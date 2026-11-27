The confusion starts with the label non-resident. German providers may treat you differently depending on whether you are still abroad, newly arrived without Anmeldung, or simply too new to have a SCHUFA record yet.
Below, you will find the route that fits each stage, the documents banks usually ask for, and when a Wise multi-currency account is useful before or alongside a German Girokonto.
Disclaimer: This guide is for general information only, not legal, immigration, tax, or financial advice. Requirements and verification routes were checked against official and provider sources on 13th October 2026, but they can still vary by bank, nationality, and city.
Key takeaways
Non-residents can open a German account in some cases, but the workable route depends on timing. The key question is whether you need a full local current account now, or whether you first need a simpler way to handle euros and cross-border money during the move.
- Still abroad: Some digital or international providers let you start online, but many local current accounts get easier once you have a German address.
- Newly arrived without Anmeldung: This is usually the hardest stage, so a temporary cross-border setup may be more realistic than forcing a full bank application.
- Registered in Germany: More major local banks and digital banks should be open to you once your documents match.
- SCHUFA is not the same as bad credit: Having no German credit file is normal at first.
- Wise fits best as a complement or first step for some readers: It can help you hold and convert currencies and manage supported payments, but it is not the same as a German Girokonto.
Step 1: Define what non-resident means in your case
In Germany, non-resident usually fits one of three situations: living abroad, living in Germany before Anmeldung, or living here without enough local financial history for easy approval. The right next step changes with each one. If you need salary payments and local direct debits soon, compare German current accounts. If you mainly need to hold euros and move money during the move, a multi-currency setup may be the better first step.
Can you open a German bank account before you move?
Yes, sometimes, if the provider accepts applicants from your country. Some digital or international providers let you start from abroad, while major local banks such as Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank, and Postbank usually become a more realistic option after you have a registered German address. Before applying, check accepted countries, ID rules, and whether a German address is mandatory.
When a Wise multi-currency account makes more sense first
Wise is most useful when the missing piece is local paperwork, not money access. It can help you convert your home currency to euros, hold more than one currency, and keep payments moving while you wait for registration or a local account review. If that sounds closer to your situation, our guide on how to use Wise in Germany as an expat explains what it can and cannot do.
Need to move money to Germany before your local account is ready?
A Wise multi-currency account helps you bridge the gap while settling your German paperwork:
- Hold and manage 40+ currencies, including EUR, from a single account.
- Get local EUR account details to receive payments and set up direct debits.
- Convert funds at the mid-market exchange rate with transparent, low fees.
Step 2: Gather the documents German banks usually ask for
Banks usually ask for documents first. You may need a passport or accepted ID, proof of address, Anmeldung or a Meldebescheinigung, a visa or residence permit where relevant, and sometimes proof of income or student status.
- Passport or national ID accepted by the provider
- Visa or residence permit, if your nationality requires it
- Proof of address in Germany
- Anmeldung or Meldebescheinigung, if requested
- Income, employment, or student documents for certain account types
Do you need an Anmeldung or a Meldebescheinigung?
Proof of address is one of the main sticking points for expats settling in Germany, but providers do not all check it the same way. Anmeldung is the registration process itself, usually completed at the local Bürgeramt, while the Meldebescheinigung is the official certificate issued at the end of that appointment confirming your registered address. Temporary housing can make this harder, which is why newcomers often get stuck in a housing-banking loop during their first week in Germany.
Editor in Germany
Philipp Spitzenpfeil
Insider tip
Ask your housing provider early if they will issue a Wohnungsgeberbestätigung. This is a legally mandatory landlord confirmation form, separate from your lease, where the property owner or primary tenant explicitly confirms to the authorities that you have moved in. Because a signed lease alone is rarely accepted at the Bürgeramt, verifying that your accommodation will issue this document is essential for completing your Anmeldung on time.
Does SCHUFA matter if you just arrived?
Arriving in Germany with no SCHUFA record simply means you are starting from scratch, not that you have poor credit. Financial institutions recognise that new expats lack a local paper trail, treating a blank file as a neutral starting point rather than a red flag.
While basic payment accounts rarely require a deep credit check, providers will run a SCHUFA query when you apply for overdraft limits, revolving credit cards, or premium banking tiers.
Step 3: Choose the right provider type for your timeline
Choose provider type before you fall for a brand name. Major local banks, digital banks, and multi-currency accounts each solve a different part of the newcomer problem.
Major local banks vs digital banks in Germany
Major local banks, including Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank, and Postbank, can be easier if you want branch help after a failed app-based check. Digital-first options such as N26 or DKB may feel faster, but they still depend on whether your documents and ID route fit the application.
|Provider type
|Branch help
|Upfront paperwork
|English support
|Cash use
|Major local banks
|Yes
|More documents up front
|Mixed
|Stronger
|Digital banks
|Rare
|Lighter if supported
|Often better in-app
|More limited
|Multi-currency account
|No
|Different checks, not a full local current account
|Clear online
|Not built for cash deposits
What to compare before you apply
Before picking a German bank, start by evaluating three essential features: whether the account supports automated direct debits (SEPA-Lastschrift), how the provider verifies your identity during setup, and what features you actually get for the monthly fee.
From there, look closely at cash withdrawal limits, English-language app support, and whether the onboarding process allows you to open an account before your official registration (Anmeldung) goes through. Accounts that look cheap on paper often come with frustrating trade-offs, like extra fees for cash deposits or missing a domestic girocard, which is still widely used at local government offices and smaller shops across Germany.
Step 4: Apply and complete the identity check
The application process generally moves from choosing your account tier to uploading your documents, verifying your identity, and activating your account once approved. Problems usually start when the provider does not accept your ID route or your address documents do not match.
PostIdent, video ID, and branch verification
German providers commonly use video ID for remote setup, PostIdent at a post office, or an in-branch check. Deutsche Post says video checks need accepted photo ID with the right security features, stable internet, and good lighting, and some foreign documents may be rejected.
Expatica tip: After two failed video attempts, switching to a branch appointment or a provider with in-person verification can save time.
How long approval takes and why applications fail
Approval can be quick or stretch into several business days, especially if a manual review is triggered. Rejections usually come down to address proof that does not match, residency documents that do not fit the application, unsupported ID, or the provider’s internal risk rules. If you apply from abroad, online sign-up does not guarantee you will be fully set up before arrival either.
Step 5: Set up your money for life in Germany
Once you have an account, the real test is daily life. You may need it for salary, rent, Lastschrift (direct debit), a Dauerauftrag (standing order), insurance, and ordinary card spending, while cash is still accepted in some smaller shops. For that reason, some expats keep a local account for Germany-specific admin and a separate account for cross-border money.
How to use Wise alongside a German bank account
One practical setup is a German current account for recurring local payments and a Wise multi-currency account for holding currencies, converting funds, receiving supported payments, and moving money across borders. For example, you might shift savings into euros before your first rent payment but leave some money in your home currency during your first month.
What to do if a bank says no
Start by asking whether the issue was your documents, your address proof, or the verification route. A different provider type, a branch appointment, or a Basiskonto, which is a basic payment account, may solve the problem if you are legally resident and need core payment access. While you sort that out, a multi-currency option can keep essential payments moving, and official complaint routes are another option if a rejection looks off.
FAQ
FAQ
Can a foreigner open a bank account in Germany without residency?
Yes, in some cases. A German bank account for foreigners may be available through certain digital or international providers before arrival, while major local banks usually become easier after you have a German address or registration.
Do you need Anmeldung to open a bank account in Germany?
Often, yes, but not as a blanket rule. A lot of providers want proof of a German address, which is why some newcomers start with a temporary cross-border setup and finish their local account after registration.
Can you open a German bank account online from abroad?
You can sometimes start the process from abroad, especially with digital providers. Still, you need to confirm country availability, accepted ID, and whether approval waits until you have a German address.
What documents do non-residents need to open a bank account in Germany?
Expect ID first, usually a passport or accepted national ID, plus proof of address. Depending on the provider and your status, you may also need a visa or residence permit, income evidence, or student documents.
Can Wise replace a German bank account?
Not for every need. Wise can cover a lot of cross-border and early relocation tasks, but a German current account may still work better for some local payment setups, employers, or provider-specific onboarding checks.
Sources
Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.
- Residence; Registration, Bundesportal
- Bank account, Make it in Germany
- Secure, personal identification with POSTIDENT, Deutsche Post
- Online identity verification with POSTIDENT by video chat (private customers), Deutsche Post | POSTIDENT
- Personal identification with POSTIDENT in the post office (private customers), Deutsche Post | POSTIDENT
- Opening a basic bank account within the EU, Your Europe
- Wise account: Multi-currency account | Foreign currency account, Wise
- Complaints & dispute resolution, BaFin