Best apps to make money in Germany for expats

Germany has plenty of money-making apps, but earnings are not guaranteed and your real return depends on demand, your profile, your city, fees, and the time you put in. Some platforms pay for surveys, freelance work, local tasks, or resale, while Shoop and PAYBACK mainly reduce your spending. This guide compares payout routes, thresholds, practical limits, and the main work and tax checks to consider before you start.

Key takeaways Prolific: Offers low to moderate income through research studies. Cash-out starts when your combined GBP and USD balance reaches £6 or $6, with payments through PayPal. It is particularly useful for English-speaking users who can respond quickly to new studies.

Offers low to moderate income through research studies. Cash-out starts when your combined GBP and USD balance reaches £6 or $6, with payments through PayPal. It is particularly useful for English-speaking users who can respond quickly to new studies. MOBROG: Provides relatively simple paid surveys with a €5 payout threshold. Depending on availability in your country, payout methods can include PayPal, Skrill, or bank transfer.

Provides relatively simple paid surveys with a €5 payout threshold. Depending on availability in your country, payout methods can include PayPal, Skrill, or bank transfer. Upwork: Has the highest earning ceiling on the list for skilled freelancers. There is no single public withdrawal minimum, and available payout methods can include local bank transfer, PayPal, and Payoneer.

Has the highest earning ceiling on the list for skilled freelancers. There is no single public withdrawal minimum, and available payout methods can include local bank transfer, PayPal, and Payoneer. Fiverr: Can offer moderate to high earning potential for people selling defined services. Withdrawal minimums depend on the method, starting from $1 for PayPal, with PayPal and Payoneer-based options available.

Can offer moderate to high earning potential for people selling defined services. Withdrawal minimums depend on the method, starting from $1 for PayPal, with PayPal and Payoneer-based options available. AppJobber: Pays for location-based microtasks, so earnings depend heavily on your city and the jobs available nearby. Payments can be made by bank transfer or PayPal, although a clear public payout threshold is not stated.

Pays for location-based microtasks, so earnings depend heavily on your city and the jobs available nearby. Payments can be made by bank transfer or PayPal, although a clear public payout threshold is not stated. Kleinanzeigen: Works well for local resale of furniture, electronics, bikes, and household goods. Earnings vary by item, there is no general payout threshold, and payment is usually arranged directly with the buyer.

Works well for local resale of furniture, electronics, bikes, and household goods. Earnings vary by item, there is no general payout threshold, and payment is usually arranged directly with the buyer. Vinted: Focuses mainly on clothing and accessory resale. Earnings vary by item, with money moving through the Vinted wallet before it is transferred to your bank account.

Focuses mainly on clothing and accessory resale. Earnings vary by item, with money moving through the Vinted wallet before it is transferred to your bank account. Shoop: Is a savings tool rather than an income app. Available cashback can be withdrawn from €1 through options including SEPA transfer, PayPal, or vouchers, depending on the withdrawal stage and method.

Is a savings tool rather than an income app. Available cashback can be withdrawn from €1 through options including SEPA transfer, PayPal, or vouchers, depending on the withdrawal stage and method. PAYBACK: Helps reduce everyday spending through retailer points rather than generating job income. Redemption starts from 200 points, with options that can include rewards or transfer of the cash value to a bank account. Wise for managing app payouts across currencies If an app pays you in another currency, a Wise account can help you manage supported currencies before moving money to your regular account. Check the platform’s payout rules first, because not every app handles third-party payout routes in the same way. Go to website

Prolific Prolific feels closer to paid research than a generic survey directory. For English-speaking expats in Germany, that matters because studies are usually clearer and more academic, but places can disappear fast. You can cash out when your combined GBP and USD balance reaches £6 or $6, and payouts go to PayPal only. Clear public payout rules are a strength here, but study volume can still be uneven, so fast responders usually do better than casual users. Research-led studies usually feel more focused than broad survey walls

PayPal only means you should confirm that payout route before you start

Openings can fill within minutes, especially better-paid studies

MOBROG MOBROG has strong Germany relevance and a simpler learning curve than many paid survey apps in Germany. Public rules are easy to follow: payouts start from €5, and methods can include PayPal, Skrill, or bank transfer through Hyperwallet, depending on your country. Survey volume is often small and uneven, and screen-outs still happen. In practice, this works best for readers who want low-friction surveys and are willing to skip anything that pays too little for the time. A complete profile improves matching

Email or app alerts can help, but only if you are comfortable with the privacy settings

Low-value surveys are easiest to spot when you judge them by pay per minute

Screen-outs are normal, not a sign that something is wrong with your account

Upwork Upwork has the highest ceiling in this list, but it is closer to starting a small freelance business than to tapping through surveys. Skilled expats in Germany can use it for design, translation, marketing, coding, admin support, and similar services, but profile setup and trust-building usually take time. German classification matters here more than with most other apps. Regular client work can raise Freiberufler or Gewerbe questions, meaning freelance-profession or trade-registration issues, so check your permit conditions and read Expatica’s taxes for freelancers in Germany. Upwork also asks for tax information before withdrawal, and payment timing depends on the contract type. Tax information comes first, not last

Local bank transfer, PayPal, and Payoneer may suit different freelancers differently

Hourly work usually clears later than fixed-price milestones

Residence permit, employer rules, and university rules all deserve a quick check before you start Self-Employment Becoming a freelancer (Freiberufler) in Germany Read more

Fiverr Fiverr differs from Upwork because you list fixed services and wait for buyers to come to you. That can suit newcomers in Germany who have one clear offer, such as proofreading, logo design, or voice work, but it is not a quick-win app without a listing that actually sells. Withdrawal methods include PayPal, bank transfer via Payoneer, and a Payoneer account. Minimum withdrawals vary by method, starting at $1 for PayPal and $20 for bank transfer via Payoneer, and short security holds apply after your first withdrawal or a payout-method change. A single clear service is easier to test than five vague gigs

Method rules and provider fees can change by location

New payout setups can delay access to money for a day or two Self-Employment How to work remotely in Germany as an expat Read more

AppJobber AppJobber is the Germany-specific task app in this roundup. Instead of working from home, you visit stores, answer location-based questions, and upload photos, with nearby jobs shown on a map and the reward displayed in advance. That works better in bigger cities than in smaller towns. Berlin, Hamburg, or Munich users may see more opportunities, while readers in quieter areas may need to wait longer or travel farther. AppJobber says completed responses are checked and credited within a week, with payment by bank transfer or PayPal, but its public jobber page does not clearly state a payout threshold. Job density near home, work, or campus matters as much as the listed reward

Photo quality and careful reading matter, because rejected tasks waste the trip

Travel time can cut the real hourly return sharply

Kleinanzeigen Kleinanzeigen is one of the most practical resale apps in Germany for expats. It works especially well for furniture, bikes, electronics, and household goods because local pickup is normal and buyers already know the platform. Private selling is often simple, but repeated, high-volume, or business-like listing can start to look commercial. Fee rules also change by category and volume, so occasional decluttering is very different from running a regular side business. Clear photos and neighborhood pickup details usually help more than long sales copy

Some categories have listing limits or fees once you post at scale

Regular selling for profit may trigger extra tax or business checks

Vinted Vinted is narrower than Kleinanzeigen, but often easier if you mainly want to sell clothes and accessories. Because Vinted says there is no selling fee, it can be a low-friction way to test resale if you are already comfortable photographing, packing, and shipping items. Cash does not become available right away. You must ship within five working days unless the buyer agrees to more time, earnings move to available balance within two days after the order is completed or a problem is resolved, and transfer to your bank account can take up to five working days. Best for clothing sellers who do not mind shipping

Your Vinted wallet should be ready before the first sale

Proof photos and tracking help if a buyer raises a dispute

Buyer protection cases can delay when money becomes usable