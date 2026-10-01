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Annual leave in Belgium: vacation days & holiday pay

If your Belgian annual leave balance doesn’t match what you expected, you aren’t alone. Belgium ties your paid time off to the work pattern you completed in the prior calendar year, a setup that often catches new expats off guard.

Tarah Ren
Written by
Philipp Spitzenpfeil
Reviewed byPhilipp Spitzenpfeil
Last updated
Summer travel vacation concept, Happy traveler asian woman using mobile phone and relax in hammock on beach in Koh Chang, Trad, Thailand.

Here is how statutory vacation days are calculated, how holiday pay works on your payslip, and how public holidays fit in.

Key takeaways

  • The statutory baseline for employees is four weeks of paid annual leave under their working pattern, usually 20 days on a five-day week or 24 on a six-day week.
  • First-year workers and newcomers may not start with a full ordinary entitlement because Belgium looks at work done in the previous holiday year.
  • Supplementary or European holidays may help some workers reach four weeks, but conditions and later pay effects apply.
  • Public holidays are separate from annual leave. Belgium has 10 statutory public holidays, and substitute-day rules can matter.
  • Holiday pay in Belgium can look different depending on your worker category, sector, and employer setup, so check your payslip, contract, and HR policy before assuming an error.

How annual leave works in Belgium

Annual leave is your paid vacation time as an employee. It sits within broader worker-rights rules, but it is not the same as public holidays, sick leave, maternity or parental leave, or other special leave.

Belgium’s system can feel technical because the legal baseline, your work pattern, and sector or employer extras can all shape the final result. So two colleagues at the same company can have different balances on day one.

  • The national starting point is a four-week annual leave principle.
  • Your entitlement is linked to your work pattern when you take the leave.
  • Part-time workers also have paid leave, which is calculated based on their schedule.
  • Collective agreements and employer policy can add more generous terms.

To get oriented, look first at your contract, leave policy, latest payslip, and any joint committee reference. After that, ask HR or payroll how your balance was calculated.

How many vacation days you may get

In Belgium, the statutory baseline is often shown as 20 days on a five-day schedule or 24 days on a six-day schedule. Both point to the same four-week principle.

The published number is only the starting point. Actual annual leave entitlement in Belgium can shift with prior work history, equivalent days, part-time status, and any better sector or contract terms.

SituationUsual expressionWhat it means in practiceWhat can change it
Full-time, five-day week20 daysFour weeks of leave across a five-day schedulePrior work history, sector extras
Full-time, six-day week24 daysThe same four-week principle expressed on a six-day schedulePrior work history, sector extras
Part-time workPro-rated balanceLeave follows your actual work patternHour changes, contract percentage
Contract or sector extrasMore than the baselineSome employers or agreements add daysJoint committee rules, employer policy

Example: If you start a Belgian job in July, or move from 60% hours to full-time, your leave may be pro-rated or supplemented rather than showing as a full annual balance straight away.

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What changes for new arrivals and first-year workers

For newcomers, the first year is where confusion usually peaks. Ordinary paid holidays are generally linked to work done in the previous year, so a recent arrival or someone returning to work may not begin with a full standard balance.

European holidays, also called supplementary leave in Belgium, can fill part of that gap for some workers. They help some employees reach up to four weeks, but the pay treatment matters because it can affect future double holiday pay.

  • Previous-year work in Belgium, abroad, or not at all
  • Any ordinary statutory leave already available
  • The minimum current-year work period for supplementary leave
  • Hour increases after a move from part-time to full-time
  • Whether youth or senior holiday schemes apply instead
image of insider

Editor in Belgium

Tarah Ren

Insider tip

A Belgian contract does not automatically mean a full year of paid leave from day one. If you started mid-year, ask HR to show you the calculation behind your opening balance.

How holiday pay works

Holiday pay in Belgium can confuse newcomers because it does not always appear as one neat vacation payment. Depending on your worker category and employer setup, you may see regular salary during leave, a separate holiday allowance line, or a payment handled through a holiday fund.

If a holiday-related line looks unfamiliar, read the label before the total. The wording on the payslip, the way your leave is administered, and any supplementary leave arrangement usually explain whether it is statutory pay, an employer extra, or a timing difference.

Keep these common payslip terms in mind when reviewing your monthly breakdown:

  • Holiday pay or holiday allowance: Pay linked to annual leave, sometimes split across more than one line
  • Pécule de vacances: French term for holiday pay or holiday allowance
  • Vakantiegeld: Dutch term for holiday pay or holiday allowance
  • Double holiday pay: Extra holiday-related pay some employees see, which may be reduced later if European holidays were taken

If the amount still looks off, compare the payslip label with your HR documents and ask who is responsible for paying that element.

Man working on his laptop sitting inside a cafe.

What to look for on your contract and payslip

If the paperwork is not in plain English, focus on the labels before the totals. Your work schedule, worker category, and collective agreement reference usually explain more than the raw number on its own.

Key details to verify on your contract and monthly payslips include:

  • Leave balance or holiday-year reference
  • Pécule de vacances, vakantiegeld, or other holiday-pay labels
  • Full-time or part-time status, including recent hour changes
  • Joint committee or collective agreement reference
  • Whether a holiday fund is mentioned
  • Employer leave-policy wording on booking or timing

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Planning a trip home or traveling abroad during your annual leave? With a Wise multi-currency account, you can hold EUR and spend in over 40 currencies at the mid-market exchange rate. Avoid hidden foreign transaction fees and send money internationally with ease.

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How public holidays and other leave affect your annual leave

Public holidays, sick leave, and parental leave are easy to blur together when you are new to the system. They are handled under different rules, and they can come with different proof, pay, or notice requirements.

Not every day away from work should be booked as vacation. If you are off because of illness, family care, or a parental leave arrangement, check how the absence was recorded before you judge your annual balance.

Leave typeWhat it coversUses your annual leave balance?Usual pay or handling route
Annual leavePlanned vacation timeYesEmployer and holiday-pay rules
Public holidaysStatutory national holidaysNoPaid as a public holiday
Sick leaveAbsence due to illness or accidentNoEmployer first, then health insurance rules may apply
Parental or thematic leaveChildcare or family-care arrangementsNoSeparate eligibility and benefit rules apply
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What expats should know about public holidays in Belgium

Belgium has 10 statutory public holidays, and they do not come out of your annual leave balance. If one falls on a Sunday or another day your company is normally inactive, a substitute day may need to be set through the company, sector, or relevant joint committee arrangement.

  • Public holidays in Belgium should not simply be deducted from your vacation balance
  • Company calendars can matter as much as the national list when substitute days are involved
  • The full date list sits in the Useful resources section below

If a public holiday lands on a day your workplace is usually closed, check early whether your employer has already assigned a replacement day.

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Public holidays in Belgium in 2026

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How to check your rights and plan time off as an expat

  1. Read the paperwork first. Check your contract, leave policy, work pattern, and any joint committee reference before you book time off.
  2. Ask payroll or HR for the calculation. If the balance looks odd, ask how prior work, part-time status, hour changes, or supplementary leave were treated.
  3. Check the official explanation. Use FPS Employment and other official or quasi-official Belgian guidance to confirm whether the rule is national or affected by your status.
  4. Escalate carefully if something looks wrong. Ask for the legal or policy basis, then speak to a trade union representative or the relevant Belgian authority if the explanation still does not make sense.

If you receive salary or holiday pay in EUR and spend part of your leave abroad, a Wise multi-currency account can be useful for holding EUR and paying in another currency. Wise transfers can also help if you move money between Belgian and home-country accounts during trips home.

Key Belgian terms to explain in plain English

  • Pécule de vacances: Holiday pay or holiday allowance in French
  • Vakantiegeld: Holiday pay or holiday allowance in Dutch
  • Mutuelle or ziekenfonds: Your health insurance fund
  • Joint committee: The sector bargaining body that can affect rules such as extra leave or substitute-day arrangements

FAQ

Frequently asked questions about annual leave in Belgium

How many vacation days do employees get in Belgium?

For many employees, vacation days in Belgium work out to four weeks a year, often expressed as 20 days on a five-day schedule or 24 on a six-day schedule. Your actual balance can differ if you are part-time, new to Belgium, or did not build a full entitlement in the previous work year.

Do public holidays count as annual leave in Belgium?

No. Public holidays and annual leave are separate categories, so they should not simply come off your vacation balance. If a public holiday falls on a day your company is normally closed, check whether a substitute day has been set under company or sector rules.

What are European or supplementary holidays in Belgium?

Supplementary leave in Belgium can help some workers reach up to four weeks of time off when they do not yet have a full ordinary entitlement. This often matters for newcomers, returners to work, or people who increased their hours, but you should check the current eligibility rules before relying on it.

What is holiday pay in Belgium?

Holiday pay in Belgium usually means the pay linked to your annual leave, sometimes plus a separate holiday allowance. On Belgian paperwork, you may see pécule de vacances or vakantiegeld, and the timing or payment route can differ by worker category.

Can you carry over annual leave in Belgium?

Do not assume you can. Belgian annual leave is generally meant to be taken within the holiday year, although protected situations and specific rules can affect what happens if leave could not be taken. Ask HR or check the official guidance before planning around carryover.

Do part-time workers get paid annual leave in Belgium?

Generally, yes. Part-time workers can still receive paid annual leave in Belgium, but the number of days and pay are tied to their work pattern and qualifying history rather than a full-time schedule. That is why a part-time balance often looks smaller even when the right itself remains intact.

Useful resources

Information checked 15th September 2026

Tarah Ren

About the author

Tarah is an experienced copywriter for international brands, specialising in digital marketing and eCommerce.

More articles by Tarah Ren
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