buyers already know the platform.
Private selling is often simple, but repeated, high-volume, or business-like listing can start to look commercial. Fee rules also change by category and volume, so occasional decluttering is very different from running a regular side business.
Vinted is narrower than Kleinanzeigen, but often easier if you mainly want to sell clothes and accessories. Because Vinted says there is no selling fee, it can be a low-friction way to test resale if you are already comfortable photographing, packing, and shipping items.
Cash does not become available right away. You must ship within five working days unless the buyer agrees to more time, earnings move to available balance within two days after the order is completed or a problem is resolved, and transfer to your bank account can take up to five working days.
Shoop is a cashback app, not an income app. It fits better with saving money in Germany than with survey or freelance platforms, because it helps you reduce planned spending instead of creating new income.
Payout can start from €1 of available cashback. Shoop says your first withdrawal must be a SEPA transfer, and later withdrawals can be split between SEPA, PayPal, or vouchers. Retailer confirmation and coupon rules matter here, so think of Shoop as a budget tool, not one of the apps that pay real money in Germany for your work.
The PAYBACK app sits closer to points-based savings than to side-hustle income, but it is still worth knowing because it is built into daily German retail life. If you already shop at partner stores such as dm, EDEKA, or Aral, it can trim regular spending with very little effort.
You need at least 200 points to redeem, and PAYBACK also lets users transfer the cash value to a bank account within a few days. Some account types may not be accepted for bank payouts, so points are not always as flexible as cash from a freelance or survey platform.
FAQ
Usually, yes. Many apps that pay real money in Germany are legal, but your own use can still raise separate rules about age, residence status, outside work, and platform terms.
Tax treatment depends on the type, frequency, and scale of the activity. Cashback usually sits differently from paid client work, and once money starts coming in regularly, the Finanzamt, your local tax office, may expect it to be declared.
Survey studies, freelance jobs, task gigs, and resale proceeds are aimed at bringing money in. Cashback and points usually reduce what you spend, unless your own business or tax setup makes them part of something larger. Earning-focused: survey studies, freelance work, task apps, and resale proceeds. Savings-focused: cashback, retailer points, coupon-linked rewards, and checkout redemptions.
Often, yes, but check the platform’s own payout page before you do the work. In practice, expats should confirm whether the app supports SEPA transfer, PayPal, or another route that fits banking in Germany.
Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.
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