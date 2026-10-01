Sick leave in Belgium: rules, pay, and medical notes

Labor Law
Sick leave in Belgium involves more than simply calling in sick: you may need to notify your employer promptly, provide a medical certificate, and follow specific rules to protect your pay. These requirements can vary by worker status, contract type, employer size, and company work rules, while terms such as mutuality, ziekenfonds, mutuelle, guaranteed salary, and INAMI/RIZIV can make the system harder to navigate for newcomers.
This guide explains how to report illness, handle medical paperwork, understand sick pay and mutuality benefits, and manage longer absences.
If you manage money across countries while living in Belgium, a Wise account can be one option for handling everyday expenses across currencies.
Belgian sick leave rules can change depending on whether you are an employee, part-time worker, temporary agency worker, short fixed-term worker, self-employed person, or cross-border worker. This guide mainly covers employees and flags the main exceptions you should check.
Employees, part-time staff, and many temporary agency workers can all fall under Belgian sick leave rules, but pay and paperwork still turn on contract type, seniority, and work rules.
Part-time staff usually follow the same framework, but pay is based on their real schedule and wage. Very short fixed-term contracts can follow a different guaranteed salary pattern, which is why it helps to know your status under Belgian employment law before relying on a general summary.
Separate checks matter if your case does not fit the standard private-sector employee route.
On day one, tell the employer, check the work rules, and confirm what medical proof is needed and when.
Belgian rules generally expect you to notify your employer immediately, except if force majeure makes that impossible. This protects both work planning and your pay.
Promptly usually means following the reporting channel in your work rules, not just mentioning it to a coworker. If you notify late, you can lose guaranteed salary for the days before you complied.
Check whether your employer wants a call, email, app message, or another formal report.
Say that you are unfit for work and give the address where you can be reached if it is not your usual home address.
Keep a written record, such as an email copy, screenshot, or call log.
Review any availability rules for a control visit or examination the same day.
One sick day is not automatically certificate-free. A medical certificate may still be required by your employer, work rules, or sector agreement, and Belgian short-absence exceptions have changed in recent reforms.
In practice, the certificate usually confirms that you are incapable of working, how long that may last, and whether you can travel for a control examination. If no different deadline is set in the applicable rules, FPS Employment says the legal default for giving the certificate to the employer is two working days.
Sick pay usually starts with the employer and later shifts to the mutuality. The timing and amount depend on your worker category.
Guaranteed salary is the employer-paid period that applies when an ordinary illness or private accident suspends your employment contract. It is different from a work accident or occupational disease claim, which uses another scheme.
Late notice, a missing certificate, or refusing a lawful control examination can affect pay. Part-time employees usually stay in the same legal framework, but the amount still follows their actual schedule and wage.
|Worker category
|Who pays in the first month
|Broad pattern
|What to check
|Salaried or white-collar employee on an open-ended or 3+ month contract
|Employer
|Usually full pay for the first 30 days
|Contract type, work rules, ordinary illness only
|Manual or blue-collar worker
|Employer
|Usually phased pay across the first 30 days
|Seniority, scheduled workdays, sector top-ups
|Fixed-term worker on a contract under 3 months
|Employer if conditions are met
|Often follows the manual-worker pattern rather than a flat 30 days
|Length of service and contract terms
Ask payroll or HR to show the exact basis used for any sector or seniority adjustments.
After the employer-paid period, sickness benefits are usually handled by your mutuality, which is your health insurance fund, called a ziekenfonds in Dutch and a mutuelle in French. INAMI/RIZIV sets the national sickness and disability insurance framework, but your fund handles your file day to day.
If you are newly arrived, make sure you are registered before you need benefits. This is where health insurance in Belgium matters in practice, because late or incomplete fund registration can create delays when employer pay stops.
Longer absences trigger more formal checks on benefit status, medical follow-up, and any return-to-work plan.
If incapacity continues for more than one year, sickness benefits generally move into the disability benefit stage. That means one phase ends, another begins, and the medical and payment basis can change.
Use your mutuality and INAMI/RIZIV to confirm your current status, current correspondence, and any family-situation detail that affects payment. This is also the point where a broader social security in Belgium check can help if you have gaps in insured status or a mixed work history.
If you want to go back part time or with adapted duties, do not assume a manager’s approval is enough. The employer, occupational health process, and mutuality side can all matter, especially if benefits are still being paid.
Belgian reintegration and relapse rules were updated in 2026, so old summaries can mislead. Before any partial return, ask who approves the plan, who pays wages or benefits during it, what happens if you become sick again, and which rule decides whether a new guaranteed salary period starts.
Expats often lose time or pay through process mistakes rather than the illness itself. Many problems start when people assume Belgian rules work like the system back home.
Belgium also splits the process between employer rules and health-fund rules, so one message or one certificate does not always cover both sides.
Use this guide as a question checklist, not as your final legal or medical answer.
If you want extra private or international cover beyond the Belgian public system, compare expat-oriented options such as Cigna Global, APRIL International, and Feather Insurance, but treat them as a top-up, not a replacement for mutuality registration or statutory sick leave rights.
FAQ
Sometimes, yes. Belgium has short-absence exception rules, but employer size, work regulations, and sector agreements can change how they apply, so check the current FPS Employment guidance and your employer’s rules before assuming one day is certificate-free.
Usually, the employer-paid guaranteed salary phase ends after the first month and the mutuality or health insurance fund takes over. Your registration status, worker category, and filing deadlines still need to be correct for benefits to flow normally.
After one year of recognized incapacity, you usually move from sickness benefits into the disability benefit phase. Check the current conditions, payment basis, and medical follow-up with INAMI/RIZIV and your mutuality, because status and family circumstances can affect the result.
Yes, Belgian employers can use a control doctor to verify incapacity. You generally need to cooperate with lawful checks, review your work rules for any availability window, and make sure your certificate states if you cannot travel for an examination.
Cross-border cases need extra coordination. If you live outside Belgium and work in Belgium, confirm your social security position with Social Security Belgium, Coming2Belgium, and your mutuality rather than assuming the standard domestic employee route applies.
Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.
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