How to find a student job in Belgium

This guide explains who can work, where to look, what English-speaking student jobs in Belgium are actually like, and what to check in a student job contract before you say yes.

Key Takeaways Know your work limits: Your student social contribution quota (650 hours per year) is separate from non-EU immigration work limits (typically 20 hours per week during term time).

Your student social contribution quota (650 hours per year) is separate from non-EU immigration work limits (typically 20 hours per week during term time). Check your permit: EU/EEA/Swiss students can work under the same general rules as Belgian students, while non-EU students must verify the specific work rights printed on their residence permit.

EU/EEA/Swiss students can work under the same general rules as Belgian students, while non-EU students must verify the specific work rights printed on their residence permit. Use official portals: Track your remaining reduced-contribution hours via Student at Work and search for regional roles through official portals like VDAB, Actiris, or Le Forem.

Track your remaining reduced-contribution hours via Student at Work and search for regional roles through official portals like VDAB, Actiris, or Le Forem. Get a written contract: Always sign a formal student employment contract outlining your pay, schedule, and duties before starting your first shift.

Check whether you can work in Belgium as a student EU/EEA and Swiss students EU/EEA and Swiss students can usually work under the same student job rules as Belgian students. The key question is not your nationality alone, but whether you still meet the student status rules and stay within the hours that keep reduced social contributions. If your enrollment or residence paperwork is still being processed, check with your university’s international office too. For a wider overview of permits and residence status, Expatica’s guide to Belgian student visas is a useful starting point. Non-EU students If you are not from the EU, EEA, or Switzerland, the wording on your residence permit matters. According to Student at Work, students with a permit marked labor market limited can work up to 20 hours a week during the academic year and more during official school holidays, while permits marked labor market unlimited follow the same student rules as Belgian students. That 20-hour cap is an immigration rule, not your student social contribution quota. For students in Flanders and Brussels, Study in Flanders explains that your studies must remain your main activity, and the same broad rule is set out for French-speaking Belgium on Study in Belgium.

Understand the three rules students often mix up Your 650-hour quota Students often confuse the 650-hour rule with the non-EU 20-hour limit, but they are different rules. Belgium gives eligible students 650 hours a year with reduced social contributions. You can track this through the Student at Work’s hours package tool. If you work more than 650 hours, you may still work, but the extra hours are usually charged at the normal social contribution rate. This rule is about how your work is treated for social security. It does not by itself tell you whether your residence permit allows the work, or whether your family benefits or taxes stay unchanged. Taxes, child benefits, and other thresholds Taxable income limits, child benefit rules, and whether you remain financially dependent on your parents can all change by region and by year. Student at Work publishes current guidance, which you should check regularly. Before you take extra shifts, look at three things: whether more hours could affect child or family benefits, whether you may need to file a tax return even if little or no tax is due, and whether a second job could push you past a threshold you were not tracking.

Where to find a student job in Belgium Most student jobs for international students in Belgium are found in predictable places. Think campus job boards, university career services, student associations, and local employers hiring quickly for retail, hospitality, admin, events, tutoring, and warehouse shifts. If you want a wider market overview, Expatica’s guide to finding a job in Belgium explains the bigger job search landscape. For student roles, start with your campus career service and the official regional services such as VDAB, Actiris, and Le Forem. If you are job hunting in Flanders, VDAB’s English-language portal is a practical first stop. Where English helps, and where it usually does not Many students search for English-speaking student jobs in Belgium, especially in Brussels. English can be enough in some international offices, campus roles, tourism, hospitality, tutoring, and event work. But customer-facing jobs in local shops, cafes, or call centers often expect Dutch or French, and sometimes both. Job ads do not always reflect real language requirements. A listing may be written in English because the platform is international, while the day-to-day work still needs local language skills. If the ad is vague, ask before you apply. Fast ways to get interviews Use a short, local CV, apply in the language of the ad where possible, and keep your availability clear. Employers hiring students mainly want to know when you can start and whether your schedule holds up around exams, evenings, and weekends. For hospitality or retail, it can still help to apply in person during a quiet time of day. For office or university roles, email applications and career portals usually work better.

How to apply for a student job in Belgium Match your application to the region In Brussels, English may be accepted more often, but French or Dutch still helps. In Flanders, Dutch is often the safer option. In Wallonia, French is usually expected. If you do not have strong local language skills yet, do not hide it. Show what you can offer now, whether that is customer service, scheduling reliability, software skills, tutoring strength, or another language that fits the employer’s clientele. Show employers the basics they care about For part-time student work, a perfect resume matters less than being easy to hire. Keep your CV simple and make these points obvious: your study program and city

the days and hours you can work

your language level

any experience in hospitality, retail, admin, childcare, tutoring, or events

whether you already have the documents needed to work A short cover note also helps. Say why you want the role, when you can start, and how your schedule fits the job.

What to check before you accept a job Your student job contract in Belgium Do not start on a verbal promise alone. Under the student work system, you should receive a written fixed-term student employment agreement, often called a student contract. Student at Work says you and the employer should both sign it, and you should receive a copy. Make sure the contract lists your job, start and end date, daily and weekly hours, pay or how it is calculated, and workplace. If any of that is vague, ask before your first shift. Labor Law Belgian employment law Read more Pay, payroll, and practical admin Student pay in Belgium depends on the sector and the collective rules attached to it, so two student jobs can pay quite differently even if the tasks look similar. Your contract should make the pay basis clear, and your employer should explain how and when you will be paid. Also check the practical side: whether the employer needs a Belgian account for payroll, whether commuting costs are reimbursed, and who tracks your hours. If you manage expenses in more than one currency or send part of your wages home, a multi-currency account or international bank transfer service can be useful, but always check employer payroll requirements and your own account eligibility first. Manage Your Student Earnings with Wise When you start working as an international student in Belgium, receiving local wages and sending money home shouldn’t eat into your earnings. Wise lets you hold multiple currencies, get local bank details, and transfer money globally with low, transparent fees. Open a Wise account No commitment required