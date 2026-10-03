Finding a Job
Looking for how to find a student job in Belgium as an international student? The search is usually manageable, but the hard part is knowing which rules apply before you apply. In Belgium, student work rules, visa limits, and tax or family benefit rules are not the same thing.
This guide explains who can work, where to look, what English-speaking student jobs in Belgium are actually like, and what to check in a student job contract before you say yes.
EU/EEA and Swiss students can usually work under the same student job rules as Belgian students. The key question is not your nationality alone, but whether you still meet the student status rules and stay within the hours that keep reduced social contributions.
If your enrollment or residence paperwork is still being processed, check with your university’s international office too. For a wider overview of permits and residence status, Expatica’s guide to Belgian student visas is a useful starting point.
If you are not from the EU, EEA, or Switzerland, the wording on your residence permit matters. According to Student at Work, students with a permit marked labor market limited can work up to 20 hours a week during the academic year and more during official school holidays, while permits marked labor market unlimited follow the same student rules as Belgian students.
That 20-hour cap is an immigration rule, not your student social contribution quota. For students in Flanders and Brussels, Study in Flanders explains that your studies must remain your main activity, and the same broad rule is set out for French-speaking Belgium on Study in Belgium.
Students often confuse the 650-hour rule with the non-EU 20-hour limit, but they are different rules. Belgium gives eligible students 650 hours a year with reduced social contributions. You can track this through the Student at Work’s hours package tool. If you work more than 650 hours, you may still work, but the extra hours are usually charged at the normal social contribution rate.
This rule is about how your work is treated for social security. It does not by itself tell you whether your residence permit allows the work, or whether your family benefits or taxes stay unchanged.
Taxable income limits, child benefit rules, and whether you remain financially dependent on your parents can all change by region and by year. Student at Work publishes current guidance, which you should check regularly.
Before you take extra shifts, look at three things: whether more hours could affect child or family benefits, whether you may need to file a tax return even if little or no tax is due, and whether a second job could push you past a threshold you were not tracking.
Most student jobs for international students in Belgium are found in predictable places. Think campus job boards, university career services, student associations, and local employers hiring quickly for retail, hospitality, admin, events, tutoring, and warehouse shifts.
If you want a wider market overview, Expatica’s guide to finding a job in Belgium explains the bigger job search landscape. For student roles, start with your campus career service and the official regional services such as VDAB, Actiris, and Le Forem. If you are job hunting in Flanders, VDAB’s English-language portal is a practical first stop.
Many students search for English-speaking student jobs in Belgium, especially in Brussels. English can be enough in some international offices, campus roles, tourism, hospitality, tutoring, and event work. But customer-facing jobs in local shops, cafes, or call centers often expect Dutch or French, and sometimes both.
Job ads do not always reflect real language requirements. A listing may be written in English because the platform is international, while the day-to-day work still needs local language skills. If the ad is vague, ask before you apply.
Use a short, local CV, apply in the language of the ad where possible, and keep your availability clear. Employers hiring students mainly want to know when you can start and whether your schedule holds up around exams, evenings, and weekends.
For hospitality or retail, it can still help to apply in person during a quiet time of day. For office or university roles, email applications and career portals usually work better.
In Brussels, English may be accepted more often, but French or Dutch still helps. In Flanders, Dutch is often the safer option. In Wallonia, French is usually expected.
If you do not have strong local language skills yet, do not hide it. Show what you can offer now, whether that is customer service, scheduling reliability, software skills, tutoring strength, or another language that fits the employer’s clientele.
For part-time student work, a perfect resume matters less than being easy to hire. Keep your CV simple and make these points obvious:
A short cover note also helps. Say why you want the role, when you can start, and how your schedule fits the job.
Do not start on a verbal promise alone. Under the student work system, you should receive a written fixed-term student employment agreement, often called a student contract. Student at Work says you and the employer should both sign it, and you should receive a copy.
Make sure the contract lists your job, start and end date, daily and weekly hours, pay or how it is calculated, and workplace. If any of that is vague, ask before your first shift.
Student pay in Belgium depends on the sector and the collective rules attached to it, so two student jobs can pay quite differently even if the tasks look similar. Your contract should make the pay basis clear, and your employer should explain how and when you will be paid.
Also check the practical side: whether the employer needs a Belgian account for payroll, whether commuting costs are reimbursed, and who tracks your hours. If you manage expenses in more than one currency or send part of your wages home, a multi-currency account or international bank transfer service can be useful, but always check employer payroll requirements and your own account eligibility first.
When you start working as an international student in Belgium, receiving local wages and sending money home shouldn’t eat into your earnings. Wise lets you hold multiple currencies, get local bank details, and transfer money globally with low, transparent fees.
No commitment required
If you are not sure whether you can start applying now, sort out your status first. It saves you from applying to jobs you cannot legally or practically take.
Confirm your residence status and work rights.
Check your remaining Student at Work hours.
Search campus and regional listings.
Review the contract, pay details, and schedule before your first shift.
FAQ
Many can, but the answer depends on status. EU/EEA and Swiss students generally follow the same student work rules as Belgian students, while non-EU students need to check the wording on their residence permit and any weekly limits that apply during the academic year.
For many non-EU students, student work in Belgium is limited to 20 hours per week during the academic year if their residence permit says labor market limited. Official school holidays can work differently, so verify the wording on your residence card before accepting extra shifts.
Not always. English-speaking student jobs in Belgium do exist, especially in Brussels and international settings, but many local customer-facing roles still expect Dutch or French.
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