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Labor Law

Sick leave in Belgium: rules, pay, and medical notes

Sick leave in Belgium involves more than simply calling in sick: you may need to notify your employer promptly, provide a medical certificate, and follow specific rules to protect your pay. These requirements can vary by worker status, contract type, employer size, and company work rules, while terms such as mutuality, ziekenfonds, mutuelle, guaranteed salary, and INAMI/RIZIV can make the system harder to navigate for newcomers.

Gary Buswell
Written by
Roy Pallas
Reviewed by
Last updated

This guide explains how to report illness, handle medical paperwork, understand sick pay and mutuality benefits, and manage longer absences.

Key takeaways

  • Employer notice: Tell your employer straight away and use the reporting method in your work rules if one is set.
  • Medical certificate: A certificate may still be needed, especially if your work rules, sector agreement, or employer require it.
  • Guaranteed salary: The first month is usually paid by the employer, but the pattern differs by worker category and contract.
  • Mutuality benefits: After the employer-paid phase, sickness benefits are usually handled by your mutuality or health insurance fund if your registration and paperwork are in order.
  • Check your situation: Confirm the final rule with FPS Employment, INAMI/RIZIV, HR, your union, and your mutuality.

Wise for managing everyday expenses in Belgium

If you manage money across countries while living in Belgium, a Wise account can be one option for handling everyday expenses across currencies.

Timeline of sick leave stages in Belgium

  • Day 1: notify your employer immediately and follow your workplace reporting rules. 
  • Certificate deadline: submit a medical certificate by the required deadline, if one applies. 
  • Around day 31: for many white-collar employees, payment usually shifts from guaranteed salary to sickness benefits through the health insurance fund.
  • After one year: primary incapacity becomes invalidity. benefits normally continue through the health insurance system, subject to approval.

Who Belgian sick leave, employment, and social security rules apply to

Belgian sick leave rules can change depending on whether you are an employee, part-time worker, temporary agency worker, short fixed-term worker, self-employed person, or cross-border worker. This guide mainly covers employees and flags the main exceptions you should check.

Employees, part-time staff, and contract differences

Employees, part-time staff, and many temporary agency workers can all fall under Belgian sick leave rules, but pay and paperwork still turn on contract type, seniority, and work rules.

Part-time staff usually follow the same framework, but pay is based on their real schedule and wage. Very short fixed-term contracts can follow a different guaranteed salary pattern, which is why it helps to know your status under Belgian employment law before relying on a general summary.

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When separate rules may apply

Separate checks matter if your case does not fit the standard private-sector employee route.

  • Self-employed people usually claim through their health insurance fund and do not have an employer guaranteed salary period.
  • Civil servants, frontier workers, and posted workers may face different authorities or cross-border coordination rules.
  • Work accidents and occupational disease use different schemes, so do not treat them as ordinary sick leave.

What to do on your first day off sick

On day one, tell the employer, check the work rules, and confirm what medical proof is needed and when.

Tell your employer promptly

Belgian rules generally expect you to notify your employer immediately, except if force majeure makes that impossible. This protects both work planning and your pay.

Promptly usually means following the reporting channel in your work rules, not just mentioning it to a coworker. If you notify late, you can lose guaranteed salary for the days before you complied.

1

Check whether your employer wants a call, email, app message, or another formal report.

2

Say that you are unfit for work and give the address where you can be reached if it is not your usual home address.

3

Keep a written record, such as an email copy, screenshot, or call log.

4

Review any availability rules for a control visit or examination the same day.

Medical certificate rules and current exceptions

One sick day is not automatically certificate-free. A medical certificate may still be required by your employer, work rules, or sector agreement, and Belgian short-absence exceptions have changed in recent reforms.

In practice, the certificate usually confirms that you are incapable of working, how long that may last, and whether you can travel for a control examination. If no different deadline is set in the applicable rules, FPS Employment says the legal default for giving the certificate to the employer is two working days.

  • Read your work rules or collective agreement on the same day.
  • Ask HR whether your employer uses a current short-absence exception and whether employer size affects it.
  • Send the employer copy on time and keep your own copy.
  • Do not assume the employer needs your diagnosis, because the process is about incapacity, not your full medical history.

How sick pay works in Belgium

Sick pay usually starts with the employer and later shifts to the mutuality. The timing and amount depend on your worker category.

Guaranteed salary during the first 30 days

Guaranteed salary is the employer-paid period that applies when an ordinary illness or private accident suspends your employment contract. It is different from a work accident or occupational disease claim, which uses another scheme.

Late notice, a missing certificate, or refusing a lawful control examination can affect pay. Part-time employees usually stay in the same legal framework, but the amount still follows their actual schedule and wage.

Worker categoryWho pays in the first monthBroad patternWhat to check
Salaried or white-collar employee on an open-ended or 3+ month contractEmployerUsually full pay for the first 30 daysContract type, work rules, ordinary illness only
Manual or blue-collar workerEmployerUsually phased pay across the first 30 daysSeniority, scheduled workdays, sector top-ups
Fixed-term worker on a contract under 3 monthsEmployer if conditions are metOften follows the manual-worker pattern rather than a flat 30 daysLength of service and contract terms

Ask payroll or HR to show the exact basis used for any sector or seniority adjustments.

When the mutuality or health insurance fund takes over

After the employer-paid period, sickness benefits are usually handled by your mutuality, which is your health insurance fund, called a ziekenfonds in Dutch and a mutuelle in French. INAMI/RIZIV sets the national sickness and disability insurance framework, but your fund handles your file day to day.

If you are newly arrived, make sure you are registered before you need benefits. This is where health insurance in Belgium matters in practice, because late or incomplete fund registration can create delays when employer pay stops.

  • Ask your fund which certificate, form, or digital route it wants.
  • Check that your affiliation details, bank details, and address are correct.
  • Follow the deadline closely, because late filing can reduce benefits.
  • Keep every letter, upload receipt, and appointment notice from the fund or advising doctor.
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Long-term sick leave and returning to work

Longer absences trigger more formal checks on benefit status, medical follow-up, and any return-to-work plan.

After one year: disability benefits

If incapacity continues for more than one year, sickness benefits generally move into the disability benefit stage. That means one phase ends, another begins, and the medical and payment basis can change.

Use your mutuality and INAMI/RIZIV to confirm your current status, current correspondence, and any family-situation detail that affects payment. This is also the point where a broader social security in Belgium check can help if you have gaps in insured status or a mixed work history.

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Government & Law

Social security in Belgium

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Reintegration, partial return, and relapse rules

If you want to go back part time or with adapted duties, do not assume a manager’s approval is enough. The employer, occupational health process, and mutuality side can all matter, especially if benefits are still being paid.

Belgian reintegration and relapse rules were updated in 2026, so old summaries can mislead. Before any partial return, ask who approves the plan, who pays wages or benefits during it, what happens if you become sick again, and which rule decides whether a new guaranteed salary period starts.

  • Who approves it: your employer and, where benefits are involved, the mutuality’s advising doctor.
  • Who pays what: wages usually cover hours worked, while benefits depend on an authorized arrangement.
  • What if you relapse: the answer can depend on timing, medical cause, and whether you returned fully or partially.
  • Where to confirm it: HR, the occupational health service, the mutuality, and FPS Employment.

Common expat pitfalls and how to avoid them

Expats often lose time or pay through process mistakes rather than the illness itself. Many problems start when people assume Belgian rules work like the system back home.

Belgium also splits the process between employer rules and health-fund rules, so one message or one certificate does not always cover both sides.

  • Do not rely on home-country habits. Check your Belgian worker category, contract, and work rules before acting.
  • Do not ignore mutuality registration. If the fund is not set up properly, the handoff after employer pay can become messy.
  • Do not trust old advice on one-day absences. Short-absence certificate rules have changed and can differ by employer size and work rules.
  • Keep copies of every message, certificate, and form. Screenshots and upload receipts can save an argument later.
  • Separate ordinary illness from a work accident, commuting accident, or occupational disease, because the reporting route and payer can change.

Where to get help and what to verify now

Use this guide as a question checklist, not as your final legal or medical answer.

  • Your employer’s work rules and any collective agreement that applies to your job
  • HR, payroll, or your line manager for the company process
  • Your union or staff representative if pay, control-doctor, or contract issues are disputed
  • Your mutuality and INAMI/RIZIV for sickness or disability benefits
  • FPS Employment, and for cross-border cases Social Security Belgium or Coming2Belgium

If you want extra private or international cover beyond the Belgian public system, compare expat-oriented options such as Cigna Global, APRIL International, and Feather Insurance, but treat them as a top-up, not a replacement for mutuality registration or statutory sick leave rights.

FAQ

Frequently asked questions about sick leave in Belgium

Do you need a medical certificate for one sick day in Belgium?

Sometimes, yes. Belgium has short-absence exception rules, but employer size, work regulations, and sector agreements can change how they apply, so check the current FPS Employment guidance and your employer’s rules before assuming one day is certificate-free.

Who pays after 30 days of sick leave in Belgium?

Usually, the employer-paid guaranteed salary phase ends after the first month and the mutuality or health insurance fund takes over. Your registration status, worker category, and filing deadlines still need to be correct for benefits to flow normally.

What happens after one year of sick leave in Belgium?

After one year of recognized incapacity, you usually move from sickness benefits into the disability benefit phase. Check the current conditions, payment basis, and medical follow-up with INAMI/RIZIV and your mutuality, because status and family circumstances can affect the result.

Can your employer send a control doctor in Belgium?

Yes, Belgian employers can use a control doctor to verify incapacity. You generally need to cooperate with lawful checks, review your work rules for any availability window, and make sure your certificate states if you cannot travel for an examination.

What if you live outside Belgium but work in Belgium?

Cross-border cases need extra coordination. If you live outside Belgium and work in Belgium, confirm your social security position with Social Security Belgium, Coming2Belgium, and your mutuality rather than assuming the standard domestic employee route applies.

Sources

Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.

  1. Employee duties, medical control examinations, and guaranteed salary during sickness, Federal Public Service Employment, Labour and Social Dialogue
  2. Overview of incapacity-for-work insurance and benefit regimes, INAMI/RIZIV — Incapacité de travail
  3. Frequently asked questions on declarations, benefits, and permitted activities during incapacity, INAMI/RIZIV — Incapacité de travail : déclaration, indemnités, activités autorisées
  4. Calculation of sickness benefits for employees and unemployed people, INAMI/RIZIV — Calcul de votre indemnité d’incapacité de travail
  5. Employee and self-employed sickness benefit eligibility and payment overview, Settling in Belgium — Sickness benefits
  6. Federal overview of Belgium's social security administration and resources, Federal Public Service Social Security
  7. Overview of Belgian social security benefits and eligibility for foreign residents, Belgium.be — Social Security in Belgium
  8. Search tool for social security rights based on nationality, origin, status, and benefit type, Coming2Belgium
  9. Public health insurance fund information on compulsory sickness and disability insurance, CAAMI/HZIV
  10. Official information on occupational risks, workplace accidents, and occupational diseases, Federal Agency for Occupational Risks — Fedris
  11. Overview of Belgian sick-leave and reintegration rule changes from January 2026, Conventus Law — Bird & Bird article reprint
Gary Buswell

About the author

Based in London, Gary has been freelancing for Expatica since 2016. An expert writer with experience in social research and community development, he focuses on topics such as politics and current affairs, healthcare, recruitment, human rights and migration.

More articles by Gary Buswell
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