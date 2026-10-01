Eco cheques in Belgium: a guide for expats

This guide explains eligibility, value, permitted purchases, and how to check acceptance before you pay. It provides general information, not legal, payroll, or tax advice.

What eco cheques are and who can receive them

Eco-cheques are a separate private-sector benefit rather than government cash or extra salary, and the Federal Public Service Employment and CBA No. 98 from the National Labour Council set out the framework.

Eco-cheques are an employee benefit used to buy eligible environmentally friendly products and services. They are issued by private companies, rather than the Belgian government.

You may also see them called ecocheques or eco-vouchers. When the legal conditions are met, they are exempt from social security contributions and tax.

Who is eligible for eco cheques in Belgium?

If you’re still getting used to Belgian employment law and labor rights, eco-cheques can feel more complicated than they are. They usually apply only in the private sector, and public-sector workers are generally outside the scheme covered here.

Your nationality matters less than the type of Belgian work agreement you have. Eco-cheques must be provided for in a sector or company collective agreement. In certain circumstances, a written individual agreement can provide for them instead. A sector agreement is negotiated within a joint committee, the body responsible for collective agreements in a particular industry.

Check your contract, payslip or HR information, and ask payroll which agreement applies to you if it is unclear.

How much are eco cheques worth and how long do they last?

You can receive up to €250 per year, with a maximum face value of €10 per cheque. These are ceilings, not guaranteed amounts: your entitlement depends on the applicable agreement. Your allocation may be adjusted if you join or leave during the year or work part-time.

Eco-cheques cannot generally replace salary, so treat them as a separate benefit when comparing pay with the minimum wage in Belgium.

The standard validity period is 24 months from the date they are made available to you. Check the expiry date in your issuer’s app. If they expire, you can request reactivation from the issuer within three months of expiry; reactivated cheques are valid for another three months.