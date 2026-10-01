Sick leave in Belgium: rules, pay, and medical notes

This guide explains how to report illness, handle medical paperwork, understand sick pay and mutuality benefits, and manage longer absences.

Key takeaways Employer notice: Tell your employer straight away and use the reporting method in your work rules if one is set.

Tell your employer straight away and use the reporting method in your work rules if one is set. Medical certificate: A certificate may still be needed, especially if your work rules, sector agreement, or employer require it.

A certificate may still be needed, especially if your work rules, sector agreement, or employer require it. Guaranteed salary: The first month is usually paid by the employer, but the pattern differs by worker category and contract.

The first month is usually paid by the employer, but the pattern differs by worker category and contract. Mutuality benefits: After the employer-paid phase, sickness benefits are usually handled by your mutuality or health insurance fund if your registration and paperwork are in order.

After the employer-paid phase, sickness benefits are usually handled by your mutuality or health insurance fund if your registration and paperwork are in order. Check your situation: Confirm the final rule with FPS Employment, INAMI/RIZIV, HR, your union, and your mutuality. Wise for managing everyday expenses in Belgium If you manage money across countries while living in Belgium, a Wise account can be one option for handling everyday expenses across currencies. Go to website

Timeline of sick leave stages in Belgium Day 1 : notify your employer immediately and follow your workplace reporting rules.

: notify your employer immediately and follow your workplace reporting rules. Certificate deadline: submit a medical certificate by the required deadline, if one applies.

submit a medical certificate by the required deadline, if one applies. Around day 31: for many white-collar employees, payment usually shifts from guaranteed salary to sickness benefits through the health insurance fund.

for many white-collar employees, payment usually shifts from guaranteed salary to sickness benefits through the health insurance fund. After one year: primary incapacity becomes invalidity. benefits normally continue through the health insurance system, subject to approval.

Who Belgian sick leave, employment, and social security rules apply to Belgian sick leave rules can change depending on whether you are an employee, part-time worker, temporary agency worker, short fixed-term worker, self-employed person, or cross-border worker. This guide mainly covers employees and flags the main exceptions you should check. Employees, part-time staff, and contract differences Employees, part-time staff, and many temporary agency workers can all fall under Belgian sick leave rules, but pay and paperwork still turn on contract type, seniority, and work rules. Part-time staff usually follow the same framework, but pay is based on their real schedule and wage. Very short fixed-term contracts can follow a different guaranteed salary pattern, which is why it helps to know your status under Belgian employment law before relying on a general summary. Labor Law Belgian employment law and labor rights Read more When separate rules may apply Separate checks matter if your case does not fit the standard private-sector employee route. Self-employed people usually claim through their health insurance fund and do not have an employer guaranteed salary period.

Civil servants, frontier workers, and posted workers may face different authorities or cross-border coordination rules.

Work accidents and occupational disease use different schemes, so do not treat them as ordinary sick leave.

What to do on your first day off sick On day one, tell the employer, check the work rules, and confirm what medical proof is needed and when. Tell your employer promptly Belgian rules generally expect you to notify your employer immediately, except if force majeure makes that impossible. This protects both work planning and your pay. Promptly usually means following the reporting channel in your work rules, not just mentioning it to a coworker. If you notify late, you can lose guaranteed salary for the days before you complied. 1 Check whether your employer wants a call, email, app message, or another formal report. 2 Say that you are unfit for work and give the address where you can be reached if it is not your usual home address. 3 Keep a written record, such as an email copy, screenshot, or call log. 4 Review any availability rules for a control visit or examination the same day. Medical certificate rules and current exceptions One sick day is not automatically certificate-free. A medical certificate may still be required by your employer, work rules, or sector agreement, and Belgian short-absence exceptions have changed in recent reforms. In practice, the certificate usually confirms that you are incapable of working, how long that may last, and whether you can travel for a control examination. If no different deadline is set in the applicable rules, FPS Employment says the legal default for giving the certificate to the employer is two working days. Read your work rules or collective agreement on the same day.

Ask HR whether your employer uses a current short-absence exception and whether employer size affects it.

Send the employer copy on time and keep your own copy.

Do not assume the employer needs your diagnosis, because the process is about incapacity, not your full medical history.

How sick pay works in Belgium Sick pay usually starts with the employer and later shifts to the mutuality. The timing and amount depend on your worker category. Guaranteed salary during the first 30 days Guaranteed salary is the employer-paid period that applies when an ordinary illness or private accident suspends your employment contract. It is different from a work accident or occupational disease claim, which uses another scheme. Late notice, a missing certificate, or refusing a lawful control examination can affect pay. Part-time employees usually stay in the same legal framework, but the amount still follows their actual schedule and wage. Worker category Who pays in the first month Broad pattern What to check Salaried or white-collar employee on an open-ended or 3+ month contract Employer Usually full pay for the first 30 days Contract type, work rules, ordinary illness only Manual or blue-collar worker Employer Usually phased pay across the first 30 days Seniority, scheduled workdays, sector top-ups Fixed-term worker on a contract under 3 months Employer if conditions are met Often follows the manual-worker pattern rather than a flat 30 days Length of service and contract terms Ask payroll or HR to show the exact basis used for any sector or seniority adjustments. When the mutuality or health insurance fund takes over After the employer-paid period, sickness benefits are usually handled by your mutuality, which is your health insurance fund, called a ziekenfonds in Dutch and a mutuelle in French. INAMI/RIZIV sets the national sickness and disability insurance framework, but your fund handles your file day to day. If you are newly arrived, make sure you are registered before you need benefits. This is where health insurance in Belgium matters in practice, because late or incomplete fund registration can create delays when employer pay stops. Ask your fund which certificate, form, or digital route it wants.

Check that your affiliation details, bank details, and address are correct.

Follow the deadline closely, because late filing can reduce benefits.

Keep every letter, upload receipt, and appointment notice from the fund or advising doctor. Healthcare Basics Guide to getting health insurance in Belgium in 2026 Read more

Long-term sick leave and returning to work Longer absences trigger more formal checks on benefit status, medical follow-up, and any return-to-work plan. After one year: disability benefits If incapacity continues for more than one year, sickness benefits generally move into the disability benefit stage. That means one phase ends, another begins, and the medical and payment basis can change. Use your mutuality and INAMI/RIZIV to confirm your current status, current correspondence, and any family-situation detail that affects payment. This is also the point where a broader social security in Belgium check can help if you have gaps in insured status or a mixed work history. Government & Law Social security in Belgium Read more Reintegration, partial return, and relapse rules If you want to go back part time or with adapted duties, do not assume a manager’s approval is enough. The employer, occupational health process, and mutuality side can all matter, especially if benefits are still being paid. Belgian reintegration and relapse rules were updated in 2026, so old summaries can mislead. Before any partial return, ask who approves the plan, who pays wages or benefits during it, what happens if you become sick again, and which rule decides whether a new guaranteed salary period starts. Who approves it: your employer and, where benefits are involved, the mutuality’s advising doctor.

your employer and, where benefits are involved, the mutuality’s advising doctor. Who pays what: wages usually cover hours worked, while benefits depend on an authorized arrangement.

wages usually cover hours worked, while benefits depend on an authorized arrangement. What if you relapse: the answer can depend on timing, medical cause, and whether you returned fully or partially.

the answer can depend on timing, medical cause, and whether you returned fully or partially. Where to confirm it: HR, the occupational health service, the mutuality, and FPS Employment.