Annual leave in Belgium: vacation days & holiday pay

Here is how statutory vacation days are calculated, how holiday pay works on your payslip, and how public holidays fit in.

Key takeaways The statutory baseline for employees is four weeks of paid annual leave under their working pattern, usually 20 days on a five-day week or 24 on a six-day week.

First-year workers and newcomers may not start with a full ordinary entitlement because Belgium looks at work done in the previous holiday year.

Supplementary or European holidays may help some workers reach four weeks, but conditions and later pay effects apply.

Public holidays are separate from annual leave. Belgium has 10 statutory public holidays, and substitute-day rules can matter.

Holiday pay in Belgium can look different depending on your worker category, sector, and employer setup, so check your payslip, contract, and HR policy before assuming an error.

How annual leave works in Belgium Annual leave is your paid vacation time as an employee. It sits within broader worker-rights rules, but it is not the same as public holidays, sick leave, maternity or parental leave, or other special leave. Belgium’s system can feel technical because the legal baseline, your work pattern, and sector or employer extras can all shape the final result. So two colleagues at the same company can have different balances on day one. The national starting point is a four-week annual leave principle.

Your entitlement is linked to your work pattern when you take the leave.

Part-time workers also have paid leave, which is calculated based on their schedule.

Collective agreements and employer policy can add more generous terms. To get oriented, look first at your contract, leave policy, latest payslip, and any joint committee reference. After that, ask HR or payroll how your balance was calculated.

How many vacation days you may get In Belgium, the statutory baseline is often shown as 20 days on a five-day schedule or 24 days on a six-day schedule. Both point to the same four-week principle. The published number is only the starting point. Actual annual leave entitlement in Belgium can shift with prior work history, equivalent days, part-time status, and any better sector or contract terms. Situation Usual expression What it means in practice What can change it Full-time, five-day week 20 days Four weeks of leave across a five-day schedule Prior work history, sector extras Full-time, six-day week 24 days The same four-week principle expressed on a six-day schedule Prior work history, sector extras Part-time work Pro-rated balance Leave follows your actual work pattern Hour changes, contract percentage Contract or sector extras More than the baseline Some employers or agreements add days Joint committee rules, employer policy Example: If you start a Belgian job in July, or move from 60% hours to full-time, your leave may be pro-rated or supplemented rather than showing as a full annual balance straight away. Finding a Job Guide to finding a job in Belgium in 2026 Read more What changes for new arrivals and first-year workers For newcomers, the first year is where confusion usually peaks. Ordinary paid holidays are generally linked to work done in the previous year, so a recent arrival or someone returning to work may not begin with a full standard balance. European holidays, also called supplementary leave in Belgium, can fill part of that gap for some workers. They help some employees reach up to four weeks, but the pay treatment matters because it can affect future double holiday pay. Previous-year work in Belgium, abroad, or not at all

Any ordinary statutory leave already available

The minimum current-year work period for supplementary leave

Hour increases after a move from part-time to full-time

Whether youth or senior holiday schemes apply instead Editor in Belgium Tarah Ren Insider tip A Belgian contract does not automatically mean a full year of paid leave from day one. If you started mid-year, ask HR to show you the calculation behind your opening balance.

How holiday pay works Holiday pay in Belgium can confuse newcomers because it does not always appear as one neat vacation payment. Depending on your worker category and employer setup, you may see regular salary during leave, a separate holiday allowance line, or a payment handled through a holiday fund. If a holiday-related line looks unfamiliar, read the label before the total. The wording on the payslip, the way your leave is administered, and any supplementary leave arrangement usually explain whether it is statutory pay, an employer extra, or a timing difference. Keep these common payslip terms in mind when reviewing your monthly breakdown: Holiday pay or holiday allowance: Pay linked to annual leave, sometimes split across more than one line

Pay linked to annual leave, sometimes split across more than one line Pécule de vacances: French term for holiday pay or holiday allowance

French term for holiday pay or holiday allowance Vakantiegeld : Dutch term for holiday pay or holiday allowance

: Dutch term for holiday pay or holiday allowance Double holiday pay: Extra holiday-related pay some employees see, which may be reduced later if European holidays were taken If the amount still looks off, compare the payslip label with your HR documents and ask who is responsible for paying that element. What to look for on your contract and payslip If the paperwork is not in plain English, focus on the labels before the totals. Your work schedule, worker category, and collective agreement reference usually explain more than the raw number on its own. Key details to verify on your contract and monthly payslips include: Leave balance or holiday-year reference

Pécule de vacances, vakantiegeld, or other holiday-pay labels

Full-time or part-time status, including recent hour changes

Joint committee or collective agreement reference

Whether a holiday fund is mentioned

Employer leave-policy wording on booking or timing Manage your money seamlessly with Wise on vacation Planning a trip home or traveling abroad during your annual leave? With a Wise multi-currency account, you can hold EUR and spend in over 40 currencies at the mid-market exchange rate. Avoid hidden foreign transaction fees and send money internationally with ease. Open a Wise account No commitment required

How public holidays and other leave affect your annual leave Public holidays, sick leave, and parental leave are easy to blur together when you are new to the system. They are handled under different rules, and they can come with different proof, pay, or notice requirements. Not every day away from work should be booked as vacation. If you are off because of illness, family care, or a parental leave arrangement, check how the absence was recorded before you judge your annual balance. Leave type What it covers Uses your annual leave balance? Usual pay or handling route Annual leave Planned vacation time Yes Employer and holiday-pay rules Public holidays Statutory national holidays No Paid as a public holiday Sick leave Absence due to illness or accident No Employer first, then health insurance rules may apply Parental or thematic leave Childcare or family-care arrangements No Separate eligibility and benefit rules apply About Belgium Living in Belgium as an expat Read more What expats should know about public holidays in Belgium Belgium has 10 statutory public holidays, and they do not come out of your annual leave balance. If one falls on a Sunday or another day your company is normally inactive, a substitute day may need to be set through the company, sector, or relevant joint committee arrangement. Public holidays in Belgium should not simply be deducted from your vacation balance

Company calendars can matter as much as the national list when substitute days are involved

The full date list sits in the Useful resources section below If a public holiday lands on a day your workplace is usually closed, check early whether your employer has already assigned a replacement day. Holidays & Celebrations Public holidays in Belgium in 2026 Read more