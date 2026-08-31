Travel Insurance for a Schengen Visa in Germany

Key takeaways Minimum coverage: Your policy must provide at least €30,000 of coverage.

Your policy must provide at least €30,000 of coverage. Schengen-wide validity: It must be valid throughout the Schengen area, rather than in Germany alone.

It must be valid throughout the Schengen area, rather than in Germany alone. Complete travel period: The policy must cover the entire period of your intended stay or transit.

The policy must cover the entire period of your intended stay or transit. Medical and repatriation cover: It must cover urgent medical attention, emergency hospital treatment, and expenses connected with medical repatriation or death.

It must cover urgent medical attention, emergency hospital treatment, and expenses connected with medical repatriation or death. Clear proof of insurance: Your certificate should make it easy for visa staff to confirm that the policy meets these conditions.

Your certificate should make it easy for visa staff to confirm that the policy meets these conditions. Different rules for longer stays: Insurance suitable for a short Schengen visit may not satisfy the requirements for studying, working, or living in Germany.

What insurance does Germany require for a Schengen visa? Applicants for a German Schengen visa generally need adequate and valid travel medical insurance. The principal requirements come from Article 15 of the EU Visa Code. For a single- or double-entry uniform visa allowing one or two entries, the insurance must cover expenses that could arise from: Repatriation for medical reasons

Urgent medical attention

Emergency hospital treatment

Death during the stay, including repatriation of remains The insurance must be valid throughout the territory covered by the visa and for the entire intended stay or transit period. The minimum coverage is €30,000. The German Federal Foreign Office likewise states that short-stay applicants must provide travel medical insurance valid throughout the Schengen area and for the full duration of their stay, with minimum coverage of €30,000. Meeting these insurance requirements does not guarantee visa approval. The responsible German mission considers the complete application and the applicant’s individual circumstances. Insurance How insurance works in Germany Read more Requirements for multiple-entry visas If you are applying for a multiple-entry visa, you must normally provide adequate insurance for your first intended visit. You must also sign the declaration in the visa application confirming that you understand the need to hold suitable travel medical insurance for subsequent stays. This does not mean one policy necessarily covers every future trip. Check the duration allowed for each journey and arrange appropriate insurance before every visit.

What should your insurance certificate show? Visa staff need to be able to verify your cover from the documents you submit. A receipt or booking confirmation by itself may not contain enough information. Your insurance certificate or policy letter should clearly identify you and provide enough information to confirm the policy’s validity and cover, including: Your full name, matching your passport

The policy or certificate number

The start and end dates of cover

Validity throughout the Schengen area

Coverage of at least €30,000

Urgent medical and emergency hospital cover

Repatriation for medical reasons

Cover for expenses arising in connection with death, including repatriation of remains

The insurer’s name and contact details Check the certificate as soon as you receive it. If the document is vague, contains the wrong dates, or does not mention the Schengen area, ask the insurer to issue a corrected certificate before your visa appointment. A policy may offer suitable benefits while its certificate fails to explain them clearly. For visa purposes, both the underlying cover and the evidence you submit matter.

How to choose Schengen visa travel insurance Treat the visa requirements as a checklist rather than choosing a policy on price alone. A cheap policy is poor value if its dates, geographical limits, exclusions, or documentation do not suit your application. Check the territory The policy must be valid throughout the Schengen area. Germany-only cover is generally insufficient for a uniform Schengen visa, even if Germany is your main destination. Be cautious if a certificate says only “Europe” or uses another broad regional description. Check that the insurer’s definition includes the entire Schengen area and, ideally, ask for this to be stated clearly on the certificate. Your cover must include your entire intended stay or transit period. Compare the certificate with your itinerary carefully, including your arrival and departure dates. If your travel dates change after you buy the policy, arrange an amended certificate or replacement policy. If not, arrange an amended certificate, extension, or replacement policy before submitting your application. Confirm the required benefits Look for explicit coverage of urgent medical treatment, emergency hospital care, and repatriation. Do not rely only on terms such as “medical cover” or “emergency assistance” without checking what they include. Repatriation is particularly important. It can include medically necessary transport to your home country and costs arising if you die during the trip. Basic healthcare-only products may not provide this protection. Compare single-trip and annual policies A single-trip policy is often the clearest option for one short visit because the certificate can be matched directly to the itinerary. An annual multi-trip policy may suit frequent travellers, but check: The maximum permitted length of each trip.

Whether the entire Schengen area is covered.

Whether your planned activities are included.

Whether the insurer can issue suitable documentation for your visa application.

Whether the policy will remain valid for the relevant journey. Do not assume that “annual” means every trip is covered without limits.

Costs, excesses, and exclusions to check Visa compliance is only the minimum. Your policy should also provide useful protection if you become ill or injured. The price and terms may depend on factors including: Factor Why it matters What to check Age Premiums, eligibility, and benefits may vary by age Age bands and maximum age Trip length Longer journeys may cost more Maximum covered duration Excess You may pay part of an eligible claim Excess per person or claim Pre-existing conditions Some conditions may be excluded Medical screening and exclusions Activities Winter sports and higher-risk activities may require an add-on Activity definitions and limits Destination Geographical limits can affect both price and eligibility Explicit Schengen-wide validity *Information checked on 25th August 2026 Also review: Ambulance and emergency transport cover

Direct payment or reimbursement procedures

The insurer’s emergency assistance arrangements

Requirements for contacting the insurer or obtaining prior approval before non-emergency treatment

General exclusions

Cancellation and baggage cover, if you need them

Refund or cancellation rules if your visa is refused A low premium does not compensate for an exclusion that leaves an important risk uncovered. Manage your travel budget effectively with Wise Planning your trip to Germany involves more than just insurance; you need a practical way to manage your travel budget. With the Wise account, you can hold and convert over 40 currencies, allowing you to spend in euros at the real exchange rate. This helps you avoid hidden fees and stay on top of your travel expenses while you focus on your visa application. Open your Wise account today

Common insurance mistakes to avoid Buying Germany-only insurance A uniform Schengen visa normally requires cover across the Schengen area, not only in your principal destination. A policy that starts after your arrival or ends before your departure does not cover the full intended stay. Submitting only a payment receipt A receipt proves that you paid for something, but it may not demonstrate the benefits, territory, or period of cover. Overlooking repatriation Emergency treatment alone does not meet every element of the standard requirement. Confirm that the policy includes repatriation for medical reasons. Assuming an EHIC or GHIC replaces travel insurance An European Health Insurance Card (EHIC) provides access to medically necessary state healthcare for eligible travellers, but it is not an alternative to travel insurance and does not cover costs such as repatriation. The same limitation applies to a UK Global Health Insurance Card (GHIC). See the European Commission’s EHIC guidance. Do not assume either card will satisfy a Schengen visa application’s insurance requirements. Confusing short-stay and long-stay cover Travel insurance designed for a short Schengen visit may not satisfy the health insurance requirements for a German national visa or longer-term residence. The required cover can depend on the visa category and your circumstances.

Travel insurance vs international health insurance Travel insurance is generally intended for temporary journeys. Its medical benefits focus on unexpected illness or injury, emergency hospital treatment, and repatriation. It may also cover cancellation, baggage, delays, or personal liability. International health insurance is designed to provide broader healthcare cover for people living, working, or studying abroad, although short-term international health plans are also available. Depending on the plan, it may cover routine treatment, specialist care, ongoing conditions, maternity care, or access to a broader provider network. Feature Travel insurance International health insurance Typical use Visits and temporary trips Relocation, study, work, and longer stays Main medical purpose Unexpected and emergency treatment Broader or ongoing healthcare Repatriation Often included, subject to the policy Varies by plan Routine care Usually limited or excluded May be included Visa suitability May work when Schengen requirements are met Depends on the visa route and documentation *Information checked on 25th August 2026 A broader or more expensive international policy is not automatically acceptable for a Schengen visa. The specific benefits, territory, dates, and certificate must still match the applicable requirements. Providers to research further: Allianz Worldwide Care

Cigna Global

April International

Feather Compare providers Best health insurance quotes in Germany Read more

What if your visit could become a longer stay? A Schengen visa is normally used for short stays of up to 90 days in any 180-day period. Moving to Germany for work, study, or family reasons usually involves a different visa or residence route and may require different health insurance. Check the rules early if your plans change. Depending on your nationality and intended purpose of stay, you may need to apply for the appropriate visa before moving to Germany. Some visas may also have specific health insurance requirements. Do not assume that your short-stay travel insurance can simply be extended or will meet the requirements for longer-term residence. Check the visa, residence, and health insurance requirements for your intended route before your authorised short stay ends. Visas & Immigration Work-related visas in Germany Read more

Final checklist before submitting your application Before your appointment, confirm that: Your name matches your passport.

The policy covers your complete intended stay or transit.

The certificate shows Schengen-wide validity.

Coverage is at least €30,000.

Urgent medical treatment is included.

Emergency hospital treatment is included.

Repatriation for medical reasons is included.

Expenses connected with death are covered.

The certificate and full policy wording are consistent.

You have checked any excess, age restriction, medical exclusion, or activity exclusion and confirmed that it does not undermine the required cover.

You have followed the checklist issued by the responsible German mission or visa application centre.

If applying for a multiple-entry visa, you have adequate insurance for your first intended visit and understand that you must also have appropriate travel medical insurance for subsequent stays. FAQ Frequently asked questions Is travel insurance mandatory for a German Schengen visa? Applicants generally need adequate and valid travel medical insurance. Limited exemptions apply, including for holders of diplomatic passports, while some professional groups may already satisfy the requirement through existing cover. Check with the responsible German mission if you think an exception applies. How much coverage do I need? The minimum coverage required under the EU Visa Code is €30,000. The policy must also cover the entire intended stay throughout the Schengen area, including urgent medical attention, emergency hospital treatment, medical repatriation, and expenses arising in connection with death. Does the policy need to cover every Schengen country? A policy for a uniform Schengen visa must generally be valid throughout the Schengen area. Germany-only insurance is normally insufficient. Can I use an annual travel insurance policy? Possibly. Check the permitted duration of each trip, the geographical coverage, the benefits, and whether the insurer can issue documentation suitable for your application. Can I use international health insurance? It may be possible if the policy and certificate satisfy all relevant requirements. Do not rely on the product name or provider alone. What happens if my travel dates change? Contact the insurer and obtain an amended certificate or suitable replacement policy. The documents submitted with your application should reflect your current itinerary. Will suitable insurance guarantee that my visa is approved? No. Insurance is only one part of the application. The German mission will assess all applicable visa conditions and supporting evidence.

Next steps Compare policies against the official requirements, your itinerary, and your personal needs. Read the full policy wording before buying and check the insurance certificate as soon as it is issued. Always confirm the current requirements with the German mission or visa application centre handling your application before purchasing cover.