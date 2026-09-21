Country Flag
Expatica logo
Disclaimers
Disclaimers

Money Management

Best apps to make money in Germany for expats

The best apps to make money in Germany are not simply the ones with the loudest claims. For expats, the more useful question is which apps actually work in Germany, offer payout methods you can use, and fit your visa, tax, and time limits.

Roy Pallas
Written by
Philipp Spitzenpfeil
Reviewed byPhilipp Spitzenpfeil
Last updated
Woman sitting on a couch using her smartphone.

Germany has plenty of money-making apps, but earnings are not guaranteed and your real return depends on demand, your profile, your city, fees, and the time you put in. Some platforms pay for surveys, freelance work, local tasks, or resale, while Shoop and PAYBACK mainly reduce your spending.

This guide compares payout routes, thresholds, practical limits, and the main work and tax checks to consider before you start.

Key takeaways

  • Prolific: Offers low to moderate income through research studies. Cash-out starts when your combined GBP and USD balance reaches £6 or $6, with payments through PayPal. It is particularly useful for English-speaking users who can respond quickly to new studies.
  • MOBROG: Provides relatively simple paid surveys with a €5 payout threshold. Depending on availability in your country, payout methods can include PayPal, Skrill, or bank transfer.
  • Upwork: Has the highest earning ceiling on the list for skilled freelancers. There is no single public withdrawal minimum, and available payout methods can include local bank transfer, PayPal, and Payoneer.
  • Fiverr: Can offer moderate to high earning potential for people selling defined services. Withdrawal minimums depend on the method, starting from $1 for PayPal, with PayPal and Payoneer-based options available.
  • AppJobber: Pays for location-based microtasks, so earnings depend heavily on your city and the jobs available nearby. Payments can be made by bank transfer or PayPal, although a clear public payout threshold is not stated.
  • Kleinanzeigen: Works well for local resale of furniture, electronics, bikes, and household goods. Earnings vary by item, there is no general payout threshold, and payment is usually arranged directly with the buyer.
  • Vinted: Focuses mainly on clothing and accessory resale. Earnings vary by item, with money moving through the Vinted wallet before it is transferred to your bank account.
  • Shoop: Is a savings tool rather than an income app. Available cashback can be withdrawn from €1 through options including SEPA transfer, PayPal, or vouchers, depending on the withdrawal stage and method.
  • PAYBACK: Helps reduce everyday spending through retailer points rather than generating job income. Redemption starts from 200 points, with options that can include rewards or transfer of the cash value to a bank account.

Wise for managing app payouts across currencies

If an app pays you in another currency, a Wise account can help you manage supported currencies before moving money to your regular account. Check the platform’s payout rules first, because not every app handles third-party payout routes in the same way.

Prolific

Prolific feels closer to paid research than a generic survey directory. For English-speaking expats in Germany, that matters because studies are usually clearer and more academic, but places can disappear fast.

You can cash out when your combined GBP and USD balance reaches £6 or $6, and payouts go to PayPal only. Clear public payout rules are a strength here, but study volume can still be uneven, so fast responders usually do better than casual users.

  • Research-led studies usually feel more focused than broad survey walls
  • PayPal only means you should confirm that payout route before you start
  • Openings can fill within minutes, especially better-paid studies

MOBROG

MOBROG has strong Germany relevance and a simpler learning curve than many paid survey apps in Germany. Public rules are easy to follow: payouts start from €5, and methods can include PayPal, Skrill, or bank transfer through Hyperwallet, depending on your country.

Survey volume is often small and uneven, and screen-outs still happen. In practice, this works best for readers who want low-friction surveys and are willing to skip anything that pays too little for the time.

  • A complete profile improves matching
  • Email or app alerts can help, but only if you are comfortable with the privacy settings
  • Low-value surveys are easiest to spot when you judge them by pay per minute
  • Screen-outs are normal, not a sign that something is wrong with your account

Upwork

Upwork has the highest ceiling in this list, but it is closer to starting a small freelance business than to tapping through surveys. Skilled expats in Germany can use it for design, translation, marketing, coding, admin support, and similar services, but profile setup and trust-building usually take time.

German classification matters here more than with most other apps. Regular client work can raise Freiberufler or Gewerbe questions, meaning freelance-profession or trade-registration issues, so check your permit conditions and read Expatica’s taxes for freelancers in Germany. Upwork also asks for tax information before withdrawal, and payment timing depends on the contract type.

  • Tax information comes first, not last
  • Local bank transfer, PayPal, and Payoneer may suit different freelancers differently
  • Hourly work usually clears later than fixed-price milestones
  • Residence permit, employer rules, and university rules all deserve a quick check before you start
#

Self-Employment

Becoming a freelancer (Freiberufler) in Germany

Read more

Fiverr

Fiverr differs from Upwork because you list fixed services and wait for buyers to come to you. That can suit newcomers in Germany who have one clear offer, such as proofreading, logo design, or voice work, but it is not a quick-win app without a listing that actually sells.

Withdrawal methods include PayPal, bank transfer via Payoneer, and a Payoneer account. Minimum withdrawals vary by method, starting at $1 for PayPal and $20 for bank transfer via Payoneer, and short security holds apply after your first withdrawal or a payout-method change.

  • A single clear service is easier to test than five vague gigs
  • Method rules and provider fees can change by location
  • New payout setups can delay access to money for a day or two
#

Self-Employment

How to work remotely in Germany as an expat

Read more

AppJobber

AppJobber is the Germany-specific task app in this roundup. Instead of working from home, you visit stores, answer location-based questions, and upload photos, with nearby jobs shown on a map and the reward displayed in advance.

That works better in bigger cities than in smaller towns. Berlin, Hamburg, or Munich users may see more opportunities, while readers in quieter areas may need to wait longer or travel farther. AppJobber says completed responses are checked and credited within a week, with payment by bank transfer or PayPal, but its public jobber page does not clearly state a payout threshold.

  • Job density near home, work, or campus matters as much as the listed reward
  • Photo quality and careful reading matter, because rejected tasks waste the trip
  • Travel time can cut the real hourly return sharply

Kleinanzeigen

Kleinanzeigen is one of the most practical resale apps in Germany for expats. It works especially well for furniture, bikes, electronics, and household goods because local pickup is normal and buyers already know the platform.

Private selling is often simple, but repeated, high-volume, or business-like listing can start to look commercial. Fee rules also change by category and volume, so occasional decluttering is very different from running a regular side business.

  • Clear photos and neighborhood pickup details usually help more than long sales copy
  • Some categories have listing limits or fees once you post at scale
  • Regular selling for profit may trigger extra tax or business checks

Vinted

Vinted is narrower than Kleinanzeigen, but often easier if you mainly want to sell clothes and accessories. Because Vinted says there is no selling fee, it can be a low-friction way to test resale if you are already comfortable photographing, packing, and shipping items.

Cash does not become available right away. You must ship within five working days unless the buyer agrees to more time, earnings move to available balance within two days after the order is completed or a problem is resolved, and transfer to your bank account can take up to five working days.

  • Best for clothing sellers who do not mind shipping
  • Your Vinted wallet should be ready before the first sale
  • Proof photos and tracking help if a buyer raises a dispute
  • Buyer protection cases can delay when money becomes usable

Shoop

Shoop is a cashback app, not an income app. It fits better with saving money in Germany than with survey or freelance platforms, because it helps you reduce planned spending instead of creating new income.

Payout can start from €1 of available cashback. Shoop says your first withdrawal must be a SEPA transfer, and later withdrawals can be split between SEPA, PayPal, or vouchers. Retailer confirmation and coupon rules matter here, so think of Shoop as a budget tool, not one of the apps that pay real money in Germany for your work.

  • Cashback only helps when you were going to buy anyway
  • Confirmation delays mean the money is not instant
  • Coupon stacking works only when the retailer and platform allow it
#

Money Management

Best money-saving apps in Germany for expats

Read more

PAYBACK app

The PAYBACK app sits closer to points-based savings than to side-hustle income, but it is still worth knowing because it is built into daily German retail life. If you already shop at partner stores such as dm, EDEKA, or Aral, it can trim regular spending with very little effort.

You need at least 200 points to redeem, and PAYBACK also lets users transfer the cash value to a bank account within a few days. Some account types may not be accepted for bank payouts, so points are not always as flexible as cash from a freelance or survey platform.

  • Best for readers who want easy savings on normal shopping
  • Bank transfer is useful if store rewards do not suit you
  • Points should be treated as spending optimization, not side-hustle income
#

Banking

How to open a German bank account in 2026

Read more

FAQ

Frequently asked questions about the best apps to make money in Germany

Are money-making apps legal in Germany?

Usually, yes. Many apps that pay real money in Germany are legal, but your own use can still raise separate rules about age, residence status, outside work, and platform terms.

  • The app should be available in Germany and support your payout route.
  • Your residence permit and employer rules matter before regular paid activity.
  • Official guidance is worth checking if the activity starts to look like self-employment or business selling.

Do international students in Germany need permission for side-hustle apps?

  • Non-EU students: Make it in Germany says students from third countries can work up to 140 full days or 280 half-days per year, or up to 20 hours per week during lecture periods. Self-employed activity needs approval from the Ausländerbehörde, the foreigners authority.
  • EU, EEA, and Swiss students: limits are usually broader, but course obligations and employer rules can still matter.
  • First check: read the wording on your residence permit before starting freelance, app-based, or repeated paid activity.

Do you pay tax on survey, freelance, and resale income in Germany?

Tax treatment depends on the type, frequency, and scale of the activity. Cashback usually sits differently from paid client work, and once money starts coming in regularly, the Finanzamt, your local tax office, may expect it to be declared.

  • Survey and freelance income usually need more attention than cashback.
  • Occasional decluttering is different from repeated selling for profit.
  • Records of payouts, platform fees, and expenses make later tax admin much easier.

What counts as income and what counts as cashback in Germany?

Survey studies, freelance jobs, task gigs, and resale proceeds are aimed at bringing money in. Cashback and points usually reduce what you spend, unless your own business or tax setup makes them part of something larger. Earning-focused: survey studies, freelance work, task apps, and resale proceeds. Savings-focused: cashback, retailer points, coupon-linked rewards, and checkout redemptions.

Can you receive app payouts in a German bank account or PayPal in Germany?

Often, yes, but check the platform’s own payout page before you do the work. In practice, expats should confirm whether the app supports SEPA transfer, PayPal, or another route that fits banking in Germany.

  • A German account at Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank, or a local Sparkasse may still have different processing times or reference requirements.
  • PayPal can be convenient, but provider or conversion fees can reduce what arrives.
  • If a platform supports payout to a multi-currency account, some expats use Wise to receive overseas freelance payouts or move money after payout. Check platform support first, because not every app handles third-party payout routes in the same way.
Sources

Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.

  1. Official student work limits and self-employment approval checks, Make it in Germany — Study and work
  2. Official self-employment residence overview for freelancers and businesses, Make it in Germany — Visa for self-employment
  3. Federal German tax information hub, Bundeszentralamt für Steuern
  4. Official German e-filing portal, Mein ELSTER
  5. Cash-out threshold, supported currencies, and PayPal payout flow, Prolific Participants — How do I cash out on Prolific?
  6. Payout threshold and available withdrawal options, MOBROG — Make money with paid online surveys
  7. Withdrawal methods, timing, and account setup, Upwork Help — How to get paid on Upwork
  8. Withdrawal methods, fees, minimums, and waiting periods, Fiverr Help Center — Withdrawing your earnings
  9. Location-based job flow, review timeline, and payout methods, AppJobber — Jobbers
  10. Private-user fees and listing-limit context, Kleinanzeigen Help Center — Gebühren bei Kleinanzeigen
  11. Selling flow, shipping deadlines, and payout timing, Vinted — Verkaufen auf Vinted: die Grundlagen
  12. Minimum cashback payout and withdrawal methods, Shoop Hilfe & Support — Auszahlen von Cashback
  13. Points redemption threshold and bank-transfer options, PAYBACK — Wo und wie kann ich meine PAYBACK °Punkte einlösen?
Roy Pallas

About the author

Originally from France and now based in Tallinn after spending several years in Germany, Roy Pallas is a writer, blogger, editor, and video content creator with more than a decade of experience in digital publishing. Since 2012, he has been creating, editing, and managing educational content across blogs, email campaigns, social media, and video platforms. He also has a background as an artist and drawing instructor, which brings a strong visual and creative dimension to his work.

More articles by Roy Pallas
Newsletter

Moving abroad?

Sign-up for the latest guides and expat news

By joining us, you confirm that you're over 16 years old and have read our Privacy Policy.

Related Articles

Did you find this guide helpful?