Self-employed health insurance in Germany

Unlike salaried employees, freelancers can freely choose between statutory public health insurance (Gesetzliche Krankenversicherung or GKV) and private health insurance (Private Krankenversicherung or PKV) regardless of earnings. This guide helps you work out which route is most relevant and how to choose a provider that aligns with your income, family setup, and long-term stay in Germany.
Table of contents
- Key takeaways
- Do self-employed people need health insurance in Germany?
- Statutory vs private health insurance for self-employed people
- What does self-employed health insurance cost in Germany?
- Which providers should expat freelancers compare?
- How to apply and what documents you need
- Managing premiums and cross-border payments
- Useful resources
Key takeaways
- Voluntary Public Cover (GKV): Best for variable incomes and families needing shared coverage, though contributions automatically increase alongside your earnings.
- Private Health Insurance (PKV): Ideal for healthy high earners seeking tailored benefits, but requires medical underwriting and makes returning to the public system difficult.
- International Health Insurance: Functions well as a temporary bridge for new arrivals or mobile freelancers, provided it meets local German visa and residence requirements.
- Artists’ Social Security Fund (KSK): A dedicated government subsidy for eligible self-employed artists and journalists that pays roughly half of your public insurance contributions.
Do self-employed people need health insurance in Germany?
Yes. Health insurance is mandatory for anyone living in Germany, including freelancers, sole traders, and most other self-employed people. If you need more information on the system in general first, see our Guide to getting health insurance in Germany in 2026.
Your route depends on work status, residence plans, and what cover you had before. Short-term expat or EHIC or GHIC style cover can help in some situations, but it is not a universal long-term answer for self-employed residents.
Before choosing a provider, check how your background shapes your options:
- Whether you are newly self-employed or already insured in Germany
- Whether you qualify for freiwillige Mitgliedschaft, voluntary statutory membership, in a Krankenkasse
- Whether a visa or residence process needs insurer confirmation
- Whether your previous cover affects deadlines or switching options
- Whether you work in an artistic or journalistic field with possible Künstlersozialkasse, KSK, support
Who counts as self-employed or freelance in Germany?
In Germany, freelancer often refers to a Freiberufler, a liberal professional such as a designer, consultant, journalist, or translator, while other self-employed people may trade as Gewerbetreibende, or commercial traders. If you are still sorting out your status, our Becoming a freelancer (Freiberufler) in Germany guide explains the differences.
Statutory vs private health insurance for self-employed people
This decision shapes both your monthly budget and your future flexibility. A lower starting premium does not automatically mean lower long-term risk.
|Route
|Who it suits
|Cost basis
|Family cover
|Switching risk
|GKV
|Variable income, families, and people who want predictable rules
|Income-based and linked to your Krankenkasseplus long-term care
|Often possible to include dependants
|Leaving is easier than returning later
|PKV
|Higher earners who want tailored cover
|Age, health, cover level, and underwriting
|Each person usually needs separate cover
|Returning to GKV can be difficult, especially later in life
|International
|Mobile expats and short-term bridge cases
|Age, health, area of cover, and plan design
|Usually no free family cover
|Check Germany suitability and visa or residence acceptance
Content Specialist in Germany
Philipp Spitzenpfeil
Insider tip
A private quote can look cheaper at first, but variable income, dependants, or a wish to stay close to the public system can make that cheaper premium a riskier long-term choice.
Once you have settled on a route, compare providers within that category to find the right balance of price, service, and English-language support.
When statutory health insurance makes more sense
GKV often suits people with variable income, family dependants, or concern about medical underwriting. With freiwillige Mitgliedschaft, voluntary statutory membership, contributions move with assessed income up to a ceiling, and eligible spouses or children may be covered through family insurance.
When private or international cover may make more sense
PKV often suits healthy high earners seeking tailored benefits who are comfortable with medical questionnaires and reimbursement workflows. International cover works well for mobile workers or short transition periods, but it operates differently from full German private insurance and rarely serves as a permanent residency solution.
What each route usually covers
GKV covers medically necessary care through the statutory system, and long-term care insurance, called Pflegeversicherung, follows the same route. PKV and international plans can offer broader extras such as dental or wider travel cover, but many work on a pay first, claim later model, and extras depend on the plan you buy.
What does self-employed health insurance cost in Germany?
Cost is less about one number and more about how each route prices risk. Public cover is mainly income-based, while private and international plans depend more on age, health, cover level, area of cover, and underwriting.
|Main cost driver
|2026 example
|What to verify
|Assessed income plus Zusatzbeitrag and separate long-term care
|Your Krankenkasserate and whether you choose Krankengeld
|Your Krankenkasse rate, minimum contribution limits, and whether you choose optional sick pay (Krankengeld)
|Age, health, benefits, and deductible
|Underwriting, exclusions, waiting periods, and surcharges
|Medical underwriting rules, excluded conditions, waiting periods, and age-related surcharges
|Area of cover, mobility, and benefits
|Visa or residence acceptance and claims process
|Visa or residence permit acceptance, maximum duration limits, and the claims reimbursement process
For example: A freelancer with EUR 3,000 monthly assessed income who chooses voluntary GKV on the reduced 14.0% rate and the 2026 average 2.9% Zusatzbeitrag would pay roughly EUR 507 a month for the health insurance part before Pflegeversicherung is added. Treat that as a rough frame only, because long-term care charges and Krankenkasse rates can change the final total.
How statutory contributions are calculated
Self-employed public health insurance comes in two options depending on whether you want sick pay (Krankengeld). Choosing the standard 14.6% rate gives you financial support starting on day 43 of an illness. If you opt out of sick pay to save money, you pay a reduced 14.0% rate instead. Your Krankenkassethen adds a Zusatzbeitrag, an insurer-specific extra contribution, and you also pay Pflegeversicherung, long-term care insurance, on top.
Contributions are often set provisionally first and adjusted when the insurer sees your Einkommensteuerbescheid, your tax assessment notice. It helps to read Expatica’s Social security in Germany guide with the current official rate tables before you decide.
What changes the price of private and international plans
Private and international quotes move with age, medical history, deductibles, geography, and optional benefits. Price differences between plans offering German coverage usually stem from varying underwriting strictness, reimbursement rules, and international travel limits.
Private insurers do not have to accept every applicant. Exclusions, waiting periods, or risk surcharges may apply, and you should also check whether long-term care cover is arranged separately or bundled with the policy.
Which providers should expat freelancers compare?
Setting up health insurance in Germany can feel overwhelming when you are also trying to launch a business. Rather than getting distracted by glossy marketing, focus on what really affects your day-to-day life, such as clear onboarding and hassle-free paperwork for your visa appointment.
Shortlisting a few key providers allows you to compare coverage limits and customer service quality before you apply.
|Provider
|Cover type
|Best for
|Likely strength
|Verify before applying
|Feather Insurance
|Expat health and private options
|English-speaking newcomers and freelancers
|Visa-focused documents and digital support
|Waiting periods, reimbursement, and whether it is a bridge or long-term fit
|Allianz Care
|International health insurance
|Mobile professionals and families
|Short-term and annual options with broad geography
|Area of cover, deductibles, and optional outpatient or dental
|Cigna Global
|International health insurance
|People who want modular global cover
|Flexible plan levels and large provider network
|Direct billing, exclusions, and mental health or maternity terms
|APRIL International
|International health insurance
|Long-term expats and remote workers
|24/7 support, telehealth, and app-based claims
|Country suitability, policy scope, and renewability rules
Expatica’s Best health insurance quotes in Germany page is a useful shortlist, but always read the official quote page as well.
Expat-focused providers for Germany
Feather Insurance and ExpatInsure are worth comparing if you want English-language help and a setup that feels built for internationals. Compare whether the policy is short-term or long-term, how visa or residence paperwork is handled, whether claims are reimbursed or billed directly, and what happens when your status changes.
International health insurance options for mobile freelancers
Allianz Care, Cigna Global, and APRIL International may suit freelancers who travel often, keep ties to more than one country, or want one plan to follow them. They can be useful for broader continuity, but you still need to check Germany suitability, underwriting, exclusions, and how the reimbursement process works in daily life.
How to apply and what documents you need
Once you know your route, application is usually easier than the decision.
- Choose your route first, GKV, PKV, or international, and confirm whether it fits your work and residence status.
- Prepare your ID, proof of address where relevant, and details of any previous insurance.
- Be ready to share income evidence or an estimate, and your Einkommensteuerbescheid, tax assessment notice, if the insurer asks.
- Check whether your insurer wants German bank details for premium payments and how claims are paid back.
- Verify timelines directly with the insurer and any authority if you need confirmation for a visa or residence step.
Expatica tip: Self-employed expats are often given a provisional public contribution first and adjusted later after the tax assessment arrives, so keep a cash buffer for back payments.
Common mistakes to avoid before you sign up
- Assuming the cheapest private quote is automatically the best fit
- Forgetting that Pflegeversicherung, long-term care, can sit on top of the main premium
- Missing a public eligibility or notice deadline
- Treating short-term expat cover as a permanent answer
- Not checking how hard a later return to GKV may be
Managing premiums and cross-border payments
If you earn in another currency and pay premiums in EUR, compare the full transfer cost, not just the headline fee. Exchange-rate markup, bank charges, and reimbursement timing all affect what you actually pay.
Wise can be worth comparing with Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank, and Postbank if you send money across borders often. Expatica’s Transferring money overseas in Germany and Best bank accounts for expats in Germany 2026 guides can also help you plan the payment side.
FAQ
Frequently asked questions about self-employed health insurance in Germany
Can freelancers join statutory health insurance in Germany?
Many can, often through freiwillige Mitgliedschaft, but it depends on their insurance history and current situation. Check statutory health insurance Germany self-employed rules with the insurer before you assume you can join.
How much is freelancer health insurance in Germany?
Public freelancer insurance costs are usually income-based, while private and international plans depend more on age, health, and cover. If you are comparing freelancer insurance cost quotes in Germany, verify current contribution figures, long-term care charges, and underwriting assumptions before deciding.
Can self-employed people switch from private back to statutory insurance?
Sometimes, but not freely. Returning from PKV to GKV is tightly limited and often harder later in life, so do not choose private cover expecting an easy switch back.
Is international health insurance enough for self-employed expats in Germany?
Sometimes, but not as a blanket rule. International cover can work as a bridge, but you should confirm long-term suitability and visa or residence acceptance with the insurer and the relevant authority.
What is the Künstlersozialkasse and who can use it?
The Künstlersozialkasse, or KSK, can help certain self-employed artists and journalists by subsidising part of their social insurance contributions. KSK health insurance Germany eligibility is profession-specific, so check the official KSK rules carefully.
Useful resources
- Federal Ministry of Health: GKV membership overview – Official information on voluntary membership rules.
- Federal Ministry of Health: GKV contributions – 2026 GKV contribution rates
- Federal Ministry of Health: switching between GKV and PKV– Switching between statutory and private health insurance
- Federal Ministry of Health: PKV premiums and social tariffs – Information on private health insurance premiums, including how premiums are calculated and how tariffs work
- GKV-Spitzenverband – Information on The National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Funds
- Künstlersozialkasse (KSK) – Official guidance on The Artists’ Social Security Fund
- Guide to getting health insurance in Germany in 2026 – Overview on the German health insurance system