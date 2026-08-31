Liability insurance in Germany for expats

Key takeaways Personal liability insurance is generally not legally mandatory for everyday private life in Germany.

Good annual cover often starts at roughly €20 to €50 for singles, while many family tariffs stay under €100.

It usually covers injury to other people, damage to their property, and related financial loss.

It does not cover your own belongings, motor accidents, intentional damage, or many work and pet risks.

Check rental damage, key loss, worldwide cover, deductibles, partner or child inclusion, and claims handling before you buy. Insurance What insurance do expats need in Germany Read more

What liability insurance in Germany is In Germany, personal liability insurance is usually called Privathaftpflichtversicherung, while Haftpflichtversicherung is the broader term for liability insurance. You may also see it described in English as third-party liability insurance because it protects you against certain claims when you cause injury or damage to someone else. This guide focuses on private liability insurance, rather than motor, home, or professional liability policies. Under Section 823 of the German Civil Code (Bürgerliches Gesetzbuch or BGB), someone who intentionally or negligently and unlawfully injures another person, damages their property, or infringes certain other protected rights can be liable for the resulting loss. Private liability policies generally cover three broad categories: personal injury (Personenschäden)

property damage (Sachschäden)

financial loss (Vermögensschäden). For example, if you accidentally knock a friend’s laptop off a table and damage it, your private liability insurer may cover the valid claim, subject to the tariff terms.

Is liability insurance mandatory in Germany? For everyday private life in Germany, liability insurance is optional rather than a legal requirement. However, many residents treat it as close to essential. What matters is separating private liability cover from other types of insurance: Usually optional: personal liability insurance for risks in everyday life.

personal liability insurance for risks in everyday life. May be legally required in specific cases: motor liability insurance, some profession-specific cover, and certain animal-related liability policies.

motor liability insurance, some profession-specific cover, and certain animal-related liability policies. Different again: work-related statutory accident protection connected to social security in Germany is not the same as private liability insurance. Your requirements therefore depend on your circumstances. Check whether separate statutory, professional, contractual, or animal-owner insurance requirements apply to you rather than assuming that private liability insurance covers every risk. Government & Law Social security in Germany Read more Who can be covered by one policy? Insurers typically offer single, couple, and family tariffs, but exactly who is covered depends on the policy. Spouses and cohabiting partners can generally share appropriate cover, although unmarried partners should usually be named in the policy. Children are commonly covered under a family policy beyond their 18th birthday while completing their first continuous course of education or vocational training, but limits and conditions vary between insurers. Adult children who have finished their education and unrelated flatmates may need their own cover, so check exactly who the policy defines as an insured person.

What personal liability insurance covers Private liability insurance is designed to protect you against certain claims when you accidentally cause injury or damage to someone else in everyday private life. Exact wording varies by insurer, but common covered events often include: Injury to another person, for example after a cycling accident.

Accidental damage to someone else’s property.

Certain damage to rented property (Mietsachschäden)

Loss of certain private or work-related keys (Schlüsselverlust), if included in the tariff.

In some policies, damage is caused while doing someone a favour (Gefälligkeitsschäden). Liability insurance also generally provides passive legal protection. In practice, the insurer assesses whether a claim against you is justified, pays valid covered claims, and can defend you against unjustified claims. Common expat claim scenarios Accidentally damaging a landlord’s fitted kitchen worktop in your rented flat.

Losing keys to your apartment building and replacement of part or all of the building’s locking system is required.

Causing an accident while cycling, and another person claims for injury and related costs. These examples can be particularly relevant when you are renting in Germany. However, rental damage, key loss, and damage caused while doing someone a favour are not covered in exactly the same way by every tariff, so check the limits and exclusions before buying.

What personal liability insurance does not cover Personal liability insurance has important limits and exclusions. It generally does not cover: Your own belongings, where household contents insurance may be the relevant cover

Damage caused while driving, which belongs under motor insurance.

Intentional acts or criminal conduct, which are generally not insurable.

Many liabilities involving dogs and horses, which may require separate animal-owner liability insurance.

Mistakes made through paid work, freelancing, or running a business, which may require professional or business liability insurance in Germany. Check the policy wording for territorial limits, deductibles, coverage limits, and specific exclusions. A situation that sounds covered in everyday language may be defined more narrowly in the insurance terms. Liability insurance vs household contents insurance Newcomers often confuse these two policies. Personal liability pays when you damage someone else’s property, while household contents insurance protects your own belongings at home. Policy type What it protects Typical example Who usually needs it Personal liability insurance Damage you cause to other people or their property You crack a friend’s phone or damage a rented kitchen unit Most residents who want cover for everyday private risks Household contents insurance Your own belongings at home Your laptop is stolen after a break-in Renters and homeowners with valuables to protect Professional liability insurance Damage or loss caused through paid professional work A consultant’s mistake causes a client financial loss Freelancers and regulated professionals Insurance Home insurance in Germany: property, contents, liability Read more

How much liability insurance costs in Germany Private liability insurance is relatively inexpensive compared with the potentially high cost of a liability claim. According to Finanztip and Stiftung Warentest, good private liability cover can start around €20 to €50 a year for a single adult, while many family tariffs remain below €100, depending on the cover level and add-ons. Premiums usually move with: The coverage limit (Deckungssumme)

Whether you choose a deductible (Selbstbeteiligung)

Whether the policy is for one person, a couple, or a family

Extras such as rental damage, key loss, and extended worldwide cover Compare the annual total, the cover limit, and the exclusions side by side rather than choosing on price alone. A cheaper policy can be poor value if it excludes protection that matters to your circumstances. Manage your money abroad with Wise If you’re settling into life in Germany, you’ll likely have expenses in different currencies. Whether you need to pay for insurance premiums from an international account or manage day-to-day spending without high exchange fees, Wise can help. Open a multi-currency account to hold, send, and spend money globally, giving you more control over your finances while you focus on getting settled. Open a Wise Account

How to choose the best liability insurance in Germany for expats If you are not sure whether you need the cheapest tariff or broader protection, start with the risks in your daily life. For expats, rented housing, shared keys, international travel, language support, and who needs to be included on the policy can all affect which tariff is the best fit. Feature Why it matters What to verify Expat note Cover limit Large claims can become expensive quickly Whether the limit is high enough for injury and property claims Many consumer guides treat €50 million as a strong benchmark Rental damage cover Renters often worry about accidental damage to a flat What counts as Mietsachschäden and what is excluded Wear and tear is not the same as accidental damage Key loss cover Shared blocks can involve expensive lock systems Whether private keys, work keys, and central systems are all treated differently This matters more in apartment buildings than many newcomers expect Worldwide cover Expats often travel or split time between countries Territorial scope and any time limit abroad Some tariffs only cover trips abroad for a limited period Family or partner inclusion Households rarely fit a one-size-fits-all model Whether unmarried partners and older children are named or included A shared address does not guarantee shared cover Claims process and language support A good policy is easier to use when something goes wrong How claims are filed and whether support is available in English Clear claims handling can matter more than a tiny price difference *Information correct on 25th August 2026 Expatica directory Insurance Companies in Germany Read more Policy terms worth checking before you buy Selbstbeteiligung: your deductible, which is the amount you pay yourself before the insurer contributes.

your deductible, which is the amount you pay yourself before the insurer contributes. Mietsachschäden: accidental damage to rented property, usually fixed parts of a rented home rather than normal wear and tear.

accidental damage to rented property, usually fixed parts of a rented home rather than normal wear and tear. Schlüsselverlust: key loss cover, which may distinguish between private keys, work keys, and central locking systems.

key loss cover, which may distinguish between private keys, work keys, and central locking systems. Forderungsausfalldeckung: cover that may protect you if someone else is liable for damage to you but is unable to pay, subject to the policy’s conditions.

cover that may protect you if someone else is liable for damage to you but is unable to pay, subject to the policy’s conditions. Worldwide cover: protection outside Germany, which may be subject to territorial restrictions or limits on how long you can stay abroad.

How claims, cancellation, and switching work If something happens, document the incident and contact your insurer promptly. Avoid admitting liability or paying compensation yourself before the insurer has assessed the claim, as this can affect how the case is handled. A typical claims process often looks like this: 1 Record what happened, when it happened, and who was involved. 2 Gather evidence such as photos, witness details, repair quotes, invoices, or key and rental documents. 3 Notify the insurer through the claims process set out in the policy. 4 Let the insurer assess whether you are legally liable and whether the claim is covered. 5 Follow the insurer’s instructions and keep copies of everything. If you want to cancel or switch, check the end of your insurance year, notice period, minimum term, and any special cancellation rights. Private liability policies commonly have a three-month notice period, while special rights may apply after a claim or certain premium increases. If you are leaving Germany, ask the insurer what happens to your policy rather than assuming that the move automatically ends the contract. When switching providers, arrange the dates carefully to avoid an unintended gap in cover. Claim decisions, deductibles, exclusions, territorial limits, and cancellation conditions vary between insurers and tariffs.