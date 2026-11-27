Key takeaways Non-residents can open a German account in some cases, but the workable route depends on timing. The key question is whether you need a full local current account now, or whether you first need a simpler way to handle euros and cross-border money during the move. Still abroad: Some digital or international providers let you start online, but many local current accounts get easier once you have a German address.

Some digital or international providers let you start online, but many local current accounts get easier once you have a German address. Newly arrived without Anmeldung: This is usually the hardest stage, so a temporary cross-border setup may be more realistic than forcing a full bank application.

This is usually the hardest stage, so a temporary cross-border setup may be more realistic than forcing a full bank application. Registered in Germany: More major local banks and digital banks should be open to you once your documents match.

More major local banks and digital banks should be open to you once your documents match. SCHUFA is not the same as bad credit: Having no German credit file is normal at first.

Having no German credit file is normal at first. Wise fits best as a complement or first step for some readers: It can help you hold and convert currencies and manage supported payments, but it is not the same as a German Girokonto.

Step 1: Define what non-resident means in your case In Germany, non-resident usually fits one of three situations: living abroad, living in Germany before Anmeldung, or living here without enough local financial history for easy approval. The right next step changes with each one. If you need salary payments and local direct debits soon, compare German current accounts. If you mainly need to hold euros and move money during the move, a multi-currency setup may be the better first step. Can you open a German bank account before you move? Yes, sometimes, if the provider accepts applicants from your country. Some digital or international providers let you start from abroad, while major local banks such as Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank, and Postbank usually become a more realistic option after you have a registered German address. Before applying, check accepted countries, ID rules, and whether a German address is mandatory. When a Wise multi-currency account makes more sense first Wise is most useful when the missing piece is local paperwork, not money access. It can help you convert your home currency to euros, hold more than one currency, and keep payments moving while you wait for registration or a local account review. If that sounds closer to your situation, our guide on how to use Wise in Germany as an expat explains what it can and cannot do. Need to move money to Germany before your local account is ready? A Wise multi-currency account helps you bridge the gap while settling your German paperwork: Hold and manage 40+ currencies, including EUR, from a single account.

Get local EUR account details to receive payments and set up direct debits.

Convert funds at the mid-market exchange rate with transparent, low fees. Open a Wise account online

Step 2: Gather the documents German banks usually ask for Banks usually ask for documents first. You may need a passport or accepted ID, proof of address, Anmeldung or a Meldebescheinigung, a visa or residence permit where relevant, and sometimes proof of income or student status. Passport or national ID accepted by the provider

Visa or residence permit, if your nationality requires it

Proof of address in Germany

Anmeldung or Meldebescheinigung, if requested

Income, employment, or student documents for certain account types Do you need an Anmeldung or a Meldebescheinigung? Proof of address is one of the main sticking points for expats settling in Germany, but providers do not all check it the same way. Anmeldung is the registration process itself, usually completed at the local Bürgeramt, while the Meldebescheinigung is the official certificate issued at the end of that appointment confirming your registered address. Temporary housing can make this harder, which is why newcomers often get stuck in a housing-banking loop during their first week in Germany. Editor in Germany Philipp Spitzenpfeil Insider tip Ask your housing provider early if they will issue a Wohnungsgeberbestätigung. This is a legally mandatory landlord confirmation form, separate from your lease, where the property owner or primary tenant explicitly confirms to the authorities that you have moved in. Because a signed lease alone is rarely accepted at the Bürgeramt, verifying that your accommodation will issue this document is essential for completing your Anmeldung on time. Does SCHUFA matter if you just arrived? Arriving in Germany with no SCHUFA record simply means you are starting from scratch, not that you have poor credit. Financial institutions recognise that new expats lack a local paper trail, treating a blank file as a neutral starting point rather than a red flag. While basic payment accounts rarely require a deep credit check, providers will run a SCHUFA query when you apply for overdraft limits, revolving credit cards, or premium banking tiers. Money Management SCHUFA score in Germany: How German credit scores work for expats Read more

Step 3: Choose the right provider type for your timeline Choose provider type before you fall for a brand name. Major local banks, digital banks, and multi-currency accounts each solve a different part of the newcomer problem. Major local banks vs digital banks in Germany Major local banks, including Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank, and Postbank, can be easier if you want branch help after a failed app-based check. Digital-first options such as N26 or DKB may feel faster, but they still depend on whether your documents and ID route fit the application. Provider type Branch help Upfront paperwork English support Cash use Major local banks Yes More documents up front Mixed Stronger Digital banks Rare Lighter if supported Often better in-app More limited Multi-currency account No Different checks, not a full local current account Clear online Not built for cash deposits What to compare before you apply Before picking a German bank, start by evaluating three essential features: whether the account supports automated direct debits (SEPA-Lastschrift), how the provider verifies your identity during setup, and what features you actually get for the monthly fee. From there, look closely at cash withdrawal limits, English-language app support, and whether the onboarding process allows you to open an account before your official registration (Anmeldung) goes through. Accounts that look cheap on paper often come with frustrating trade-offs, like extra fees for cash deposits or missing a domestic girocard, which is still widely used at local government offices and smaller shops across Germany.

Step 4: Apply and complete the identity check The application process generally moves from choosing your account tier to uploading your documents, verifying your identity, and activating your account once approved. Problems usually start when the provider does not accept your ID route or your address documents do not match. PostIdent, video ID, and branch verification German providers commonly use video ID for remote setup, PostIdent at a post office, or an in-branch check. Deutsche Post says video checks need accepted photo ID with the right security features, stable internet, and good lighting, and some foreign documents may be rejected. Expatica tip: After two failed video attempts, switching to a branch appointment or a provider with in-person verification can save time. How long approval takes and why applications fail Approval can be quick or stretch into several business days, especially if a manual review is triggered. Rejections usually come down to address proof that does not match, residency documents that do not fit the application, unsupported ID, or the provider’s internal risk rules. If you apply from abroad, online sign-up does not guarantee you will be fully set up before arrival either.