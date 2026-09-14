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Self-employed health insurance in Germany

Navigating German healthcare when working for yourself can feel like a balancing act, but securing cover is a strict legal requirement before you can register your business.

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writer

Updated 14-9-2026

Unlike salaried employees, freelancers can freely choose between statutory public health insurance (Gesetzliche Krankenversicherung or GKV) and private health insurance (Private Krankenversicherung or PKV) regardless of earnings. This guide helps you work out which route is most relevant and how to choose a provider that aligns with your income, family setup, and long-term stay in Germany.

Table of contents

Key takeaways

  • Voluntary Public Cover (GKV): Best for variable incomes and families needing shared coverage, though contributions automatically increase alongside your earnings.
  • Private Health Insurance (PKV): Ideal for healthy high earners seeking tailored benefits, but requires medical underwriting and makes returning to the public system difficult.
  • International Health Insurance: Functions well as a temporary bridge for new arrivals or mobile freelancers, provided it meets local German visa and residence requirements.
  • Artists’ Social Security Fund (KSK): A dedicated government subsidy for eligible self-employed artists and journalists that pays roughly half of your public insurance contributions.

Do self-employed people need health insurance in Germany?

Yes. Health insurance is mandatory for anyone living in Germany, including freelancers, sole traders, and most other self-employed people. If you need more information on the system in general first, see our Guide to getting health insurance in Germany in 2026.

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Healthcare Basics

Guide to getting health insurance in Germany in 2026

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Your route depends on work status, residence plans, and what cover you had before. Short-term expat or EHIC or GHIC style cover can help in some situations, but it is not a universal long-term answer for self-employed residents.

Before choosing a provider, check how your background shapes your options:

  • Whether you are newly self-employed or already insured in Germany
  • Whether you qualify for freiwillige Mitgliedschaft, voluntary statutory membership, in a Krankenkasse
  • Whether a visa or residence process needs insurer confirmation
  • Whether your previous cover affects deadlines or switching options
  • Whether you work in an artistic or journalistic field with possible Künstlersozialkasse, KSK, support

Who counts as self-employed or freelance in Germany?

In Germany, freelancer often refers to a Freiberufler, a liberal professional such as a designer, consultant, journalist, or translator, while other self-employed people may trade as Gewerbetreibende, or commercial traders. If you are still sorting out your status, our Becoming a freelancer (Freiberufler) in Germany guide explains the differences.

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Self-Employment

Becoming a freelancer (Freiberufler) in Germany

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Statutory vs private health insurance for self-employed people

This decision shapes both your monthly budget and your future flexibility. A lower starting premium does not automatically mean lower long-term risk.

RouteWho it suitsCost basisFamily coverSwitching risk
GKVVariable income, families, and people who want predictable rulesIncome-based and linked to your Krankenkasseplus long-term careOften possible to include dependantsLeaving is easier than returning later
PKVHigher earners who want tailored coverAge, health, cover level, and underwritingEach person usually needs separate coverReturning to GKV can be difficult, especially later in life
InternationalMobile expats and short-term bridge casesAge, health, area of cover, and plan designUsually no free family coverCheck Germany suitability and visa or residence acceptance
image of insider

Content Specialist in Germany

Philipp Spitzenpfeil

Insider tip

 A private quote can look cheaper at first, but variable income, dependants, or a wish to stay close to the public system can make that cheaper premium a riskier long-term choice.

Once you have settled on a route, compare providers within that category to find the right balance of price, service, and English-language support.

When statutory health insurance makes more sense

GKV often suits people with variable income, family dependants, or concern about medical underwriting. With freiwillige Mitgliedschaft, voluntary statutory membership, contributions move with assessed income up to a ceiling, and eligible spouses or children may be covered through family insurance.

When private or international cover may make more sense

PKV often suits healthy high earners seeking tailored benefits who are comfortable with medical questionnaires and reimbursement workflows. International cover works well for mobile workers or short transition periods, but it operates differently from full German private insurance and rarely serves as a permanent residency solution.

What each route usually covers

GKV covers medically necessary care through the statutory system, and long-term care insurance, called Pflegeversicherung, follows the same route. PKV and international plans can offer broader extras such as dental or wider travel cover, but many work on a pay first, claim later model, and extras depend on the plan you buy.

What does self-employed health insurance cost in Germany?

Cost is less about one number and more about how each route prices risk. Public cover is mainly income-based, while private and international plans depend more on age, health, cover level, area of cover, and underwriting.

Main cost driver2026 exampleWhat to verify
Assessed income plus Zusatzbeitrag and separate long-term careYour Krankenkasserate and whether you choose KrankengeldYour Krankenkasse rate, minimum contribution limits, and whether you choose optional sick pay (Krankengeld)
Age, health, benefits, and deductibleUnderwriting, exclusions, waiting periods, and surchargesMedical underwriting rules, excluded conditions, waiting periods, and age-related surcharges
Area of cover, mobility, and benefitsVisa or residence acceptance and claims processVisa or residence permit acceptance, maximum duration limits, and the claims reimbursement process

For example: A freelancer with EUR 3,000 monthly assessed income who chooses voluntary GKV on the reduced 14.0% rate and the 2026 average 2.9% Zusatzbeitrag would pay roughly EUR 507 a month for the health insurance part before Pflegeversicherung is added. Treat that as a rough frame only, because long-term care charges and Krankenkasse rates can change the final total.

How statutory contributions are calculated

Self-employed public health insurance comes in two options depending on whether you want sick pay (Krankengeld). Choosing the standard 14.6% rate gives you financial support starting on day 43 of an illness. If you opt out of sick pay to save money, you pay a reduced 14.0% rate instead. Your Krankenkassethen adds a Zusatzbeitrag, an insurer-specific extra contribution, and you also pay Pflegeversicherung, long-term care insurance, on top.

Contributions are often set provisionally first and adjusted when the insurer sees your Einkommensteuerbescheid, your tax assessment notice. It helps to read Expatica’s Social security in Germany guide with the current official rate tables before you decide.

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Government & Law

Social security in Germany

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What changes the price of private and international plans

Private and international quotes move with age, medical history, deductibles, geography, and optional benefits. Price differences between plans offering German coverage usually stem from varying underwriting strictness, reimbursement rules, and international travel limits.

Private insurers do not have to accept every applicant. Exclusions, waiting periods, or risk surcharges may apply, and you should also check whether long-term care cover is arranged separately or bundled with the policy.

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Taxes

Freelancer and self-employed tax in Germany in 2026

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Which providers should expat freelancers compare?

Setting up health insurance in Germany can feel overwhelming when you are also trying to launch a business. Rather than getting distracted by glossy marketing, focus on what really affects your day-to-day life, such as clear onboarding and hassle-free paperwork for your visa appointment.

Shortlisting a few key providers allows you to compare coverage limits and customer service quality before you apply.

ProviderCover typeBest forLikely strengthVerify before applying
Feather InsuranceExpat health and private optionsEnglish-speaking newcomers and freelancersVisa-focused documents and digital supportWaiting periods, reimbursement, and whether it is a bridge or long-term fit
Allianz CareInternational health insuranceMobile professionals and familiesShort-term and annual options with broad geographyArea of cover, deductibles, and optional outpatient or dental
Cigna GlobalInternational health insurancePeople who want modular global coverFlexible plan levels and large provider networkDirect billing, exclusions, and mental health or maternity terms
APRIL InternationalInternational health insuranceLong-term expats and remote workers24/7 support, telehealth, and app-based claimsCountry suitability, policy scope, and renewability rules
*Affiliate disclosure: Provider links may include commercial relationships.

Expatica’s Best health insurance quotes in Germany page is a useful shortlist, but always read the official quote page as well.

Expat-focused providers for Germany

Feather Insurance and ExpatInsure are worth comparing if you want English-language help and a setup that feels built for internationals. Compare whether the policy is short-term or long-term, how visa or residence paperwork is handled, whether claims are reimbursed or billed directly, and what happens when your status changes.

International health insurance options for mobile freelancers

Allianz Care, Cigna Global, and APRIL International may suit freelancers who travel often, keep ties to more than one country, or want one plan to follow them. They can be useful for broader continuity, but you still need to check Germany suitability, underwriting, exclusions, and how the reimbursement process works in daily life.

How to apply and what documents you need

Once you know your route, application is usually easier than the decision.

  1. Choose your route first, GKV, PKV, or international, and confirm whether it fits your work and residence status.
  2. Prepare your ID, proof of address where relevant, and details of any previous insurance.
  3. Be ready to share income evidence or an estimate, and your Einkommensteuerbescheid, tax assessment notice, if the insurer asks.
  4. Check whether your insurer wants German bank details for premium payments and how claims are paid back.
  5. Verify timelines directly with the insurer and any authority if you need confirmation for a visa or residence step.

Expatica tip: Self-employed expats are often given a provisional public contribution first and adjusted later after the tax assessment arrives, so keep a cash buffer for back payments.

Common mistakes to avoid before you sign up

  • Assuming the cheapest private quote is automatically the best fit
  • Forgetting that Pflegeversicherung, long-term care, can sit on top of the main premium
  • Missing a public eligibility or notice deadline
  • Treating short-term expat cover as a permanent answer
  • Not checking how hard a later return to GKV may be

Managing premiums and cross-border payments

If you earn in another currency and pay premiums in EUR, compare the full transfer cost, not just the headline fee. Exchange-rate markup, bank charges, and reimbursement timing all affect what you actually pay.

Wise can be worth comparing with Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank, and Postbank if you send money across borders often. Expatica’s Transferring money overseas in Germany and Best bank accounts for expats in Germany 2026 guides can also help you plan the payment side.

FAQ

Frequently asked questions about self-employed health insurance in Germany

Can freelancers join statutory health insurance in Germany?

Many can, often through freiwillige Mitgliedschaft, but it depends on their insurance history and current situation. Check statutory health insurance Germany self-employed rules with the insurer before you assume you can join.

How much is freelancer health insurance in Germany?

Public freelancer insurance costs are usually income-based, while private and international plans depend more on age, health, and cover. If you are comparing freelancer insurance cost quotes in Germany, verify current contribution figures, long-term care charges, and underwriting assumptions before deciding.

Can self-employed people switch from private back to statutory insurance?

Sometimes, but not freely. Returning from PKV to GKV is tightly limited and often harder later in life, so do not choose private cover expecting an easy switch back.

Is international health insurance enough for self-employed expats in Germany?

Sometimes, but not as a blanket rule. International cover can work as a bridge, but you should confirm long-term suitability and visa or residence acceptance with the insurer and the relevant authority.

What is the Künstlersozialkasse and who can use it?

The Künstlersozialkasse, or KSK, can help certain self-employed artists and journalists by subsidising part of their social insurance contributions. KSK health insurance Germany eligibility is profession-specific, so check the official KSK rules carefully.

Useful resources

Author

Tarah Ren

About the author

Tarah is an experienced copywriter for international brands, specialising in digital marketing and eCommerce.

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